In August of 2009, a young, shabbily dressed woman stepped outside of CHN Hotel Monterrey Centro, in Monterrey, Mexico, and began addressing onlookers.

“I wanted my freedom. I want my freedom! Monterrey freed me but it was very difficult,” she shouts over the noise of traffic in the 15-year-old clip.

It was the first and the last time the world knew about Gabriela Rico Jiménez, as she was never seen again.

CHN Hotel is located on Melchor Ocampo between Cuatémoc and Pino Suárez

“It lasted a year and four months. I was in Mexico City,” she says. “All of this began in mid-2001. I barely remember anymore.”

“They [girls] were young and powerful, [unintelligible], and they killed them. This whole time I’ve survived by going from door to door. What I wanted was my freedom. I want my freedom!” Rico pleads.

“The one who knew all of this was Carlos Slim Domit,” she continues, crying. “I want my freedom!”

At this point Rico turns toward a fat man guarding the door to the hotel and says, “Liar, dumbass! You knew everything! Come here, loyal vermin of the Queen of Scotland and the Queen of England!”

“Look at me! Look at the way I’m dressed!” she screams. “This is the way you wanted to see me! Well, here I am! Look at me! Take a good look!”

Rico angrily points at the doorman and shouts, “I want them to give you the maximum sentence! And the Queen of England, and Scotland and Russia! And all of the countries, and the whole United Nations!”

Rico continues shouting at the doorman: “Mouriño shouldn’t have died that way! His children! His children are well worth it, and they need their father! It hurts my soul. It’s going to hurt my soul that you took him away from me!”

Juan Camilo Mouriño Terrazo was Secretary of the Interior in the cabinet of President Felipe Calderón. He had died in a Learjet crash in Mexico City just a few months before, at age 37. Known as President Calderón's strongman, he had led an aggressive government crackdown on Mexico's cartels.

“Leave me alone!” Rico shouts, as members of the DIF Police of Monterrey gather around her. “Why did you take me to the prosecutor’s office? And there they told me that they knew nothing!”

“They took me to the hospital!” she adds.

Pointing at one of the officers, Rico shouts, “You! You were there in the police station!” At this point a man laughs demonically. “Go get that son of a bitch! Because of that son of a bitch they killed Mouriño!” she shouts.

Rico explains that when she tried to tell the authorities about the crimes she had witnessed, they mocked her. “They said to me, ‘Who did they kill? The Queen of England? The Queen of Germany? The Princess of Wales? Did they kill Mickey Mouse?’”

“It was also him!” Rico continues, now pointing at another officer.

“What? What time is my mother coming?”

“You, where you are they’re crazy! They killed a lot of people! Death to that kind of human!”

“Get away from me!” she shouts at a policeman, before turning to the crowd. “They ate humans! Disgusting! They ate humans! I wasn’t aware of anything. Of the murders, yes, but they ate humans! Humans! They smell like human flesh!”

A female officer approaches her, and Rico begins to protest.

“You are not going to take me until this is clarified! You already took me there! Let me go!” she shouts, struggling with the officer, who takes her to an armored vehicle.

Unresolved Disappearance

YouTube clip of Gabriela Rico Jimenez pleading for help

This event took place in August of 2009 in Monterrey Nuevo Leon, Mexico in front of a hotel located on Melchor Ocampo in-between Cuauhtémoc and Pino Suárez. The news broadcast features a young woman named Gabriela Rico Jimenez screaming in front of a luxury hotel. She repeatedly pleads for her freedom, and claims she was held against her will. She also makes claims of murder and cannibalism, and drops some very big names in her accusations. Most public outbursts such as this can be attributed to mental illness or substance abuse, but Gabriela's claims are consistent and somewhat coherent, and she speaks with such horror and conviction, I feel compelled to further consider her credibility.

Narrator: Let’s hear what this young girl was shouting in the street. Gabriela: “I wanted my freedom. Monterrey freed me but it cost me a lot of work. I was in Mexico City for a year and four months. All this began in mid 2001.” “I barely remember. They were young and powerful, and they killed them. I’ve been knocking on doors. What I wanted was my freedom. I want my freedom.” “Carlos Slim knew about this. I want my freedom. It hurts my soul that they took him away.” (police arrive and begin to approach Gabriela) “Leave me alone. They have already taken me to the police station, and there they told me that they knew nothing!” “They took me to the General Hospital. (Gabriela points at officer) You! You were there! Go get the -------! You killed Mouriño!” “They said to me, ‘Who did they kill? The Queen of England? The Queen of Germany? The Princess of Wales? Did they kill Mickey Mouse?’ “It was also him!” (Gabriela points at an officer) “What? Nothing is going to come here. The people where you come from are crazy! They killed a lot of people. Death to that kind of human! Go away!” “They ate humans! Disgusting! They ate humans! I wasn’t aware of anything. Of the murders, yes, but they ate humans! Humans! They smell like human flesh!” (Female officer approaches Gabriela) “You are not going to take me until this is clarified! You already took me there! Let me go!” (Female officer grabs a struggling Gabriela and takes her to an armored vehicle) Narrator: This is the sad reality of young Gabriela Rico Jimenez, who, as you saw a moment ago, tried to attack the police officer who managed to take her.

