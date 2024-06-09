July 16, 2007

This is the story of how the CIA uses “war zones” to garner kids for the sex-slave business. You may have heard how two companies, DynCorp and Halliburton, were caught trafficking in women during the war in Yugoslavia.



In these cases, they were importing and trafficking in Russian and East bloc women as sex slaves.



I want to talk about the children that are native to any war zone. The CIA did this across Africa and anywhere they went as a standard part of their operations.

THE EXPECTED LIFE SPAN OF A SEX SLAVE

The economics of a child being sold into sexual slavery are such that it is very lucrative.



A child in the sex slave business has a useful expected lifetime of two years. They fail to thrive in that setting. They die of disease, neglect, abuse and giving up.



The kids are killed if they are seriously hurt, refuse to work, or become too jaded to attract customers. They are almost never freed by their owners because they could talk. It is a dead end occupation usually.



No one takes a child like that to an ER because the sexual abuse might come to light. They are expendable goods that the owners don't expect to last anyway. If they are boys, they might grow up up to be a pimp. S

ome children run away, but they are often re-captured by other pimps. If they come from another country, they have no papers and poor language skills. If they are picked up by the police, they are detained for months to years and deported, often back to the same war zone.



Some were child soldiers or child spies before being forced into sexual slavery. Even without that, they have disabling Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome intentionally inflicted in them in order to disable them and keep them from being able to run away successfully.

THE ECONOMICS OF SEX SLAVERY

If they are transported to a place like New York City, the owner can make about US$50 per hour for about 10 hours a day, roughly US$500 a day or $3,000 a week, which is $150,000 a year.



The kid's food costs next to nothing. The owner has to house them. The rent and clothes, etc. are less than $10,000 depending on the location. It is still $140,000 profit per year, or about $300,000 for the expected life span of the child.



The going price for brothel owners to buy a kid on an auction block in New York City and D.C. is between $500 dollars for a sick kid to $50,000 for a choice virgin who is blond and blue eyed and speaks English.



The average price for a kid from a war zone is about US$2,000. Then there is about a $10,000 cost to get into the auction at all.



(Note: I have attended a number of these. I used to have a hobby of figuring out how to shut the auction houses down. It is a dangerous hobby. People practicing it are flirting with death. Hopefully, they are good spies or operatives before they try it. For training good spies, it is an intiation practice; like the American Indian practice of slapping a grizzly bear. )



The CIA runs the kids in and sells them in large lots like by the ship full or several hundred on a trainload to the auctioners. In that regard it is like the CIA drug running, the CIA only does the big stuff.



If you mess with them at that level they order a hit on you without thinking twice. If one interfers with the next level down, after they sold the kids already, they are not so uptight about it--it may not be their financial loss.

GATHERING THE ‘HARVEST’ OF ORPHANS IN WAR ZONES

The CIA and its corporate bosses like the Rockefellers and Bushs make about 1,000 USD per kid from a war zone if they sell them to auctioners. Of that 1,000, the CIA will get about 300, and about 700 will go to the corporate bosses. For drugs the split is more like 15 USD per 100 in profit going to the CIA. There is much more money to be made when the bosses keep the kids in their own hands. So the best kids are skimmed off the top and never make it to the auction houses. Kids are skimmed off either because of looks or smarts. A smart kid, like I was, can be a life long asset and make an owner a lot more money. About 1 -2 percent of kids are tried that way, as spies or corporate slaves. About 5 percent of the kids are skimmed off by the bosses for looks. The best of these end up as a house boy or girl of a politician that the boss wants to keep happy and controlled. They will also be spying on the politician for the boss. In that position some of these kids make it into adulthood.

PRESIDENTIAL MODELS: HARVESTING THE CHILDREN OF U.S. MILITARY OFFICERS

“Presidential models” who get trained by the CIA are in that category. Brice Taylor is an example of that (see Thanks for the Memories).



She says that 3,000 women got made into presidental model sex slaves per the figure she heard. They are mind control victims.



See Dr. Colin Ross's book, Bluebird: The Deliberate Creation of Multiple Personalities by Psychiatrists, which he wrote after having patients like this and reading 15,000 pages of CIA documents released under the Freedom of Information Act.



Their minds were split using torture at an early age. Mine was split at age 3 to 4. One or more of the parts is often very psychic. There are however much better ways to make accurate psychics without trauma.



Presidential models often have been trained by the CIA in special ESP skills like having a photographic memory. Other special CIA spy ESP skills they may have been programmed to have include the ability to speak "in tongues" i.e. in any language, the ability to see and hear at a distance, as in clairvoyance and clariaudience) A/K/A remote viewing, shapeshifting, and forecasting the future, including stock prices, etc.



