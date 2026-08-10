by Ron L. Patton (https://www.facebook.com/ronlpatton/)

Archived at Biblioteca Pleyades



Amidst the subtle cerebral circumvention of the gullible populace, through a multitude of manipulated mediums, lies one of the most diabolical atrocities perpetrated upon a segment of the human race; a form of systematic mind control which has permeated every aspect of society for almost fifty years.

To objectively ascertain the following, one may need to re-examine preconceived ideologies relating to the dualistic nature of mankind.



Resolving the philosophical question of whether we are inherently good or inherently evil is tantamount in shaping our perception of reality; specifically, the spiritual variable within the equation of life.



This exposition is substantiated by declassified U.S. government documents, individuals formerly connected to the U.S. intelligence communities, historical writings, researchers knowledgeable in mind control, publications from mental health practitioners, and interviews taken from survivors unwittingly subjected to a highly complex form of trauma-based mind control known as MONARCH programming.



A word of caution for survivors of intensively systematic mind control and/or some form of ritualized abuse: There are numerous “triggers” in this article.

It is therefore recommended not to read it unless appropriate support systems are in place or if you have a thoroughly reintegrated personality.



A Brief History of Control



The Mystery Religions of ancient Egypt, Greece, India and Babylon helped lay the foundation for occultism, meaning “hidden knowledge.”

One of the earliest writings giving reference to occultism is the Egyptian Book of the Dead, a compilation of rituals explicitly describing methods of torture and intimidation (to create trauma), the use of potions (drugs) and the casting of spells (hypnotism), ultimately resulting in the total enslavement of the initiate.[1]

These have been the main ingredients for a part of occultism known as Satanism, throughout the ages.



During the 13th Century, the Roman Catholic church increased and solidified its dominion throughout Europe with the infamous Inquisition. Satanism survived this period of persecution, deeply entrenching itself under the veil of various esoteric groups.



In 1776, a Bavarian Jesuit by the name of Adam Weishaupt was commissioned by the House of Rothschild to centralize the power base of the Mystery Religions into what is commonly known as the Illuminati, meaning “Enlightened Ones.” This was an amalgamation of powerful occultic bloodlines, elite secret societies and influential Masonic fraternities, with the desire to construct the framework for a “New World Order.”

The outward goal of this Utopia was to bring forth universal happiness to the human race. However, their underlying intention was to gradually increase control over the masses, thus becoming masters of the planet.



The Anglo Alliance



By the 19th century, Great Britain and Germany were recognized as the primary geographic areas of Illuminati control.

It then should be of little surprise to know the first work in Behavioral Science research was established in England in 1882, while much of the early medical and psychiatric techniques involved in mind control were pioneered at the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute in Germany.



The Tavistock Institute of Human Relations was set up in London in 1921 to study the “breaking point” of humans. Kurt Lewin, a German psychologist, became the director of the Tavistock Institute in 1932, about the same time Nazi Germany was increasing its research into neuropsychology, parapsychology and multi-generational occultism.

Interestingly, a progressive exchange of scientific ideas was taking place between England and Germany, most notably in the field of eugenics: the movement devoted to “improving” the human species through the control of hereditary factors in mating. The nefariously enigmatic union between the two countries was bonded, partly through the Order of the Golden Dawn, a secret society which consisted of many high ranking officials in the Nazi party and British aristocracy.



Top SS Nazi officer Heinrich Himmler, was in charge of a scientific project called Lebersborn, which included selective breeding and adoption of children, a peculiarly large number of twins among them.[2]

The purpose of the program was to create a super-race (Aryans) who would have total allegiance to the cause of the Third Reich (New World Order).



Much of the preliminary experimentation concerning genetic engineering and behavior modification was conducted by Dr. Josef Mengele at Auschwitz, where he coldly analyzed the effects of trauma-bonding, eye-coloring and “twinning” upon his victims. Besides the insidious surgical experimentation performed at the concentration camp, some of the children were subjected to massive amounts of electroshock.

Sadly, many of them did not survive the brutality. Concurrently, “brain-washing” was carried out on inmates at Dachau, who were placed under hypnosis and given the hallucinogenic drug mescaline. During the war, parallel behavioral research was led by Dr. George Estabrooks of Colgate University. His involvement with the Army, CID, FBI and other agencies remains shrouded in secrecy. However, Estabrooks would occasionally “slip” and discuss his work involving the creation of hypno-programmed couriers and hypnotically-induced split personalities.[3]



After WWII, the U.S. Department of Defense secretly imported many of the top German Nazi and Italian Fascist scientists and spies into the United States via South America and the Vatican. The code name for this operation was Project PAPERCLIP.[4]

[Mengele went on to lead MKULTRA programming projects in the U.S. as Dr. Green. photographs owned by Otto Skorzeny and published by Erik Berman, alias Orion, in The Bush Connection.]

Josef Mengele in 2001 (The Bush Connection)

One of the more prominent finds for the U.S. was German General Reinhard Gehlen.

Hitler’s Chief of Intelligence against Russia. Upon arriving in Washington D.C. in 1945, Gehlen met extensively with President Truman, General William “Wild Bill” Donovan, Director of the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) and Allen Dulles, who would later become the stalwart head of the CIA. The objective of their brain-storming sessions was to reorganize the nominal American intelligence operation, transforming it into a highly-efficient covert organization. The culmination of their efforts produced the Central Intelligence Group in 1946, renamed the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in 1947.

“Christmas time group photo” c 1938, in Delitsch, Germany

Reinhard Gehlen also had profound influence in helping to create the National Security Council, from which the National Security Act of 1947 was derived.

This particular piece of legislation was implemented to protect an unconscionable number of illegal government activities, including clandestine mind control programs.

The Evolution of Project MKULTRA



With the CIA and National Security Council firmly established, the first in a series of covert brain-washing programs was initiated by the Navy in the fall of 1947.

Project CHATTER was developed in response to the Soviet’s “successes” through the use of “truth drugs.” This rationale, however was simply a cover story if the program were to be exposed. The research focused on the identification and testing of such drugs for use in interrogations and the recruitment of agents.[5]

The project was officially terminated in 1953.



The CIA decided to expand their efforts in the area of behavior modification, with the advent of Project BLUEBIRD, approved by director Allen Dulles in 1950.

Its objectives were to:

(1) discover a means of conditioning personnel to prevent unauthorized extraction of information from them by known means

(2) investigate the possibility of control of an individual by application of special interrogation techniques

(3) investigate memory enhancement

(4) establish defensive means for preventing hostile control of agency personnel

In August 1951, Project BLUE BIRD was renamed Project ARTICHOKE, which evaluated offensive uses of interrogation techniques, including hypnosis and drugs.

The program ceased in 1956.

Three years prior to the halt of Project ARTICHOKE, Project MK-ULTRA came into existence on April 13, 1953 along the lines proposed by Richard Helms, Deputy Director of Central Intelligence (DDCI) with the rationale of establishing a “special funding mechanism of extreme sensitivity.”[6]



The hypothetical etymology of “MK” may possibly stand for “Mind Kontrolle.” The obvious translation of the German word “Kontrolle” into English is “control.”[7]

A host of German doctors, procured from the post war Nazi talent pool, were an invaluable asset toward the development of MKULTRA. The correlation between the concentration camp experiments and the numerous sub-projects of MKULTRA are clearly evident.

The various avenues used to control human behavior under MKULTRA included:

radiation

electroshock

psychology

psychiatry

sociology

anthropology

graphology

harassment substances

paramilitary devices

materials “LSD” being the most widely dispensed “material”

A special procedure, designated MKDELTA, was established to govern the use of MKULTRA abroad. MKULTRA/DELTA materials were used for harassment, discrediting or disabling purposes.[8]



There were 149 subprojects listed under the umbrella of MKULTRA. Project MONARCH has not been officially identified by any government documentation as one of the corresponding subprojects, but is used rather, as a descriptive “catch phrase” by survivors, therapists, and possible “insiders”.

MONARCH may in fact, have culminated from MKSEARCH subprojects such as operation SPELLBINDER, which was set up to create “sleeper” assassins (ie. “Manchurian candidates”) who could be activated upon receiving a key word or phrase while in a post-hypnotic trance.

Operation OFTEN, a study which attempted to harness the power of occultic forces was possibly one of several cover programs to hide the insidious reality of Project MONARCH.



Definition and Description



The name, MONARCH, is not necessarily defined within the context of royal nobility, but rather refers to the monarch butterfly.

