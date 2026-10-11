October 10, 2026 - The public execution of Fort Hood mass-murderer Nidal Hasan, scheduled for December 3, will be a litmus test for whether average citizens can stomach the visceral vividness of a human being, even a murderous jihadist, put to death on livestream. The audience’s reaction may influence White Hats to televise future deep-state tribunals and executions at GITMO and Camp Blaz.

On November 5, 2009, U.S. Army Major Nidal Hasan, a psychiatrist, went berserk at Fort Hood, Texas. Armed with a laser-sighted FN Five-seveN semi-automatic pistol and a .357 revolver, he shouted “Allahu Akbar.” He rampaged through a medical center, killing 13 people and wounding 20 others before two heroic civilian police sergeants, Kimberley Munley and Mark Todd, shot and wounded him.

In a 2013 court-martial (the five-year delay between arrest and conviction illustrates that military justice and civilian justice are equally inefficient), Hasan was convicted of 13 counts of premeditated murder and 32 counts of attempted premeditated murder and sentenced to death. He’s been on death row at Fort Leavenworth ever since, at taxpayers’ expense.

No rational person can deny that Hasan’s a piece of shit jihadist who deserves a slow, painful death; he should’ve been unalived long ago. But if War Secretary Hegseth’s plans aren’t stopped or postponed by an activist federal judge, nine soldiers with nine rifles—one loaded with blanks—will unload into Hasan on December 3.

Although Hasan has exhausted his appeals within the military justice system, he can file a habeas corpus petition in a federal civilian court, and a judge could issue a stay of execution that halts the process—and any livestream—while the court reviews the claims. RRN predicts Hasan will appeal.

Already, Democratic politicians and liberal activists are decrying the planned execution and accusing Hegseth of perverting justice, of converting a historically exclusionary event into a public spectacle, Fort Hood into the Roman Colosseum.

“I have no doubt Secretary Hegseth will overcome any judicial obstacles, but there’s an inevitability: It’ll mortify 50% of the population, and, I imagine, the condemnation will be deafening. So, imagine, just imagine, how they’d react if arrested, tried, convicted, and hanged, say Barack Obama, who’s guilty of treason. Umm, 50%, or maybe more, lionize him. And if they get upset over executing a vicious jihadi, they’ll go apeshit if they see their deity, Hussein Obama, hanged on livestream,” a JAG source at GITMO told Real Raw News.

White Hats, he said, operate outside the Department of War and answer directly to President Trump, who would have to approve televised tribunals and executions. Only Judge Advocate General Major General David Bligh can make that request.

“Public opinion doesn’t factor into General Bligh’s playbook,” our source said. “I think there’s a better than reasonable chance he’ll approach POTUS about it if the Hasan execution goes smoothly. We won’t switch to a firing squad though—we’ve tried before. Hanging is more efficient.”