The CIA needed these skills in spies. Shamans had the skills and the CIA did the R&D; to get them. (See John Perkins, Confessions of an Economic Hit Man and Shapeshifting.)

PRIVATE PROFITS FROM TAXPAYER-PAID RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

The bosses own their own high-class call services that make lots of money off of servicing their friendly businessmen. This is sometimes associated with an escort-type of service, allowing some children to grow up by being charming. But that is really difficult, as most of the children are too hardened and jaded after a year or two to carry that off.



In the highest-class settings, the bosses make up to a million dollars a day for the slave’s service. That sounds unbelievable, but it is a function of how rich the buyers of the services are and what the skills of a good stock-price forecaster are worth to them for a day.

In the weeks leading up to Adolf Hitler's appointment as Reichschancellor on Jan. 30, 1933, there was nothing inevitable about the Austrian corporal's ascension to power. Results of the 1932 November Reichstag elections were disappointing for his National Socialist Party, with the Nazis suffering losses in the German parliament while retaining about a third of the seats there. Nazi coffers had been drained dry by the campaign. Hitler had endured significant defections from his movement and threatened suicide. Some Nazis began to wonder if he had the right stuff to be their Führer. It was at this point that Hitler, falling back on his belief in the occult, called the most renowned clairvoyant in the land to his headquarters at the Hotel Kaiserhof in Berlin for a private session. The man Hitler met with that day is the subject of a recent biography (the first in the English language), "Erik Jan Hanussen: Hitler's Jewish Clairvoyant," by Mel Gordon.



“Hitler's Clairvoyant” http://www.salon.com/people/feature/2002/02/27/hanussen/index.html



An Arab sheik wanting to please the president to put through an oil deal will think nothing of spending the million to have a girl the president has slept with; it is sort of a status and male bonding thing.

WHITE HOUSE DINNERS - LUCRATIVE PROSTITUION OF AMERICAN BOYS & GIRLS OF ANY AGE

Presidential models made in CIA mind-control fashion, beautiful girls and boys who were charming spies without advanced ESP skills, usually fetched $10,000-30,000 a day for their bosses when used at White House functions.



The girls would be at the White House dinner and the men would indicate their preferences by talking to them and showing an obvious interest in them.



Either the man was rich enough not to care about the cost until he received the bill later or he was politely informed of the price by having it listed on the bottom of a card placed next to his drink on a silver or gold tray.



It was up to “the butler” to know which category the man was in in terms of his wealth and personal preferences.



I usually came into dinner on the arm of the DCI (CIA) and sat next to him through much of the evening so that he could have me answer his questions as a remote viewer of known accuracy in that personality. It was up to him if I was to be surrendered to another man for the evening as it affected national security.



Consider for a moment the usual White House dinner. They range in size from five women to about 50 women slaves on a given night.



At an average profit of $20,000 per night, five nets $100,000 and 50 nets $1 million.

Not all nights does that happen, but roughly the president personally makes a good $30-100 million a year just on the presidential model sex slaves. That starts to tell you about the conflict of interest in stopping this corrupt system. It has been going on a long time, since about President Kennedy.



President Carter is the only exception to the rule that I know of.

Since I personally was forced into the beds of Johnson, VP Nelson Rockefeller, Reagan, Bush Sr., Clinton and Bush Jr., this is not theoretical for me.

President Carter is the only exception to the rule that I know of.

However, because I was primarily a “director of central intelligence model,” I ended up mainly the the beds of DCIs from Helms to Tenet.

The $100,000-a-month club to ensure one's political success through blackmail

Now let's talk a little bit about the babies coming out of war zones, because I strayed too far into the American children in talking about the escorts for foreign and domestic dignataries.



Women are raped in war and often abandon the babies at birth. The CIA helps fund orphanges in the war zones so that it can skim off the kids it wants. The children under two usually are too neglected to survive.



The cute ones are bought up by the CIA for the cabal bosses and sold as part of the $100,000-a-month club.



Rich people like fine wines to show up monthly and this is a variation of that. They are signed up for it almost automatically without any choice in the matter if they attend certain high class estate ceremonies around the world hosted by people like the Rockefellers.



Getting in the door means that you can’t get out again when the ceremony starts unless you are a very good spy. The ceremony will involve the human sacrifice of some person — often a toddler or young virgin.



After that initiation in the fine art of human sacrifice, the guest is expected to carry on that tradition of entrapping others just the same way. Failure to do so is associated with death and blackmail threats. Death can be the result of “accidents.”



Few people are sophisicated enough to know not to get into one of these traps or how to get out of them. They have families and they cave in to the pressure. It then perpetuates itself. They get a baby a month to ritually kill and entrap all the politicians and police chiefs that might try to stop their rise to fame.

