Satanic families supported Hitler during his "struggling artist" years - Jeffrey Epstein and Ariane de Rothschild emails
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2011/EFTA02608241.pdf
Ariane de Rothschild is a French banker and the CEO of Edmond de Rothschild Group since March 2023. She is the first woman and the first person without Rothschild lineage to run a Rothschild-branded financial institution. She was married to Benjamin de Rothschild from 23 January 1999 until his death on 15 January 2021. They have four daughters.
First message
On 31 Dec 2018, at 05:52, J <jeevacation@gmail.com <mailto:jeevacation@gmail.com>> wrote:
I thought youd find amusing that in a harvard class on hitler they told the story of when he was so poor he lived in a shelter for the homeless and destitute „that had been financed by the three wealthy families. The gutmanns the Epstein s and the Rothschilds . It turns out to be accurate
Second message
On Mon, Dec 31, 2018 at 9:19 AM [redacted] wrote:
Whether its a way to say that generosity is not rewarded or that the conspiracy theory still exists is quite pathetic ...
Ariane de Rothschild
Third message
On 31 Dec 2018, at 19:27, J <jeevacation@gmail.com <mailto:jeevacation@gmail.com>> wrote:
first it turns out to be 100 percent true, hitler was selling his clothes and artwork and living in a shelter funded by jews. epstein rothschild and gutman. no conspiracy. the epsteins were the vienna bankers. bought their bank on the ring hence still palais epstein. where are you, im in bed with your cold
Fourth message
Sent: Monday, December 31, 2018 2:35 PM
To: J
I know its true ... but regularly used to say that Rothschilds «planned» and supported Hitler in mass destruction to gain more power
I m in the Maldives - also with a cold since yesterday. I ve been diving a lot - 3 to 4/day. Back in Europe the3rd
Ariane de Rothschild
How the emails look on the Department of Justice website
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2011/EFTA02608241.pdf
Today I discovered a relative of mine is mentioned quite a bit in the Epstein files. He is a first cousin to my late husband -- someone whom I had only met once, but knew a lot about as I worked with his mother at the publishing company my husband's parents owned.
My in-laws were millionaires - they had many associations with politicians. Not just local blokes, but presidential candidates and at least one president.
So my Epstein associated relative is actually a big player because he is a famous lawyer who defended Jeffery in 2019 and had an affair with another prominent attorney who recently got the boot.
So my relative who is slightly younger than me ( I just turned 79) struck me as an asshole when I met him some 40 years ago in Florida. My general feeling is that a lot of these prominent people who both worked and associated with Epstein were not such stellar souls. And, incidentally this particular individual dev eloped colon cancer when he was just getting started in DC shennigans and had to wear a bag to capture his shit. Our nickname for him was Bag Man. I think they made advances in post op colon cancer so he didn't have to carry his shit around anymore, but when I heard he was Implicated with Epstein I was pretty sure he wasn't banging juveniles because he really would have had his hands full.
There are probably hundreds of folks like me out there -- you know -- people who knew or are related to the hundreds of named characters that hung out with Epatein and always had uneasy feelings about them. My general impression is that assholes do not become assholes overnight but it is usually very apparent that someone is an asshole early on. And, assholes often marry other assholes although we often refer to them as highly successful or "elites."
No surprise here!! There is so much history of the earlier globalists & their agendas that most Americans have never heard it’s unbelievable! They were all very good at keeping the truth well-hidden, but there was heinous corruption for which we are all still paying a price!