What happened to Gabriela Rico Jimenez? Where is she now?

Gabriela Rico Jimenez is referred to as a “model” on various sites, though no official record of her existence can be found online other than the news broadcast which mentions her by name.

The caption of the YouTube video gives the following account of her whereabouts with no citation:

2013 UPDATE WHAT HAPPENED TO HER? Finally Gabriela Rico Jiménez, the woman who was arrested outside a hotel In Monterrey, was helped by DIF Police of Monterrey, and after she was detained in jail by the regional police was sent to the Unidad De Rehabilitación Psiquiátrica (URP) in Colonia Buenos Aires, Monterrey, where she will stay indefinitely while she receives “help and can be well cared for”.

Gabriela mentions the name, Carlos Slim. Carlos Slim Helú is a Mexican business magnate of Lebanese descent. He is the richest man in Mexico and was the richest man in the world from 2010 to 2013. He has a son, Carlos Slim Domit, who serves as Chairman of the Board for his father’s conglomerate.

The “Mouriño” Gabriela claims was murdered is Juan Camilo Mouriño Terrazo, who was a Mexican politician affiliated with the National Action Party (PAN) and the Secretary of the Interior in the cabinet of President Felipe Calderón. He died in the November 2008 Mexico City Learjet crash. The government plane he was traveling in crashed into rush hour traffic under mysterious circumstances. There were sixteen fatalities—all nine people on board and seven people on the ground died. Juan Camilo Mouriño was 37. As President Felipe Calderón's "strongman," he had been leading a government campaign against Mexico's powerful and violent drug gangs.

Illuminati conspiracy theories frequently mention the British monarchy, amongst others, as well as Disney symbolism. There is also a rumor that Prince Phillip, the Queen’s husband once said that “cannibalism is a radical but realistic solution to the problem of overpopulation.”

**There is a testimony of an alleged witness to Gabriela’s breakdown on a Spanish language blog called “The Black Manik.” A lawyer claims to have spoken with Gabriela and gives the following (Google translated to English) account of their interaction:**

UPDATE 06/26/2015

A witness speaks after a long time (I will not reveal his name for obvious reasons). This person has told us what he experienced in the first person after approaching Gabriela with the intention of helping her. I leave you his testimony. “At that time, I was in the same place where the girl was taken after being detained, I was doing my practices in that place (I'm a law graduate). I still remember her face full of despair, fear, anguish. Facing her, the atmosphere felt very heavy and a strange feeling. “I approached her and asked her some questions—name, if she knew where she lived, etc. She told me that all of us were already dead, that we belonged to them, among other strange things . . . that simply left me paralyzed. “After I had been with her for twenty minutes, some tall, well-dressed individuals arrived. They practically pulled me out of there. I asked them why they were doing this, if it was just a poor girl with mental disorder. I asked where they were taking her. They told me that it was none of my business, told me to leave if I knew what was good for me. “As I was leaving, they stopped me and asked me what she had told me. I answered them, ‘Just crazy stuff,’ and I ran off. “The next day I went to the senior officers of the ministry and told them about the matter and that I wanted information because the girl’s family requested it. They just laughed and said: ‘Are you serious? She doesn’t exist, she never existed, and you don’t work here ...’ “I got a shiver and left. I dropped everything and left Monterrey ... I had a feeling that what happened those days and what that girl said was true. As best as I could, I dropped everything and got away from there. “She told me that in Monterrey there is a kind of underground base where they live and regularly steal the children as food and other things ... Because of my profession I dare not reveal my encounter. I have family and children who depend on me, and for logical and reputational reasons I cannot. I would like to go out and spread it to the four winds, but society would call me crazy, although I have the marks from the attack. I ended up with a slight back problem. “There are nights I just cannot sleep. I have that same feeling, that same feeling when I saw them the first time. It’s like a foreboding. I appreciate that you don’t judge me as crazy for telling you that. Only I and those who were with me at that time know what happened ... Those are monsters; (at least) the one who attacked me was a monster. If he had found me alone, I would have died. Since a drawing came into my hands.”

