Russian Spetsnaz battling Ukrainian terrorists near the town of Pokrovsk discovered a warehouse in which eleven malnourished American children, ages seven to twelve, were handcuffed to a wall, FSB officer Andrei Zakharov told Real Raw News.

Pokrovsk has been the scene of activity in recent weeks. Once a Ukrainian logistics hub for the Donetsk Oblast, the area came under heavy shelling in March when Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that Volodymyr Zelenskyy—known to many Russians as “Volodymyr the Monster”—was stockpiling UK-made Stormshadow cruise missiles in and around the city. Putin responded by launching a major offensive—deploying drones, tanks, and troops against satellite-confirmed military targets.

As the surge made inroads, Zelenskyy ordered his forces to retreat and regroup at Novopavlivka to the southwest. Most demoralized Ukrainian soldiers, including the so-called elite 3rd Special Purpose Regiment, fled for their lives rather than face the Russian onslaught. A few platoons, however, remained behind, laying IEDs and manning machine gun emplacements to slow the Russian advance. Outnumbered and outgunned, the Ukrainians fell like dominos as Russia’s 6th and 21st Motor Rifle Divisions and 2nd Guards Spetsnaz Brigade descended on Pokrovsk with overwhelming force.

As the Russian regular army engaged Ukrainian forces, the Spetsnaz methodically searched warehouses and industrial complexes holding UK armament that might’ve survived drone strikes and bombings.

While searching a “textile mill” in the town’s northwest quadrant, the Spetsnaz found something they didn’t expect: 11 young children who spoke only English were chained to a wall. “Help us,” some cried weakly, vainly struggling against the wrist and ankle shackles restricting their movement. The restraints had barely enough slack to let them reach plastic bowls on the ground filled with brackish water and some sort of slop food.

Two Spetsnaz who spoke English questioned the children and learned that at least four of them were abducted by “masked men” during family vacations to Warsaw, Poland. The eldest child, a 12-year-old girl from Missouri, told her rescuers that armed assailants had burst into her family’s room at the Arche Hotel Poloneza, murdered her parents, and stuck a needle in her arm. Her next memory was waking up beside other children in similar predicaments.

“It’s over. We make sure we get you all back where you belong,” the lead Spetsnaz told the children.

The Spetsnaz, Zakharov said, evacuated the children to a mobile field hospital, where they were treated for malnutrition, dehydration, and dysentery, as well as superficial lacerations and psychological trauma.

“Ukraine biggest pedophile country in the world,” Zakharov said. “So many abducted children there it sickens me, and the pig Zelenskyy behind it all. We luckily find them; they would not live long if left there.”

Vladimir Putin’s people, he added, have informed U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s office of the situation in order to return the children to their families or legal guardians in the United States.