Good News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Tsipras's avatar
George Tsipras
4d

I believe most of these people have been dealt with by the alliance. The evergreen event in the suez is a good example. No deals for this scum.

Reply
Share
Sondra Predmore's avatar
Sondra Predmore
Oct 2

So interesting and disturbing at the same time. If I wasn’t a Christian and had faith in Jesus, I don’t know how I would survive dealing with awakening these past 10 or so years. Thank you 🙏🏻

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Diana Barahona · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture