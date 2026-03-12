María Corina Machado in Oslo for Nobel Peace Prize; Acting President of Venezuela Delcy Rodríguez

Patriota del Valle Arriba Country Club

https://mazo4f.com/alerta-pueblo-conozca-los-planes-de-la-sayo-desesperada-por-su-inocultable-fracaso-politico

Wednesday, March 11, 2026—68 days since the kidnapping of Cilia and Nicolás.

From the Jacuzzi at the Valle Arriba Club gym.

Hello, Gordoooooooooooo! How are you, my Gerber baby? Did you think I’d forgotten about Cori and her love-hate relationship with Trump? Well, I didn’t! It turns out that last Thursday, Cori requested a meeting with Donald Trump—not to talk about geopolitics or democracy—oh no! She wanted to beg him not to recognize the Venezuelan government, not to grant any kind of legitimacy to Delcy Eloina, and—get this, honey—to ask him to allow her to return to Venezuela. That is what’s happening! My friend Cori went to the White House to ask for permission to go home—I mean, seriously!

Out of politeness, Blondie agreed to see her—though not quite the way she expected. Allyson—my buddy who works in the West Wing of the White House—told me that Cori sat waiting in the hallway for a couple of hours without even being able to step out for a smoke. She had the look of someone who went in to ask for a raise, only to end up getting sacked—I mean, please!

When Cori finally entered the Oval Office, she greeted Blondie and immediately launched into her sob story. She told him she couldn’t go on being a mere spectator, and Trump—with that calm demeanor he adopts right before saying something that really stings—replied: “María, we’re working and negotiating very effectively with the legitimate government of Venezuela.”

Oh, Gordito! When Cori heard that—according to Allyson—she went as pale as an arepa with no filling and started to stammer. But here comes the best part: Trump told Cori that if she wanted to go back to Venezuela, she would do so entirely at her own risk.

The meeting lasted less time than a summer downpour in Caracas, and she was told: “You’re not going.”

In the wake of this, Cori spiraled into a vortex of negativity; she refused to answer anyone’s calls starting that Thursday—because, yes, it was Thursday, Gordo, not Saturday, as Cori’s media machine tried to spin it.

As if that weren’t enough, Saturday brought the recognition of the Venezuelan Government—and our dear Delcy—and then came the final sting. Blondie—Trump—headed over on Monday to El Arepazo in Doral, where a meeting with Venezuelans was supposedly scheduled. But to everyone’s surprise—wait, let me correct that!—to everyone’s unpleasant surprise, very few of the attendees were actually Venezuelan.

Cori wasn’t invited, and her entourage of hangers-on from Vente Venezuela wasn’t allowed inside. Outside El Arepazo, a line had formed; standing there were that hanger-on Roberto Marrero and even Ernesto Ackerman—and not a single one of them managed to get in. But the most telling detail—oh, Diosdi!—the most revealing thing of all was that neither María Teresa Morin nor José Amalio Graterol from Vente Venezuela Miami were anywhere to be seen. And believe me, that speaks volumes!

According to Magalli—who called me while she was catching her flight to Chile—the Vente Venezuela crowd already knew that Trump wasn’t going to grant them an audience, not even for a consolation selfie!

Diosdado José, LISTEN TO ME, because this is the moment where I turn toxic. Cori knows she’s in deep trouble—she knows it! No matter how many polls they pay for, no matter how many front pages they buy up in the Miami media, her numbers are in free-fall. Losing the protective umbrella of the White House is the hardest blow she’s suffered during this entire phase—and that, baby boy, makes her far more dangerous than when she’s happy. When Cori is sad, she becomes a desperate, reckless Cori—capable of doing just about anything to grab attention or to destabilize the country. That is why she is mobilizing her lousy cronies from the UCV’s Student Federation to stir up trouble within the universities; she is once again contacting criminals to infiltrate them into so-called protests demanding labor rights. The strategy is simple—and old: if I can’t prove that I’m the solution, I’ll prove that there’s a problem.

