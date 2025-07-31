Carla Angola and Donald Trump Jr.

For the few months I’ve been watching Con el Mazo Dando, the weekly live-audience political show hosted by Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, I’ve been impressed by the amount of intelligence the government has on the opposition. This intel is presented in various entertaining ways, in particular through letters written by “cooperating patriots.” Punctuated with witticisms, the patriots tell us about the alcohol abuse of Edmundo Gonzalez in Spain, the cocaine abuse of Juan Guaidó (alias Vacuum Cleaner) in Florida, and María Corina Machado’s nonstop schemes to take power in Venezuela.

Nothing is hidden.

So, I tried to share on X this short video by a paid opposition propagandist named Carla Angola, in which she reveals that Elon Musk provided the opposition with Starlink equipment last year. X informed me that I wasn’t allowed to share it, and so I deleted my post.

Is it possible the opposition still hasn’t figured out where all the leaks are coming from?

Elon Musk prestó 160 antenas de su compañía Starlink.oficial a María Corina Machado y el Comando ConVzla para burlar los intentos de Maduro por sabotear el sistema eléctrico para cometer un fraude el 28 de julio. Parte de las revelaciones que hizo el hijo de Trump Donald Trump Jr.en la entrevista que le hizo esta tarde a María Corina.Lo dejó colar en la introducción que hizo antes de presentarla. Les voy a preparar el resumen completo, pero esto lo que revela es que los tuits de apoyo a Maria Corina por parte de Elon Musk.founder durante la campaña, no fueron una coincidencia. Y esto también prueba que sin duda, siempre existió un plan, y que María Corina es una maestra en el factor sorpresa.

Carla Angola TV

Translation:

Elon Musk lent 160 antennas from his company, Starlink, to María Corina Machado and the ConVzla Command to thwart Maduro's attempts to sabotage the electrical system to commit fraud on July 28. These are some of the revelations Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., made in his interview with María Corina this afternoon. He let it slip into the introduction he made before introducing her. I'm going to prepare the full summary for you, but what this reveals is that the tweets of support for Maria Corina from Elon Musk's founder during the campaign were not a coincidence. And this also proves that, without a doubt, there was always a plan, and that María Corina is a master of the element of surprise.

Carla Angola TV

