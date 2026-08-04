In the spring of 2017, a man who resembled former President Clinton emerged from the woods on an ATV. He insisted he was Bill Clinton but had no idea where he was. He said he’d escaped imprisonment and had to notify both his wife and Al Gore that he was alive. In 2017, Clinton was 71; the Clinton in Fort Yukon, though, looked as he did during his presidency in the 90s.

January 29, 2023

United States Special Forces on Thursday seized an enemy cloning laboratory near Fort Yukon, Alaska, which held dozens of deep-state clones, a source in General Eric M. Smith’s office told Real Raw News.

The find marks the second time White Hats located carbon copies of deep-state politicians. As reported last month, Special Forces on Dec 22 found and destroyed a concealed cloning center in the Missouri Ozarks that held replicas of Joseph Biden, Chuck Schumer, and Anthony Fauci. Evidence taken from the lab later led Special Forces to a German-born “cloning scientist” living in Boston. That individual, whose name remains a mystery, was reportedly arrested and brought to a Marine Corps base for interrogation.

Real Raw News asked our source if the scientist divulged the existence and location of the Alaska lab, but he answered nebulously, “We got credible information that was reviewed by Gen. Smith and his council. It was enough to act on.”

He admitted, though, that the council at first rejected the “credible information,” for the remote mountainous terrain of interior Alaska seemed an unlikely place to hide and run a deep-state sanctum. Fort Yukon is located on the north bank of the Yukon River at its confluence with the Porcupine River, north of the Arctic circle, and has a bipolar climate with severe winters and mild summers. Its inhabitants—583 according to the last census—are Gwich’in natives who live in log buildings. Fort Yukon is disconnected from the Alaska roadways and is accessible only by air; the city’s airfield has only a gravel runway that is unable to handle large aircraft needed to transport construction materials for something as grand as a cloning laboratory. And, our source said, the laboratory was 25 miles north of Fort Yukon.

When the council opined on the impossibility of clandestinely erecting a bastion in a realm that was frozen solid eight months a year and largely off grid, Gen. Smith assuaged their doubts by showing them aerial surveillance footage of a rectangular, steel building nestled amid clusters of white spruce. Around the building were several snow mobiles and a large snowplow. And beside the building were concrete pads sizable enough to land a big helicopter, and whoever controlled the facility had recently plowed fresh snow from the helipads. The drone had watched the building like a vulture circling carrion.

Dual-rotary helicopters like the Ch-57 Chinook, which can lift 20,000lbs, could have ferried equipment between Fairbanks and the lab.

After conferring with 19th Special Forces Group commander, Gen. Smith picked that unit’s soldiers—they underwent Arctic warfare training during Operation Arctic Fox in May 2022—to effect a search and destroy mission, if warranted. Ahead of a blistering gunfight that could imperil soldiers’ lives, however, he wanted “boots on the ground” intelligence to supplement the aerial recon, and thus sent a small team—posing as National Geographic photographers studying the Aurora Borealis—and a Gwich’in translator to Fort Yukon.

Gen. Smith, our source said, wanted to capture the lab intact, so White Hats could learn how the Deep State was powering them off grid.

On January 20, plainclothes Special Forces operators landed in Fort Yukon aboard a Cessna Caravan. They hired a Gwich’in guide under the pretense of needing a local to point out propitious spots to photograph the Northern Lights. The guide chuckled, cautioning them to either sleep in their heated plane or get their affairs in order, for the ice had claimed many intrepid adventurers.

They asked whether Fort Yukon received many non-native visitors, and the guide said outsiders had been coming for as long as he’d been alive, 57 years. He must have had a sixth sense, for he penetrated the Special Forces cover story, deducing they had an ulterior motive for coming to Fort Yukon, even though they carried bags laden with cameras, lenses, and tripods. “You’re here about them; I hope you are not with them,” the guide said, pointing north into a sudden squall of blinding snow.

The Special Forces lead assured the guide that neither he nor his men had knowledge of “them,” but he pressed the guide for more information.

