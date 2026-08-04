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Sondra Predmore's avatar
Sondra Predmore
4hEdited

😳 Oh my…I live in the Missouri Ozarks🤣. I’m sure there are plenty more labs around. Still a lot of cleaning up to do I’m sure!

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2 replies by Diana Barahona and others
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WTTW
2m

If they were just growing limbs & organs i wouldn't care, but gd, it's never not

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