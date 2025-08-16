Good News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Norm Gilmore's avatar
Norm Gilmore
1d

The Dogs of War wont want their puppet dethroned,they wont a War because Wars are profitable but hopefully Trump and Putin can Find Middle Ground for the sake of the Women and Children on all Sides .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Awaken The Lions In Truth's avatar
Awaken The Lions In Truth
21h

Israel, evil Israel as we know it today, not the biblical Israel but the satanists slaughtering the innocent Gazaians and more lowest life ever evil doers: harvesting adrenochrome from dying small Ukrainian and other children.

A tortuous death to these luciferians - now! Death to all falsely calling themselves "jews" when they are not. Revelation 2:9, 3:9

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Diana Barahona
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture