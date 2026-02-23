Good News

Eunice Farmilant
5d

Today I discovered a relative of mine is mentioned quite a bit in the Epstein files. He is a first cousin to my late husband -- someone whom I had only met once, but knew a lot about as I worked with his mother at the publishing company my husband's parents owned.

My in-laws were millionaires - they had many associations with politicians. Not just local blokes, but presidential candidates and at least one president.

So my Epstein associated relative is actually a big player because he is a famous lawyer who defended Jeffery in 2019 and had an affair with another prominent attorney who recently got the boot.

So my relative who is slightly younger than me ( I just turned 79) struck me as an asshole when I met him some 40 years ago in Florida. My general feeling is that a lot of these prominent people who both worked and associated with Epstein were not such stellar souls. And, incidentally this particular individual dev eloped colon cancer when he was just getting started in DC shennigans and had to wear a bag to capture his shit. Our nickname for him was Bag Man. I think they made advances in post op colon cancer so he didn't have to carry his shit around anymore, but when I heard he was Implicated with Epstein I was pretty sure he wasn't banging juveniles because he really would have had his hands full.

There are probably hundreds of folks like me out there -- you know -- people who knew or are related to the hundreds of named characters that hung out with Epatein and always had uneasy feelings about them. My general impression is that assholes do not become assholes overnight but it is usually very apparent that someone is an asshole early on. And, assholes often marry other assholes although we often refer to them as highly successful or "elites."

.

Marilyn Emerson
5d

No surprise here!! There is so much history of the earlier globalists & their agendas that most Americans have never heard it’s unbelievable! They were all very good at keeping the truth well-hidden, but there was heinous corruption for which we are all still paying a price!

