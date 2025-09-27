The ruling class doesn’t need money. It has always owned everything. Their real goal--their only goal--is to turn people against their creator.

Seed-money for the industrial revolution was brought to the U.S. by the royals after the French revolution.

Benjamin Franklin was a Satanist who sacrificed children. He also had sex with Marie Antoinette.

David Icke:

“After the ‘revolutionaries’ executed King Louis XVI (Ramses-Piso-Bush) and Queen Marie Antoinette, her son, Crown Prince Louis, still a toddler, was placed under house arrest at the Paris Temple. Two years later he was smuggled out in a laundry basket by his doctor, Dr Naudin. The retarded nephew of the Marquis de Jarjayes was substituted and he died in 1795.”

“The prince was secretly taken to the Vendee Palace and given sanctuary by Prince Conde. He was later moved to a fortress on the River Rhine, where he lived under the name of Baron de Richemont.”

“Louis arrived in England in February 1804 with the former royal paymaster of France, George Payseur, and was protected by King George III, the monarch at the time of the American War of Independence. “The Prince changed his name again to Daniel Payseur, while George Payseur became George Bayshore. King George III gave the prince, now Daniel Payseur, a ship and awarded George Bayshore 600 acres of land in North Carolina.”

“When they arrived in America, they were given help by the Boddie family, who were related to the British monarchy. Before leaving England, the prince bought shares in the Virginia Company and once in America he acquired gold mines, including the Gold Hill Mining Company, which he purchased secretly using a trustee, George Newman, as his frontman or proxy.”

“With the invention of the steam engine, Payseur began to build railroads and leased them to operating companies. He also established the Lancaster Manufacturing Company to produce timber for railroad products and the Lincolnton Iron Company, which later located in Chicago and formed two subsidiaries: Carnegie Steel and Pullman Standard Company.”

“The Freemasons were at the forefront of the change from overt to covert rule by Britain of the North American continent. This transition is known by history as the American War of Independence. The Brotherhood Agenda for America was encapsulated in Francis Bacon’s work, The New Atlantis, published in 1607, in which an ‘Invisible College’ of elite intellectuals dictated events.”

- David Icke https://s3.wasabisys.com/bfs-data/docs/bloodlines/Payseur%20Family%20History.pdf

I believe James Rink, supersoldiertalk.com, is a Payseur. James lives in North Carolina.

Here’s James on January 6, 2021, saying that the top members of the Brotherhood had already been arrested.