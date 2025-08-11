Texas State Representative Gina Hinojosa

US Army Special Forces on Sunday detained and surrendered to the United States Marshals Service one of the Texas legislators who had fled the state to avoid attending a mandatory redistricting session aimed at balancing congressional lines due to the state’s recent population boom.

As reported previously, Special Forces joined the hunt with President Trump’s consent after 3rd Special Forces Group commander Colonel Carl Benader told President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that his men at Fort Bragg stood ready to enter the fray. By August 8, elite soldiers were in California, Illinois, and New York, states to which the absconders had fled.

Besides putting boots on the ground, the Army put its intelligence apparatus in full swing, accessing everything from traffic cameras to credit and debit card transactions to cell phone data in hopes of apprehending at least some of the deep-state Democrats.

Yesterday, they hit pay dirt.

Representative Gina Hinojosa, representing Texas’s District 49, had used her personal credit card at Amor Loco, an upscale Mexican restaurant in central Manhattan. By the time Special Forces arrived at the eatery, she was long gone, but the innovative soldiers accessed the city’s monumental array of surveillance cameras and were able to track Hinojosa’s movements from the moment she left the restaurant to the moment she arrived at a one-bedroom apartment in Hell’s Kitchen.

At 10:00 p.m., the soldiers kicked open her door as she was brushing her teeth in the bathroom, and informed her she was being detained pending the arrival of US Marshals.

An hour later, two deputy marshals from the Eastern District of New York took custody of Hinojosa and thanked Special Forces for their participation.