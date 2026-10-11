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Brendaria Harvey's avatar
Brendaria Harvey
Oct 11

No one is being forced to participate. I think firing squad is more humane than hanging and no one single shooter takes responsibility for metering out justice. In a perfect world this would not be required. The only alternative that I can think of is drop all these anti humanists on a big island and let them kill each other for survival. Is it humane? I don’t think so, but at least, they are not living amongst us.

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4 replies by Diana Barahona and others
Sandy Mutert's avatar
Sandy Mutert
Oct 11

I’m for it….will see how many will protest over it happening. Options. DO NOT WATCH!

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