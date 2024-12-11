https://realrawnews.com/2024/12/maniac-robot-dog-mauls-marine-at-mar-a-lago/

A US MARSOC Marine and member of President Trump’s extended protection force was wounded at Mar-a-Lago last weekend by one of the robot dogs presumably placed there by the Secret Service following the failed assassination attempts on Trump’s life, a source in General Eric M. Smith’s office told Real Raw News.

The incident occurred over the weekend while the President was in Paris meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. At approximately 10:30 p.m., a Marine patrolling the perimeter of Mar-a-Lago heard a whirring noise behind him and spun on his heels to investigate the noise. There stood the robot dog. The Marine, our source said, did not immediately consider the robot a threat because humans and robots had coexisted peacefully on the estate until that moment. The steel and carbon fiber hound, affectionally named “Spot,” suddenly launched itself in the air and struck the Marine’s chest with its front “paws, “knocking him to the ground. The electronic canine then pounced on the Marine and trampled him repeatedly. It stamped on his face as if kneading dough, disfiguring him. At one point in the encounter, the Marine managed to dislodge himself and kick the dog on its side. The beast’s legs flailed as it tried to right itself—then it shut down, either by design or by someone controlling it.

The Marine had used his throat mic to call for help during the attack, but the assault had ended and the Marine was lying prone on the ground by the time a second Marine, as well as two Secret Service agents, arrived on scene.

The wounded Marine, our source said, was airlifted to a nearby hospital, and the Secret Service took possession of the dormant hellhound.

The “Spot” dogs, made by Boston Dynamics, are a novel tool in the Secret Service’s arsenal. Though unarmed, they carry a vast array of surveillance gear and sensors for threat detection. The $80,000 units—which generally follow pre-programmed routes—have stunning agility and can navigate stairs, crawl spaces, and even open doors.

Our source said the dogs have become a popular tourist attraction among Trump’s Mar-a-Lago guests and VIPs. However, White Hats last summer recommended that Trump forbid the Secret Service from placing them on his property for fear they could be hacked by bad actors and deployed as an instrument of death against Trump and his guests. But Trump eschewed Gen. Smith’s advice, saying he had vetted the Secret Service team that would operate and maintain the electronic pooches.

In the aftermath of the unprovoked attack, the Secret Service claimed that although the “Spot” that mauled the Marine was visually identical to their Boston Dynamics dogs, it was an imposter, deemed so following disassembly and examination of the internal components, specifically a proximity sensor and thermal optics.

“So, on Tuesday, we hear this dog isn’t theirs. Since they removed it from the property, we haven’t seen it or been able to authenticate the story. If true, it raises serious concerns; it means that someone, somehow, inexplicably placed it at Mar-a-Lago that day, and I say that because the Service is at least supposed to account for each dog daily and should sure have noticed an extra one wandering around. But why do so when the President wasn’t there. It would’ve been noticed before he got back. President Trump’s told us to work with the Service, that he’s fixing it, but it’s hard for us to trust them knowing what we do of their past,” our source said.

The injured Marine, he said in closing, will likely require some degree of reconstructive surgery.

We’ll update this story as we get added information.