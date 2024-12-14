I view the so-called fall of the Syrian government as a complete farce. Now I suspect that the ones who have surrendered are actually the rebels, and that they are also putting on a performance.

Here are the obvious events that don’t reflect reality:

President Assad would chose death before he would abandon his people

Russia and Syria were fully capable of repelling this assault

The rebels entered Damascus with no resistance from the Syran Arab Army, which stood down

Furthermore,

Israel expressed its satisfaction that President Assad’s government had been overthrown, and immediately launched missiles against Syrian military installations. However, Netanyahu surrendered to President Trump on July 26. Trump supports the Syrian government, not jihadists. Netanyahu would not dare to defy Trump. Therefore, Israel more likely is helping Syria, Russia and the U.S. to defeat ISIS.

Hamas joined its supposed enemy, Israel, in congratulating the rebels, showing the world that, whatever really happened on October 7, 2023, there is now a different war going on in the region with different alliances pursuing different goals.

Finally, the commander-in-chief of the United States Armed Forces, as anyone should know, is Donald J. Trump. The military immediately responded to Assad’s departure by launching 75 deadly attacks on ISIS. Without civilians surrounding them, ISIS are as exposed as fish in in a pond drained of water.

Khmeimim and Tartus bases stationed until 2066 are reportedly operating as usual

Russia is negotiating with the new Syrian authorities on maintaining two of its military bases in the country, at Tartus and Khmeimim, TASS has reported.

Moscow and the Syrian jihadists who seized power in the country last weekend are currently discussing “maintaining Russia’s presence in Syria and its previous status,” according to agency sources reportedly familiar with the negotiations. “The Russian side has secured temporary security guarantees, so the military bases are operating as usual,” the source said.

On December 9, a TASS source reported that the day before, armed formations of then-President Bashar Assad's opponents had established full control over the provinces where Russia's bases are located, but had not invaded either of the compounds.

Hmeymim base in Syria's Latakia. © Russian Defence Ministry/Anadolu Agency

Read more Israel strikes Latakia and Tartus – media

The situation in Syria has rapidly deteriorated over the past two weeks, with assorted militants led by the Hayat Tahrir-al-Sham (HTS) jihadist group launching an offensive against the country’s troops, taking over major cities and ending up in Damascus. After the collapse of the Syrian military, Assad fled the country, finding refuge in Russia.

According to a statement by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, Russian diplomats have already discussed several issues with the HTS political committee, including “ensuring the security of our diplomatic mission and Russian citizens who are on the territory of Syria.”

In 2017, Moscow and Damascus agreed to the stationing of Russian troops at the Tartus and Khmeimim bases for a further 49 years.