They get a baby a month to ritually kill and entrap all the politicians and police chiefs that might try to stop their rise to fame.

REVERSE CHRISTIANITY - THE RELIGION OF PRESIDENTS, POLITICIANS & DCIs

They go on practicing Christianity by mouth by day, and Satanism by night in their deeds. Some of them are mind controlled by the trauma and drugs at the initial ceremony and do not even know later that they are Satanists. Others do know.



I would say that about 20 percent are fully aware that what they are doing is evil and wrong and just don't know how to stop it.

About 50 percent know what they are doing but deny that it is evil. They excuse it as their right to be pagan and uninhibited.

About 10 percent are full multiples and are clueless during the day as to what is happening at night.



Then about another 20 percent are too lazy and apathetic to think about what they are doing. They are just doing it because others do it.



ORPHANAGES FUNDED BY THE CIA

Let's get down to some of the details, where an investigator could start to hit pay dirt, namely Yugoslavia, which had many abandoned babies, many of them light-skinned.



The CIA founded three major orphanages, including one of UNESCO’s. The Rockefellers funded four orphanages. There was overlap at one of them, which caused some problems. The CIA “talent scouts” came by a week after Rockefeller’s did, and that made the nuns suspicious.



In each case, the nuns were told that the scouts were working for large adoption agencies in the U.S. and the kids were to be quickly processed in a large lot for adoption.



The local orphanages in Yugoslavia were absolutely swamped. There were tons of babies and large numbers of war orphans, the latter mainly the result of U.S. bombs killing their parents. Some had been dug out of the rubble days later. Many of these kids were extremely traumatized already.



That saved the CIA work some of the work of traumatizing them, if they were going to be made into mind-controlled slaves. Some of the bright ones get training to be heads of puppet governments later.



The U.S. sends them back in 20-30 years later as the head of a country or as an important minister.



Any time you hear of a U.S.-educated native of a country returning to it to suddenly assume an important position in its new U.S.-friendly government, think about this mind-controlled slave possibility. It happens much more often then people realize.



The CIA and the Cabal bosses have been making mind-controlled slaves out of war orphans by the thousands since WWII.



The CIA has been using children from orphanges since its inception.



Remember that in WWII, the UK and U.S. took in Jewish and East bloc refugee children WITHOUT their parents. Their parents were alive the U.S. just didn’t want them.



A woman I know well, who is older than I, ended up training some of the East Bloc orphans picked up by the CIA, not long after the end of WWII. They were trained as child-prodigy musicians. Then they were inserted into East Bloc foreign embassies to provide musical and sexual services. They spoke the local language and passed as natives. They themselves did not know otherwise. But they had personalities that went to phone booths and called the CIA to report on the actions of their East Bloc “owners” at the embassies. Most of the kids were uncovered and killed by the KGB as “foreign agents.”



The median time they lasted in the field before discovery and death was about two weeks. Some never made it through their first sonata.



The KGB figured out the scam after the first couple of months.



The CIA kept on sending in the kids, knowing that their operational cover was blown. It did that for another two years just to pretend to its bosses — including the Congressional oversight committee — that this was a successful covert operation that justified the CIA’s mind-control experiments on children.



I read the reports at the CIA. I was there as a mind-controlled slave for 40 years and I had an interest in the subject in one of my more rebellious personalities.



I never had the heart to tell that woman what actually happened to the kids she helped train as child spies while she was 12. She started training them after the KGB knew about that specific musical ruse at embassies, and after the CIA knew that the KGB knew and was killing them basically on arrival.



I know that is hard to believe. Betrayal of even its own agents is the middle name of the CIA.

The CIA and the Cabal bosses have been making mind-controlled slaves out of war orphans by the thousands since WWII.

The CIA during the Vietnam War sent thousands of South Vietnamese spies into North Vietnam after it knew that this secret route into the North was blown and the men were ending up being tortured and killed.



The U.S. got caught betraying their agents because it refused to pay the promised death benefits to the families. Some of the men who later returned after years of horrendous torture sued the CIA. They won a settlement on it.



I remember reading about it a long time ago in Time or Newsweek. Talk about betrayal. It is the middle name of most intelligence agencies.



Agencies are not run to protect their country’s citizens but to make big bucks for the overlords.



The CIA betrayed Korean children and sent them to almost-certain death. The CIA is an equal oppurtunity “employer” who likes to pay nothing at all whenever possible for its spies



Here is a little reality for you on the subject of the U.S.’s use of child spies, from Aldrich’s The Hidden Hand in the chapter on the Korean war:

U.S. intelligence (CIA-DIA unit) Combined Command for Recon Activities, Korea = CCRAK decided to try short penetrations with individual Koreans; Inserted 50 miles behind the lines and armed only with a pistol, they were expected to make their way back to their own lines, gathering military information en route.