When a person is undergoing trauma induced by electroshock, a feeling of light-headedness is evidenced; as if one is floating or fluttering like a butterfly. There is also a symbolic representation pertaining to the transformation or metamorphosis of this beautiful insect: from a caterpillar to a cocoon (dormancy, inactivity), to a butterfly (new creation) which will return to its point of origin. Such is the migratory pattern that makes this species unique.



Occultic symbolism may give additional insight into the true meaning Psyche is the word for both “soul” and “butterfly” coming from the belief that human souls become butterflies while searching for a new reincarnation. [9]



Some ancient mystical groups, such as the Gnostics, saw the butterfly as a symbol of corrupt flesh. The “Angel of Death” (remember Mengele?) in Gnostic art was portrayed crushing the butterfly.[10]

A marionette is a puppet that is attached to strings and is controlled by the puppet master, hence MONARCH programming is also referred to as the “Marionette Syndrome.” “Imperial Conditioning” is another term used, while some mental health therapists know it as “Conditioned Stimulus Response Sequences.”



Project MONARCH could be best described as a form of structured dissociation and occultic integration, in order to compartmentalize the mind into multiple personalities within a systematic framework. During this process, a Satanic ritual, usually including Cabalistic mysticism, is performed with the purpose of attaching a particular demon or group of demons to the corresponding alter(s).

Of course, most skeptics would view this as simply a means to enhance trauma within the victim negating any irrational belief that demonic possession actually occurs.



Alters and Triggers



Another way of examining this convoluted victimization of body and soul is by looking at it as a complex computer program: A file (alter) is created through trauma, repetition and reinforcement. In order to activate (trigger) the file, a specific access code or password (cue or command) is required.

The victim/survivor is called a “slave” by the programmer/handler, who in turn is perceived as “master” or “god.” About 75% are female, since they possess a higher tolerance for pain and tend to dissociate easier than males. Subjects are used mainly for cover operations, prostitution and pornography; involvement in the entertainment industry is notable.



A former military officer connected to the DIA, told this writer,

“In the ’big picture’ these people [MONARCH victims] are in all walks of life, from the bum on the street to the white-collar guy”.

In corroboration, a retired CIA agent vaguely discussed the use of such personnel to be used as “plants” or “chameleons” for the purpose of infiltrating a designated group, gathering information and/or injecting an ulterior agenda.



There are an inordinate amount of alters in the victim/survivor with numerous back-up programs, mirrors and shadows. A division of light-side (good) and dark-side (bad) alters are interwoven in the mind and rotate on an axis. One of the main internal structures, (of which their are many) within the system is shaped like a double-helix, consisting of seven levels. Each system has an internal programmer which oversees the “gatekeeper” (demons?) who grant or deny entry into the different rooms.

A few of the internal images predominately seen by victims/survivors are:

trees

the Cabalistic “Tree of Life,” with adjoining root systems

infinity loops

ancient symbols and letters

spider webs

mirrors or glass shattering

masks

castles

mazes

demons/monsters/aliens

sea shells

butterflies

snakes

ribbons

bows

flowers

hour glasses

clocks

robots

chain-of-command diagrams

schematics of computer circuitry boards

Bloodlines and Twinning



A majority of the victims/survivors come from multi-generational Satanic families (bloodlines) and are ostensibly programmed “to fill their destiny as the chosen ones or chosen generations” (a term coined by Mengele at Auschwitz).

Some are adopted out to families of similar origin. Others used in this neurological nightmare are deemed as he “expendable ones” (non-bloodliners), usually coming from orphanages, foster care homes, or incestuous families with a long history of pedophilia.

There also appears to be a pattern of family members affiliated with government or military intelligence agencies.



Many of the abused come from families who use Catholicism, Mormonism, or charismatic Christianity as a “front” for their abominable activities (though members of other religious groups are also involved.) Victims/survivors generally respond more readily to a rigid religious (dogmatic, legalistic) hierarchical structure because it parallels their base programming. Authority usually goes unchallenged, as their will has been usurped through subjective and command-oriented conditioning.



Physical identification characteristics on victims/survivors often include multiple electrical prod scars and/or resultant moles on their skin. A few may have had various parts of their bodies mutilated by knives, branding irons, or needles, Butterfly or occult tattoos are also common. Generally, bloodliners are less likely to have the subsequent markings, as their skin is to “remain pure and unblemished.”



The ultimate purpose of the sophisticated manipulation of these individuals may sound unrealistic, depending upon our interpretive understanding of the physical and spiritual realms. The deepest and darkest alters within bloodliners are purported to be dormant until the “Anti-Christ” is revealed.

These “New World Order“ alters supposedly contain call-back orders and instructions to train and/or initiate a large influx of people (possibly clones or “soulless ones”), thereby stimulating social control programs into the new millennium.



Non-biological “twinning” is yet another bizarre feature observed within MONARCH programming.

For instance, two young non related children would be ceremoniously initiated in a magical “soul-bonding” ritual so they might be “inseparably paired for eternity” (possibly another Mengele connection?). They essentially share two halves of the programmed information, making them interdependent upon one another.

Paranormal phenomenon such as astral projection, telepathy, ESP, etc. appear to be more pronounced between those who have undergone this process.



Levels of MONARCH Programming [11]

ALPHA. Regarded as “general” or regular programming within the base control personality; characterized by extremely pronounced memory retention, along with substantially increased physical strength and visual acuity. Alpha programming is accomplished through deliberately subdividing the victims personality which, in essence, causes a left brain-right brain division, allowing for a programmed union of L and R through neuron pathway stimulation.

BETA. Referred to as “sexual” programming. This programming eliminates all learned moral convictions and stimulates the primitive sexual instinct, devoid of inhibitions. “Cat” alters may come out at this level.

DELTA. This is known as “killer” programming, originally developed for training special agents or elite soldiers (i.e. Delta Force, First Earth Battalion, Mossad, etc.) in covert operations. Optimal adrenal output and controlled aggression is evident. Subjects are devoid of fear; very systematic in carrying out their assignment. Self-destruct or suicide instructions are layered in at this level.

THETA considered to the “psychic” programming. Bloodliners (those coming from multi-generational Satanic families) were determined to exhibit a greater propensity for having telepathic abilities than did non-bloodliners. Due to its evident limitations, however, various forms of electronic mind control systems were developed and introduced, namely, bio-medical human telemetry devices (brain implants), directed-energy lasers using microwaves and/or electromagnetics. It is reported these are used in conjunction with highly-advanced computers and sophisticated satellite tracking systems.

OMEGA. A “self-destruct” form of programming, also known as “Code Green.” The corresponding behaviors include suicidal tendencies and/or self-mutilation. This program is generally activated when the victim/survivor begins therapy or interrogation and too much memory is being recovered.

GAMMA. Another form of system protection is through “deception” programming, which elicits misinformation and misdirection. This level is intertwined with demonology and tends to regenerate itself at a later time if inappropriately deactivated.

Method and Components



The initial process begins with creating dissociation within the subject, usually occurring from the time of birth to about six years.

This is primarily achieved through the use of electroshock (ECT) and is at times performed even when the child is in the mother’s womb.

Due to the severe trauma induced through ECT, sexual abuse and other methods, the mind splits off into alternate personalities from the core. Formerly referred to as Multiple Personality Disorder, it is presently recognized as Dissociative Identity Disorder and is the basis for MONARCH programming.

Further conditioning of the victim’s mind is enhanced through hypnotism, double-bind coercion, pleasure-pain reversals, food, water, sleep and sensory deprivation, along with various drugs which alter certain cerebral functions.



The next stage is to embed and compress detailed commands or messages within the specified alter.

This is achieved through the use of hi-tech headsets, in conjunction with computer-driven generators which emit inaudible sound waves or harmonics that affect the RNA covering of neuron pathways to the subconscious and unconscious mind.

“Virtual Reality” optical devices are sometimes used simultaneously with the harmonic generators projecting pulsating colored lights, subliminals and split-screen visuals. High voltage electroshock is then used for memory dissolution.



Programming is updated periodically and reinforced through visual, auditory and written mediums. Some of the first programming themes included the Wizard of Oz and Alice and Wonderland, both heavily saturated with occultic symbolism.

Many of the recent Disney movies and cartoons are used in a two-fold manner:

desensitizing the majority of the population, using subliminals and neuro-linguistic programming

deliberately constructing specific triggers and keys for base programming of highly-impressionable MONARCH children.

A prime example of how subliminal programming works is by looking at the recent Disney cinematic sensation Pochahontas, curiously billed as their “33rd“ (highest degree in Scottish Rite Freemasonry) animated movie.

