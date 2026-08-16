Steve Bannon's Treachery
A 2020 episode of Infowars
It turns out Steve Bannon was working to undermine President Trump. On this six-year-old Infowars episode, guests Steve Pieczenik and the late Lee Stranahan claim Bannon was a “Trojan horse” who brought neocons such as John Bolton into Trump’s first administration.
In addition, Stranahan claimed that while Bannon was executive chairman of Breitbart News, he was plotting to destroy Alex Jones and Infowars.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2YJKHotrJuO
Stephen Kevin Bannon is an American media executive, Republican political strategist, pundit and former investment banker. He served as the White House's chief strategist for the first seven months of President Donald Trump's first administration before Trump fired him. He is a former executive chairman of Breitbart News. Since 2019, Bannon has hosted the War Room podcast.
Another thing that was brought up in this episode was the fact that Bannon used to work for Goldman Sachs—the same investment firm where Senator Tom Cruz’s wife worked.
Finally, a NASA MKULTRA survivor, Gina Rou, claims on X that Bannon and Tom Homan raped her in a hotel whence she had fled because Mike Pompeo and Pam Bondi were trying to kill her. Stephen Miller was present during the gang rape, but he apparently failed to tell President Trump about it.
Say it isn't so! I cannot believe Steve Bannon Tom Holman Steven Miller and Pam Bondi were complicit in this woman being gang raped!!!!???? WTF! So does that mean we're going to see a couple more people from Trump's Administration be dismissed and let go? I love Stephen Miller and Tom home is a badass but I just can't believe that they were part of that mess! And that's a Pam Bondi that is hard for me to believe