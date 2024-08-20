https://wltreport.com/2024/08/19/why-did-john-kerry-fly-antarctica-election/

On Election Night 2016, when President Trump pulled off the win that shocked the world, suddenly we had an even stranger news story. Secretary of State John Kerry was on his way down to Antarctica.

My friend vDarknessFalls posted about it today which is what sent me on this memory trip:

Antarctica & John Kerry : Mike Pompeo even spoke on John Kerry's emergency flight to Antarctica he took on the VERY night President Trump won the 2016 election. Why would Mr Skull & Bones John Kerry high-tail it to Antarctica in a panic? All these nations "at war" with each other, but signed a treaty to stay out of Antarctica? No, the bloodlines controlling those nations made that rule. Why? Aside from Lockheed Martin & various Weapons Defense Contractors having bases of operations there utilizing Nikola Tesla's supressed metaphysics & a giant hole from the Electro-Static / plasma vortex due to the way magnetism's point source (laser) propagation resulting in no matter being able to form in that vortex going to the center of Earth like a bathtub drain, what ELSE is in Antarctica? Besides ancient ruins they couldn't move due to ice? Antarctica is a NATURAL DEEP FREEZER. All this talk of Adrenochrome usage amongst elites. Sure, you'll have facilities around the planet used for moving Adrenochrome through the open market. BUT, I'd bet they ALSO have stockpiles that are NOT TO BE CONSUMED / SOLD, in the event of an EMERGENCY. ie, natural disaster, or a virus wipes out 3/4 of our species in a depopulation plan. Apparently pure Adrenochrome is VERY expensive stuff. You don't wanna build expensive power stations for coolers / emergency storage facilities in California & have it taken out by hackers or solar storms, ruining all of it, or have us "peasants" stumble into it's location. Antarctica is a NATURAL DEEP FREEZER. What if there are WAREHOUSES & WAREHOUSES FULL of Adrenochrome that's ONLY used for storage in emergency situations?

Of course that’s not where the strangeness ended.

Just a few days later, Buzz Aldrin was down there and had to be evacuated.

Anyone remember this?

From the Daily Caller:

Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, was evacuated from the South Pole after becoming sick while touring. The 86-year-old former astronaut was visiting Antarctica as a tourist and was evacuated to the U.S. Antarctic Program’s research center. The touring company said in a statement that Aldrin was stable under the care of a doctor, but his condition had “deteriorated.” The evacuation flight was provided by the U.S. National Science Foundation. Aldrin is one of only 12 humans to walk on the moon. Seven of the astronauts are still alive, and include Aldrin, Alan Bean (age 84), David Scott (age 84), John W. Young (age 86), Charles Duke (age 81), Eugene Cernan (age 82) and Harrison Schmitt (age 81.) Every living person to walk on the moon is past the average American life expectancy of 79 years. Attempts to get some new moonwalkers, however, aren’t going well. President Barack Obama and Democrats in Congress were more interested in funding global warming science than going back to the moon during their tenure. Obama has repeatedly attempted to cut the parts of NASA that focus on science and exploration, so that money could be redirected to global warming research. President-elect Donald Trump’s administration appears to be interested in returning American astronauts to the moon or sending them to Mars.

What in the world would an 86 year old Freemason need to be doing in Antarctica in the first place?

Very strange.

I have no idea what is going on in Antarctica but I do know one thing: I do know that it’s VERY strange that almost the entire world has agreed upon the “Antarctic Treaty.”

Do you know about this?

Even countries currently fighting wars against each other right now are parties to the Antarctic Treaty, which says essentially that no one is allowed to go down there.

Why do you suppose that is the one thing we can all agree on and nothing else?

Does that make any sense to anyone?

From ChatGPT, this will blow your mind:

The Antarctic Treaty is a landmark international agreement that was signed in Washington on December 1, 1959, and entered into force on June 23, 1961. It was established to ensure that Antarctica remains a region dedicated to peace, science, and international cooperation. The treaty sets aside Antarctica as a scientific preserve, bans military activity on the continent, and prohibits nuclear explosions and the disposal of nuclear waste. It also supports scientific research and protects the continent’s ecozone. Over time, additional agreements known as the Antarctic Treaty System (ATS) have been added to augment and support the original treaty, covering environmental protection and the conservation of living resources in Antarctica. As of my last update in April 2023, there were 54 parties to the Antarctic Treaty. These include original signatories who have consultation status (decision-making power) because of their substantial scientific activity in the region, as well as countries that have acceded to the treaty later and may have consultation status now. Here is the list of countries that are parties to the Antarctic Treaty: Argentina Australia Austria Belgium Belarus Brazil Bulgaria Canada Chile China Colombia Cuba Czech Republic Denmark Ecuador Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Guatemala Hungary India Italy Japan Kazakhstan South Korea North Korea Malaysia Mexico Monaco Mongolia Netherlands New Zealand Norway Pakistan Peru Poland Portugal Romania Russia (as the successor state of the Soviet Union) Slovakia Slovenia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey Ukraine United Kingdom United States Uruguay Venezuela Finland

So, Russia, Ukraine, China and the U.S.A. are all parties. Plus 50 other countries. We can all agree on this just fine.

Does that make any sense to anyone?

Any why is it so important to establish no one can go down there?

If it’s just ice and penguins, what’s the big flipping deal?