In the movie, Grandmother Willow is a mystical 400 year old tree who counsels the motherless Pochahontas to listen to her heart and help her realize all the answers lie within. Grandmother Willow is constantly talking in “double-speak” and using “reversals” (i.e. “Sometimes the right path is not the easiest one”; the esoteric derivative being: the left path [the path that leads to destruction] is the easiest one.



In Illuminati Structured MPD Systems, the willow tree represents the occultic powers of Druidism.

The intrinsic imagery of the tree’s branches, leaves and root systems are very significant, as some of the dark spiritual proper ties associated with the Willow Tree Programming are:

(1) The branches are used to whip victims in rituals for “cleansing” purposes

(2) A willow tree can endure severe weather disturbances (i.e. storms) and is known for it’s pliability or flexibility. Victims/Survivors of the programming describe the willow’s branches wrapping around them, with no hope of escape

(3) The deep root system of the willow tree makes the victim/survivor feel as if they are falling deeper and deeper into an abyss while in a hypnotic trance. [12]

Music plays an instrumental role in programming, through combinations of variable tones, rhythms and words.

Frightmeister Stephen King’s numerous novels and subsequent movies, are purported by credible sources to be used for such villainous purposes. One of his latest books, Insomnia, features a picture of King with the trigger phrase “WE NEVER SLEEP,” (indicative of someone with MPD/ DID) below an all-seeing eye.



A partial list of other media used to reinforce base programming are:

Pinnochio

Sleeping Beauty

Snow White

Beauty and the Beast

Aladdin

The Little Mermaid

The Lion King

E. T.

Star Wars

Ghost Busters

Trancers II

Batman

Bewitched

Fantasy Island

Reboot

Tiny Toons

Duck Tails

The Dead Sea Scrolls

The Tall Book of Make Believe

A few movies which depict or portray some aspect of MONARCH programming are Hell raiser 3, Raising Cain, Labyrinth, Telefon, Johnny Mneumonic, Point of No Return, The Lawnmower Man and Closet Land.



Programmers and Places



It’s difficult to figure out who the original programmer of this satanic project was, due to the substantial amount of disinformation and cross-contamination propagated by the “powers that be.”

The two that went by the color-coded name of Dr. Green are a Jewish doctor named Dr. Gruenbaum, who supposedly collaborated with the Nazis during WWII, and Dr. Josef Mengele, whose trademark of cold blooded and calculating brutality has not only scarred the souls of survivors from Auschwitz, but also a countless number of victims throughout the world.

Mengele’s direct involvement at the infamous Auschwitz concentration camp was suspiciously downplayed during the Nuremberg Trials, and consequently no intensified effort by the U.S. and it’s allies was directed toward his capture.[13]



As a means to confuse serious investigators as to his whereabouts, U.S. officials would report Mengele being a non-threatening recluse in Paraguay or Brazil, or that he was simply dead (the “Angel of Death” miraculously must have come back to life at least five different times).

His unprecedented research, at the expense of thousands of lives, undoubtedly was a significant bonus to U.S. interests. Besides using the pseudonym of Dr. Green, survivors knew him as Vaterchen (daddy), Schoner Josef (beautiful Joseph), David and Fairchild. A gracefully handsome man of slight stature, Mengele would disarm people with his gentle demeanor, while at other times, he would explode into violent rages.[14]



Other characteristics remembered by survivors were the cadence of his shiny black boots as he paced back and forth and his “I-love-you/l-love-you-not” daisy game.

When he pulled off the last daisy petal, he would maliciously torture and kill a small child in front of the other child he was programming. Distraught survivors also recalled being thrown naked into cages with monkeys, who were trained to viciously abuse them. Evidently, Mengele enjoyed reducing people to the level of animals. He also would purposely restrain his victims from crying, screaming, or showing any excessive emotion.



Dr. D. Ewen Cameron, also known as Dr. White, was the former head of the Canadian, American and World Psychiatric Associations. Because of Cameron’s extensive experience and credentials, the ClA’s Allen Dulles funneled millions of dollars throughout organizations like the society for the Investigation of Human Ecology, which Cameron ruthlessly presided over.

Experimentations were conducted at several locations in Montreal, mostly at McGill University, St. Mary’s Hospital and Allan Memorial Institute.



