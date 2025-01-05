U.S. Senator (R-Ohio) Bernie Moreno

Bernie Moreno, who was sworn in as senator on Saturday, said that “Donald Trump will work with Nicolás Maduro because he’s the one who will take office” on January 10.

Moreno made this statement during the swearing-in of Congress. Moreno explained that, “despite the fact that some consider the elections unfair, at the end of the day, the United States is not the one which chooses who the leaders of these countries are.”

"The interests of the United States are to stop drug trafficking and that Venezuela take back all the illegal Venezuelans who are in this country," Moreno added.

Bernie Moreno will serve on the U.S. Senate’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, its Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, its Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee and its Budget Committee.

On July 28, free and fair elections were held in Venezuela, which Nicolás Maduro Moros won 51% compared to 43% for Edmundo González. The president will take office on January 10, as established by the Bolivarian Constitution, despite threats from the Venezuelan far right, supported by Argentinian President Javier Milei.

Time to send the robot (Javier Milei) to the shop for repairs

January 4, 2025

Argentina’s president, Javier Milei, on Saturday received the loser in Venezuela’s presidential elections as if he were the president-elect.

Edmundo González, 75, was considered a stand-in for Maria Corina Machado, who is prohibited from running for public office because she’s a criminal. He lost the elections, with 43% of the vote, to incumbent Nicolas Maduro, who received 52%. Nevertheless, González expressed his intention to enter his country “by any means” to take office on January 10.

González, the Venezuelan ambassador to Argentina from 1998 - 2002, fled to Spain after charges were filed against him for, among other crimes, publicly urging Venezuelan military and police to disobey their superiors and their oaths, and posting falsified images of precinct-level vote counts online to give the impression he had won.

“Thank you for coming and thank you for being in our house, because Argentina is always the house of good Venezuelans,” declared Milei during the initial handshake with Maria Machado’s front-man, while hundreds of Venezuelan expatriats gathered in the Plaza de Mayo.

Milei and González greeted their supporters from the balcony of the Casa Rosada before González went to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to meet with FM Gerardo Werthein.

As reported by Clarín, upon his arrival at Werthein’s office, González said he intends to travel to Venezuela to “claim the presidency.”

“I will enter Venezuela by any means,” González said about Maduro’s swearing-in on January 10. “I will be there.” González made a similar claim on X: “We will also meet in the streets of our beloved country,” he said.

Venezuelan fascist María Corina Machado also weighed in on X to thank Milei for his support. “There is not much time left,” she said.

In the hours before the meeting, González appeared in a brief video to send "a cordial and affectionate greeting, especially to all political prisoners and those seeking asylum in the Argentine Embassy in Caracas," whose situation will occupy a central place in the meeting with Milei.

Six members of Maria Machado’s team took refuge in the Argentine embassy in March after they were accused by authorities of terrorism, conspiracy and treason. As evidence that Argentina has been covertly attempting to destabilize Venezuela—an act of war—an Argentinian border guard named Nahuel Gallo entered Venezuela at the beginning of December and was arrested and accused of conspiring to extract the five remaining Venezuelans from the now-unused embassy—and presumably smuggle them out of the country.

Following his meeting with Milei, González will hold private meetings with ministers, deputies and other Argentine figures before leaving for Montevideo, Uruguay, where he will meet with the Uruguayan president, Luis Lacalle Pou, also this Saturday.

Incidentally, Elon Musk has been pretending to support the opposition in Venezuela since at least last April, but probably earlier.

Musk gave the Ukrainian government access to Starlink in 2022, but it turns out he’s been in frequent contact with the Russian government. Being born into a Luciferian family, Musk has no love for Nazis.

What if Musk set a similar trap in Venezuela and offered satellite phones to the opposition? It would explain the surprising success of Venezuela’s intelligence agency, which seems to know everything the opposition is planning before it even happens.

Beware of strangers bearing gifts, I say.

