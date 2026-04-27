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Valerie Armenta's avatar
Valerie Armenta
2d

Such a damn shame. His life is so over... Greed is a serious and deadly thing

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Sondra Predmore's avatar
Sondra Predmore
1d

Money…The root of all evil. What a shame.

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