Cori’s plan is to masquerade as popular discontent, which she can then sell to Washington as proof that Venezuela is on the brink of the abyss. What she fails to account for, however, is that the Venezuelan people have already updated their “anti-chaos software”—and they won’t let it be reactivated so easily. Starting tomorrow, we return to our usual routine: identifying those who insist on dragging the country into chaos, even when the people want the exact opposite. My sweet mango jam from El Furrial, we are ready and waiting! Surprises are in store.

As I write this to you, I feel just like in the movie, “Lady and the Tramp”—me, a princess, and you, a stray. Miss me; remember, you’re my little baby fiufiu.

Patriota Patricio el Maracucho

https://mazo4f.com/saco-de-gatos-enterese-la-pugna-dentro-del-extremismo-opositor-tras-el-fracaso-de-la-sayo

Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

Maracaibo

What’s up, Diosdado? How are you doing, my dear brother?

Cousin! You know that our cooperating patriot, Yasuri Yamileth, is secretly seeing one of María Corina’s advisors. Yasuri told me that after María Corina’s advisor got tipsy on just three glasses of wine, he started singing like a wild cricket after a downpour.

It turns out that the advisor let slip that María Corina—during a fit of hysteria—decided to move heaven and earth in Washington to get Blondie (Trump) to receive her at the White House. She did this because news had already leaked in Washington that Trump was going to recognize the government of Venezuela.

Brother! María Corina couldn't sit still; she decided to head back to the White House to beg Blondie not to do it, arguing that such a decision would leave her looking completely irrelevant—like a mere ornament—while Chavismo would only be strengthened.

Diosdado! Yasuri says that, once again, things completely backfired on María Corina, because Blondie didn't give a damn about what she had to say.

Brother! Our cooperating patriot, Mickey Mouse, who is active in the Vente-USA chapter and operates out of Miami, wrote to me this morning to say that María Corina is fuming because Blondie (Trump) visited a Venezuelan restaurant in Doral and didn't invite her—or any other Vente leaders—along.

Cousin! Mickey says María Corina is deeply offended; she claims they didn't even offer her a simple arepa with butter and grated cheese! That’s why she frantically called her best friend, Rep. María Elvira Salazar, to complain and kick up a huge fuss.

But what Mickey tells me is that, in the end, the only thing left for this pair of schemers to do was to cook up a tall tale involving the Mayor of Doral—but I’ll give you the details on that later.

Diosdado! Mickey tells me that María Corina also found out that, following Trump’s visit to the Venezuelan restaurant, El Arepazo, in Doral, he held a private meeting with Venezuelan businessmen in Florida who are looking to make major investments in Venezuela—and he left her and her team completely out of it.

Brother! As I told you, we have to go back into battle, because the extremists are about to play the last card they have left: setting the country on fire. Their aim is to tell the gringos that Chavismo is no longer capable of governing, and that María Corina, Leopoldo López, Juan Guaidó, and Julio Borges must return—urgently—to save the country. For my part, I’ve already deployed all my teams to ensure that—through peace, perfect harmony, and the strict application of the law—we maintain the stability of the nation.

Make sure you watch your back! I love you like a brother!

Patriota VIP

https://mazo4f.com/no-vas-sepa-por-que-la-chik-flada-quedo-como-novia-e-pueblo

March 11th, 2026

Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport. Arriving after more than 12 hours of travel.

Santiago, Chile.

Hello, my friend from Furrial! How are you?

I confess that these last 12 hours have been a true test of survival. I had the dubious privilege—or rather, the punishment—of sharing a plane with María Machado, Magalli, and that ever-present little parrot, Uchurrurtutú. It was an absolute disaster! Just imagine being cooped up with that trio of so-called "Illuminati at 35,000 feet, with no possible escape and your seatbelt serving as your only psychological defense.

