It turns out Steve Bannon was working to undermine President Trump. On this six-year-old Infowars episode, guests Steve Pieczenik and the late Lee Stranahan claim Bannon was a “Trojan horse” who brought neocons such as John Bolton into Trump’s first administration.

In addition, Stranahan claimed that while Bannon was executive chairman of Breitbart News, he was plotting to destroy Alex Jones and Infowars.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2YJKHotrJuO

Stephen Kevin Bannon is an American media executive, Republican political strategist, pundit and former investment banker. He served as the White House's chief strategist for the first seven months of President Donald Trump's first administration before Trump fired him. He is a former executive chairman of Breitbart News. Since 2019, Bannon has hosted the War Room podcast.

Another thing that was brought up in this episode was the fact that Bannon used to work for Goldman Sachs—the same investment firm where Senator Tom Cruz’s wife worked.

Finally, a NASA MKULTRA survivor, Gina Rou, claims on X that Bannon and Tom Homan raped her in a hotel whence she had fled because Mike Pompeo and Pam Bondi were trying to kill her. Stephen Miller was present during the gang rape, but he apparently failed to tell President Trump about it.