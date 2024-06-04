https://realrawnews.com/2024/06/white-hats-arrest-three-of-the-twelve-deep-state-jurors-who-unlawfully-found-president-trump-guilty/

White hats over the weekend located and arrested three of the twelve deep-state jurors who unlawfully found President Donald J. Trump guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records, a source in General Eric M. Smith’s office told Real Raw News.

The trio—two men and a woman—were known Democrat operatives whose now-deleted social media pages were at one time filled with vitriolic anti-Trump posts and had contributed financially to Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign. The female, our source said, had ties to ANTIFA, having attended their rallies in several states between 2016-2018. She was also apparently a wizard; the day after Trump’s conviction, two million dollars magically materialized in her Bank of America savings account, transferred there from, White Hats say, an offshore slush fund where the Deep State hoards cash from illicit narcotic sales.

[ANTIFA is an MK-Ultra mind-control program run by the CIA/NSA, as is nearly every non-governmental political group in the U.S., e.g., Occupy Wall Street, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, International Socialist Organization, Catholic Worker, Amnesty International, etc.]

Our source wouldn’t say whether white hats knew about the trio’s deep-state allegiance before the May 30 verdict. Nor would he speculate as to how their loyalties escaped the attention of Trump’s legal armada, but instead alluded to a circuitous plan.

“Exposing the deep state is laborious. There’s a method to the madness, and we trust President Trump, as he’s placed his trust in us,” the source said.

According to the source, the arrests co-occurred late Saturday night, conducted by both U.S. Marines and a Special Forces detachment from Fort Liberty. He declined to comment on mission specifics, citing lack of clearance, but said the three were easy targets, had no deep-state protection, and no friendly forces were wounded in the operation. He added that he would supply further details once all twelve have been convicted of treason, at which time their names will become a matter of public record.

“We’re not naming them now. If we do, the deep state will target their families and blame it on MAGA. I’m not saying we’ll have all of them tomorrow or the next day, but we will get them. A few went into hiding immediately after finding Trump guilty. They can run, but they can’t hide from patriotism,” our source said.

Asked if white hats had acted too soon since the jurors’ disappearance could provoke Judge Juan Merchan to deliver a harsher sentence on July 11, he said, “He’s [Merchan] probably quaking in fear right now, as we’ve already begun moving against the D.A.’s office. He knows Trump’s innocent, and if he imposes jail time, he’ll be behind bars the same day, while President Trump walks scot-free.”

[scot-free (adj.) - late Old English scotfreo "exempt from royal tax," from scot (n.) "royal tax" + freo "free".]

