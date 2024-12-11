https://www.voltairenet.org/article221586.html

WATCH opposition leaderLee Jae-myung climb fence to enter Parliament

On August 21, 2024, a South Korean parliamentarian, Kim Min-seok, chairman of the Democratic Party (center-left), announced that members of the government were preparing to impose martial law. Given that this man had a winding political career and had been convicted of corruption, the public interpreted his alleged revelations as a way to create buzz. He was therefore labeled a “conspiracy theorist” while his friends deplored that he had fallen so low.

The accusation was indeed a bit much. Democracy only appeared in South Korea in 1980, after the Gwangju massacre, during which thousands of people were murdered by the dictatorship over nine days. So talking about “martial law” brought back terrible memories.

President Yoon Suk Yeol announces martial law

However, on December 3, around 10 p.m., the media were warned that President Yoon Suk Yeol was going to make a special address to the nation. At 10:25 p.m., all radio and television channels broadcast his speech live. He claimed that the opposition was working with the North Korean Communists. At the fourth minute, he declared: "Dear citizens, I declare martial law to protect the Republic of Korea from Communist threats from North Korea and pro-North anti-state factions undermining our freedom and constitutional order."

According to Kim Min-seok, the plot was hatched by four military personnel, who were former students of the Chungam Higher School of Higher Studies: President Yoon Suk Yeol; the head of his personal guard promoted to Defense Minister in August, General Kim Yong-hyun; Interior Minister Lee Sang-min; and Director of Counterintelligence Yeo-hyung. Finally, students from the 11th class of the Korean Military Academy are said to have formed a second circle of the conspiracy.

Martial law was implemented by General Kim Yong-hyun (Minister of Defense), commander of the 38th Army; General Park Ann-soo (Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff), commander of the 46th Army; General Kwak Jong-geun (Head of Special Forces), commander of the 47th Army; and finally General Lee Jin-woo (Military Governor of the Capital), commander of the 48th Army. The elements of the martial forces mobilized were the 707th Special Forces Brigade, the 1st Airborne Special Forces Brigade, and the military police under the direction of the Special Forces.

South Koreans immediately understood that this was the return of dictatorship. They stormed nighttime shops and online stores to stockpile food supplies.

At 11 p.m., National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik summoned lawmakers without delay, declaring on social media, “All members of the National Assembly must immediately assemble in the plenary hall.” The Constitution gives the assembly the power to repeal martial law. But by then, Special Forces had stormed the building and closed its doors, while a general ban on political activities, including demonstrations and party activities, had been issued. At the same time, another Special Forces unit had stormed the offices of the Election Commission, seized staffers’ cell phones, and closed the exits.

Lee Jae-myung, chairman of the Democratic Party and the main opposition figure, scaled the wall surrounding the parliament. The minister survived a serious assassination attempt on January 2, when he was stabbed in the neck. The video of the sick old man defying Special Forces to vote to repeal martial law was viewed 2.38 million times that evening.

As a crowd gathered in front of the parliament, MPs climbed over the gates to repeal martial law. Around 1:00am, 190 out of 300 MPs voted unanimously to repeal martial law. The Special Forces left the building. However, it took until 4:20am for the government to meet at night and lift the law. The dictatorship had only lasted six hours.

To understand what happened in Seoul, we must remember that the president of the Republic, Yoon Suk Yeol, is not only a former prosecutor who fought against corruption, but also nostalgic for Japanese imperial militarism. At the end of November, he did not support his ambassador to Tokyo when the latter celebrated, alone, the memory of Korean slaves exploited during the Second World War by Mitsubishi in the gold and silver mines of Sado Island [1].

We must then draw a parallel with the events that occurred last May in Taiwan. During the inauguration of the new president of the Republic, Lai Ching-te, the Legislative Yuan (Parliament) attempted to amend the Constitution in order to prevent at home what just happened in South Korea. But the eight deputies from the presidential party obstructed this by physically attacking their colleagues, injuring five of them.

This is because Lai Ching-te was not elected for his foreign policy commitments, but for his economic views [2]. He too is nostalgic for the Second World War: while the Kuomintang, Chiang Kai-shek's party, is officially campaigning for the reunification of China, he wants to resume the civil war. He represents the tiny fraction of Taiwanese who still reject the victory of Mao Zedong (1893-1976). During his inauguration, he declared: "I hope that China will face the reality of [Taiwan's] existence [and] respect the choices of the people of Taiwan. Faced with the many threats and attempts at infiltration from China, we must demonstrate our determination to defend our nation." This position violates the agreement on the unity of China.

Taiwanese secret services still shelter the very secret “World Anti-Communist League” [3], renamed in 1990 “World League for Freedom and Democracy,” created during the Cold War by Generalissimo Chiang Kai-shek and the leader of the Ukrainian integral nationalists Yaroslav Stetsko (former Nazi Prime Minister). It is today chaired by a former secretary general of the Kuomintang, Tseng Yung-chuan, and still financed by the National Security Bureau. The Asian league is chaired by the diplomat Zeng Yongquan, former secretary general of the Taiwanese government.

No one knows how this system works today. However, a corner of the veil was lifted during the assassination of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July 2022. Despite the attempt to stifle the scandal, the Japanese press leaked that he had been killed by a ruined man accusing him of having collected astronomical sums of money from the Unification Church (known as the “Moon sect”). Six months later, it emerged that a group of Liberal Democratic Party parliamentarians had collected more than half a billion dollars in bribes [4].

The majority of Liberal Democratic parliamentarians come from hereditary dynasties. They are organized into factions and not around programs. This party had been created by the United States in the aftermath of World War II in order to recycle war criminals who had not been tried by the Tokyo Tribunal. It has ruled Japan for 67 years (except for two short periods of no more than 4 years in total).

Since October 1, Shigeru Ishiba has become Japanese Prime Minister. He is a fanatical militarist. [5] He has revised historical works dealing with the Yasukuni Shrine, where the main Japanese war criminals are buried. He has reconciled the honor of these militarists with the history of China and Korea. He seems never to have visited this controversial shrine. He is a gunji otaku, that is, a collector of military memorabilia, and himself a militarist, although careful not to insult his foreign interlocutors. According to him, the last war was fought for the "just cause" of liberating Asia from white domination, and most of the war crimes reported in China, South Korea and Southeast Asia are "plots to denigrate Japan." Furthermore, he said that the government and the military of the time should be held responsible only for starting an unwinnable war.

So we are facing a return of the Far Eastern faction of the Rome-Berlin-Tokyo Axis.

We did nothing when the integral nationalists returned to power in Ukraine. Today we have a war in their country.

We did nothing when the revisionist Zionists returned to power in Israel. Today we have a war in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen. Will we react to the return of the Japanese militarists to power in Taiwan, South Korea and Japan?