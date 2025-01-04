Share this postReal Raw NewsTen Photos From Across ChinaCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreTen Photos From Across ChinaChina DailyDiana BarahonaJan 04, 20259Share this postReal Raw NewsTen Photos From Across ChinaCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore12Sharehttps://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202501/03/WS677716eca310f1265a1d8b1a_1.htmlCompetitors create ice sculptures at the 36th Harbin International Ice Sculpture Competition in Harbin, Heilongjiang province on ThursdayThe first fish hunted fetches 1,199,999 yuan ($164,400) at the open ceremony of the 23rd Ice and Snow Fishing and Hunting Cultural Tourism Festival at Chagan Lake in Songyuan, Jilin province on Dec 28, 2024.A prototype of the CR450 bullet train, capable of an operational speed of 400 kilometers per hour, is unveiled in Beijing on Dec 29, 2024. The train has achieved a test speed of 450 km/h, according to the country's railway operator.A gigantic installation featuring man-machine interaction is unveiled at a shopping mall in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, on Dec 30, 2024. With the help of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality and virtual reality, the installation is expected to provide futuristic immersive experiences for visitors. Children perform dragon dance at a nursery school in Zhanggong district of Ganzhou city, East China's Jiangxi province, Dec 31, 2024. People across China spent the last day of the year 2024 in all sorts of memorable ways.People welcome the start of 2025 in Zhengding Ancient Town of Shijiazhuang, capital of North China's Hebei province, on Dec 31, 2024. That night, a New Year countdown event is held in a coordinated manner across Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei. The main venues are set up at Shougang Park in Beijing, Drum Tower Square in Nankai district, Tianjin, and Zhengding Ancient City in Hebei province.People watch a New Year parade in East China's Shanghai, on Jan 1, 2025. People across the country enjoy themselves in various activities, celebrating the first day of 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]An aerial drone photo taken on Dec 27, 2024 shows a winter view of the Saihanba National Forest Park in Chengde city, North China's Hebei province. The photo taken on Jan 1, 2025 shows the view of an aurora along the Songhua River in Fujin city, Jiamusi, Northeast China's Heilongjiang province. A flag-raising ceremony is held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing on Jan 1, 2025. Visitors from around the country wave and cheer to celebrate the start of the new year after watching as the national flag was raised.A male Tibetan antelope (left) puts on a display in front of a female antelope in Hoh Xil, Qinghai province, in December 2009.Two snow leopard cubs in Qinghai. XI ZHINONG/FOR CHINA DAILY9Share this postReal Raw NewsTen Photos From Across ChinaCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore12SharePrevious
The CCP is pulling those in the cities into the Gregorian Calendar it seems.