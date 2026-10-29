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Mark Grant's avatar
Mark Grant
1h

What a despicable POS TRAITOR !!!😥

Thank God for President Trump and War Secretary Hegseth and every Patriot fighting for our great nation's

soul ! . . . GOD BLESS US ALL and THANK YOU DIANA !!!🇺🇲🙏❤️💪🦅🗽⚖️💯😎🔥

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Mark Reynolds's avatar
Mark Reynolds
1h

Stupid is as stupid does. Let there be no doubt. Whatever boxes he checked in getting promoted to general, pale in comparison to the actions of a treasonous SOB. Hanging is too good for such a Judas.

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