Senior officers conceded that only about a third of those inserted would return, but they expected "some really good information".



Anderson, who had direct experience in Korea was less sangine. Scepticism turned to dismay when he learned that those selected for insertion were fresh recruits and would have 7 days to prepare for their mission. It was clear that these agents were regarded as expendable in the extreme.



When the ‘15 specially selected Koreans’ he had been promised arrived at Anderson's facility for training, he could scarcely believe his eyes.



Pathetic and malnourished, they were mostly shy rustic youths in their teens, some as young as 15. A week was enough for them to master the use of basic firearms, but they ‘had only the haziest idea of the parachute drill.’



Accompanying his ‘agents’ as far as their dropping zones triggered a sense of black depression:



”Never before had I taken unprepared men into battle and now I was about to do something far worse. I was sending untrained men into the most frightening and lonely of battles . . . the cold night air rushed in through the open jump door . . .

“The fourth hesitated and was pushed by those behind, and so the procession of fear went on until the fuselage was empty but for myself . . .



”For one wild moment I longed to jump after them and, like the ancient Mariner, felt that I ‘had done a hellish thing.’” (Page 284 of The Hidden Hand)

Dropping Korean teenagers behind enemy lines was the tip of the iceberg. Eisenhower liked the idea, as did other U.S. intel people back in Japan.



They dropped at least 10 per week, week after week, even though sometimes none of the ten was ever heard of again.



Two thousand to 4,000 teenagers later, they decided the intelligence was worthless and called it off. I thought you should know the end of the story.

HOW TO SPOT CIA USE OF ORPHANAGES IN A WAR ZONE

Back to the orphanages in Yugoslavia.



Parents want to adopt want one kid, not 100. Anytime more than three kids move out of an orphanage at a time, a red flag should go up in someone’s mind. The scouts go in and pick out dozens to hundreds at a time.



A CIA scout looking for bright kids might even have them all tested by bringing a psychologist along and say that they are testing the kid’s ability to adapt after the war.



Or they might say that they are studying any number of problems that these kids have, while really they are looking for talent.



Some CIA operatives looking for sex slaves audition kids by having them do blow jobs on local officials on a special outing for the poor orphans. Those kids that are the best at socializing and sucking to stay alive, win a trip to the US. Yes, they do win a trip to the US -- but as sex slaves. They are unlikely to ever take a walk in nature again.



So an investigator should like for who moved kids out of orphanages in batches, who took them on “field trips” or tested them first. Forget about the innocence of foundations.



The UN, the Girl Scouts of America, the Catholic Church etc. can all be used as fronts for despicable deeds by greedy bosses.



Here is an example of the U.S. sex-slave trade in Bosnia from my first-hand experience.



One of the worst scams that I know of in Yugoslavia during the U.S. takeover wars in the 1990’s involved an orphanage in Bosnia near Sarajevo.



I kept looking for a reference on it in Canadian General Mac Kenzies’s autobiography of his time there as head of the UN humanitarian effort.



I knew that he knew of the incident because I called him on the phone to report it to him and ask him to intervene.



Yet I could not find one word of it in his biography — that is how whitewashed the world is of these sex-abuse scandals involving U.S. politicians.



I had an assignment in Bosnia shortly before MacKenzie got there. The fighting in that region came later. I was assigned to set up an orphanage for the CIA. They wanted this really big facility built, ten to twenty times as large as anyone could believe was needed for that area.



My job was just to arrange to buy the land for the building of this big new “Catholic School” for children. The problem was that there were no schoolrooms in the plan, just endless dormitories.



The CIA wanted 10 acres of dormitories for kids. It looked more like a concentration camp for kids. And they wanted it built next to the train line. That train line to the coast was about the only thing in Sarevjo that did not get hit by bombs and artillery and continued working.



Regular people could not get out of the war zone. MacKenzie’s book shows that very plainly. Planes flew in supplies but the UN did not protect anyone or get anyone out. Those kids were not going to parents and to safety; they were going to sexual humiliation, torment, and eventually their deaths.



Now, I am a remote viewer. I could see what would happen to those kids if I helped the CIA buy land and build that facility, so I came back empty-handed.



The reason the CIA asked me to buy the land and not some regular person was that they wanted a piece of land that would be “defensible and not fall into enemy hands,” so they wanted a forecaster.

AN AUSCHWITZ JUST FOR CHILDREN

The CIA sent out someone else the next month. That person was not a remote viewer and did not know what would happen to kids if they got there. He bought 14 acres of land, and the CIA built its concentration camp for orphans. complete with barbed wire and control towers with armed guards carrying machine guns. An investigator could check this.



