An aerial drone photo taken on June 21, 2024 shows a view of the Ankang hydropower station in Ankang, Northwest China's Shaanxi province. Water quality of Yinghu Lake has improved significantly in recent years, and the forest coverage rate along its shore has reached 76 percent. [Photo/Xinhua]Giant pandas Shuang Shuang, Chong Chong, Xi Xi and Qing Qing enjoy a hotpot-style cake to celebrate their fifth birthday on June 23, 2024, at Chongqing Zoo. The two pairs of twins were born on June 23, a rare case in the breeding history of captive pandas. They grew up together at the zoo in Southwest China and became well-known among netizens for activities that mirror the daily routines of Chongqing residents, such as playing mahjong and eating hotpot. Contestants participate in a yak-riding competition during a sports event for farmers and herdsmen in Lhasa, Xizang autonomous region, on June 23, 2024. More than 500 athletes are attending the five-day event, which started on Saturday.Firefighters rescue children and teachers trapped by floodwater from a kindergarten in Changsha, Hunan province, on June 24, 2024. More than 220 people were safely transferred from the school after heavy rainfall flooded parts of the city.
China horse raceing ,, thay look like a hybred between a horse an a moter cycle with Handel bars