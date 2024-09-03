By The People’s Voice

https://rumble.com/v5dh9gt-adrenochrome-taskforce-rescues-hundreds-of-kids-trafficked-by-marina-abramo.html?e9s=src_v1_mfp

See also:

See also:

BEIJING (AP) — China will reinvestigate allegations that Chinese-made drug capsules containing powdered remains of dead babies are being smuggled into South Korea, Chinese state media reported Tuesday.

Ministry of Health spokesman Deng Haihua said an investigation launched last August found no proof that such capsules were being manufactured in China, the official Xinhua News Agency said. Some people believe the capsules can cure a variety of diseases.

Deng said in a statement that China would investigate again following new reports of such pills being smuggled into South Korea, Xinhua reported.

The statement was not posted on the ministry’s website and calls to the ministry rang unanswered.

The Korea Customs Service said Monday it had seized capsules made in northeastern China from dead babies whose bodies were chopped into small pieces and dried on stoves before being turned into powder.

Deng said Chinese health departments would work with police, customs agencies and commerce authorities to investigate the latest claims, Xinhua said.

The South Korean customs agency began investigating after receiving a tip a year ago. No sicknesses have been reported from ingesting the capsules.

South Korean customs officials have refused to say where the dead babies came from or who made the capsules, citing possible diplomatic friction with Beijing.

They said they had discovered 35 smuggling attempts since August [2011] of about 17,450 capsules disguised as stamina boosters. Some people believe the capsules are a panacea.

China Vows Investigation Into Pills Said to Contain Human Remains - The New York Times

By J. David Goodman - May 8, 2012

Chinese authorities are investigating disturbing reports that thousands of pills intercepted by South Korean border officials were manufactured in China to contain the desiccated powder remains of human babies, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

The English-language Korea Herald reported on Sunday that customs officials had intercepted more than 17,000 such pills in more than 30 smuggling attempts in luggage or through the mail since August, and said border controls were being strengthened.

The report said the pills were made from “dead human fetuses or infants from China,” though it was not clear how that determination was made. The Associated Press said they were made by drying out dead fetuses in an oven and smashing them into a powder. The reports said some in China and South Korea take pills with human remains believing that they can increase stamina.

Citing a spokesman for the Chinese Health Ministry, Xinhua said, “Medications made of human remains were not found in the country,” but police and customs agents would be conducting further investigations.

The spokesman “insisted that China has strict rules on the disposal of the remains of dead infants, aborted fetuses and placentas,” according to the report, which followed a day of disgusted reaction to articles in the South Korean media and online.

According to a South Korean television investigation from last year, cited by The Atlantic, similar pills were found to be made up nearly entirely of powdered human remains.

Apart from the macabre content intended for the pills, the South Korean authorities also said the smuggled capsules were dangerously contaminated. “Superbacteria and other viruses and bacteria which are harmful to the human body are detected in them,” Shin Eul-Gi, a South Korean inspection official at Incheon Airport, told Reuters in a report.

While the consumption of tissue from fetuses — if that is indeed what is occurring — has few public supporters, there have been some vocal advocates of eating the placenta, including in the United States.

The practice, known as placentophagy, was the subject of a lengthy article in New York magazine last year — “The Placenta Cookbook” — and recently received a celebrity endorsement from the actress and “Mad Men” star January Jones.

“I have a great doula who makes sure I’m eating well, with vitamins and teas, and with placenta capsulation,” she told People magazine in March, explaining that her placenta was dehydrated and made into pills. “It’s not witchcrafty or anything! I suggest it to all moms!”