All that happened before a single shot was fired to start that war in Bosnia.

MacKenzie notes in his autobiography that when he arrived in Yugoslavia to help protect Croats, he was forced by the UN to open his office in Bosnia hundreds of miles away where nothing was happening — YET.



It was already planned back at the CIA. The CIA had already bought the land to house the children that they planned to sell into sexual slavery.



Remember that each child that gets sold into sexual slavery makes about $700 for the bosses if sold at auction, about $300,000 over its 2-year lifespan if the boss houses it in a brothel in the US, and millions of dollar if it can be raised in the US and turned into a “presidential model” or a “puppet government model” -- if it is male. And all the training, transport, etc. is paid for by the U.S. taxpayer to torture these children into compliance.



Oh, yes, and don’t forget the $100,000 for the babies in the $100,000-a-month ritual-sacrifice category.



Knowing all that, I think that you can envision what that 14 acres looked like. It looked like Auschwitz.



Row after row of barracks for housing children and a small army of childcare workers.



Now I am exaggerating slightly here, because there was a playground and even a baseball diamond included.



It was built to house 5,000 children, but at the peak of its use per CIA records I saw at Langley it had 12,000 children. The CIA was interested not in having the children there but in moving them.



The CIA did research studies to see why it took an average of two months to move any given child out of there. It wanted them sorted and transported faster than that. The bottleneck was in shipping them by boat out of the war zone.



The ships were privately owned by front companies in order to give plausible deniability. The private companies did not want to dock that close to the fighting.



The CIA tried to solve the problem by helping them get cheap insurance that covered wartime loses (i.e. taxpayers subsidized the shipping of the sex slaves for the bosses).



That helped some but crews for those ships were reluctant to sign on once they knew its true destination.



The CIA helped the private bosses Shanghai some crews by kidnapping and enslaving mariners.



The Skull and Bones pirate origins of the CIA and the Cabal bosses were really showing in that manuveur. But that weakness in shipping the sex slaves stateside for the Bones bosses remained a problem for the CIA during the Bosnian war.



How many children were shipped out of Yugoslavia to be enslaved during the course of the war?



The CIA put the number at over a million over the period of the Yugoslavian wars (1992-1999). That includes other pick-up centers than this one. Even if one only made $1000 on the average per kid, that is a billion dollar business.



Now you see why the CIA took the trouble of building that concentration camp for kids. They built it before the war started because it is harder to build anything once the shooting starts. So it stood empty doing the first six months of its existence because the CIA was having trouble igniting the war in Bosnia.



It was behind schedule, and that is why MacKenzie couldn’t see the war and any need for him to be in Bosnia when he was moved into place.



Any competent investigative journalist should be able to find the location of that camp and interview some of its small army of childcare workers. The ships carried all those kids away; someone loaded them.

THE CIA AND UN WORKED TOGETHER TO ENSLAVE CHILDREN, NOT TO RESCUE THEM

I called MacKenzie from the CIA’s Headquarters because the CIA was training some of them as child soldiers to hit MacKenzie’s headquarters and I thought he should know. The CIA did that because MacKenzie actually wanted to help a few people survive that war. That was not on the boss’s agenda, unless they were slaves making them a profit. The 30-odd children that the CIA trained as saboteurs to bomb MacKenzie’s building never got used because of that call I made.



The CIA recorded the call and called off the attack. But MacKenzie did not do what I wanted and report the CIA’s enslavement of the children to the UN.



I had called the UN about it and they said that MacKenzie had to report it because my report was “unsubstantiated hearsay.” Here I am standing in CIA headquarters with CIA documents on this all over my desk, but whatever I say is discounted because they are too scared to take action. I hung up the phone and cried.



Ten minutes later there was a knock on my door inviting me to go down to the CIA’s basement for another torture session. It wasn’t that I didn’t know what was going on, it was just that the rest of the world did not want to hear it and act.

ANOTHER AUSCHWITZ FOR CHILDREN IN MOZAMBIQUE

Let’s look at another wartime example that I was personally involved in. This one was in the war in Mozambique in the late 1980’s, a few years earlier.



I was asked to look at that war remotely from the Pentagon’s War Room. The Soviet Union had not yet fallen. Blacks were dying in Mozambique in a U.S.-Soviet proxy war.



That is, Rockefeller was selling weapons to both sides and provoking both intelligence agencies to increase the intensity of the fighting. It was good for arms sales. It was also good for the sex-slave business. It kept his promise to the forces of darkness to rape, pillage, and destroy as much as is humanly possible throughout the world.



