50th anniversary of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem at the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth, Texas, 2019

Let’s review what the 1,000 readers of Full Disclosure already know.

ALL organized crime worldwide is operated by the Luciferian Brotherhood

Profits from human trafficking greatly surpass profits from drug trafficking. The two types of crime abet each other: MK ULTRA victims are drugged in order to program or attach demons to them; sex slaves transport drugs; many smugglers are mind-controlled or demon-possessed; children are drugged.

The CIA, DOJ and DEA, like the Jesuit Order, were part of the Brotherhood system. This is why crime rates have increased when eliminating organized crime is simple. You arrest the crime bosses, their lieutenants and “dirty” law enforcement (e.g. James Comey) and put them in prison for life. (See Kamala Harris and Masonic Police)

As Mark Finchem of Arizona and Assistant Police Chief Shawn Taylor of Tennessee revealed, criminal cartels (controlled by the CIA) have been buying homes with the cash proceeds from drugs, human smuggling and sex slavery. These domestic criminals (the enemy within) then take out home loans based on the value of their property, which converts the Brotherhood’s dirty cash into clean bank deposits. A large part of this illicit money is then given to groups like ActBlue, which puts crooks in positions of power to protect—you guessed it—the Luciferian Brotherhood and its criminal activities. L - Shawn Taylor; R - Mark Finchem

Now, the latest:

House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil says he fears Iran, China, Russia and Venezuela may be exploiting weaknesses to inject foreign funds into the 2024 election.

By John Solomon

[Iran, China, Russia and Venezuela, of course, are not giving money to ActBlue: that’s laughable. The real target of the committee is buried in the article: “It also requested classified briefings on possible foreign money laundering into the election from U.S. intelligence and the FBI.”]

The article:

The House committee that oversees election integrity demanded Monday the massive online Democrat fund-raising platform ActBlue disclose to Congress how it verifies the identity of donors before accepting money, saying it fears Iran, China, Russia and Venezuela may be exploiting weaknesses to inject foreign funds into the 2024 election. “Our investigation has indicated that these actors may be exploiting existing U.S. donors by making straw donations without the individuals’ or your platform’s knowledge,” House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil wrote in a letter to ActBlue CEO Regina Wallace-Jones that warned his committee would soon issue subpoenas. Steil said he was concerned about the fund-raising platform’s security practices after ActBlue disclosed to his committee last year that it does not require from donors on all transactions the credit card verification value (“CVV”) associated with the credit or debit card used by the contributor, a key protection against identity fraud and money laundering. “You explained that your platform did not require contributors to provide their CVV when making an online contribution in all transactions,” he wrote. “I write today to demand information on ActBlue’s donor verification policies and the potential for foreign actors, primarily from Iran, Russia, Venezuela, and China, to use ActBlue to launder illicit money into U.S. political campaigns,” he added. Steil’s letter demanded that ActBlue turn over to his committee:

Any changes to ActBlue’s CVV verification policy since October 2023;

All documents relating to contributions ActBlue has processed via prepaid cards, including a breakdown of any contributions from cards originating outside the United States;

Any entities that ActBlue has deplatformed due to a decision “not to process” by any third-party payment processors or because the source of funding came from a foreign or sanctioned source;

All reports received from U.S. citizens alleging unauthorized or fraudulent donations made in their names.