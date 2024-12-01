https://realrawnews.com/2024/12/red-hats-slay-william-rothschild/

Burned 825 square-foot two-bedroom house in Laurel Canyon where 87-year-old William A. De Rothschild lived

Colonel Kurtz’s Red Hats are crediting themselves with the death of 87-year-old William Rothschild, a prominent member of the massive [Luciferian] banking dynasty whose corpse was found by first responders at a Los Angeles County home that caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

At 4:30 Wednesday, fire crews responding to the blaze pulled the charred remains of an elderly man from the 825-square-foot woodsy home that lacked the garish opulence of typical Rothschild residences. Although authorities have yet to comment on the cause of the fire that took 45 firefighters 35 minutes to extinguish, a source in Gen. Smith’s office told Real Raw News that Red Hats doused the house in kerosine and set it afire after “beating the shit out of” Rothschild as he lay in bed.

Our source said Kurtz neither notified nor sought consent from White Hats prior to the killing, but “proudly accepted” responsibility when the death became a matter of public record.

“I didn’t take this action because William Rothschild was a greedy Jew. We took matters into our hands because the man was a lifelong pedophile who’d been molesting kids with impunity for half a century,” Kurtz purportedly told Gen. Smith.

Per our source, six unassuming Red Hats arrived in Los Angeles Wednesday morning carrying several gallons of kerosine and blueprints of the Laural Canyon home and yard. Having peered in windows and seen Rothschild sleeping in bed, they circumvented a pedestrian alarm system and crept inside the house. The Red Hats then roused Rothschild, told him, “Happy Thanksgiving, you sick bastard,” and then pummeled his frail body with their bare hands until he fell unconscious. Then they immobilized him, strapping him to the bed and dumping kerosene on his face and torso. Gallons of the accelerant, our source said, covered the floors and walls.

“Then they lit the match, and now there’s one less Rothschild around,” our source said.

Kurtz told Gen. Smith he’d share evidence of William Rothschild’s predilection for torturing and molesting children after the holiday weekend.

“What little we know right now—Rothschild, despite his age, was using that hideaway to have kids brought to him. That’s why the place was tucked away in a wooded area. Kurtz has said this pedophile thing extends across the entire Rothschild family.”

Neighbors said a man found dead in a Laurel Canyon home that burned on Wednesday was William Rothschild, a member of the prominent banking family.

The fire was put out by 45 firefighters in a little more than 30 minutes.

A man found dead after his Laurel Canyon house was badly damaged in a fire Wednesday afternoon was a member of the Rothschild banking family, neighbors said.

Three people told The Times on Thursday that he body discovered at the Lookout Mountain Avenue property was that of William Rothschild. A magazine seen at the property was addressed to “WM DE ROTHSCHILD.”

The Rothschilds, a sprawling [Luciferian bloodline] family originally from Frankfurt, Germany, long dominated European banking, with its English and French branches playing major roles in finance and politics, most notably during the 18th and 19th centuries. At one point, the Rothschilds were considered to have amassed the largest private fortune on Earth.

Today, the family is spread across the globe and maintains interests in financial services, energy, real estate and other sectors, while several of its prominent members have become high society and philanthropic fixtures in London, Paris and beyond. The Rothschild fortune, now divided among many heirs, is said to be worth billions of dollars.

The burned-out residence, an 825-square-foot, two-bedroom property worth about $1 million, had little of the opulence befitting a descendant of the world’s most powerful bankers. The Hollywood Hills home was bedraggled and sooty a day after the blaze, which, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, was put out by 45 firefighters in 30 minutes around 5 p.m.

Video of the conflagration, shared by a neighbor, showed flames in several places along the front of the brick and stucco structure, which is perched above street level and accessed by a long set of tiled stairs. As the blaze unfolded, the resident said, she saw “huge flames” and heard “glass shattering.” She had quickly called 911.

Voter registration records show that William A. De Rothschild, listed as 87, has resided at the burned house. Another database shows a 77-year-old man with a similar name owning the property. The deceased man will be formally identified and his cause of death determined by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

The scent of smoke hung in the air Thursday as passersby stopped to take in the scene and neighbors tried to make sense of the incident. Gladstone said Rothschild was in his late 70s and devoted to his dog, an Afghan hound. He was a friendly man who described himself as a graduate of Yale University, Gladstone said.

“The guy was attached to his dog,” said Gladstone. “I knew him as Will.”

A portion of the 1937 home was smoldering Thursday morning, prompting a neighbor to call the authorities. Within minutes, firefighters arrived on the scene and extinguished what one of them said was a decorative piece of wood.

Rothschild, neighbors said, maintained a vintage car collection, storing some at his house and others up the street at another property that was ornamented with busts of great men including Raphael and Michelangelo — and several security cameras. Two people said he had a red Porsche that had once been owned by Michael Jordan (b. 1963).

The basketball superstar has owned several Porsche 911s over the years, including a red one that had sold at auction last year for $500,000.

The Fire Department said no other injuries were reported. But one neighbor said that Rothschild’s dog hadn’t been seen since the incident.

