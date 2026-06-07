Russia Seizes Four Villages in Ukraine Holding Kidnapped Russian Children
May 27, 2025
By Michael Baxter
According to Russian FSB agent Andrei Zakharov, the West—including President Trump—is maligning Vladimir Putin for seizing Ukrainian territory overrun with pedophiles and bombing known child trafficking hotspots.
As reported yesterday, Putin ordered strikes against a pedophile clan in central Ukraine. Today, Zakharov told Real Raw News that “fake news” pictures showing mothers carrying blood-stained toddlers along cratered streets are Artificial Intelligence-created images that Western media is disseminating to rewrite reality.
“This is a battle for the souls of our children. Yes, there are some civilian casualties, like in any conflict, but your media, it makes up things because they hate President Putin and want him dead or gone,” Zakharov said.
The West called the strike a provocative escalation. Zhakarov says Russia is acting to safeguard the lives of its and other nations’ children. He analogized Russia’s conflict with Ukraine to Israel’s incursion into Gaza.
“We have enemies at the gates. What we fight for is different, yes, but concept same. Ukraine army violates border and steals our children. What we do? Sit back, let them? No, we have right to respond,” Zakharov said.
That response wasn’t limited to drone and missile strikes. The Russian military on Monday captured four villages in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region, quashing resistance. Zhakarov said Putin ordered the villages to be annexed only after reviewing drone footage showing missing Russian children at each of the four locations. He added that Ukrainian militants had imprisoned 51 children in Novenke, Basivka, Veselivka, and Zhuravka.
“We rescue all. Some sick. Some were raped. All meant for sale to child sex trade. This tremendous victory for us,” Zakharov said.
The ZIMs use Ukraine as their human trafficking hub money laundering etc for the elites
I have to commend the Russian government for saving these children. I live in the US. I don't listen to our media, it's all biased or outright fake lies. Many Americans knows this. We are victims of our own governments lies & the evil people involved all over the world in high places. That are also part of a huge global pedophile ring that stretches across the globe like a spider web. So many people do believe & know about it. Then there's others who don't believe that it's true because of the horrendous & heinous details are Unfathomable. And names of those involved are government affiliates, FBI members, judges, police officers, Dr's, teachers, lawyers, the elite,. You name it from the bottom straight to the top 1% are involved.
Thank you for saving the children. We are all responsible for the children of the world. We must protect them at all costs. They are the future.