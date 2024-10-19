WATCH:

https://rumble.com/v5j8a3w-ig-live-101824.html?e9s=src_v1_mfp

Ally Carter, or Allyson Carter, went public a few years ago with claims about Biden, the Obamas, movie stars, rappers and the British royal family. She was interviewed on the Stew Peters Network and on Maria Zeee’s webcast.

Lest this give the wrong impression, Ally has always maintained that OUR responsibility is to denounce the demons at the bottom: Freemasons, Masonic police, Masonic judges and lawyers, and Luciferians involved in child care, schools, foster care, psychology and “child protective services.”

Eight months ago, Ally wrote out some affidavits and distributed them to supporters as a “dead man’s switch.” Now she says that two people she named in her affidavits have been arrested and that there is soon going to be a third arrest.

In her interviews Ally claimed that she had been raped by rappers, so it’s quite possible that she is referring to Sean Combs when she says there have been two arrests.

Although Ally and her mother, Shelly, are currently living out of their car, she made an interesting statement, and that was that she had an army monitoring her that she had been unaware of.

30:00 “And there’s an army that I never knew that I had. I’m telling you right now that there’s an army, so if you come for me, you come for the whole army, okay? There’s a lot of them. I’m not threatening you; I’m promising you that if I take my dying breath, you gotta deal with everybody.”

