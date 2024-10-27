There is no excuse for Brazil’s veto of Venezuela joining BRICS. The Brazilian delegation didn’t claim that Maduro didn’t win re-election, but that Venezuela had told Brazil it would publish all of its election returns and didn’t. Maduro decided instead to hand over the data to the Supreme Court, which scrutinized it and affirmed Maduro’s victory. The other members of BRICS+ must be wondering why Brazil believes it has the right to scrutinize the election data of another country, and what that has to do with an economic and development coalition.

President Nicolás Maduro and President Vladimir Putin in Kazan

Roberto González Amador October 26, 2024

Kazan. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was confident that Venezuela and Brazil would resolve their differences bilaterally, after Caracas accused the Brazilian Foreign Ministry of vetoing its entry into the BRICS+ group, which held a summit here this week.

Putin revealed that since last Tuesday he had information about Brazil's position regarding Venezuela's incorporation as an associate member of BRICS+.

The Brazilian veto, according to what Celso Amorim, foreign minister in the first government of President Luis Inácio Lula da Silva and current presidential advisor, commented yesterday in Brazil, is due to the fact that Caracas has not provided the complete data of the elections of last July 28, of which President Nicolás Maduro declared himself the winner. Amorim told the Brazilian press that Caracas promised to make that information public. He said that the veto on entry into BRICS+ was due to a loss of confidence in the Venezuelan authorities and not to a political regime. "They told us something and it was not done," he said.

Putin declared, within the framework of the BRICS+ meeting, that his government takes for granted the victory of Maduro, which is not recognized by, among others, the United States or the European Union. "We believe that President Maduro won the elections and that they were fair. He has formed his government and we wish his government and the people of Venezuela much success. I hope that Brazil and Venezuela can resolve their differences bilaterally," he said.

"We believe that President Maduro won the elections and that they were fair. He has formed his government and we wish his government and the people of Venezuela much success.”

Maduro arrived at the BRICS+ summit on Tuesday night, local time (nine hours later than central Mexico). Upon arrival, he declared that this summit was attended by the nations with the largest oil reserves in the world, where Venezuela is first. That day he mentioned that he had come to Kazan to offer his share in oil to the countries that met here and defined BRICS+ as "the epicenter of the new geopolitics."

This Monday, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, Foreign Minister Yván Gil, and Vice President of Communication and Culture Freddy Ñáñez arrived in Kazan.

President Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores de Maduro

“The BRICS have become the epicenter of the multipolar world, and at the same time, they represent the hope that the countries of the global south, who aspire to development, have the possibility of accessing another economy, one that is not managed based on sanctions or blackmail, but based on shared investment and new technologies.” President Nicolás Maduro

The group has nine permanent members: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia. Saudi Arabia has not yet formally joined, but it is part of the main group. At the meeting that concluded on Thursday, Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Turkey, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam were incorporated as associates.

Shortly after the incorporation of the 13 associates was known, the Venezuelan foreign minister accused Itamaraty, her Brazilian counterpart, of vetoing their entry, as La Jornada published yesterday. Caracas assured in its statement on Thursday that it had the "support of the countries participating in the summit for the formalization of its entry into this integration mechanism," in reference to BRICS+.

"But through an action that contradicts the nature and postulate of BRICS, the representation of the Brazilian Foreign Ministry, Itamaraty, led by Ambassador Eduardo Paes Sabina, decided to maintain the veto that (former right-wing president Jair) Bolsonaro applied to Venezuela for years, reproducing the hatred, exclusion and intolerance promoted by Western power centers."

The Caracas statement does not mention President Lula da Silva, who at the last minute did not travel to the summit—in which he participated by videoconference—due to medical advice after hitting the back of his head in a fall, as reported at the beginning of the week.

Putin said, regarding the conflict between the two Latin American countries, that Russia and Brazil have different points of view on Venezuela. "The other day I spoke about this with the president of Brazil. Otherwise, we have developed very good friendly relations; at least that is how I see it. Venezuela is fighting for its independence and sovereignty."

He expressed confidence that Brazil and Venezuela can resolve their differences bilaterally. "I know that President Lula is a very honest and decent man, and I am sure that he will take an impartial and unprejudiced position on this situation. During our telephone conversation, he asked me to convey a message to the president of Venezuela. I hope that the situation improves."

President Nicolás Maduro spoke at the last session of the summit, last Thursday, which was attended by leaders from 35 countries, of which 32 were presidents and three were foreign ministers.

At that ceremony, Putin highlighted the growth of the Venezuelan economy and said that the current government follows the policy of the late President Hugo Chávez to strengthen sovereignty.

Putin highlighted the growth of the Venezuelan economy and said that the current government follows the policy of the late President Hugo Chávez to strengthen sovereignty.

Media in Caracas released photographs of Maduro greeting Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Putin himself. The Venezuelan leader participated in the official events of the meeting.