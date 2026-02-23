Ariane de Rothschild (b. 1965)

Ariane de Rothschild is a French banker and the CEO of Edmond de Rothschild Group since March 2023. She is the first woman and the first person without Rothschild lineage to run a Rothschild-branded financial institution. She was married to Benjamin de Rothschild from 23 January 1999 until his death on 15 January 2021. They have four daughters.

On 31 Dec 2018, at 05:52, J <jeevacation@gmail.com <mailto:jeevacation@gmail.com>> wrote:

I thought youd find amusing that in a harvard class on hitler they told the story of when he was so poor he lived in a shelter for the homeless and destitute „that had been financed by the three wealthy families. The gutmanns the Epstein s and the Rothschilds . It turns out to be accurate

On Mon, Dec 31, 2018 at 9:19 AM [redacted] wrote:

Whether its a way to say that generosity is not rewarded or that the conspiracy theory still exists is quite pathetic ...

On 31 Dec 2018, at 19:27, J <jeevacation@gmail.com <mailto:jeevacation@gmail.com>> wrote:

first it turns out to be 100 percent true, hitler was selling his clothes and artwork and living in a shelter funded by jews. epstein rothschild and gutman. no conspiracy. the epsteins were the vienna bankers. bought their bank on the ring hence still palais epstein. where are you, im in bed with your cold

Palais Epstein in Vienna, Austria

Sent: Monday, December 31, 2018 2:35 PM

To: J

I know its true ... but regularly used to say that Rothschilds «planned» and supported Hitler in mass destruction to gain more power

I m in the Maldives - also with a cold since yesterday. I ve been diving a lot - 3 to 4/day. Back in Europe the3rd

