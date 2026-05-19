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Elsie Morris's avatar
Elsie Morris
3h

Thank you for the update.

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Florida Prophet's avatar
Florida Prophet
4h

Cuba now assumes the posture of a victim of American imperialism. Hogwash!

How soon we forget Cuba under Castro was a mini-Iran, exporting terrorism to its proxies, Angola and other African nations; was the Chavez/Maduro duo’s chief protector and supplier of police and military cover in Venezuela, and expeditor of drugs from Colombia and Bolivia.

Time to foreclose on this 67-year long dark chapter of Latin American history.

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