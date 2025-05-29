The resumption of Antony Blinken’s tribunal on Thursday, May 22, saw his wife, Evan Ryan, who previously served as Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) in the Obama administration, testify against her husband.

Fifty-five-year-old Ryan, a resident of Alexandria, Virginia, testified she had served Obama faithfully from 2013-2017 and then Blinken from 2021-2025. She told tribunal panelists that Obama, not Biden or Blinken, appointed her to her last position following a conversation she’d had with him at the Dark Lord’s $8m D.C. mansion.

Evan Ryan, wife of Antony Blinken and former aide to Hillary Clinton

Rear Admiral Lia Reynolds asked, “Obama? He wasn’t president in 2021. So, how did he give you the job?”

“I mentioned I wanted a State Department position, and he, Barack, told me it’d be a done deal. Two days later he called me to say I was hired. I asked if Biden read my resume, and Barack chuckles, like he does a lot, and said Biden’s opinion didn’t matter—only his and Antony’s did,” Ryan said.

“And you were comfortable approaching Obama, years removed from his presidency, for a prestigious position?” asked Admiral Reynolds.

“Am I the one on trial here?” Ryan said, agitated.

“No, but it’s foundationally necessary, for the record, to establish your relationship to him, and his to Defendant Blinken,” the Admiral answered.

“President or not, Obama has immense influence—over everything,” Ryan said.

Phoenix of the Satanic Council Barack Soetoro, alias Barack Obama

“Do you know if Blinken got his job because of Obama?” the Admiral said.

Ryan smirked. “The entire Cabinet were Obama’s picks.”

“How do you know that?” asked Admiral Reynolds.

“Because Antony told me. Him, Merrick Garland, Defense Secretary Austin, all of them, they ran the government, and Barack was always on the phone with them,” Ryan said.

Continue reading