Good News

MusicMan54
2d

Just when you think things can’t get any stranger…

Dwight
17h

I am truly horrified by this story in more ways than one. Finding a storage locker where children have possibly been held captive and abused is bad enough. Heads should roll. (but won’t) But also, what are army special forces doing scrambling CCTV footage so they can hop a fence and break into somebody’s storage locker without a warrant? These guys aren’t police! What was their probable cause? This is not due process in the United States. Isn’t using military force to police inside the US unconstitutional? Those senators who abandoned their job in Texas and fled to Illinois are not criminals for doing that, are they? They’re just slackers who should lose their job and be replaced by somebody who’s willing to do the work. Why the manhunt? So, they fluked upon a crime scene. Can they use any of that as evidence since it was obviously collected illegally? I don’t get it. Yes, there is rot and corruption that needs to be cauterized out of the system, but this act is a dangerous, slippery slope towards authoritarianism, something the US has fought against since it’s inception.