Besides the conventional methods of psychiatric tyranny, such as electroshock drug injections and lobotomies, Cameron conceived the technique of “psychic driving,” wherein unsuspecting patients were kept in a drug induced coma for several weeks and administered a regimen of electroshocks, while electronic helmets were strapped to their heads and repetitive auditory messages were transmitted at variable speeds.[15]

Many of those exploited were abused children which had been run through the Roman Catholic orphanage system.



Not surprisingly, Dr. Cameron has been left out of most psychiatric journals. This may have been due to Project MKULTRA being publicly exposed in 1970, through lawsuits filed by Canadian survivors and their families. The CIA and Canadian government settled out of court so as not to be required to officially admit to any wrongdoing.



A former U.S. Army Lt. Col. in the DIA’s psychological Warfare Division, Michael Aquino, is the latest in a line of alleged government-sponsored sadists. Aquino, an eccentric genius obsessed with Nazi pagan rituals, founded the Temple of Set, an offshoot of Anton LaVey’s Church of Satan. Aquino was connected with the Presidio Army Base day care scandal, in which he was accused of Satanic child sexual abuse.

Much to the dismay of the young victims’ parents, all charges were dismissed. Code-named “Malcolm,” Aquino was reported to have developed training tapes on how to create a MONARCH slave, and worked as a liaison between Government/Military Intelligence and various criminal organizations and occult groups in the distribution of MONARCH slaves.[16]



Heinrich Mueller was another important programmer who went under the code names “Dr. Blue” or “Gog.” He apparently has two sons who have carried on the trade. The original “Dr. Black” was apparently Leo Wheeler, the nephew of General Earle G. Wheeler, who was the commander of the Joint Chiefs of Staffs during the Vietnam War.

Wheeler’s protégé, E. Hummel, is active in the Northwest, along with W. Bowers (from the Rothschild bloodline).



Other alleged master mind manipulators, past and present, are:

Dr. Sydney Gottleib

Lt. Col John Alexander

Richard Dabney Anderson (USN)

Dr. James Monroe

Dr. John Lilly

Lt. Comdr. Thomas Narut

Dr William Jennings Bryan

Dr. Bernard L. Diamond

Dr. Martin T. Orne

Dr. Louis J. West

Dr Robert J. Lifton

Dr. Harris Isbel

Col. Wilson Green

[George HW Bush and Henry Kissinger]

In order to keep MKULTRA from being easily detected, the CIA segmented its subprojects into specialized fields of research and development at universities, prisons, private laboratories and hospitals. Of course, they were rewarded generously with government grants and miscellaneous funding.



The names and locations of some of the major institutions involved in MONARCH programming experimentation were/are:

Cornell

Duke

Princeton

UCLA

University of Rochester

MIT

Georgetown University Hospital

Maimonides Medical Center

St. Elizabeth’s Hospital (Washington D.C.)

Bell Laboratories

Stanford Research Institute

Westinghouse Friendship Laboratories

General Electric

ARCO

Mankind Research Unlimited

The “final product” was/is usually created on military installations and bases, where maximum security is required. Referred to as (re) programming centers or near-death trauma centers, the most heavily identified are:

China Lake Naval Weapons Center

The Presidio

Ft. Dietrick

Ft. Campbell

Ft. Lewis

Ft. Hood

Redstone Arsenal

Offutt AFB

Patrick AFB

McClellan AFB

MacGill AFB

Kirkland AFB

Nellis AFB

Homestead AFB

Grissom AFB

Maxwell AFB

Tinker AFB

Other places recognized as major programming sites are:

Langley Research Center

Los Alamos National Laboratories

Tavistock Institute

areas in or by Mt. Shasta, CA, Lampe, MO and Las Vegas, NV.

Notable Names



One of the first documented cases of a MONARCH secret agent was that of the voluptuous 1940’s model, Candy Jones. The book, The Control of Candy Jones, (Playboy Press) portrays her 12 years of intrigue and suspense as a spy for the CIA.

Jones, whose birth name is Jessica Wilcox, apparently fit the physiological profile as to be one of the initial experiments or human guinea pigs under the government’s “scientific” project, MKULTRA.

The most publicized case of MONARCH criminal activities has surfaced through the book TRANCE Formation of America: The True Life Story of a ClA Slave by Cathy O’Brien.

On the back cover it emphatically states,

“Cathy O’Brien is the only vocal and recovered survivor of the Central Intelligence Agency’s MKULTRA Project Monarch mind control operation”

This documented autobiography contains compelling accounts of O’Brien’s childhood of severe sexual abuse and eventual sale to Project MONARCH by her perverted father.

