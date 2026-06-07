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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
17h

The ZIMs use Ukraine as their human trafficking hub money laundering etc for the elites

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Aj's avatar
Aj
1d

I have to commend the Russian government for saving these children. I live in the US. I don't listen to our media, it's all biased or outright fake lies. Many Americans knows this. We are victims of our own governments lies & the evil people involved all over the world in high places. That are also part of a huge global pedophile ring that stretches across the globe like a spider web. So many people do believe & know about it. Then there's others who don't believe that it's true because of the horrendous & heinous details are Unfathomable. And names of those involved are government affiliates, FBI members, judges, police officers, Dr's, teachers, lawyers, the elite,. You name it from the bottom straight to the top 1% are involved.

Thank you for saving the children. We are all responsible for the children of the world. We must protect them at all costs. They are the future.

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