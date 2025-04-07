Judy Byington - https://www.judy-byington.com/

MSW, LCSW, Therapist retired, Journalist, Author, Twenty Two Faces: Inside the Extraordinary Life of Jenny Hill and Her Twenty Two Multiple Personalities

“My Fellow Americans The Storm is Upon us.”

…POTUS Tweet Expected On 7, 8 April

Liberation Day has arrived. April 2, 2025 — President Trump has officially terminated the IRS and launched the External Revenue Service (ERS) in its place. No more income tax. No more IRS.

Trump stood before the nation and made it clear: “We’re done taxing Americans to death. From now on, the world pays us.”

This isn’t a campaign promise. It’s not a wish. It’s DONE. The IRS is DEAD. The American people are no longer the government’s cash cow. We are witnessing a total reversal of power.

The ERS will collect massive tariffs from foreign powers—China, Mexico, Europe—anyone profiting off our markets. Tariffs on foreign oil. Foreign steel. Foreign yachts. Foreign booze. If it’s imported, it’s taxed. If it’s globalist, it’s over.

$700 BILLION a year. That’s what Trump’s team says the ERS will generate. That’s enough to fund the government—without touching your paycheck. This is economic warfare and Trump just fired the first shot. “The IRS has been a weapon—now it’s gone.”

The IRS was never neutral. It was an attack dog, used to crush the middle class, intimidate patriots, and punish dissent. That era ends NOW. “The American worker is not a piggy bank for D.C. insiders anymore,” Trump declared, fist in the air. “The world is going to pay us what we’re owed.”

We are under attack by remote-activated nanotech—likely tied to 5G towers or classified frequency arrays. Trump’s military teams are already investigating frequency warfare and how it’s being used to trigger dormant bioweapons inside us.

They’ve done this for decades:



1931: Cancer cells injected.

1947: Radioactive injections.

1950: Bacterial sprays over San Francisco.

2007–2017: Anthrax & ricin “mistakes.”

Now in 2025—no syringes. No warnings. Just spray, activate, and k**l. But this time, they failed. Trump returned.

Right now, Trump’s forces are: Intercepting aerial bioweapon units, Arresting Deep State contractor, Dismantling UN-run bio-grids, Preparing EBS disclosures to expose everything

Fri. 4 April 2025: TRUMP’S EXECUTIVE ORDERS: THE NUCLEAR STRIKE AGAINST THE DEEP STATE …Steve Bannon on Telegram

EO 13818. The hammer dropped. Trump declared war on human traffickers, corrupt elites, and shadow financiers. EO 13818 isn’t just law—it’s a weapon. It allows total asset seizure of anyone involved in human rights a***e or corruption. That means the Clintons. That means the fake philanthropists. That means their banks. That means their entire networks fall.

The NYSE? Scrutinized. Human t*********g rings? Obliterated. The elites have no place to hide—their money, their property, their power—gone.

EO 13848. Foreign interference in our elections? DONE. This order freezes assets, blocks transactions, and targets any foreign actor messing with our vote. You think Biden got in clean? Think again. Trump didn’t just fight for a fair election—he laid the legal trap years in advance. Now the walls are closing in.

EO 13959. Artificial Intelligence is the battlefield. Trump knew the CCP and their Khazarian backers were using AI to manipulate markets and minds. EO 13959 stripped them of control. It seized DS-linked corporations and froze operations tied to foreign-controlled AI influence.

Space Force is not just satellites—it’s the eyes in the sky. They’ve mapped everything. Every move, every transfer, every lie. With direct access to global surveillance, they’re dismantling the Vatican’s money machine, the Rothschild bank web, and the British Crown’s blood-soaked financial empire.

Operation Defend Europe launched March 17, 2020. The Vatican’s gold? Gone. The Royal Family’s assets? Confiscated. Wall Street, D.C., the Vatican, and London—neutralized.

GESARA. They tried to bury it with 9/11. But now it’s rising. Total debt forgiveness. End of the Fed. Return to gold-backed currency. Income tax? Gone. IRS? Crippled. What’s coming is biblical—a reset where the people win.

Over 6,000 classified Tesla patents—free energy, suppressed tech, medical miracles—set to be released. We’re not entering a new era—we’re entering a new world.

The Deep State is collapsing. The gold is in our hands. The law is on our side. The power is shifting.

Fri. 4 April 2025: BREAKING: TRUMP LAUNCHES OPERATION ARCTIC STRIKE – GREENLAND UNDER U.S. PROTECTION …Melania Trump on Telegram

SOURCE https://operationdisclosureofficial.com/2025/04/05/restored-republic-via-a-gcr-as-of-april-5-2025/