Along with co-author Mark PhiIlips, her rescuer and deprogrammer, Cathy covers an almost unbelievable array of conspiratorial crime: forced prostitution (white slavery) with those in the upper echelons of world politics, covert assignments as a “drug mule” and courier, and the country-western music industry’s relationship with illegal CIA activities.



Paul Bonacci a courageous survivor who endured almost two decades of degradation under Project MONARCH, has disclosed strong corroborating evidence of widescale crimes and corruption from the municipal/state level all the way up to the White House.[17]

He has testified about sexually-abused males selected from Boy’s Town in Nebraska and taken to nearby Offut AFB, where he says they were subjected to intense MONARCH programming, directed mainly by Commander Bill Plemmons and former Lt. Col. Michael Aquino.[18]

After thoroughly tormenting the young boys into mindless oblivion, they were used (along with girls) for pornography and prostitution with several of the nation’s political and economic power brokers. Bonacci recalled being transported from the Air Force base via cargo planes to McClelland AFB in California. Along with other unfortunate adolescents and teenagers, he was driven to the elite retreat, Bohemian Grove.

The perpetrators took full advantage of these innocent victims, committing unthinkable perversions in order to satisfy their deviant lusts. Some victims were apparently murdered, further traumatizing already terrified and broken children.



An insatiable actress of marginal talent (now deceased), a morally-corrupt T.V. evangelist, a heralded former Green Beret officer and a popular country-western singer are a few others likely having succumbed to MONARCH madness.

Lee Harvey Oswald, Sirhan-Sirhan, Charlie Manson, John Hinckley Jr., Mark Chapman, David Koresh, Tim McVeigh and John Salvi are some notable names of infamy, strongly suspected of being pawns who were spawned by MKULTRA.

[Sue Ford, alias Brice Taylor - READ HERE]

Deprogrammers and Exposers



Dr. Corydon Hammond, a Psychologist from the University of Utah, delivered a stunning lecture entitled “Hypnosis in MPD: Ritual Abuse” at the Fourth Annual Eastern Regional Conference on Abuse and Multiple Personality, June 25, 1992 in Alexandria, Virginia.

He essentially confirmed the suspicions of the attentive crowd of mental health professionals, wherein a certain percentage of their clients had undergone mind control programming in an intensively systematic manner.

Hammond alluded to the Nazi connection, military and CIA mind control research, Greek letter and color programming and specifically mentioned the Monarch Project in relation to a form of operative conditioning. Shortly after his groundbreaking speech, he received death threats. Not wanting to jeopardize the safety of his family, Dr. Hammond stopped disseminating any follow-up information.



Mark Phillips, a former electronics subcontractor for the Department of Defense, was privy to some of the top secret mind control activities perpetrated by the U.S. government.

His inquisitive demeanor, strong conscience and heart-felt concern for Cathy O’Brien, a “Presidential Model’ under Project MONARCH, prompted him to reveal the inner-workings of this grand deception beginning about 1991. As the story goes, he helped Miss O’Brien escape from her captors and was able to deprogram her in about a year’s time in Alaska.



New Orleans therapist Valerie Wolf introduced two of her patients before the President’s Committee on Human Radiation Experiments on March 15, 1995 in Washington D.C.

The astonishing testimony made by these two brave women included accounts of German doctors, torture, drugs, electroshock, hypnosis and rape, besides being exposed to an undetermined amount of radiation. Both Wolf and her patients stated they recovered the memories of this CIA program without regression or hypnosis techniques.[19]

Wolf presently devotes much of her time to counseling such survivors.



A former labor attorney for Atlantic Richfield Co., David E. Rosenbaum, conducted a nine. year investigation (1983-1992) concerning allegations of physical torture and coercive conditioning of numerous employees at an ARCO plant in Monaca, PA.[20]

His clients, Jerry L. Dotey and Ann White, were victims of apparent radiation exposure; but as Mr. Rosenbaum probed deeper in the subsequent interview sessions, a “Pandora’s Box” was unveiled.

His most astonishing conclusion was that Jerry Dotey and Ann White were likely the off-spring of Adolf Hitler, based in part on the uncanny resemblance from photos (facial features; bone structure and size were taken into consideration).

Rosenbaum also states,

“They both exhibit feelings and experiences that indicate they are twins.”

