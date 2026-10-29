Lieutenant General Brett Sylvia

October 29, 2026 - A high-ranking Army officer and adjunct to the Joint Chiefs of Staff was fired and subsequently arrested this week for vociferously criticizing US involvement in the Middle East and threatening to share classified war plans with Tehran’s leaders, Real Raw News has learned.

On Tuesday morning, Lieutenant General Brett Sylvia had just arrived at the Pentagon to start his workday. He parked in his assigned spot, retrieved his briefcase from the passenger seat, and sauntered toward the doors he had entered hundreds of times since December 2025, when Trump promoted him to the rank of lieutenant general and appointed him as Director of Strategy, Plans, and Policy, J5, Joint Chiefs, and as Senior Member of the U.S. Delegation to the United Nations Military Staff in Washington, D.C. Before that, Gen. Sylvia commanded the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

No sooner had Sylvia set foot in the Pentagon than five Pentagon Force Protection officers encircled him and demanded he surrender his already-deactivated credentials and the government property in his briefcase. According to our sources, Sylvia was unaware Hegseth had fired him and stood motionless in stunned silence for several seconds before demanding an explanation. Only upon checking his text messages, email, and voicemail did he realize Hegseth had canned him.

“What’s this all about? Couldn’t the coward tell me in person? I demand to speak to War Secretary Hegseth immediately,” Sylvia reportedly told the PFP officers.

“Sir, your access has been revoked. Please surrender your ID badge, government phone, and work material on your person, and go home. I’m sure you’ll be contacted shortly,” the officer in charge told him.

“This is outrageous!” Sylvia protested. “I have personal belongings in my office.”

“Sir, your items will be inventoried, boxed, and mailed to your home address. I suggest you leave; we don’t want to escalate this situation,” the officer in charge retorted.

“President Trump will hear about this,” Sylvia shouted as he stormed out of the Pentagon.

Thirty minutes later, he arrived at his Arlington, Virginia, home—but couldn’t park in his driveway because four unmarked SUVs had blocked it, and a dozen US Navy JAG officers had breached his residence. They hauled armloads of cardboard boxes from it, sealed with evidence tape. As Sylvia barreled out of his car and rushed to his door, four JAG agents surrounded him and read him his rights. He was handcuffed and arrested, charged with suspicion of treason and espionage.

Per our source, JAG has irrefutable proof that Sylvia had clandestinely contacted Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and promised to supply him with President Trump’s post-midterm war plans.

“A military tribunal will adjudicate his fate,” our source said. “If he’s found guilty, he’ll be hanged or forever consigned to a GITMO cell.”