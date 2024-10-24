https://rumble.com/v5jy3m2-stacey-abrams-says-black-men-are-sexist-racist-for-not-wanting-to-vote-for-.html?e9s=src_v1_mfp

In Stacey Abrams’ (b. Dec. 9, 1973) recent appearance on CNN, they did a good job replicating her face; however, the difference in build is noticeable. The body-double’s neck is longer and the upper torso and arms are much slimmer. The artists tried to hide the difference with thick shoulder pads and a large roll collar (Abrams always wore flat collars), and added a multi-strand bead necklace to distract the eye.

Stacey Abrams in August 2020; Abrams in Oct. 2024

Michael Baxter reported on Oprah Winfrey’s sudden “weight loss” after her December 3, 2023 arrest, when she appeared at a Hollywood event celebrating her theatrical production, The Color Purple.

‘The Color Purple’ producers Scott Sanders and Oprah Winfrey, Jan. 6, 2024

“Soon after the arrest, another Winfrey made public appearances. Only this Winfrey was somehow 200 pounds lighter. These fat celebs seem to love Ozempic, but even that isn’t going to get rid of 200 pounds of flab in three days. Oprah, the real Oprah, will probably hang for what she’s done,” our source said. Oprah Winfrey Goes to GITMO Jan 14 Read full story

A third public figure who lost a lot of weight was Mike Pompeo. Pompeo attempted to have Julian Assange assassinated—a strange thing for him to do given that Assange could offer a lot of evidence against America’s foreign and domestic enemies.