I was in the War Room because the CIA sent me over to look for a mole in the Pentagon. Some Soviet defector had said that a U.S. general was a mole, so the CIA sent a psychic spy (me) to find him. The place to hang out with and watch U.S. generals is in the War Room. It was a place that I had been in and out of since I was 15, and I was and sent to spy on General Westmoreland, both in and out of bed, to find out why he was not winning the Vietnam War.



In short, the War Room was my home away from home as a mind-controlled government spy. I had been trained in military tactics at Miramar Marine Corps Air Station in San Diego starting at age 12, and I was used often to remotely view wars. So that was my cover as I looked for the compromised general.

Coronado Naval Amphibious Base, San Diego

While I was in the War Room viewing the war in Mozambique, I noticed a U.S.-run training camp for child soldiers. The average age of the kids was 13; some were as young as 9 or 10, and some were old worn-out veterans of the war at age 16. These were boys.



Next door, in a barbed-wire compound, were the girls of all ages, from babies, to age about 12. The older girls had already been shipped out into sexual slavery.



There were no black adults to be seen around. I wondered about that for awhile, then I saw why that was. The CIA guards at those facilities did not want the black adults to know what was going on there, so they had set up road blocks on all the roads coming into that 50-square-mile area, which was informally known as “the children’s base.”



The number of boys that I saw being trained there was in the thousands, and the number of girls in the adjacent compound, a few hundred. Each girl was holding a baby in her arms even if she was only four years old, and still there were babies lying listlessly on the ground by themselves.



There was no housing, just a wire enclosure like for a herd of cows. The boys had a shed for housing the machine guns to keep them dry if it rained, but nothing for themselves.



That all made me feel quite sad. I cry easily, and so I started crying in the War Room.



The generals did not know why I was crying.



From their point of view the war was going well. There were dead bodies to prove it. There were even the right number of flies on the dead bodies on the pictures coming back from the field to show that these bodies were freshly killed and not from yesterday’s kill.



Yes, the war was going well, and one of the generals came up and told me my tears were not appropriate to a war room.



“Save your tears for the U.S. dead and hope that you never have to see that day. By the grace of God we will have them [colored folk] all killed before that day comes.”



I started crying harder. I could see where that general was going to end up in Hell.



It made the life of a sex slave like me look like paradise by comparison.



That is one of the serious problems I have as a remote viewer—I know too much from a great number of different perspectives.



To explain my tears I started telling him about the children I was viewing. He told me the U.S. doesn’t have any child soldiers. I asked him why he believed that and he said because all the pictures they received back from the war were of adult deaths.



I asked him who supplied the pictures. He said the CIA and the DIA. I said “See, that proves my point. You don’t know.” He refused to concede the point.



I came the next day with the proof from CIA headquarters about that specific children’s base I had viewed in Mozembique. I brought CIA photos of the children and CIA reports of their military training.



Then he said to me “The CIA has no right to train them. Only the Army knows how to train soldiers.” He didn’t care that they were children. He only cared about preserving the Army’s turf.



Then to shock him out of his intentional ignorance, I showed him the CIA report on the girls and their being sold into sexual slavery. He was outraged that I would show him such smut. There were some pictures of what the girls had been trained to do in a short period of time, including doing blow jobs.



The CIA authors of the paper had bragged about how well them had trained these girls in preparation for their new careers and supplied the pictures to prove it. The general refused to let this material affect his view of the U.S. as honorable.



It was only when I showed him the CIA report and figures on the money made on the sales of weapons and sex slaves that he conceded that the war was corrupt. And that really only happened because I showed him the list of bosses and how much each one had made in the war.



One of the bosses was a man he had had some run-ins with personally. When he saw that man’s name he said, “It figures. He always was a bastard.”



I did find the “mole” that the defector mentioned. He was a general who knew about the sex-slave trade run by the U.S. The other generals also knew the truth but refused to help. I went back to the CIA and cried in private in the woman’s restroom. I couldn’t cry about what had happened to me at the hands of the CIA and bosses repeatedly throughout my life, but I could feel the suffering of other children and know that what was happening to them was wrong.

SHIPPING SEX SLAVES

Let’s talk about the shipping of sex slaves since it is a bottleneck in the sex-slave trade. We can try to make it more of a bottleneck by exposing it. It is obvious that human cargo is never listed on the ship’s manifest.



So how do you know which ships are carrying the sex slaves? For a remote viewer the answer is easy—one looks inside the ships from anywhere in the world and one sees the bodies of the slaves.



One can train one’s mind to highlight the ships carrying sex slaves in hot-pink if one likes. It is not a hard thing to do, even for a novice viewing. Any of the naval officers I trained could do that after a week’s training as a remote viewer. But I am going to tell you clues for spotting such shipping that a regular investigative journalist would find helpful.



