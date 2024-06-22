In the tumultuous days following the 2020 election steal, and after the pretend forced entrance into the Capitol by agent provocateurs, who were followed by a small number of Trump supporters waved in by capitol police, the last thing on anyone’s mind was the New World Order.

Nevertheless, that was the goal evoked by a man impersonating Joseph Biden in a White House meeting with ten Republican senators on February 1, 2021. All ten purportedly pledged allegiance to the New World Order, which they well understood was run by the Luciferian Brotherhood, a global (capitalist) criminal syndicate that practices Satanism.

Biden said that Trump’s mishandling of US-China relations had almost pushed the two superpowers to the brink of nuclear war, adding that had Trump won the 2020 election, both countries—and the rest of the world—would have been engulfed in an atomic fireball. “I fixed in a day the damage he caused over four years,” Biden said. “The world can sleep easier.” Until that point in the meeting, the ten Republicans had sat quietly and listened, some stone-faced, some with mouths agape, and some nodding in silent agreement. Kansas Senator Jerry Moran was the first to speak up: “How exactly did you do that?” Biden’s toothy smile turned suddenly to a frown, and his face darkened. The specifics, he said, were not important. “If concessions are made, they’re made in furthering the benefit of a new world structure in which the United states cooperates with, not antagonizes, the rest of the world.” GOP TRAITORS PLEDGE ALLEGIANCE TO BIDEN, NEW WORLD ORDER

My name is Cathleen—Cathy—Ann O’Brien, born December 4, 1957, in Muskegon, Michigan. I have prepared this book for your review and edification concerning a little-known tool that our United States government is covertly, illegally and unconstitutionally using to implement the New World Order one-world government.

After years of excuses, I finally purchased Cathy O’Brien’s Trance-Formation of America: True Life Story of a Mind Control Slave. I bought the audio version, which is read by the author.

This is the description of the book from Cathy’s web site (https://trance-formation.com/):

TRANCE Formation of America is the first documented autobiography of a victim of government mind control. Cathy O’Brien is a healed and vocal survivor of the Central Intelligence Agency’s MK-Ultra Project Monarch operation. Tracing her path from child pornography and recruitment into the program to serving as a top-level intelligence agent and White House sex slave, TRANCE Formation of America is a definitive eye-witness account of government corruption that implicates some of the most prominent figures in U.S. politics.

Part 1 is written by Cathy’s late husband, Mark Phillips. In 1987, Mark was a young, successful businessman who had done contract work for the CIA. In addition, he had been interested in psychology for many years, and had become a self-taught expert on how the mind works.

Phillips wanted to start a business selling electrical capacitors, and he was approached by Cathy’s handler, Alex Houston.

I found I was extremely successful in putting businesses together with governments, and I was approached by country music so-called entertainer. He was a stage hypnotist, a ventriloquist, and someone that you wouldn't think was capable of doing much else. This fellow's name was Alex Houston. He gave me a proposal to go to China and work with a Hong Kong arms dealer, and put together a company that would be a joint venture corporation with the Chinese military—People's Republic of China. - Mark Phillips

Houston’s main source of income was from distributing cocaine for the CIA, which he did under the cover of performing his stage hypnotism and ventriloquism acts at country music events. But he had a side hustle, which was selling repackaged electrical capacitors, also for the CIA.

Mark went to Hong Kong to meet the businessman. The man informed Mark that his partner, Houston, was the worst kind of criminal, and that he had to remove him from the business if he wanted to make the deal. Since Mark was the president and CEO of the company, he did this immediately upon returning to the U.S.

When Mark learned that Cathy had been scheduled to be burned alive at Bohemian Grove once she turned 30, he decided to rescue her and Kelly—by then 8 years old. He called her on the telephone, used a mind-control key he knew about, and told her he was coming to pick her up.

The reason I’m summarizing Part 1 of Trance-Formation of America is to give some background for Part 2, which is Cathy’s part.

