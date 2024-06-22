The Chinese revolution was hijacked in 1979, when Deng Xiaoping, the Manchurian Candidate of the Bilderberg Group, became the leader of the country.

Former president and Freemason Richard M. Nixon with Senior Deputy Prime Minister Deng Xiaoping in 1979

PEKING, Sept. 18, 1979 (UPI) — The senior Deputy Prime Minister, Deng Xiaoping, told former President Richard M. Nixon today that friendship between China and the United States helped the struggle against the Soviet Union. The Chinese leader made the statement in a toast during a dinner in Mr. Nixon's honor at the Great Hall of the People, where distinguished foreign visitors are often entertained. Earlier in the day Mr. Nixon met with Mr. Deng for two hours in the same hall. The former President also had lunch with Foreign Minister Huang Hua. “The establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United States is in the interest of promoting not only Chinese‐United States relations but also world peace and the struggle against hegemonism,” Mr. Deng said in his toast. Hegemonism is the Chinese code word for the Soviet Union's efforts to extend its influence.

Either Deng’s mind was taken over (possibly in 1995, when Bush was stationed in Beijing), or he was programmed from birth. I’m inclined to believe the Bilderbergers used time travel to program him from birth, since the programming never failed.

Octogenarian communist leader Deng Xiaoping said today he hopes...

By MARK S. DEL VECCHIO Sept. 7, 1988 Octogenarian communist leader Deng Xiaoping said today he hopes Vice President George Bush, who headed the U.S. liaison office in Beijing before formal diplomatic ties were established, will be elected president in November.

For example, let’s assume that in 1983, when time travel was perfected at Montauk and the Brotherhood undertook a series of history-changing experiments, Deng was the leader of China. George Bush or Henry Kissinger could have traveled back in time and abducted the child for trauma-based mind-control programming—in which both were experts.

Deng Xiaoping and Bilderberger Henry Kissinger, who was the mind-control programmer of Sue Ford.

Now that you have an understanding of U.S.-China relations—which are based on the struggle between the working class and the slaver class, but which also involve other principalities and powers—I hope you appreciate this news story involving a high-ranking official who “traded in sex” and “engaged in superstitious activities.”

Former head of geological survey expelled from CPC

http://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202406/21/WS66752905a31095c51c50a2fe.html

By YANG ZEKUN | chinadaily.com.cn | 2024-06-21

Zhong Ziran, the former head of the China Geological Survey, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China for suspected serious violations of disciplines and laws, said the country's top anti-graft watchdogs on Friday.

The CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision said in a statement that they investigated Zhong's violations, and he is alleged of serious violations of duty, bribery and intentional disclosure of state secrets.

His case and associated assets have been transferred to the procuratorial authorities for review and prosecution, the statement said.

It was reported that he resisted organizational investigations, engaged in superstitious activities, accepted gifts and money and attended banquets that could potentially influence the impartial execution of official duties.

It was reported that he . . . engaged in superstitious activities (Satanic rituals) . . .

Zhong also failed to truthfully report personal matters, nor faithfully explained issues during organizational inquiries. He sought benefits for others and received assets during cadre selection and employee recruitment, engaged in trading power, money and sex.

He . . . engaged in trading power, money and sex (human trafficking).

He used his positions to seek benefits for others in enterprise operations, project contracting, mining rights approval. In return, he received large sums of money. Besides, he violated national confidentiality regulations and intentionally leaked state secrets.

Zhong, 61, a native of Anhui province, started working in 1983 and joined the Party in 1985.

He served in geological and mineral-related departments for a long time. In July 2014, he became the director and Party secretary of the China Geological Survey, holding the position until September 2022. He was investigated in January 2024.