Most people assume that all ships coming into a harbor are logged in and registered. That is simply not true. There is a whole system set up for smugglers, and regardless of what they are smuggling — drugs, sex slaves, art treasures, landmines, chemical weapons — it is the same.



When a ship first comes in and makes contact with the harbor authorities by radio, it has to give the right signal or it will be boarded by the Coast Guard as an “illegal” vessel. When it radios, it indicates to the harbor authorities whether it wants to be inspected or not and how perishable its “fruit” is.



Any shipper in the “legal” loop knows the informal code that indicates whether the ship is clean and can be inspected to make the harbour authorities and the shipping co. look good, or is dirty and should not be inspected.

Over 75 percent of sex slaves end up in the hands of the independent brothel owners. However, the bosses that skim off the top 10 percent of the children make more like 90 percent of the profits. It is like designer clothes — that is where the big profit margins are made.



If one wants goods shipped off the record, it goes “by the way.” That is code for “off the record.”



One throws it into the shipping conversation. Suppose I at the CIA want to ship a load of goods to Iraq for “reconstruction” purposes. I call up almost any shipper in the world and say for instance, “I want to send 17 boxes of construction goods, and “by the way,” two bodies to look after them. Make sure they arrive safely, you know.”



The shipper then knows that there will be not two people, but two box containers, each containing many girls and boys. But the usual instruction to the shipper is more like “be sure they arrive in not-too-bad condition,” because they want a high spoilage rate, but for some of them to survive.



Another way I have heard this phrased is, “deliver it ripe but not spoiled,” as if one was talking about bananas. The shippers know what the bosses want—they are paid big bribes to know.



The conversation is like an insider’s language. You have to know it and not slip up on it to place the order to move them. But it is all done plain text, not in encrypted format. Much of it is done on cell phones and is not secure at all: anyone could listen in. As soon as I send this to you it may be changed. The point is that an investigator could listen to shipping conversations for awhile and quickly figure out the system.



It is a system that is worldwide and involves thousands of people. The CIA does not want to send out new memos every week giving them a new code system, because that would wreck the plausible deniability, and the people loading the containers on the docks would have to learn a new system every week.



Some of the children inside the containers die: it is intentional. The percent that die is called the spoilage rate. The brothel owners want to buy children from a spoilage rate of 40 percent on up so that they can get kids too traumatized to resist or try to run away. The stench can be dreadful.



Dockers sometimes vomit as these containers get unloaded — that is how bad it is. Sometimes they hose the containers down inside before they go into the harbor so that the smell does not give them away, but then they have to deal with the dead bodies that they find inside. No one wants dead bodies floating into the harbor, so they either toss them out the day before they get to the harbor, or they have to weight the bodies down to sink them closer in.



Those human cargo containers are often unloaded as far away as possible from the public’s nose. Sometimes they are unloaded next to fishing vessels to confuse the nose.



Look for any dock unloading area which is long past a gate, as distance is the major way that the smell is hidden. In Vancouver, for instance, there are very long docks far out in the bay, far from where an unauthorized person can drive.



The human cargo has to be unloaded in a warehouse and cleaned up. It is not like other cargo that can just be loaded straight onto trucks or rail cars, because of the recurring stench problem. The warehouse will thus have hoses and drains in their floors. Most of the auction “houses” are held in these warehouses and the buyers are responsible for the next phase of transport onto shore.

So, a ship comes in, containers are moved into a warehouse. A lot of personnel swarm in. Water is seen coming out the bottom of the warehouse for at least 10 minutes as kids are washed inside. Then, and only then, after the smell is dealt with, there is a sudden influx of rich men in fancy cars and limos and a bunch of usually unmarked vans without windows.



Slave auctions happen fast. People want to be in and out in under two hours, max. It is not unusual for the whole thing to take 45 minutes, including putting the kids in the vans. The vans are pulled into the warehouse and loaded inside. A man wins the auction bid, and has his security man pull the van in and load it and then back it out. He doesn’t want to have “loose cargo” sitting out there for long. The kids are drugged up on the ships, but they are coming out of it during the auction so that the buyers can see what kind of personality they have and whether they are going to attract customers.



As soon as a “lot” of kids, usually 10 to 100, are sold, they are again given oral drugs and loaded into the vans. But it takes up to 10 minutes for the drugs to sedate them again and in that amount of time they can do a fair amount of damage inside a van or make a fair amount of noise.



Some kids are killed in this process because stun guns are used too much or they are given too much of a drug. What drug they are given will depend on how long they have to be transported in the next leg of their journey.