Dotey and White were allegedly subjected to torture of many kinds while under drug induced hypnosis, with each one undergoing at least three training techniques by plant physicians.



Each victim was trained to enter into a hypnotic state upon the occurrence of specific stimuli, usually involving a “cue” word or phrase and trained to “remember to forget” what transpired in the hypnotic state. They were repeatedly subjected to identical stimulus-response sequence, to produce nearly automatic reactions to the particular status.

MKULTRA programmers Dr. Bernard Diamond, Dr. Martin Orne and Dr. Josef Mengele regularly visited the ARCO plant, according to Rosenbaum.

The special conditioning of Dotey and White was intended for the artificial creation of dual German personalities. Rosenbaum, who is Jewish, has maintained a deep friendship with the two, despite the seemingly precarious circumstances.



Other renowned therapists involved in deprogramming are Cynthia Byrtus, Pamela Monday, Steve Ogilvie, Bennett Braun, Jerry Mungadze and Colin Ross. Some Christian counselors have been able to eliminate parts of the programming with limited success.

Journalists who have recently expounded on the subject matter in exemplary fashion are Walter Bowart, Operation Mind Control, Jon Rappoport, U.S. Government Mind-Control Experiments on Children and Alex Constantine, Psychic Dictatorship In The USA.



Conclusion



The most incriminating statement to date made by a government official as to the possible existence of Project MONARCH was extracted by Anton Chaitkin, a writer for the publication, The New Federalist.

When former CIA Director William Colby was asked directly,

“What about monarch?” he replied angrily and ambiguously, “We stopped that between the late 1960’s and the early 1970’s.”

Suffice to say that society, in its apparent state of cognitive dissonance, is generally in denial of the over whelming evidence of this multifarious conspiracy.

Numerous victims/ survivors of Project MONARCH are in desperate need of help. However, the great majority of people are too preoccupied with themselves to show any genuine compassion toward these severely wounded individuals. Apathy has taken over the minds of the masses, who choose to exist within the comforts of this world.

Reality has thus become obscured by relativism and selfishness.

Related Reports:

The Montauk Project and Camp Hero Today

Interview with Ex Illuminati Programmer

Endnotes

1. David L. Carrico, The Egyptian Masonic Satanic Connection, 1992

2. Walter H. Bowart, Operation Mind Control, Flatland Editions, 1994, p. 216

3. Martin Cannon, Mind Control and the American Government, Prevailing Winds Research, 1994, p. 19

4. Linda Hunt, Secret Agenda, St. Martin’s Press, 1991

5. Final Report of the Select Committee to Study Governmental Operations, U.S. Senate, April 1976, p. 337

6. Ibid, p. 390

7. John Marks, The Search For The Manchurian Candidate, Times Books, 1979, pp 60-61

8. Final Report of the Select Committee to Study Governmental Operations, U.S. Senate, April 1976, p. 391

9. Barbara G. Walker, The Woman’s Dictionary of Symbols and Sacred Objects, Harper Collins, 1988

10. Marshall Cavendish, Man, Myth and Magic, 1995

11. Dr. Corydon Hammond, The Greenbaum Speech, 1992; Mark Phillips and Cathy O’Brien, Project Monarch Programming Definitions, 1993

12. Fritz Springmeier, The Illuminati Formula Used To Create An Undetectable Total Mind Controlled Slave, 1996

13. Gerald L. Posner, Mengele: The Complete Story, McGraw-Hill, 1986

14. Lucette Matalon Lagnado, Dr. Josef Mengele and the Untold Story of the Twins of Auschwitz, Morrow, 1991

15. Gordon Thomas, Journey into Madness: The True Story of Secret CIA Mind Control and Medical Abuse, Bantam Books, 1989

16. Cathy O’Brien and Mark Phillips, Trance Formation of America, 1995

17. John DeCamp, The Franklin Cover-Up, Child Abuse, Satanism and Murder in Nebraska, AWT Inc, 1992

18. Anton Chaitkin, “Franklin Witnesses Implicate FBI and U.S. Elites in Torture and Murder of Children”, The New Federalist, 1993

19. Jon Rappoport, “CIA Experiments with Mind Control on Children”, Perceptions Magazine, September/October 1995, p. 56

20. David E. Rosenbaum, Esq., First Draft Overview of Investigation of the Group, 1983-1993

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