Chapter Five, “Tinkering With the Mind.” It was 1977. I was a nineteen-year-old mind-controlled programmed slave in the CIA/DIA Project Monarch Freedom Train operation, literally owned by U.S. Senate majority leader Robert C. Byrd, who was then a 20-year incumbent and on the Senate Appropriations Committee. As Byrd’s own little *itch—sex slave—I would also become involved in covert government operations. I now understand that this required more memory compartments/personalities than I had developed. Hence, one more reason for the mind-shattering occult ritual and my “pre-destined” marriage to Cox. In typical Project Monarch structure, Byrd was my owner and in control of my life, while Cox became my primary handler, and followed Byrd’s orders to insure that I was at key locations and events at appointed times, and to maintain me under mind control. [Cox, Cathy’s first “husband,” was a CIA drug trafficker and killer.]

The winners of the 1980 election, George H.W. Bush and actor Ronald Reagan

I already knew a few details about Cathy’s life from interviews, her podcasts, and her book, Access Denied For Reasons Of National Security. I was surprised, however, to learn how depraved Ronald Reagan was.

I always knew Reagan was evil, and that he took his orders from his vice president, George H.W. Bush. This was clear to anyone who watched his terrorist war against the people of Nicaragua, his support for the mass-murdering governments in El Salvador and Guatemala, his importation of huge amounts of cocaine, and also the generalized moral depravity that engulfed the United States under his leadership.

Cathy’s account of Reagan is unique because it paints a picture of the man himself, and it is ugly. It turns out that Reagan wasn’t just a war criminal: he was a sexual pervert. He loved pornography, especially beastiality.

Chapter 9: Ronald Reagan’s American Dream—A Pandora’s Box of Nightmares. Reagan admittedly had seen the How to Divide a Personality, and How to Create a Sex Slave videos made in Huntsville, Alabama (by NASA). He acted very pleased with me, as though I had participated in them willingly. Within the first few minutes of meeting Reagan, he was giving me acting tips to utilize in government operations and pornography. “When you become your part, your performance increases, which in turn increases your ability to do your part for your country.”

Reagan considered torture-based mind control a wonderful invention, and took pride in his ability to give commands to mind-controlled slaves through language keys — including commands to have sex with him. It was Reagan who came up with the idea of having military officers learn to use mind-control keys in live demonstrations using Cathy as the subject. The demonstrations all ended up with a military gang-rape.

Chaptger 18: “In the Mean Time.” My life seemed to lead me at an accelerated pace after being subjected to Reagan and Bush. My handler, Alex Houston, egotistically claimed it was his and Elmer’s popularity that kept us traveling so extensively within the country music circuit. When we weren’t traveling the Caribbean and Mexico via NCL ships, or driving his cocaine-loaded motor home to strategically booked shows across the U.S., we were routinely moving in and out of Washington, DC. All along the way, my daughter and I were either prostituted, used in commercial pornography, or filmed in Michael Dante’s cheap beastiality pornography, as ordered by Uncle Ronnie Reagan.

“Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country,” Reagan had told Cathy.

Not that Cathy had a choice in the matter, as she was chattel property. She had spent her short life being brutally assaulted and tortured by her father and his Masonic friends, by Gerald Ford, George Romney, Pierre Trudeau, Lt. Colonel Michael Aquino, Senator Robert C. Byrd, Senator Patrick Leahy and Dick Cheney, to name just a few perpetrators.

Cathy remembered Byrd and Cheney as being especially sadistic, as enjoying the infliction of pain and injury more than the sex. Byrd enjoyed whipping her until she bled. Reagan’s cocaine trafficking was coordinated by Philip Habib who would program her with messages by tying her to a bed and assault her using electric shocks. Habib prostituted Cathy to King Fahd of Saudi Arabia and Mexican President Miguel de la Madrid, both members of the Brotherhood.

King Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

Trance-Formation of America has been in print since 1995 or earlier. That is the year everyone in the world should have seen the New World Order Satanists, including Ronald Reagan, for the psychopaths they are.

Thirty years later, influential people such as Steve Bannon and Michael Quinn Sullivan continue to talk about Reagan as if he were a great leader. It’s time to start talking instead about Cathy O’Brien, a real heroine and champion for all that is good in America.