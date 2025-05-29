"The entire cabinet were Obama's picks" Antony Blinken military tribunal, part 4
May 29, 2025
The resumption of Antony Blinken’s tribunal on Thursday, May 22, saw his wife, Evan Ryan, who previously served as Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) in the Obama administration, testify against her husband.
Fifty-five-year-old Ryan, a resident of Alexandria, Virginia, testified she had served Obama faithfully from 2013-2017 and then Blinken from 2021-2025. She told tribunal panelists that Obama, not Biden or Blinken, appointed her to her last position following a conversation she’d had with him at the Dark Lord’s $8m D.C. mansion.
Rear Admiral Lia Reynolds asked, “Obama? He wasn’t president in 2021. So, how did he give you the job?”
“I mentioned I wanted a State Department position, and he, Barack, told me it’d be a done deal. Two days later he called me to say I was hired. I asked if Biden read my resume, and Barack chuckles, like he does a lot, and said Biden’s opinion didn’t matter—only his and Antony’s did,” Ryan said.
“And you were comfortable approaching Obama, years removed from his presidency, for a prestigious position?” asked Admiral Reynolds.
“Am I the one on trial here?” Ryan said, agitated.
“No, but it’s foundationally necessary, for the record, to establish your relationship to him, and his to Defendant Blinken,” the Admiral answered.
“President or not, Obama has immense influence—over everything,” Ryan said.
“Do you know if Blinken got his job because of Obama?” the Admiral said.
Ryan smirked. “The entire Cabinet were Obama’s picks.”
“How do you know that?” asked Admiral Reynolds.
“Because Antony told me. Him, Merrick Garland, Defense Secretary Austin, all of them, they ran the government, and Barack was always on the phone with them,” Ryan said.
Evan Ryan and Antony Blinken met in 1995 while working as White House staff members. They married in 2002 in an interfaith ceremony officiated by a rabbi and a priest at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Washington, D.C.
They have two children, a son John Rowley Blinken born in March 2019 and a daughter Lila Ryan Blinken born on February 26, 2020. The children were born via two different gestational surrogates.
Prior to joining the Obama administration, Ryan served as deputy campaign manager for Senator Biden's 2008 presidential campaign and also served on the Kerry 2004 presidential campaign and Hillary Clinton's 2000 senatorial campaign. Ryan served in the Clinton White House, as deputy director of scheduling for First Lady Hillary Clinton and as special assistant to the first lady's chief of staff.
After leaving the White House in January 2017, Ryan helped launch and lead Axios, and served as its executive vice president. She has worked as a consultant for the Education Partnership for Children of Conflict and served as deputy chair for the governance track of the Clinton Global Initiative. She is currently a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.
Ryan was a senior advisor for the Biden-Harris transition team. In January 2021, she was appointed White House cabinet secretary. Wikipedia
Callled it Obama’s 3rd term