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Valerie Armenta's avatar
Valerie Armenta
10h

Say it isn't so! I cannot believe Steve Bannon Tom Holman Steven Miller and Pam Bondi were complicit in this woman being gang raped!!!!???? WTF! So does that mean we're going to see a couple more people from Trump's Administration be dismissed and let go? I love Stephen Miller and Tom home is a badass but I just can't believe that they were part of that mess! And that's a Pam Bondi that is hard for me to believe

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