Their sherpa said he would introduce them to a Fort Yukon elder, who would decide if they were worthy of hearing lore. When the Special Forces lead asked what determined worthiness, the guide said, “He will look at you and know. That and it’s customary to bring a gift. Information itself is a gift. Since you’re not carrying whale meat, I’m sure a few hundred dollars will do. I am guessing you didn’t travel here without cash.”

He introduced Special Forces to Fort Yukon’s oldest living resident, an 89-year-old man named Tom Ericwas, whose home was little more than a 16X20’ pitched-roof built of logs and tar and heated by a wood stove with a single cooking plate. The guide began to translate, but Ericwas encouraged him to speak English. “These men don’t speak our language but we speak theirs,” Ericwas said, and lamented that fewer than 300 Alaskan Gwich’in spoke their native tongue anymore.

Ericwas entrusted Special Forces with the city’s folklore. In the summer of 2013, an unusually warm season, swarms of helicopters, sometimes as thick as a cloud of mosquitoes, appeared in the skies north of Fort Yukon. Tow cables hanging from their fuselage held concrete and steel walls, I-beams, and enormous wooden crates. They came and went night and day, only pausing in the heaviest rains, and men from the helicopters desecrated the forest by felling sacred trees that had stood for hundreds of years. The flights stopped when the snow began to fall, but the choppers returned the following spring. Ericwas said the Gwich’in dared not venture to the area, as it was deemed a den of evil. He recalled hearing cacophonous roars, as if the earth were split asunder. After two springs and two summers, the flights became less frequent, but on some nights the sky glowed blue, and not from the Aurora Borealis.

He then told Special Forces a tale most people would consider ludicrous. In the spring of 2017, just after first thaw, a man who looked like and claimed to be President William Jefferson Clinton emerged from the woods on an ATV. He insisted he was Bill Clinton but had no idea where he was. He said he’d escaped imprisonment and had to notify both his wife and Al Gore that he was alive.

The Gwich’in people, Ericwas said, believed an evil, shapeshifting spirit had haunted Fort Yukon. In 2017, Clinton was 71, with a pitted face and skin like worn leather; the Clinton in Fort Yukon, though, had the visage of a significantly younger man, as he looked during his presidency in the 90s. The Fort Yukon Clinton demanded an immediate flight to D.C. but was told the next scheduled supply drop, which could bring him to Fairbanks, wouldn’t arrive for two days. Ericwas told Special Forces Clinton got back on the ATV and headed east toward the Northwest Territories.

“If it was a man, he could not survive. If spirit, it’s somewhere else,” Ericwas said.

Special Forces flew back to Fairbanks to relay their findings to Gen. Smith at Camp Pendleton.

The general, our source said, found the revelations too disquieting to ignore. If the story was true, it meant a Clinton clone had escaped from a cloning lab, and that cloning technology had existed for quite some time.

On Thursday, two 12-man Special Forces detachments arrived at Eielson Air Force Base in Fairbanks, from where they were flown on Blackhawks to an LZ a few kilometers east of the alleged cloning lab. Burdened by heavy rucksacks, and donned in Arctic gear, they trudged the distance until reaching a vantage point that gave them an unhindered view of a 200X160’ windowless building surrounded by a chain fence and a half dozen sentries armed with automatic rifles. Dressed in black amid a white backdrop, the sentinels made easy targets; Special Forces snipers shot them center mass or made their heads explode in a pink mist. With the sentries dispatched, they cut through the fence and breached the entrances with explosives, hurling flashbang grenades inside to stun any occupants within. They shot dead a half dozen people in white lab coats and another five armed sentries, although some rounds ricocheted and shattered cloning cylinders identical to those discovered in the Missouri Ozarks.

Although the cylinders housed no Clinton clones, they did contain clones of several deep-staters who had only recently risen to prominence: Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Cori Bush. Other maturation chambers held facsimiles of Nancy Pelosi and Gavin Newsom. Republicans hadn’t been excluded: a section of the building had clones of William Barr, General Michael Flynn, Supreme Court Justice John Roberts, and, yes Mitch McConnell.

“We have control of it and are examining the technology,” our source said. “Needless to say, there are probably more of these places in the country and maybe abroad. I won’t lie, we have our work cut out. They have been at this for a damn long time.”