Routinely the kids are naked the whole time. The vans are often naked inside too, with easy-to-hose-out features. Slavers used to use U-Haul and Ryder moving vans, but those companies got wind of it and basically managed to get out of it by tightening their rules on recording the driver’s licenses and credit card numbers of the renters. That was all it took — forcing their own workers to follow their policies to force the slavers to buy their own vehicles.



That means that their own vehicle license plate numbers are a weak point for them. If the buyers are front-organizations for the bosses and the CIA, then those license plates may be “unregistered”—fakes that do not link up to a real name anywhere in the world. But the numbers still help one track the trade, just like the numbers on the rendition planes.



If the van owners are freelance brothel owners, then those vehicle numbers may go to a person whom the police might be willing to prosecute in the sex-slave business. Like in the drug trade, the police will prosecute the freelancers to make it look like they are doing their jobs.

Like in the drug trade, the police will prosecute the freelancers to make it look like they are doing their jobs.

The freelancers are often fairly obvious—they are less rich and more varied in appearance, both personally and in their vehicles. The rich often buy a vehicle, use it for a few months and then turn around and sell it for another purpose. The VIN numbers could be a problem for them, even though the plates are false.



However, almost all of the vehicles that the rich use to transport the sex slaves overland in the U.S. are made at one plant in the US. That plant in in Atlanta, I believe. It is the only plant that make vans with holes in the bottom of an enamel-type of floor.



Cattle do not have to be hidden in transport, so this combination of having to be hidden and having to be hosed down and needing some ventilation but good sound-proofing is unique in the automotive industry.



Over 80 percent of those vehicles are bought for the slave trade originally. They are bought in lots of 100 or more by the bosses. I believe that it is Chevrolet that makes them. There is a legitimate use for those vehicles, but legitimate buyers have another vehicle that meets their needs and most of them buy that alternative anyway. My mind has a little trouble bring this information up which is why there are long lead-ins before I get to the point.



I have been to that factory in Atlanta. A Rockefeller took me because he wanted the vehicles re-designed and he wanted my opinion on the plant engineer’s plans, and whether the price could be brought down. I was there for about two hours in the 1980’s.



It was during the Iran-Contra hearings and I had to get back to testify in a closed-door session in the afternoon. So we had flown to Georgia in a private jet in the morning and had then taken a chopper out to the plant. It was a very short ride. It felt like we just got up in the air and landed again.



The requirement of needing good drainage and needing soundproofing were almost contradictory. The engineer had wanted the kids just to be better drugged so that soundproofing wasn’t needed. That was an unrealistic expectation on his part, but he had to hear it from a doctor to understand why, and I guess that that was why Rockefeller had me flown down to talk to the engineer.



Given the importance of the Iran-Contra hearings to the CIA, it is interesting that Rockefeller was able to cart me off right in the middle to deal with a sex-slave transport problem. I think that tells you how little the hearings affected the Rockefeller businesses, and also how they had Congress already bound up as good slaves themselves.



Ok, so when one sees a van of this type drive up to a dock, it is extremely likely that it is carrying sex slaves. It would cost the bosses a lot to have the vans redesigned to look differently.



The vans—let’s see if I can adequately tell you what they look like so that you could recognize one if you saw one. They come in a couple of different sizes. The biggest carries 100 slaves. The smallest, about 20, drugged and thrown in on the floor. That is not very big. They are really moving vans, but they have no over-the-cab van space as no kids go up in such a space.



The insides are a plain rectangle. The outside walls are about a foot thick and they are rounded on the outside. Their floors are surprisingly low to the ground like moving vans because the drugged kids are heavy and no one wants to lift them up if one doesn’t have to. It almost always happens that some of the kids do not wake up between the ships and the vans.



The ships carrying such cargo almost always get first priority for unloading at a harbor. You can almost tell which ships are carrying “by the way” cargo by how fast they get unloaded. The harbor authorities are usually well aware of what cargoes they are not supposed to inspect and want them out of the way as soon as possible so that the DEA does not find them and give them, the harbor authorities, trouble. Almost everyone in the harbor authorities is on the take from the bosses.



In fact, how they could get such a job without the approval of the bosses and their agencies is difficult to imagine. It would have to be a small harbor not to have an adequate control system in place.



Since only about 2-4 % of all shipping containers are inspected anyway, it is not hard for the harbor authorities to avoid inspecting the “by the way” cargo. The job of the harbor authorities is to prevent competition from “illegals” — all those that the bosses do not authorize.



It is a monopoly system. The bosses sent up corporate agreements with their friends to share the trade, and everyone else is considered an illegal. The distinction is entirely arbitrary. An illegal could sign an agreement with a boss and be legal next week. Or a legal could piss a boss off, and next week be an illegal. This is the way the world really works at this moment in history.