What happened last Friday has left her with a nervous tic that’s hard to hide. All this came after President Donald Trump agreed to receive her again—though this time in a completely discreet format: no spotlights, no grand announcements, and really just as a matter of mere courtesy.

Our friend MilkeWake—who remains comfortably ensconced in the upper echelons of power in Washington, D.C.—told me exactly what went down in vivid detail. According to MilkeWake, Machado arrived at the White House only after making multiple, insistent, and almost desperate efforts to secure an audience. She walked in convinced that the world was obligated to indulge her whims, carrying that air of a spoiled brat who believes that simply insisting enough is all it takes to have the door to the Oval Office thrown open for her. What she didn't anticipate, however, was the bucket of cold water she would end up having dumped on her the moment the conversation began.

According to MilkeWake, the meeting itself lasted no more than 15 minutes; that is the unvarnished truth. That story they’re peddling now—claiming the encounter lasted 90 minutes—might technically be true, but only if you include the long stretch of time she spent sitting in the anteroom, waiting for President Donald Trump to finish attending to important matters before he could receive her.

When Machado was finally ushered in, President Trump got straight to the point—bluntly and without mincing words—in true Trumpian fashion. From the very first minute, as MilkeWake recounts, he made it clear to her that he intended to recognize the Government of Venezuela and its Acting President, Delcy Rodríguez.

MilkeWake relates that when Machado heard this, her face became a study in expression—though certainly not one of celebration. Rather, it resembled one of those tragic poems in which the protagonist discovers—far too late—that the story they have been telling with such absolute certainty bears no resemblance to reality. Right then and there, they reportedly delivered the final verdict that completely ruined the rest of Machado’s afternoon: neither she nor Edmundo constitutes a government, and it would be advisable to stop peddling that narrative, as that is simply not how Washington views the situation.

But the meeting did not end there. According to MilkeWake, President Trump himself seized the opportunity to issue a rather clear warning—albeit one couched in the customary diplomatic language typical of such meetings. According to the informant, President Trump let María Corina know that Venezuela is currently navigating a delicate phase of political and economic stabilization, and that any move that upsets the current geopolitical chessboard would inevitably complicate that process.

Translated into the less elegant vernacular of the Washington corridors of power, what María Corina was told amounted to this: “This is not the time for political adventures, nor is it the time for dramatic returns to Caracas.” Brother, at that moment, according to those who witnessed the scene, Machado was left practically shattered. During that face-to-face encounter, President Trump reiterated his brief, dry, and definitive message, one summarized in three words that carried more weight than any lengthy speech: “You are not going.”

And there was one other detail—one that was by no means insignificant. Machado was also reportedly read the riot act over her insistent and irresponsible demand for elections “right now!” I’ll leave the story there so as not to compromise “MilkeWake.”

In other words, the message was quite simple: international politics does not operate on whims, heroic narratives, or inflammatory press conferences. Yet it seems that the extremists still struggle to grasp this.

THE LABORATORIES AND DIPLOMATIC RECOGNITION

Diosdado! You can imagine that all hell broke loose following President Trump’s recognition of the Venezuelan government. Utter chaos erupted within the extremists’ media “laboratories,” as they found themselves completely at a loss to explain what had just occurred.

TRUMP AT EL AREPAZO

Brother! Speaking of contradictions, another group left staring blankly at the ceiling and seething with frustration were the so-called Venezuelan exiles of “Doralzuela,” when President Donald Trump decided to make an appearance at the iconic El Arepazo restaurant in Doral—that gastronomic temple which, for years now, has served as a hub for conspiring. Not a single one of them was given the time of day. The extremists from Vente Venezuela weren't even extended an invitation.

As some fifty carefully vetted guests—a mix of Venezuelans and Cubans—were ushered inside, the self-proclaimed guardians of the “pure and hardline” exile community were left outside, watching the spectacle like someone who arrives late to a party where they were never really on the list.

REMEMBER THAT I'M YOUR FINE, FIT AND IMPORTANT FRIEND.