Good News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sonia Nordenson's avatar
Sonia Nordenson
9h

These creeps are in for a big holiday season surprise.

Three paragraphs from the bottom, you might want to delete "esteemed" in one place or the other (the sentence works either way).

Reply
Share
1 reply
Deidre Lemons Hedgcorth's avatar
Deidre Lemons Hedgcorth
10h

I say to him fuck off beaner

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Diana Barahona · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture