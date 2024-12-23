TRANSCRIPT OF INTERVIEW WITH JON MCGREEVEY AKA RYAN DARK WHITE
Conducted by the law office of Lin Wood
Jon was widely known for his posts on Twitter as ‘Johnheretohelp’. In January 2021 during the national crisis that ensued after the 2020 elections were rigged, Jon was interviewed by the law office of L. Lin Wood under the name Ryan Dark White.
Jon ran for election in 2022 to the U.S. Senate for Maryland, under the name Jon McGreevey. He lost in the Republican primary on July 19, 2022.
The last news of Jon is this funeral notice, and his name is spelled ‘McGreevy’. It says he died on May 22, 2023.
Ryan D. White (Jon McGreevy), age 55, of Abingdon, Maryland passed away on May 22, 2023 in Abingdon, Maryland. Born in Havre de Grace, Maryland, he was the son of the late Walter and Mary (McGreevy) Hash
Ryan is survived by his brother, Michael Hash of Bel Air, MD; sister, Christine Dill and longtime companion, Ildiko Hudgins of Abingdon, MD.
In this transcript, the court reporter spells Jon’s name ‘McGreavy’.
See also
https://dark2light.bearblog.dev/
Page 1
INTRODUCTION
DATE OF RECORDING
JANUARY 9TH, 2021
Page 2 INTRODUCTION
INTERVIEWER:· · · · This is an interview with Ryan
·2· Dark White.· This is an interview for Attorney Lin Wood.
·3· This is Saturday, January 9th, 2021.
·4· · · · · · And, Ryan, if you could just give us a brief
·5· background -- excuse us -- brief background about yourself --
·6· where you grew up, where you went to school -- just so we
·7· know a little bit more about you.
·8· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Ryan D. White.· It's not my
·9· birth name.· It's not the name I prefer.· Originally from
10· Maryland.· I hold graduate degrees -- I held graduate degrees
11· -- I'll explain that -- in physics, mathematics, biology and
12· chemistry from the University of Pennsylvania and Green
13· College, Oxford.
14· · · · · · Graduate school would be University of
15· Pennsylvania, Johns Hopkins and University of Maryland,
16· University of Maryland's physics program.
17· · · · · · Throughout this control that Rod has put on, he has
18· actually personally sent letters -- or his assistant, but he
19· signed them.· I went to school very young -- it throws people
20· off -- and he used that against me.
21· · · · · · He would send letters to my schools, my undergrad
22· and grad, he'd send letters to the military saying that, you
23· know, "This person Ryan White is using John McGreavy's
24· information.· John McGreavy's deceased, so best if you just
25· destroy it."
Page 3 INTRODUCTION
·1· · · · · · He got much of it destroyed.· There are still
·2· pieces there that can easily be verified and checked and
·3· rebuilt, hopefully, but he did his best to destroy it.· He
·4· did the same thing with the military, the U.S. Army, Army
·5· from '85 to '96 and Guard for -- Maryland Guard for three
·6· years after that -- three and a half years after that.
·7· · · · · · Rod apparently didn't know that the Guard was
·8· separate, so they have a lot of the records.· He didn't get
·9· to them.· But, like I said, it's easy enough to check and
10· find the pieces, and hopefully somebody can help me put them
11· back together.
12· · · · · · This was just a means of control, a means to
13· discredit me to keep their secrets, you know, "Don't believe
14· anything he says, he's a scumbag, no matter what he produces
15· he's a scumbag."· So …
16· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.· Any more questions about
17· the background?
18· · · · · · UNKNOWN FEMALE:· · ·I don't think so.
19· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · All right.· That's good.
20· Thanks, Ryan.
21· · · · · · [END OF RECORDING]
22· · · · · · [END OF TRANSCRIPT]
23
24
25
Page 1
BACKGROUND
DATE OF RECORDING
JANUARY 2021
Page 2 BACKGROUND
·1· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · All right.· We're here with Mr.
·2· Ryan Dark White doing an interview for Attorney Lin Wood.
·3· Ryan, if you could give us a brief bit about your background.
·4· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Ryan White is not my birth
·5· name, it's the name I ended up with for safety.· I have a
·6· background in physics, math, biology and chemistry, graduate
·7· degrees in those, then in the military, and then as a
·8· contractor/consultant for various intelligence agencies and
·9· think tanks throughout.
10· · · · · · Then in the late Nineties I became ordained and was
11· pretty much retired from all that except for a think tank and
12· consulting.· But, September 11th changed that for everyone.
13· · · · · · Then in 2005 I met a doctor -- we became friends --
14· Dr. Afiq Abol Nassir [phonetic], a very nice man, and non-
15· violent.· He was born in Egypt, into the Muslim Brotherhood.
16· · · · · · His childhood friend, from childhood, in the
17· neighborhood all the way through high school, college,
18· medical school, was Avent Alazar-ahi [phonetic].
19· · · · · · Their families mixed.· But Dr. Nassir did not
20· believe in violence, especially with a country that took you
21· in.· He would maintain ties.
22· · · · · · His brother is [on] the violent side, so much so that
23· Dr. Nassir would not allow his children to be with him very
24· long.· They've met their uncle when they went home, but --
25· and Dr. Nassir would not allow his children to practice
Page 3 BACKGROUND
1· Islam.
·2· · · · · · So, he provided a great deal of information and
·3· access to the violent side of terrorism overseas and within
·4· the U.S., and their structure, their financial structure,
·5· care, things like that, the people involved, and provided
·6· many introductions.
·7· · · · · · I provided -- I started providing this information
·8· to local law enforcement in Maryland, and it very quickly
·9· jumped to the Department of Justice in Baltimore because much
10· of it was out of state and the crimes involved were federal-
11· level crimes.
12· · · · · · I started providing this in 2005, and in 2008 I
13· started working directly with Rod Rosenstein in Baltimore,
14· and because of the access with the other agencies, the FBI,
15· for instance, would come for corroboration of something they
16· were working on, or just to ask questions, if I'd seen
17· something like this, if this related to anything.· Then it
18· grew from there.
19· · · · · · Because of the undercover nature of many of the
20· investigations I worked on, terrorists or domestic terrorism
21· within the country, they kept me fairly well concealed, and
22· access was limited to a certain group headed by Rod
23· Rosenstein.
24· · · · · · It became known as the "Dirty Trick Squad" in
25· Baltimore.· This is where they were using Hammer, Sunrise,
Page 4 BACKGROUND
·1· Sunset, things like that to illegally spy on people, corrupt
·2· -- well, attempted to corrupt judges, compromise them --
·3· Hillary Clinton, others.· I mean, it was just ongoing.· They
·4· concentrated on judges, but they wanted to concentrate on
·5· (inaudible).
·6· · · · · · This was done under the guise of a CISSP operation.
·7· It's a DOJC SIMS computer operation.· It was run out of Fort
·8· Washington but had a satellite location in Baltimore.
·9· · · · · · And they would illegally compromise people,
10· illegally wiretap, break into computers, plant, reverse,
11· change information, change emails, things of that nature, and
12· it was in this capacity of working with them that information
13· about the judges, Roberts and Pence and things like that have
14· come out.
15· · · · · · I've tried several times in the past to get it out
16· and was thoroughly squashed by Rod and the DOJ and the FBI to
17· a horrible extent.
18· · · · · · I tried again in 2015, tried to end-run them and go
19· to the Department of Homeland Security, and once it got -- I
20· went there with a pile of evidence and some video and audio
21· recordings.
22· · · · · · It got too large for them, I suppose, but it made
23· its way back to the FBI and DOJ and they came down on us
24· again.· This was 2015.
25· · · · · · In 2016, I made a video discussing quite a bit of
Page 5 BACKGROUND
·1· this in an effort to get it to Devin Nunes, who was head of
·2· the House intelligence committee at the time, but there was
·3· interference from one of the people involved and he messed
·4· that all up, so it went largely unnoticed.
·5· · · · · · But in the video I tried to warn President Trump
·6· about the people he was dealing with daily, and especially
·7· Rod, and things like that as they were working together to
·8· remove them, trying to compromise the people around them,
·9· (inaudible) when they possibly could.
10· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Now, how were Rod and -- Rod
11· Rosenstein and Mike Pence connected?
12· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · That group, I mean, they're all
13· interconnected one way or another.· That particular group was
14· Rod, VP Pence, Paul Ryan.· That was the core of that group.
15· Rod was in there, but that was the core of it.· It was an
16· attempt, where Rod was the brilliant legal mind behind it, to
17· remove President Trump under the 25th Amendment.
18· · · · · · The (inaudible) had an operational name for it in
19· the beginning, "Run Silent, Run Deep," but nobody really used
20· it after a while, and it didn't make any sense because it was
21· such a small group.· But that's an old movie about somebody
22· being passed over for a promotion, which they both felt they
23· were.
24· · · · · · Now, VP Pence hated President Trump because he had
25· taken his slot as rightful president -- he felt that he did -
Page 6 BACKGROUND
·1· - and Paul Ryan was actually -- considered running as well
·2· for the vice presidential slot, and Mitt Romney was also
·3· involved.· But they don't -- they thought President Trump was
·4· an outsider who has not paid his dues; they just didn't like
·5· him.
·6· · · · · · So, once VP Pence was in there, once President
·7· Trump was elected -- and obviously Vice President Pence, he
·8· just walked away and everything became very quiet.· That was
·9· their mole inside, so he could run interference and make
10· certain things and just keep tabs on the president and manage
11· him.
12· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · So, was this a friendly
13· relationship between Mike Pence and Rosenstein or was there
14· any kind of leverage being placed on the president -- or the
15· vice president at the time?
16· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · There was leverage on Mike
17· Pence because of surveillance from way back in the 2013
18· range.· They had gotten FISA warrants to exploit, and Rod had
19· that.
20· · · · · · He wanted the vice president slot himself.· Then if
21· they could remove President Trump, Vice President Pence
22· becomes president, and Rod felt that he would be the natural
23· selection for it.· Paul Ryan felt differently, as did Mitt
24· Romney, but that was the overall goal, each one of them vying
25· for the vice presidential slot.
Page 7 BACKGROUND
·1· · · · · · Rod thought he was the clear winner because of his
·2· legal brilliance and his management of the Mueller
·3· investigation and special counsels and things, you know, he
·4· would be the one to remove the president, damage him so
·5· thoroughly he could be removed, and he deserved it.
·6· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.· Do you know what type of
·7· leverage would've existed over the vice president?
·8· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · The vice president has had
·9· homosexual relations in the past -- it's not a problem.· Many
10· of them were adults.· This is something he had done
11· throughout his time in the Congress.· When he became governor
12· he had thought that he was free to explore them more.
13· · · · · · There were two specifically that they had recorded.
14· One gentleman roughly 20 years his junior.· They had a fairly
15· steady relationship.
16· · · · · · There was one about half his age that was much more
17· sporadic, because it was more dangerous, harder to get time
18· alone.· This person would introduce others, bring people with
19· him.· He'd have people waiting when he showed up.
20· · · · · · And it was that second one that introduced younger
21· and younger people, "This is whomever, he's 17" and he's
22· really 15, "This is whomever, he's 15" and he's really 13.
23· · · · · · And Rod and Roberts, Chief Justice Roberts -- a lot
24· of the younger people involved, the ones that were brought as
25· favors, were supplied by Jeffrey Epstein's channels, through
Page 8 BACKGROUND
·1· his channels, his people.
·2· · · · · · We were able to get FISA warrants because Chief
·3· Justice Roberts had vice court and helped prepare them, but
·4· it was also -- Epstein was an intelligence asset of some type
·5· to various agencies around the world.· They used his
·6· information.· They exploited it for their own good.
·7· · · · · · So, when he was here, or his people were here, it
·8· was easy enough to justify a FISA warrant on them.· You know,
·9· they would enact a warrant, surveil everything, document it,
10· but they would not help and they would not save the child,
11· they would not, you know, reveal it, it was more important
12· for them to have the leverage on everything.
13· · · · · · And, of course, this was under their own corrupt
14· ideas, but under Rod, his tutelage.· And they wanted the
15· leverage.
16· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Do you know -- do you have any
17· idea how Epstein and Supreme Court Justice Roberts initially
18· would've met, or how that relationship would've developed?
19· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · How they would've met.· I think
20· they met when he was he was under Bush, not too long after he
21· was appointed, somewhere along in there, just meeting
22· powerful people, something like that.
23· · · · · · He did help him with his adopted children.· From
24· what was said there and what was, you know, discussed openly
25· in this little Dirty Trick Squad, the children are not
Page 9 BACKGROUND
·1· genetically brother and sister, but they're raised that way,
·2· so that's more valuable to them.
·3· · · · · · One if not both were originally from Wales, but
·4· they were in the Epstein channels and were easily removed
·5· from their version of foster care to Ireland, which has much
·6· more open adoption type records.
·7· · · · · · He facilitated this for Roberts so he could adopt
·8· them both at the same time.· There was a little gap, but it
·9· was just paperwork.· And Epstein had done that for him.· So,
10· they met, they worked together, and he was doing favors at
11· some point.
12· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Was this something Supreme
13· Court Justice Roberts would've paid for or is this, you know,
14· a favor exchange to Epstein to link him up with these
15· children or …
16· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · I don't know at that point.
17· It's possible it could be either one.· I don't think there
18· would be a payment at that point, it was more for his
19· position, there would be some type of favor.· But I don't
20· know either one was done.· He facilitated it.
21· · · · · · INTERVIER:· · · · · Uh-huh.
22· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Was there a payment?· Was it a
23· favor?· I can't say.
24· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.· Can you go into any more
25· details on Supreme Court Justice Roberts with these children
Page 10 BACKGROUND
·1· and the circles that he ran in as far as you're aware?
·2· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Children are often used as the
·3· commodity, a way to buy yourself into certain inner circles.
·4· And these people are all wealthy, they're all powerful, and
·5· they don't trust you unless you're as compromised as they
·6· are.· So, you provide children to them, your children,
·7· adopted children, whatever.
·8· · · · · · This is how they trust you, you're as dirty as they
·9· are.· You cannot be exposed because you can't expose them,
10· they can't expose you.· If everybody's just as dirty, you
11· know you're safe.
12· · · · · · And, like I said, this is a way for them to buy
13· their way into these inner circles and get access to
14· whatever.· Children are the payment and the dirt and the
15· control.
16· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Now, who else would we want to
17· talk to, or is there any additional documentation that we
18· could pursue to solidify what you're saying here today?
19· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Yep Yanni [phonetic] has copies
20· of the videos from the FISA surveillance. It was discussed --
21· but I can't prove it -- that Roberts had a copy.· Rod
22· Rosenstein certainly has a copy.· Shawn Henry of CrowdStrike,
23· who was FBI at the time, he took two copies back to the FBI
24· with him.
25· · · · · · So, the copies were made and then -- that was
Page 11 BACKGROUND
·1· actually Shaun [Sean] Bridges who encrypted them and gave them keys.
·2· So, there are copies out there.
·3· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · And who would be on these tapes
·4· most likely as far as from your conversations in the Dirty
·5· Trick Squad?
·6· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · From just those tapes, when I
·7· was talking about the copies?
·8· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Uh-huh.
·9· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · That would be Roberts -- excuse
10· me -- those would be Pence and his two lovers and the younger
11· ones.· There were also -- they would do the same thing,
12· illegal surveillance, or sometimes (inaudible).
13· · · · · · This was mostly in the country, illegal
14· surveillance, with Roberts' children and whomever they were
15· with.· They'd set it up.· They knew that they weren't going
16· to be exposed because it's Chief Justice Roberts' children.
17· · · · · · And please keep in mind that these children have
18· been abused since birth, and I don't want anything else
19· happening.· They've already lived through hell.· They don't
20· need anything else.· But they were getting loaned out for
21· these different groups, and they did surveil many of them.
22· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.· Now, you also said in
23· past discussions that there was a plot that Roberts was
24· allegedly a part of where they discussed murdering other
25· judges on the Supreme Court under the Hillary Clinton
Page 12 BACKGROUND
·1· administration.
·2· · · · · · Can you give me some amplifying details on that?
·3· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · This is something the FBI set
·4· up under their guidance, their political people, going to be
·5· a false flag.· This had gone out two years almost before the
·6· election.· And it was a sovereign citizen group.
·7· · · · · · Obama did not want any terrorism unless it was
·8· white terrorism, so this is a sovereign citizen group that
·9· the FBI had infiltrated and armed and instigated against
10· other targets.· They were for the most part pro-America, but
11· they were racist in some of their origins.
12· · · · · · They were -- a lot of them were divorced fathers
13· with a grudge against the court system anyway, and the FBI
14· people had infiltrated and exploited this.
15· · · · · · They moved them up to the level of assassinating
16· federal judges, political people, things like that.· You want
17· the names, I can tell ya.
18· · · · · · So, anyway, part of their (inaudible) was various
19· types of attacks on the Supreme Court, to take down as many
20· judges as they could, and Roberts was aware of this.
21· · · · · · He actually provided some scheduling, because
22· apparently the justices are not all there at one time, they
23· come and go as they please, and these three would be working
24· on something, these three -- and he provided this to the
25· group so they could finalize their plan.
Page 13 BACKGROUND
·1· · · · · · They were very, very close to what they were trying
·2· to do.· They were given explosives, all types of automatic
·3· weapons, they had rocket launchers, and they were very close
·4· to it.
·5· · · · · · They were going to assassinate F. Dennis Saylor, a
·6· federal judge in Massachusetts; Martha Coakley; Lisa Monaco
·7· and her family -- they were gonna make that look like a home
·8· invasion and film it until later when they needed it.
·9· · · · · · And this was their initial attack plan, and then
10· the Supreme Court.· This was a group that got infiltrated on
11· their request.
12· · · · · · And when I found out what they were doing, that
13· they were going to attack these judges, they were going to
14· attack the Supreme Court, I tried to end-run them.
15· · · · · · I had minders.· People kept tabs on me.· I had FBI
16· minders.· But I tried to end-run them and expose it.· I took
17· all the evidence and went to Homeland Security, who were
18· overwhelmed and called in the FBI, and then the DOJ came
19· right back to me, and they picked me up just a few weeks
20· later when they found who I was.
21· · · · · · The damage to their plots had been done.· They did
22· get close to assassinating people up there.· Lisa Monaco --
23· the judges were under 24/7 security, Martha Coakley had in-
24· state security, and it did prevent them from going after the
25· Supreme Court, although their plans were all out -- they had
Page 14 BACKGROUND
·1· the maps, they had the weapons, they had everything planned.
·2· So, at least it prevented something like that.
·3· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Now, were -- the teams that
·4· were supposed to do the actual operations against the judges,
·5· were those Americans or were they foreign?
·6· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · No.· These were Americans.
·7· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.
·8· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · A third would be the sovereign
·9· citizen group and two-thirds would be FBI people, or people
10· working with the FBI.· They were gonna get rid of them
11· anyway.· And, actually, I have recordings of their planning
12· on the phone with me as, you know, part of this group.
13· · · · · · And then they did not hang up the phone, they did
14· not kill the phone, and we were listening to them talk about
15· killing me and my wife, things like that.
16· · · · · · And another time they actually butt-dialed me and
17· they were talking about -- he was on the phone talking to
18· various people about their plans, about who they were going
19· after and what they were gonna do to us because we knew too
20· much and we were outside at the time.
21· · · · · · So, they could not do their plan.· We got the
22· people under surveillance.· We saved them, got credit for
23· saving them.· They were very upset that their plans had gone
24· to crap.· They were very upset with me, especially when they
25· came and picked me up, but it stopped it.
Page 15 BACKGROUND
·1· · · · · · Their plans were written out.· They were -- they
·2· had maps, they had surveillance, they had quite a bit of
·3· equipment.
·4· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · What was the timeline that they
·5· were hoping to do this in?
·6· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · This would be right after --
·7· within the first year of Hillary Clinton's presidency.· She
·8· was not supposed to lose.
·9· · · · · · So, this was all planned up and -- it was more than
10· just then.· It was twofold.· They wanted to pack the court
11· and take out as many as they could.
12· · · · · · Roberts was actually helping because he didn't
13· wanna be one of them, and he wanted some choice in who would
14· on the bench after that.· He wanted to maintain some form of
15· control, so he did provide information.
16· · · · · · But this was to be done within the first year of
17· Hillary Clinton's campaign so that they could ban firearms as
18· well and impact the Court, so they'd have plenty of time to
19· do that.· That was their two main goals.
20· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Do you believe the death of
21· Antonin Scalia was a part of this same plot, or is that -- do
22· you know if that was a separate --
23· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · It was the same people.· He was
24· a backup plan.· He was their biggest threat being the most
25· conservative justice.
Page 16 BACKGROUND
·1· · · · · · Justice Scalia actually -- I believe he found out
·2· about this, the plans, and he went to the White House.· Like
·3· a week before his death I believe he found out what they were
·4· trying to do, when they moved away from the overall attack of
·5· where these people lived or, you know, they would attack
·6· around the holidays when more than one justice would be in
·7· their home, things like this.· And, again, Roberts was
·8· providing this.
·9· · · · · · But they had to take him out.· He was seen as their
10· biggest obstacle.· So, the same basic group that was involved
11· were given access to the ranch where he was found.· They
12· talked about how they did it.· They had a couple different
13· options.
14· · · · · · But it was discussed prior to his death, what they
15· intended to do, where they could possibly do it, how they
16· could do it, who they would need.· The records are there at
17· the Cibolo Ranch.
18· · · · · · One person was brought in -- there was three men.
19· One person was brought in as a temp worker.· The other two --
20· same team -- were brought in as servants for a group that was
21· there hunting.
22· · · · · · And they discussed how it was done, that they used
23· dipso -- dimethylsulfoxide, which is a fairly inert chemical.
24· It just goes through your skin.· But if you mix it with a
25· poison or a drug or something like that, it'll go directly in
Page 17 BACKGROUND
·1· your system and overload you.· I believe that's why he was
·2· found with the pillow over his face; he was struggling to
·3· breathe.· He couldn't breathe, he was choking.
·4· · · · · · And this particular chemical, you can tailor it to
·5· the person; if they have a drug problem, you could put
·6· Fentanyl in it and overdose them, if they have a heart
·7· condition, it would take very little to go directly in.· It
·8· would be like a direct injection into the heart.· And they
·9· talk about how they did it.
10· · · · · · And Roberts is on the phone with these people
11· discussing the successor, that he wanted a say in it because
12· now it was only gonna be one person and he wanted to pick
13· that person, and he wanted a say in who was going to take it.
14· · · · · · And, of course, there was a lot of people that were
15· talking about Eric Holder taking it, all kinds of people, but
16· he wanted a say in who was going to take over Justice
17· Scalia's spot.· And I don't think he got it.
18· · · · · · I mean, obviously it didn't happen because
19· President Trump was here, but he did want it.· And this was
20· all prior, the discussions and him complaining that he wasn't
21· getting any say prior to his death, his sudden death.
22· · · · · · So, it was well known and --
23· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · So, aside from the -- aside
24· from Roberts being (inaudible) on this, did Rosenstein or
25· anyone outside of the White House -- had they been made aware
Page 18 BACKGROUND
·1· of the plans, perhaps in Hillary's camp, that you can speak
·2· about?
·3· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Oh, Hillary and Obama knew
·4· about it.· I mean, it was supposed to be done under her
·5· watch, her term, so that they could pack the Court.· They
·6· were fully aware of it.
·7· · · · · · Rod has an intense hatred of Hillary even though he
·8· worked with her, and he had to.· He's not fond of Obama,
·9· really.· He's only fond of himself.
10· · · · · · But this was plans to be enacted through them, and
11· Rod was integral in wanting the Hammer system through
12· Baltimore.· This was why he was the only U.S. attorney to
13· keep his job under Obama.
14· · · · · · Now, Obama fired every U.S. attorney at the same
15· time except Rod -- he was the only one -- and this is why,
16· because he was running things for them.· He was involved in
17· their plans, and he was running the Hammer and things through
18· Baltimore.
19· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · So, you've also done interviews
20· as to -- switching channels slightly, but I'm sure it'll tie
21· back together -- the death of Seth Rich --
22· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Uh-huh.
23· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · -- and Rod Rosenstein was
24· witting in this -- in this operation as well, I believe.
25· Correct?
Page 19 BACKGROUND
·1· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Yes.· (Coughs, drinks water)
·2· Okay.· Sorry.· He was for their reasons, for the illegal
·3· reasons, but also to cover himself.
·4· · · · · · When Seth Rich had gone in the first time, I just
·5· don't have much information on it other than what I was told,
·6· but not what I had seen personally.
·7· · · · · · His first contact with WikiLeaks, I just don't
·8· know.· I do know that when he went to him the second time and
·9· came back, WikiLeaks had directed him on how to get further
10· information, and they wanted specific things, "Look here,
11· look here, here," because when he went in for the break-in he
12· grabbed a lot of information, just downloaded everything he
13· could that exposed a lot.· They were worried about the
14· exposure.
15· · · · · · The DNC -- Hillary and Bowser, Abrams -- not Abrams
16· -- excuse me -- Bowser and Brazile -- excuse me -- they were
17· all very worried about it, but Rod was personally worried
18· about it as well because he had been authoring stuff to
19· affect Hillary Clinton and he didn't want that to come out
20· because he would be out of it, he would be done, he would not
21· be appointed to anything, and he had a personal interest in
22· that one.
23· · · · · · So, when it got dumped in his lap to handle the
24· problem, he hired -- tapped people who he'd already worked
25· with for years who were dirty and he controlled.
Page 20 BACKGROUND
·1· · · · · · They owed their continued federal careers to him.
·2· He had saved them before, looked over things, allowed them to
·3· continue their career.· And he (inaudible) people all around
·4· him in one small circle in Baltimore.
·5· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · So, was it intended to be an
·6· assassination of Seth Rich or was it more intended to be a
·7· robbery, or do you know?
·8· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Intended to be a robbery, rough
·9· him up.· All they wanted was the thumb drive that he
10· routinely carried on him, the information he was going to
11· pass to WikiLeaks, what he had uncovered, and the more
12· focused information that WikiLeaks had requested.
13· · · · · · That's what they wanted.· He did not leave it at
14· home.· He always carried it because he had people living with
15· him.· And, again, Rod was very upset that this could expose
16· everything and wreck his plans.· He would've been done.
17· · · · · · It was a fairly tenuous relationship, you know, him
18· being a Republican and things, but he had proved himself to
19· be really dirty like they were and willing to give access to
20· everything he was doing for them.
21· · · · · · So, he had to recover it, and they didn't care --
22· he did not care how it was done except for it was supposed to
23· be robbed.· They had to recover it, did not care.· But Rod
24· put -- the additional thing on it was "Get it, no matter
25· how."
Page 21 BACKGROUND
·1· · · · · · He hired -- tapped his agent friend from DEA who he
·2· had covered for many, many times -- and he's dirty -- in
·3· Baltimore and other places throughout Maryland and then put
·4· him in charge of it.
·5· · · · · · He recruited someone else, and then they went down
·6· -- and this particular DEA agent is the gang specialist for
·7· the DEA, and specializes further in MS-13.
·8· · · · · · He was the one who went outside the local people
·9· and hired -- (inaudible) found the two MS-13 people down
10· south and brought them up -- or met them, actually.· They
11· came up and met him and he brought them into the city.· And
12· things went poorly beyond that.
13· · · · · · They were supposed to rob him.· Then the two guys
14· went ahead and killed him -- shot him, he died later.· They
15· recovered the thumb drive, which was then switched for one
16· that Rod had provided, the one that Shaun [Sean] had loaded up for
17· him previously.
18· · · · · · So, he did -- he was able to recover, keep his
19· involvement in altering emails, breaking into Hillary
20· Clinton's server, things like that, and he kept --
21· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · (Interposing) So, they switched
22· a thumb drive that was on the body for a thumb drive that Rod
23· had prepared to be left behind as a --
24· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Right.
25· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.
Page 22 BACKGROUND
·1· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · One that would be convincing
·2· but not expose him.
·3· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Understood.
·4· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · A lot of it was the same
·5· information, but not -- because they knew where they breaches
·6· had occurred, so a lot of it was the same thing, just void of
·7· anything that would point towards them or Rod specifically.
·8· · · · · · And things rapidly went downhill because they
·9· couldn't break into it.· It was encrypted.· They got it to a
10· couple different people.· They couldn't get into it and they
11· decided to clean up the mess, and one DEA agent went down the
12· following day, called out, took his wife's car and drove down
13· and killed them, things like that.
14· · · · · · So, it went bad quickly once he died.· It's
15· supposed to be a robbery, and the next thing they hear is --
16· you know, Donna Brazile and Muriel Bowser, the mayor of D.C.,
17· were at the hospital before he was even brought in, and they
18· did have people at the crime scene as well, and they were
19· there to recover it.
20· · · · · · As I said, it was supposed to be a robbery, he was
21· supposed to be, you know, beat up, unconscious, bad shape,
22· and they wanted to recover the thumb drive.· That’s why they
23· were there.
24· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · So, back to Rod Rosenstein for
25· a moment, what can you tell us about his involvement with
Page 23 BACKGROUND
·1· foreign nations with any type of intelligence transfer to
·2· groups outside of the country?
·3· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · This goes back to the FBI
·4· operation called Ghost Stories.· It was very successful.
·5· They just kept heavy surveillance on known Russian assets
·6· within the U.S., everything they were doing, whatever they
·7· found, you know, what they were communicating back.
·8· · · · · · It was just surveillance.· But if you knew what
·9· they were sending back, then it would go the other way, you
10· could tell what they were accessing and what they had access
11· to.· Thoroughly good operation.· It was supposedly very
12· successful.
13· · · · · · It was Obama and Biden who did the Russian Reset,
14· along with Secretary Clinton, and they didn't want any
15· problems with the Russians (inaudible) so they told them to
16· cancel it.· Well, they didn't.· They kept their communication
17· open with them, it just changed.
18· · · · · · Instead of just surveillance, they started
19· communicating, they started providing information, and
20· initially it was wrong, but then they started giving it to
21· them in an exchange type of situation.
22· · · · · · Then they started altering the information, giving
23· them information, giving them inaccurate information.· They
24· were working them from the other side.
25· · · · · · Rod was aware of this.· He was part of it at this
Page 24 BACKGROUND
·1· time, because once it was shut down it became under the
·2· heading of the DOJ in Maryland and D.C., so he was part of
·3· it.· And then they were giving us this information.
·4· · · · · · They tried to pay him and he didn't take it.· He
·5· got -- he was like "Oh, no, no, no, no," because they were
·6· coming towards 2015, 2016 at the time and he was angling for
·7· a big position -- Attorney General, Supreme Court, then
·8· hopefully Vice President -- so he didn't want anything like
·9· that to pop up.
10· · · · · · Well, Shaun [Sean] Bridges was actually taking the money
11· they were offering -- he was laundering it through bitcoin
12· around the world -- and Rod was hyper-pissed when he found
13· out.· It's one of the reasons he went after Shaun [Sean] and put him
14· in jail.· He's still there.
15· · · · · · And so the deal was "You get six years, keep your
16· mouth shut or we'll go after you for everything and get 40."
17· But he started talking, had too much access when he was in
18· Terre Haute, and they brought him out to Virginia, where he's
19· at now, just to keep an eye on him.
20· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.
21· · · · · · [END OF RECORDING]
22· · · · · · [END OF TRANSCRIPT]
23
24
25
Page 1
VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE
DATE OF RECORDING
JANUARY 2021
Page 2 VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE
1· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · All right.· We're here again
·2· with Ryan Dark White taking an interview for Attorney Lin
·3· Wood.
·4· · · · · · We're gonna speak briefly about Vice President Mike
·5· Pence in specific, in as much amplifying detail as we can
·6· gather, as to his relationships -- no worries -- as to his
·7· relationships and any crimes he may be a part of.
·8· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · All right.· I didn't realize I
·9· was on.· Okay.· Mike Pence, when he was in Congress he had
10· been surveilled multiple times.· He is known to be bisexual
11· but tries to keep it hidden.· He puts forth a persona of
12· über-Christian.
13· · · · · · When he was governor he was very strict on the gay
14· and lesbian communities, things like this, to hide that.· He
15· was surveilled then.
16· · · · · · And it was well known the FBI and CIA do illegal
17· surveillance of many members of -- you know, politicians at
18· all levels.· To get it, it's all illegal.· They want the
19· leverage.· And it was well known.· They said --
20· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · So he was just kinda caught up
21· in a dragnet of just general surveillance of Congressional
22· members?
23· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · I mean, it was known.· There
24· were rumors.· So, they (inaudible) down and did the
25· surveillance through --
Page 3 VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE
·1· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Just to have a good baseline
·2· for the future, I suppose.
·3· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Well, one, he is a politician.
·4· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Uh-huh.
·5· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · He'll be around.· He has
·6· influence.· So, the FBI is all about getting influence.· Now,
·7· they're dirty, so they control it.· It's not like they
·8· control it every day.· They don't tell them "Do this, this,
·9· this and this," it's just when they need the big one they can
10· call it in.
11· · · · · · And then when he became governor he felt more
12· secure to pursue his longer-term relationships.· Like I said,
13· there's one roughly 20 years his junior that was a longer-
14· term one that he had had when he was in Congress, and then
15· there's one that was much more sporadic, but that gentleman's
16· about half his age.· He's the one that introduced the younger
17· and younger people to him.
18· · · · · · But as governor he felt that he was much more
19· secure, not as wide-open, and able to pursue it, and he went
20· the other way with is politics and cracked down on gay and
21· lesbian communities (inaudible) he would never have anything
22· to do with that.
23· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Now, Mike Pence is known to
24· never be in public with another woman besides his wife.· Do
25· you know that -- has he ever been seen in public with these
Page 4 VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE
·1· young men?· Was that something he ever felt like he needed to
·2· hide or is that just kinda swept under the --
·3· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · I don't know if he was in
·4· public with them or not.· They would usually set up a
·5· location that was already wired up before he got there, so --
·6· or it was a known location or the location -- like the
·7· younger gentleman was helping, and he helped set him up, so
·8· he would tell them where they were going to meet.
·9· · · · · · That's why he was -- he was the one -- the one that
10· was about half his age was -- I've seen the videos.
11· · · · · · I mean, I've seen a few from when he was in
12· Congress, but I've seen these from when he was governor and
13· made copies of them, and Shaun [Sean] encrypted them, Shaun [Sean] Bridges.
14· · · · · · So, he -- that guy was actually working with the
15· FBI to help set him up, so he would provide locations where
16· they were going to meet and they'd be there ahead of time, so
17· they had -- these were probably the best surveillance tapes
18· they had of him.
19· · · · · · The other ones would be this or that, some better
20· than others.· This one, you got the whole group.
21· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Uh-huh.
22· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · And when he actually got into
23· talks about being vice president, running with President
24· Trump, they shut it down because they had everything they
25· needed to control the vice president.· And it looks like they
Page 5 VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE
·1· did.
·2· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Hmm.
·3· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · So, you know.· Then, of course,
·4· he was involved with the other stuff with Rod Rosenstein and
·5· Roberts to control -- get President Trump out of there.· Paul
·6· Ryan and Romney, those are the people mostly involved in it.
·7· · · · · · They wanted to get President Trump removed in any
·8· way possible so that he would become president.· He felt that
·9· he had been passed over, he was due, it was his perfect time.
10· · · · · · And he had actually ran for president in the
11· election and was quickly surpassed by President Trump, so he
12· felt slighted and did not like President Trump for any
13· reason, especially that one.
14· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · So, was there an active plot
15· between him -- between Mike Pence and Rod Rosenstein and Ryan
16· and --
17· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Romney.
18· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · -- Mitt Romney?
19· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Uh-huh.
20· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Can you discuss what that
21· might've looked like?
22· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · They wanted to remove him any
23· way possible.· They had worked with Roberts prior to this,
24· prior to the actual election, and Roberts had actually helped
25· them write up the FISA warrants with Pete Strock [Strzok], and
Page 6 VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE
·1· (inaudible) would write them up maybe and Roberts would send
·2· them off to be signed by whoever judge he controlled.
·3· · · · · · But -- they had started this, but once he was
·4· elected, once Rod was appointed, the focus shifted to Rod
·5· Rosenstein, and that was up to him, using that guidance of
·6· what they wanted to do, and he coordinated with all the deep
·7· state Democrats, whatever you wanna say, to take him down.
·8· · · · · · The Russian Collusion with Mueller and Comey, who
·9· were involved in it, they were the ones getting information
10· back and forth from various governments.· They were the ones
11· handling the information from Ghost Stories.· That continued.
12· That was them.· Now, Mueller ran Ghost Stories from way back.
13· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.
14· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · So, they were all involved in
15· it, and they were trying to remove President Trump in any
16· way, shape or form.· It was Rod who wanted to go after the
17· 25th Amendment.· And he has definitely worn a wire before.
18· So it wasn't a joke; it was a serious threat.· And they tried
19· many, many times.
20· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.· Are you aware if
21· President Trump was ever made aware of this during the
22· administration as far as the underhand dealings that Pence is
23· associated with?
24· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · I don't know for sure.· I had
25· hoped -- I made a tape in 2016 in Baltimore with this one
Page 7 VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE
·1· group, and it was made expressly to get to Devin Nunes, but
·2· there was a member of this group who -- he was just
·3· unprofessional -- it was all about him.
·4· · · · · · When they saw what was on it, Devin Nunes was very
·5· impressed with it, as was Cash Patel, and they wanted the
·6· rest of it.· He had only given them about a 20-minute sample
·7· of a three-and-a-half-hour tape.
·8· · · · · · But he got in the middle of it.· He wanted to
·9· control it.· He wanted everybody to come to him for the
10· source.· And I was like "Just give it to them. You know, they
11· need to know."
12· · · · · · This was right after Rod had been tapped for DAG
13· but not accepted -- he accepted it but he hadn't taken the
14· office yet, and I'm trying to warn him about what he's really
15· like and he's working with Pence, and it's like "This is
16· gonna be terrible."· Then this guy got in the way and screwed
17· it all up.· So, by the time --
18· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · This is Matt Couch?
19· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Yes.· "Lumpy Loveseat," that's
20· him.· But, yeah.· He -- he messed it all up and he -- he
21· wanted to get in the middle, he wanted to be the hero, it was
22· all about him and the donations.· And he immediately turned
23· on Mr. Brutowsky [phonetic] -- he's a very kind man -- who
24· wanted to really help.
25· · · · · · They wanted everything immediately.· He wouldn't do
Page 8 VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE
·1· it.· He's negotiating with them for weeks and weeks, and then
·2· by the time they finally got a copy it was a blank copy.· It
·3· was just bad all -- yeah, he screwed it all.· And once it
·4· finally got to them, they had moved on.
·5· · · · · · He really ruined it.· And he ruined the warning.
·6· 'Cause I told him , I said, "Now, here's me.· It's on the
·7· video.· It's me.· I've got my background.· It's gonna
·8· (inaudible) me.· I don't care.· Give it to them.· He needs to
·9· know this."
10· · · · · · I thought it was very exciting, President Trump's
11· presence, and he messed it all up.· So …
12· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.
13· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · People tried.
14· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Can you give me some more
15· details on the -- on the Hammer, Sunrise, Sunset and how the
16· leak -- that spy ring was working at that time?
17· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Like I said -- and these are
18· software -- what?
19· · · · · · UNKNOWN FEMALE:· · ·No.
20· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Oh.· I thought you were waving.
21· Okay.· These are software.· They're software.· You can tailor
22· it to what you want.
23· · · · · · Hammer's the big one.· There's Sunrise, and one
24· that's also military but narrowly focused.· Sunset is one --
25· same thing but focused more on the surveillance side that
Page 9 VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE
·1· they would use to exploit -- I don't know -- phone records,
·2· computers, things like this.· It was more of a civilian
·3· version of it.
·4· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Is this Hammer the super
·5· computer as mentioned lately in the Hammer Scorecard with the
·6· recent election?
·7· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Yes.
·8· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.
·9· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · There were people involved in
10· the -- in vote manipulation.· They had taken care of that as
11· well.· Because they were using it not just in the selection.
12· They used it in 2018.
13· · · · · · It was set up in 2016 when they lost· a lot of
14· their control over the satellite stuff, so they moved it
15· overseas.· That's Dr. Molly McCauley.· That was her forte.
16· That's why she's no longer with us.
17· · · · · · But as far as Hammer, it was running out of Fort
18· Washington, but the satellite service was in Baltimore.· And
19· it was a CISSP computer.· It was computer crimes, internet,
20· things like that.· So, it's the DOJ super computer.· It's
21· hooked into everything, and it was run through there.
22· · · · · · (Inaudible) individual pieces, you could drive out
23· and find an open port and go through the post office or porn
24· sites or FedEx or whatever you wanted, and the V.A. was wide
25· open in many spots, so that was one of the favorite ones that
Page 10 VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE
·1· Shaun [Sean] and other people used to go through and infiltrate and
·2· get access and then come back and do what they needed to do.
·3· · · · · · They went through the Post Office to place child
·4· porn on Ms. Acheson's [Sharyl Attkisson] husband's computer, and that was Shaun
·5· [Sean]. So, they attempted to remove it later and didn't get all of
·6· it, but -- so, that was just how they operated.· And this is
·7· normal, everyday -- completely illegal but normal, everyday
·8· business for them.
·9· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.· Is there any additional
10· information we can get on Pence for this that would -- as far
11· as shine a light on current events being what they are here?
12· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Well, I mean, he -- he was
13· always a snake in the grass.· He was the mole.· He never
14· liked Trump and was only there to act like, you know, he's
15· (inaudible) him to get the position, and all have seen
16· recently what he did with it and was preparing for that the
17· whole time.· (Inaudible).
18· · · · · · In 2016 I tried to warn the president of what was
19· going on, especially Rod-centric, what -- you know, he was
20· working these people and what they had planned, but it didn't
21· get there, as we discussed.
22· · · · · · But he's a scumbag.· I mean, he's compromised.
23· He's been compromised.· He knows it.· And then --
24· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · (Interposing) Have you ever
25· heard of any foreign interference or any type of affiliations
Page 11 VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE
·1· outside the country with Pence?
·2· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · With Pence specifically?· A lot
·3· of stuff was given to Iran and China, a lot of software, the
·4· programs, things like this.· A lot of tech was given to Iran,
·5· which immediately ended up in China's hands and then
·6· (inaudible) China.
·7· · · · · · In 2016 -- actually, before that Molly -- Molly had
·8· discovered the satellites were being used to manipulate
·9· elections, and it was used in 2016 -- huge -- just like we've
10· seen recently.· And then they lost control of that when
11· President Trump won.
12· · · · · · So, in 2018 a lot of that had already been
13· transferred overseas -- Iran, Italy, China.· And then I wrote
14· about that a couple years ago, about what they had done.· So,
15· they had already exposed all that.· It had already gone over
16· there.
17· · · · · · So, they went kind of old-school in 2018 to take
18· over the Congress, to get Nance (inaudible).· They had
19· recooked the books on as many as they needed, much lower key.
20· This time they just went nuts with it in every fashion.
21· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.· Now, Pence's wife, how
22· witting is she in all the pedophilia in all of this?
23· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · She covers it up for him.
24· She's completely a political animal.· One of the reasons that
25· the younger guy was sporadic is because she felt it was more
Page 12 VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE
·1· dangerous and was harder to control.· It was -- he'd pop up.
·2· It wasn't something necessarily scheduled.
·3· · · · · · I mean, he'd pop up and then it would be scheduled
·4· later, but it wasn't something that was set.· So, to her it
·5· was much riskier.· But she was the manager for the --
·6· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.
·7· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · -- she's the one who kept it
·8· quiet.
·9· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Would she be aware of the
10· pedophilia as well, with the young, young children?
11· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Oh, sure.
12· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Yeah.
13· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · I mean, it's not like he hid
14· this stuff from her, because she managed it.
15· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Uh-huh.
16· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · And she's --
17· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Just as complicit.
18· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Huh?
19· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · She's complicit in this.
20· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Oh, sure.· Oh, yeah.· Oh, she
21· knew all about that, and she knew about it for a long time.
22· And so is Roberts.· I mean, Roberts is flat-out gay, at least
23· he is now.· He has been ever since he was a child.· Which
24· nothing wrong with being gay, but you're high and
25· manipulating stuff, and, so …
Page 13 VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE
·1· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.· Do you have any
·2· questions for him on Pence?
·3· · · · · · UNKNOWN FEMALE:· · ·I guess just wondering how he's
·4· been able to keep all that from his public life.
·5· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Yeah.· What is your opinions on
·6· how he's been able to keep that so quiet?
·7· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Pence?
·8· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Yeah.
·9· · · · · · UNKNOWN FEMALE:· · ·Yeah.
10· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Well, I mean, the company he
11· kept in Congress were all the same thing, they're all under
12· surveillance, they're all dirty in one fashion or another.
13· So many of them are dirty; it's very disarming.
14· · · · · · And his wife manages the stuff, and he could do
15· deals if something did come out.· They could quash it, they
16· could make a deal, they could -- you know, if something was
17· hinted at they could address it because he had political
18· power, either there or governor or whatever.
19· · · · · · So, I'm sure things came out, as they do for most
20· of them, but things go away, too, especially in the
21· (inaudible).
22· · · · · · UNKNOWN FEMALE:· · ·Were you aware of any of this
23· going on from 2016 to 2020 in the White House or anything?
24· Or did he keep it all outside?
25· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Oh, his male relationships?
Page 14 VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE
·1· · · · · · UNKNOWN FEMALE:· · ·Yes.
·2· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · I don't know if he maintained
·3· them after the election.· It was so -- it was so important to
·4· keep him buried, you know, "run silent, run deep."· That's
·5· how they described it.· They wouldn't save him.
·6· · · · · · He did provide info.· He actually let stuff leak.
·7· He let stuff leak from certain conversations the president
·8· had with a staffer, so (inaudible) the staffer be blamed
·9· because it was somebody that Mike didn't care for, and it got
10· out.· The president blamed them because of the prior
11· conversation, but it wasn't actually them -- not in all
12· cases, but some.
13· · · · · · At that point I don't know if he had any other
14· relationships or maintained the same ones because I just
15· didn't have the access anymore to it so I can't say, but it
16· was mostly important to them to keep it quiet or keep him
17· under control, 'cause that was an ace in the hole they
18· needed.
19· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · All right.· Well, thanks.
20· · · · · · [END OF RECORDING]
21· · · · · · [END OF TRANSCRIPT]
22
23
24
25
Page 1
DIRTY TRICK SQUAD
DATE OF RECORDING
JANUARY 2021
Page 2 DIRTY TRICK SQUAD
·1· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · All right.· So, I'm gonna ask
·2· you if we could get into some more of the details with the
·3· Dirty Trick Squad and how Rosenstein was a part of that group
·4· and if Roberts had any type of interaction with the group as
·5· well.
·6· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · "Dirty Trick Squad" was just a
·7· nickname.· It certainly wasn't anything official.· This was a
·8· group of people that were either dirty or they controlled. I
·9· was one that was controlled.
10· · · · · · There was Rod, Sean [Shawn] Henry -- he was FBI -- Shaun [Sean]
11· Bridges -- Secret Service -- Joseph Rosati, who was with the
12· DEA.· Alan Boroshok was ATF, Gregory Utz, who was the TFO
13· with the DEA, but he was formerly Baltimore County Police.
14· · · · · · That was the basis of the Dirty Trick Squad.· You
15· had the computer experts, you had the muscle, you had the
16· tactical experts, and that's what they were doing.
17· · · · · · And then there was another group in Fort
18· Washington.· He was running one down there.· This was the
19· satellite location in Baltimore just for the really illegal
20· stuff -- illegal communications, hacking, phone tapping, you
21· name it.
22· · · · · · They concentrated -- their main focus, all the
23· time, Title III judges, federal judges.· But they would go
24· after anyone -- political rivals, sitting politicians,
25· anybody they needed to go after, anybody they were pointed
Page 3 DIRTY TRICK SQUAD
·1· at.· They went after family members of judges and compromised
·2· people as much as they possibly could.
·3· · · · · · They had no problem hacking computers and planting
·4· information to compromise people.· This is something they had
·5· done numerous times.
·6· · · · · · Rod had done this for years and years -- so had
·7· Shaun [Sean] Bridges -- where they would finagle a case that they
·8· had before the court where -- for instance, they would arrest
·9· a gentleman and he had money, he had property, and he had the
10· resources to fight them.
11· · · · · · They didn't like that, so Shaun [Sean] would go in, plant
12· child porn on their computer, and what do you know?· Oh!· The
13· examination.· Now you got this on there.· "I don't know
14· anything about it."· "Well, it's on there.· We're gonna
15· charge ya."
16· · · · · · And then he would -- he didn't want that to ruin
17· his life, didn't wanna go to prison as a pedophile -- you
18· know what happens -- and things -- and they would use this as
19· leverage in hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of cases --
20· and then he would plead -- the person they charged would
21· plead to a lesser charge that would not show up on the
22· record, but he would have to forfeit property, money, things
23· like that, and they would skim their percentage off.
24· · · · · · Shaun [Sean] Bridges was particularly good at it -- it was
25· his specialty -- and he had done this at the county and state
Page 4 DIRTY TRICK SQUAD
·1· levels and got in trouble a couple times, which is why he
·2· came under the sight of Rod Rosenstein, who got him up to
·3· federal.
·4· · · · · · Shaun [Sean] did not like Obama, didn't like Hillary.· He
·5· had access to the White House, the Air Force One, the CIA.
·6· He had those kind of clearances as the number-one expert on
·7· forensic study of the computers for the Secret Service, then
·8· for most of the government.
·9· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Now, was he a government
10· employee?· Was he a contractor?· What was --
11· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · He was Secret Service.· He was
12· a Secret Service agent.
13· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.
14· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · A full Secret Service agent.
15· So, he had access to all these things.· Because of his
16· clearances, because of his expertise, he could go anywhere.
17· He was often in the White House, texting the location of the
18· president and Obama and what they were doing.
19· · · · · · He hacked into Obama's Blackberry just for fun,
20· things like that, and shared messages with people, hacked the
21· girls' phones.
22· · · · · · I mean, it was nothing (inaudible).· He had a list
23· of people that he would just call up and watch them do their
24· daily stuff.· He's just truly gifted with the computers.· I'm
25· good at the computers -- I can do any of it you need -- but
Page 5 DIRTY TRICK SQUAD
·1· he's just one of those people born to do it.· He can do it
·2· like breathing.
·3· · · · · · He's a violent person, which belies his size.· He's
·4· only about 5'9", 5'8" and he's maybe 120 pounds when he's not
·5· drinking, but he is a violent person, and arrogant, and he's
·6· all about the money.
·7· · · · · · This was the core group of the Dirty Trick Squad.
·8· And that's all they did, was hack people, steal information,
·9· alter emails, manipulate things, and sell intelligence,
10· launder -- Shaun [Sean] Wesley Bridges, the Secret Service agent,
11· was the foremost expert on e-commerce and bitcoin; that's
12· what he's actually in prison for -- and their illegal profits
13· that they would skim off, or they would target people with
14· cash or different bank accounts.
15· · · · · · Anything they could skim, they would run it through
16· Bitcoin.· He'd launder it for them.· And he still holds
17· millions of dollars online in various accounts.· He also
18· holds several passports and will disappear as soon as he's
19· released.
20· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Do you know where he'll
21· disappear to?
22· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Central or South America.· He's
23· discussed Argentina and Columbia as possibilities because his
24· wife's family is from there, they have family there.· He was
25· able to purchase illegitimate passports and documents from
Page 6 DIRTY TRICK SQUAD
·1· governments in South America.· And he has the money to do so.
·2· He's all about the money.
·3· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Can you tell me about Alan
·4· Boroshok?
·5· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Boroshok, he's ATF.· He's
·6· retired now.· He's a nasty piece of work.· He gets involved
·7· in his official capacity with the illegal gunrunning for Fast
·8· and Furious.· He was the one that made sure the paperwork
·9· stayed clean and things came back in the country.· They were
10· spying [sic] guns supposedly that would be tracked.· Then he
11· made sure things stayed clean as far as serial numbers,
12· things like that.
13· · · · · · He's been dealing guns his entire career as far as
14· I know -- he has lots of disposable money at his disposal --
15· he has lots of cash at his disposal -- and things like that.
16· He lives very well.
17· · · · · · When Rod started falling out of favor as the DAG,
18· they felt that their -- there was already thoughts --
19· Boroshok -- they felt that their protection was leaving, so
20· Boroshok and Rosati both divorced their wives, no contest,
21· put everything in her name, paid off their existing house
22· with -- I think Rosati it was over $300,000 and Boroshok was
23· even more -- in cash, bought another house with like 250,000
24· in cash down payment, lived there -- Rosati lived with his
25· wife that he just divorced --
Page 7 DIRTY TRICK SQUAD
·1· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · (Interposing) Now, when you say
·2· "cash," you mean by transfer or by hard cash?
·3· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · They actually had cash to pay
·4· all things --
·5· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.
·6· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · -- and were able to come up
·7· with large checks as well.· But, yeah, actually he lived with
·8· his wife.· He's always had cash.· Now, if you look at him on
·9· the surface, he's a barely-getting-by DEA agent who owes
10· money to several people --
11· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · (Interposing) Is this Rosati or
12· --
13· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Rosati.
14· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Oh, it is.· Okay.· Could you do
15· Boroshok?· We'll get to Rosati in a second.
16· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · (Mumbles)
17· · · · · · INTE3RVIEWER:· · · ·To keep it all -- keep it
18· straight.
19· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Boroshok, gotcha.· Boroshok
20· divorced his wife the same time as Rosati, paid off the
21· house, gave her about $600,000 as part of the settlement, put
22· everything in her name after paying off the house in cash,
23· bought a large condo on the Potomac for himself, has a custom
24· van filled with road race bikes that he -- he likes to
25· bicycle.
Page 8 DIRTY TRICK SQUAD
·1· · · · · · These are all 10-, 12-, 15-thousand-dollar bikes
·2· that are custom made for him, his size -- they're measured
·3· and everything.
·4· · · · · · This is just one of his hobbies.· He's got
·5· watercraft and cars and all kinds of stuff, never has a
·6· problem finding cash because he's dealing guns and helps
·7· people clear up stuff that is out there.· He helped buy the
·8· firearm for Seth Rich.
·9· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.· Very good.· So, now on
10· to Rosati, Joseph Rosati.
11· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Uh-huh.
12· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Let's discuss -- I know you've
13· got a little bit more information on him than some of the
14· others, so …
15· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Rosati's a DEA steroid freak.
16· He's like 6'2" or so, a big body builder.· He's a violent,
17· nasty, lying person.· His -- he always has been.· It's not
18· just me saying it, this is other people that he's worked
19· with.· Other agents have complained about the same thing.
20· · · · · · There are dozens of those, dozens of cases where he
21· has added drugs to stings.· There's an instance where --
22· there's one drug case, there was 15 agents involved, and the
23· only complaints in the case from the people being arrested
24· were about Rosati, and the exact same complaints from the
25· agents.
Page 9 DIRTY TRICK SQUAD
·1· · · · · · He always had to be the one to swoop -- he never
·2· did any work, he's always the cowboy, had to be out on his
·3· own.
·4· · · · · · He's always the one to swoop in with the big bust,
·5· you know, 14 agents would find 30 pounds of marijuana and he
·6· would swoop in all by himself out of nowhere and "Oh, I got a
·7· kilo of coke," you know, and make the big bust, and they
·8· complained.· Agents on numerous cases and in numerous
·9· locations would complain about him doing this.
10· · · · · · He's also been sued many times by people who've --
11· people who flat-out said, "I'm a drug dealer.· I sell
12· marijuana.· I've never touched the other stuff.· It's all
13· I've ever sold.· I don't believe in it," but he added it to
14· it, I mean, the exact same complaints over and over again
15· from not only, you know, defendants but agents working with
16· him, and when things would get too bad, they would just move
17· him off into another region, another district.
18· · · · · · But he's a nasty, violent person that I've
19· personally had to deal with.
20· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Now, you've -- you mentioned in
21· a previous tape that he and Boroshok were involved with the
22· Seth Rich murder.
23· · · · · · Are there any other murders that you know of or
24· have heard that he may be associated with, and, if so, how
25· were those perpetrated?
Page 10 DIRTY TRICK SQUAD
·1· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Boroshok was involved.· He
·2· supplied the firearm and made it disappear after, or he got
·3· it destroyed.· Rosati was involved with the Seth Rich.· He
·4· was there.· He's the one that picked up the MS-13 people
·5· outside the city and brought them in (inaudible) got them out
·6· of the city.
·7· · · · · · He brought Kevin Doherty with him.· Kevin Doherty
·8· was kind of a hang-around wannabe federal agent, you know,
·9· sucked up to them continuously hoping to get an appointment.
10· He's a big wannabe, always had a different story about his
11· background.· He's apparently a -- did almost a year in the
12· Marine Corps many, many years ago.
13· · · · · · But they use him as kind of a gopher, and he was
14· there that night.· Kevin Doherty's actually the one who
15· attempted to kill Jack Burkman later on because he was being
16· exposed in the crime, and he's in prison for that now.
17· · · · · · So, they've been involved in other murders -- this
18· is Boroshok and Rosati.· They're very tight.· They would do
19· things where they would -- they would -- of course, selling
20· guns to gang members later, you know, resulted in murders,
21· deaths.· And they would call it "fishing."
22· · · · · · They would sell them off -- sometimes they'd even
23· leave them there.· They would come up -- it's very easy for
24· them to come up with firearms.· They would sell them off, and
25· then Boroshok would, you know, trace the serial numbers and
Page 11 DIRTY TRICK SQUAD
·1· see if it was related later on down the road to any shootings
·2· or deaths -- it was fishing; that's what they called it,
·3· "fishing" -- and see if they got one.· Because to them it was
·4· great.
·5· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · This is similar to the Fast and
·6· Furious idea.
·7· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Yeah.· It was just their
·8· version of it.
·9· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Just a local version or …
10· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · It was their version, same
11· time, you know, same time frame what they were doing.· But
12· they would track the serial numbers just to see if they got
13· it that could've been used in a crime or in -- you know.
14· · · · · · At one point I thought they were even keeping
15· score, but they would just -- they would just celebrate.
16· They just thought it was funny that they'd made the money and
17· they'd killed each other and ha, ha, ha, great fun.
18· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · I mean, Richard Rosati has been
19· known to use poisons on people.
20· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · He's been known to help people
21· overdose, give them hot shots, pure drugs, to shoot them, to
22· kill them, to overdose them.· He's done this to informants,
23· things like this, that he's used, and he's done it several
24· times as far as I know that he's bragged about, informants,
25· 'cause he'll have informants and then he'll start dealing
Page 12 DIRTY TRICK SQUAD
·1· with them, you know, start dealing drugs with them.
·2· · · · · · He'll start moving products to them, especially
·3· pills, and then when they think they have enough leverage on
·4· him, they come back and have something, well, you know,
·5· they'll just set them up, they overdose and they're gone.
·6· So, yeah.
·7· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.· You mentioned that he's
·8· also involved in pharmaceutical --
·9· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Oh, yeah.
10· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · -- pharmacy fraud and --
11· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Pharmacy, yeah.
12· Pharmaceutical, I don’t think he's got the brain for it.· He
13· -- as a DEA agent, he uses authority to manipulate pharmacies
14· and shipping and inspections.
15· · · · · · The DEA inspects pharmacies once a month,
16· especially the narcotic shipments.· Generally, the pharmacies
17· are divided -- all the medications over here are narcotics --
18· and they're supposed to be inspected.
19· · · · · · Well, he would oversee the inspections, and he'd
20· write them off if they had more, if they had less then he
21· would move them through there.
22· · · · · · He could sign off on it and everything looked fine,
23· you know, the numbers would match up, they accounted for
24· everything, and yet they still -- they've got 30,000 more
25· pills sitting there because they're selling it for him.· And
Page 13 DIRTY TRICK SQUAD
·1· they did all kinds of stuff.· They would short prescriptions.
·2· · · · · · But it was just the pharmacies ordering these
·3· massive amounts of opioids that he was working with, and he
·4· would take them and sell them on the streets, sell them to
·5· another pharmacy, moving them through another pharmacy and
·6· getting paid for it, and he was manipulating their
·7· inspections, is what he was doing there.
·8· · · · · · And then when, again, they became problematic or
·9· didn't wanna do it anymore or felt they were too exposed or
10· local police had come to their door because they'd heard
11· something, he would, boom, "I don't know, I'm DEA" and he
12· would distance himself and shut them up, threaten them and go
13· that way.
14· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Now, you mentioned he had a
15· cousin that looks similar to him.
16· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Oh, yeah.· I mean, he'll do
17· anything for money.· He's crap.· He's a large guy -- he's
18· like 6'2" or so -- and a big body builder.· He has a cousin
19· that looks almost like him but he's skinny, just the face.
20· The cousin -- this is the little stuff.
21· · · · · · The cousin would go into banks and -- with his
22· I.D., with his real I.D.· He would give it to him and he'd go
23· in and open up bank accounts, credit lines, things like this,
24· and they'd max them out, just ruin -- bounce checks and
25· credit cards, everything they could possibly get.
Page 14 DIRTY TRICK SQUAD
·1· · · · · · Then when it finally hit the fan and, you know, the
·2· banks started collecting or the credit agencies started
·3· collecting, he would go into the bank as a DEA agent and say
·4· "Who opened this account?"
·5· · · · · · It was like "Well, this is me. Here I am," it was
·6· like "Am I the one that opened it?"· "Well, no, you're
·7· enormous.· Obviously I don't remember you," and then it goes
·8· away, it wasn't him.· He's done this lots of times.
·9· · · · · · He had another scam where -- he actually got other
10· agents shot because of this one -- where he was calling as a
11· phony DEA agent, calling people around the country randomly
12· and telling them that "A package had been intercepted and it
13· had your name on it, it's drugs" or "it's drug precursors,"
14· things like that, "It's not in the country yet, but it's
15· coming. If it gets to the country I'm gonna charge you, but
16· if you pay a fee, a fine, now," 1,200, 800, whatever, "it'll
17· never get here," and he got lots of people to pay it.
18· · · · · · But a lot of people would con-- and a lot of people
19· would be like "Oh, no, I'm not doing that" and they contacted
20· the DEA, and it turned out he was actually the DEA's point
21· man on those complaints.· So, he was running -- he would run
22· the scam that if anything came back it went to him anyway.
23· · · · · · But he did eventually get caught on that because --
24· this is a nationwide scam, people all over the country doing
25· this -- because the three numbers he used to do these calls
Page 15 DIRTY TRICK SQUAD
·1· went to the pay phone outside of where he worked, the payphone
·2· at the gas station about a block and a half from his house,
·3· and to a burner phone he was known to use, so not so smart.
·4· · · · · · And then a few of the people were able to record
·5· the conversation on the phone as evidence -- they had an app
·6· or something -- and then when they called they got switched
·7· around and everybody was like "It's the same guy," you know,
·8· they were like "Holy crap," you know, and it was like -- then
·9· (inaudible) didn't know what was happening.
10· · · · · · But because of that, because of the phony DEA
11· people trying to make these phony arrests, there were
12· actually real agents enacting a high-risk warrant in
13· California who got shot.
14· · · · · · The guy just -- as soon as they knocked, said they
15· had a warrant, they identified themselves, he just fired them
16· up because he had heard about the phony agents, and it was
17· because of him.· He got his own agents shot and doesn't care.
18· So, that's how he is.
19· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.· The final thing on
20· Rosati, you've mentioned before that he's worked with local
21· mafia people in the Maryland area.· Conowingo Pizza has been
22· mentioned in the past.
23· · · · · · Can you give me more details about how that works?
24· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Okay.· It's, you know, a whole
25· new realm of stuff to worry about.· ·Yeah.· He protects
Page 16 DIRTY TRICK SQUAD
·1· certain people who can provide him with what he needs, more
·2· money.
·3· · · · · · This is a relationship he's had for quite a while,
·4· and it's Conowingo Pizza on Route 1 in Cecil County,
·5· Maryland.· It's a small place.· I mean, Conowingo is not very
·6· big at all.
·7· · · · · · But it's run by Little Tony -- Anthony.· His
·8· father, Big Tony, who is connected to the mafia in New Jersey
·9· and New York, he runs the pizza place.· But Little Tony owns
10· everything up there.· He owns stuff on Route 40 all the way
11· out.· He owns millions and millions of dollars in real estate
12· that he gets rent and everything (inaudible).
13· · · · · · That all came from drugs.· Rosati has worked with
14· him for many years.· So have the local police up there.· And
15· he's just not touchable.· But he gets -- this is his steady
16· supplier, his steady source.· They bring in the drugs.
17· · · · · · Once a week they bring in dough from New Jersey,
18· and one of their trucks -- it varies which one, but one of
19· those is a drug shipment.· Then it's brought in, broken down
20· and taken out.· It's only once a month.
21· · · · · · And there's a lot.· You're talking hundreds of
22· pounds of drugs broken down.· Many of it -- a lot of the
23· heroin that's brought in -- could be, you know, a couple
24· hundred pounds of heroin -- is actually broken down and taken
25· down into Baltimore and D.C.
Page 17 DIRTY TRICK SQUAD
·1· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Mostly heroin dealer, then?
·2· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · He is now.· He used to be more
·3· coke, some pills, things like that, but the heroin has jumped
·4· way, way up, and it's predominantly heroin at this point.
·5· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Now, is Rosati just running
·6· protection for them?· Is he moving things for them, or what's
·7· his -- what's his role in that specific operation?· Do you
·8· know?
·9· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · He can give them intelligence.
10· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.
11· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · That's the big thing.· If
12· somebody is talking in Baltimore or D.C., he can let them
13· know -- or Maryland.· He provides intelligence.· He gets
14· paid.· He can provide him with whatever he needs.
15· · · · · · If he comes up on a bust or something -- because
16· he's always skimming stuff -- then he can move it through
17· them.· They'll gladly take care of what he comes up with.
18· · · · · · They were helping previously -- when the big opioid
19· crisis was going, he was coming up with 20, 30, 40 thousand
20· pills -- opioid pills of one kind or another during a month,
21· you know, one month.· They helped him move it.· Because he
22· was actually -- he had pharmacists that were working with him
23· in Maryland, ones he was protecting.
24· · · · · · And they set up, you know, a softball thing.· They
25· set up non-profit groups to launder all this money.· But when
Page 18 DIRTY TRICK SQUAD
·1· he was just getting so much -- 30, 40 thousand pills -- they
·2· had to move there -- I mean, he needed their help to move
·3· that kind of stuff.· But he provides intelligence to this
·4· day.
·5· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Now, has there -- with -- now,
·6· with this group you've just described, actually you mentioned
·7· one other "Shawn," an FBI guy, "Shawn."
·8· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Henry.· Shawn Henry.· He's just
·9· nasty.· He's involved up to his eyebrows.· His Dirty Trick
10· Squad, he was nasty.· He's a lot like Strock [Strzok], thinks he's a
11· computer expert, had no problem sending information to any
12· foreign government that would pay.
13· · · · · · He's all about money.· He's CrowdStrike now.· He's
14· nasty.· He's just a complete criminal with a badge, or
15· previously.· He's not FBI now, but he's still connected to
16· them, still helps with certain things.· But he is a flat-out
17· criminal.
18· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.· Now, was there any
19· specific tie-in with Roberts to this group with the things
20· that they would do for Rosenstein?
21· · · · · · Was this group involved in any of these plotted
22· murders of the Supreme Court justices that you know of, or
23· local judges?
24· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · They provided evidence -- not
25· evidence.· I won't say "evidence."· They provided
Page 19 DIRTY TRICK SQUAD
·1· intelligence from illegal surveillance of one kind or another
·2· to the FBI people to Sean Henry, who would take it to these
·3· FBI insiders, these false-flag people who had infiltrated the
·4· groups, so they were getting it from both sides.
·5· · · · · · Roberts certainly knew about it.· He helped with
·6· FISA warrants, anything that was connected to it.· He knew
·7· about that side, of course, because he wanted a say in who he
·8· would replace -- would be replaced.
·9· · · · · · But they would -- he -- Roberts wasn't involved
10· with the day-to-day nitty-gritty of the Dirty Trick Squad,
11· because it was just day in and day out, constantly, non-stop.
12· · · · · · And they -- it wasn't just all (inaudible) and
13· drive around and more driving, things like this when they had
14· some really nasty stuff to do, like with Cheryl Acheson. [Sharyl Attkisson]
15· They did that from an apartment complex.· You drive around
16· with a laptop until you find an open port and you go in
17· through there.
18· · · · · · So, he was involved in the higher-level planning
19· but not necessarily the nitty-gritty of getting the
20· intelligence and getting it to the FBI people.· That would be
21· Henry who would get it to the FBI.
22· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.· Well, I think that's all
23· the questions we have for now.· We'll probably reach back out
24· if we have some more specifics that we wanna get cleared up.
25· Thank you for your time today, and we will be in contact.
Page 20 DIRTY TRICK SQUAD
·1· ·INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Thank you.· I appreciate it.
·2· ·[END OF RECORDING]
·3· ·[END OF TRANSCRIPT]
·4
·5
·6
·7
·8
·9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
Page 1
TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY
DATE OF RECORDING
JANUARY 2021
Page 2 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY
·1· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.· So, this one's gonna be
·2· a little bit more unpleasant for you, but can you get into
·3· some of what happened to you when you ran afoul of Rosenstein
·4· and the Dirty Trick Squad and how they exacted their
·5· retribution on you?
·6· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · It was October 2009.· Obama had
·7· been in the White House not that long, but everything had
·8· switched.· The information I was providing from the doctor
·9· and from other sources was beneficial.· They loved it.
10· · · · · · Nobody had ever had that kind of access, especially
11· a white, Christian male, and it was fantastic, but when Obama
12· came in he switched it.· Now it was being used against the
13· country and to protect themselves, how their exposure
14· happened.
15· · · · · · And they were arming terrorist groups for various
16· reasons, allowing them to stockpile, allowing them to move
17· money overseas to support terrorism, and I exposed it, I
18· exposed my job, and then they came down on me.
19· · · · · · Rod sent Rosati and Utz -- that's Gregory Utz -- to
20· arrest me.· They claim that a package had come from
21· California that contained all manner of drugs in it --
22· heroin, cocaine, everything -- and so they provided a -- they
23· arrested me and incarcerated me, arrested my wife, and they
24· provided a -- there was a FedEx number for that one, for the
25· package.· And --
Page 3 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY
·1· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Who -- who is this?· You said
·2· Rosati and --
·3· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · This was Joseph Rosati, the
·4· DEA, and his partner at the time, Gregory Utz, who was a task
·5· force officer with the DEA, formerly with the Baltimore
·6· County police in Maryland.· And Rod sent them after me.
·7· These are his little henchmen.
·8· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Had you been warned prior to
·9· this to lay off what you had been digging on or did they just
10· kinda blindside you with it?
11· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · No.· I was -- what I was
12· digging on was provided to them for various cases --
13· terrorist cases, finance cases, material support of the
14· terrorists cases, but when it exposed them, there you go.
15· · · · · · And they were worried that I would talk, that I
16· would tell them what was going on down here, so they sent a
17· package set up in California, a big box with drugs in it.
18· · · · · · The FedEx number they provided was actually an
19· overnight envelope, which wouldn't have held anything -- it
20· was a new patient packet from the doctor's office.· He
21· provided a receipt and a letter, everything.
22· · · · · · And they said they apprehended me when I came to
23· the mailbox place to get another box, and the person at the
24· mailbox place actually provided a statement saying they
25· handed it to them like four hours before that, so they
Page 4 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY
·1· brought it.· It was never in the mail.
·2· · · · · · They provided a postal service tracking number for
·3· that one as well, said that this box had come from California
·4· and that they received a call from the manager of the place
·5· to (inaudible).
·6· · · · · · The tracking number, if you actually tracked it,
·7· had never been in California.· It was a real tracking number
·8· that Gregory Utz had used to send a packet from Maryland to
·9· the ATF in Georgia -- that was his application for a
10· suppressor that he still owns -- and it was tracked all the
11· way into the ATF because it was an official document.· So,
12· never in California, a total lie.
13· · · · · · There were no drugs in it.· They said that there
14· were pill bottles in there with pills, and the local police
15· department logged them in as empty and they found them in my
16· apartment, so the local police were at least doing their job
17· and covering it correctly.
18· · · · · · They tried to -- I had firearms at the time.· They
19· took in two of the Colt rifles, the RF-15's, and right in the
20· police station took a Dremel tool to the receiver trying to
21· say I had illegally modified a machine gun, and more charges,
22· and the police just went, you know, "These are Feds."
23· · · · · · You know, Narawatches [phonetic] was a smaller-town
24· police department at the time, and they started documenting
25· it.· They were taking pictures of everything, too, because
Page 5 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY
·1· they were protecting themselves.· They weren't necessarily
·2· hurting or helping me, but they were protecting themselves.
·3· · · · · · And when that didn't work, they had actually called
·4· their friend Boroshok, had Boroshok come out and get the
·5· guns.· This was just two weeks after the arrest.· He came up,
·6· confiscated everything, took it downtown and destroyed it so
·7· they couldn't prove they had tried that.
·8· · · · · · But they had me incarcerated in 2009, 2010 for
·9· seven and a half months.· They starved me, they beat me. I
10· lost 147 pounds in four and a half months, over half my body
11· weight.· Regular beatings, regular torture.
12· · · · · · They would pick me up and take me out on their
13· authority.· They would do it down the road, in the car,
14· wherever, depending on what time they had.· It got so bad
15· that the -- there were prisoners in there, and correctional
16· officers were trying to help me survive.
17· · · · · · The warden actually stepped up and got in touch
18· with the sheriff and said, "This can't continue," and on
19· their authority they tried to get me out, but the judge was
20· controlled.
21· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Now, were they interrogating
22· you during the course of these beatings or was this just --
23· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Oh, it was interrogation.· They
24· wanted to know what I told them, what I had, had I ever made
25· copies, where was it, what did I tell them about Baltimore,
Page 6 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY
·1· what was going on.· That's what they were looking for.· They
·2· went through my apartment.· We had just moved.
·3· · · · · · They went through the apartment in Baltimore
·4· County, and every single piece of paper in there, they had
·5· looked at it, and if it wasn't it they ripped it so they
·6· could tell they'd already checked it.· It was just -- it
·7· looked like confetti.· They were looking for codes, they were
·8· looking for (inaudible) access.
·9· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Now, did you come clean with
10· everything that they were looking for, or they just thought
11· you had more?· Or were you just trying to protect the
12· information that you'd uncovered?
13· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · They knew I had access to it
14· because I was working with them in Baltimore, so they didn't
15· want any of that coming out.
16· · · · · · They wanted to know if I had made copies, if I had
17· recorded anything, because I'd make copies and recordings
18· normally, they just wanted to know if I kept any.· And they
19· looked from -- I even think they got into the safe deposit
20· boxes.
21· · · · · · They tore up our other apartment when they arrested
22· my wife.· They kept her handcuffed, no food or water for 23
23· hours, no warrant.· They didn't apply for a warrant 'til the
24· following day.· So, yeah.
25· · · · · · UNKNOWN MALE:· · · ·Wow.
Page 7 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY
·1· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · (Interposing) So -- so, when
·2· you were being taken out of the jail -- what county was that
·3· jail in?
·4· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Baltimore County, Maryland.
·5· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.· So, when you were being
·6· removed from the jail, were you being -- you were being
·7· signed in and signed out?
·8· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · By them, uh-huh.
·9· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · So, there's -- are there
10· existing records of every time --
11· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Yeah.
12· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · -- you were removed from jail?
13· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Oh, yeah.· And when I came back
14· I was in such bad shape that they didn't wanna sign me back
15· in.· They didn't wanna be blamed for it.
16· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Hmm.
17· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · A couple times I came back I
18· went right to Medical and I -- I would stay three, four days
19· in Medical just to try to recover from what they had done.
20· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Are your medical records still
21· available for that period of time in jail?
22· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Most of them are.
23· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Documenting your weight loss
24· and your injuries upon return?
25· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Oh, yeah.· And the surgeries
Page 8 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY
·1· necessary for repair and things afterwards.· It got
·2· progressively worse when I wouldn't tell them, because it was
·3· getting up towards the court date time when, you know, it was
·4· put up or shut up, and they didn't really have any leverage.
·5· · · · · · So, when I was coming back, when they did sign me
·6· out and bring me back, it got so bad that the warden wouldn't
·7· let them sign me out anymore, if they wanted to see me they
·8· had to see me in the facility.
·9· · · · · · Because they even took me to the courthouse one
10· time, and they took me up on the third floor where there's no
11· cameras -- it's mostly lawyers; prisoners don't go there --
12· and they again chained me down between my legs with the belly
13· chains, sat on my back, things like this, smacked me around,
14· and again I was so bad that the jailer at the courthouse did
15· not want to accept me back into his authority -- his custody,
16· because he's like "I'm gonna be blamed for this.· Look at
17· him.· He's all cut up."
18· · · · · · So, he documented everything, took pictures and
19· drove me right back.· He didn't put me in cuffs.· He drove me
20· right back to the detention center, and they again didn't
21· want to take the custody.· So, this was at the courthouse.
22· · · · · · So, the warden and the sheriff were actually trying
23· to get me out under their authority because it was wrong.
24· So, he wouldn't let them take me out, so they would come in
25· and sign me out and take me up front in the administration
Page 9 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY
·1· section.
·2· · · · · · And they were gonna do whatever they wanted because
·3· they were Feds, they didn’t want anybody around, so we'd come
·4· back and once again I was in horrible condition -- bleeding,
·5· busted up, whatever, barely able to move -- and the warden
·6· said "We're not doing this."
·7· · · · · · So, he told them that "You can't use guns anymore."
·8· He wouldn't let them bring their guns in.· These were Federal
·9· agents.· He was trying to help.· So -- Warden DeHaven.· He's
10· a nice man.· So, he wouldn't let them bring their guns in
11· anymore.
12· · · · · · So, again they show up.· Here comes -- and at this
13· point I've lost over half my body weight.· I'm bleeding from
14· every orifice.· They practically have to scrape me up, put me
15· in a chair and get me up there, and they just continue their
16· beatings.
17· · · · · · At one point they had -- I -- threw me on the floor
18· and left me there and like three days later I'm in the same
19· spot, and they came to get me and they're kicking me because
20· they're so mad that they -- we have to -- they couldn't have
21· their fun again.· I had about eight inches of intestine
22· distended from my rectum; it prolapsed because they kicked me
23· in the stomach so much.
24· · · · · · So, they took me up to the room, and I was so bad
25· when I came back the warden, you know, "I've had enough of
Page 10 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY
·1· this."· So, the next time he said, "I want a guard outside
·2· the room.· Don't go in.· I want a guard outside, an armed
·3· guard," he said, "I wanna know what you hear."· He said,
·4· "Don't interfere," he said, "I wanna know what you hear."
·5· · · · · · So, with the guard outside they were still so nasty
·6· and so violent that he stayed there the whole night after
·7· they were gone, after they put me back, to tell the warden
·8· the next morning.
·9· · · · · · He stayed up all night to tell him how bad it was.
10· So, he said, "Next time I want an armed guard in the room.
11· This is the last -- I wanna see what they do."
12· · · · · · So, he took one of his sergeants, armed, sat right
13· in the corner and watched, and, of course, with him in there
14· they toned it way down, and it was still so nasty he called
15· the warden at home that night and told him.· And that was it.
16· He barred them.· He barred them after that.
17· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Now, why did the warden let it
18· go so long before he stepped in --
19· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Well, they were Feds, and
20· prisoners lie, prisoners exaggerate.· But, you know, his own
21· people saw it.· And they were manipulating different staff
22· members.· The one time they take me out -- he wouldn't let
23· them take out anymore.· He wouldn't let them sign me out
24· anymore.
25· · · · · · Because they had taken me out, took me down the
Page 11 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY
·1· road, and they were, you know, doing their thing -- chaining
·2· me down, beating me, stuff like this -- and they got the idea
·3· to waterboard me.· So, he got this little mop bucket
·4· underneath the sink and he said "Fill it up with water."
·5· · · · · · It was just a splash, it's not enough, it's not
·6· enough water to waterboard me, so "I'm gonna go out here and
·7· tell them off," a bad situation.· So, (inaudible).· So, he
·8· drags me out back.
·9· · · · · · Now, I'm chained to a chair, so they just drug me.
10· They throw me over backwards and they're standing on my
11· shoulder, standing on my arm -- because I'm belly-chained;
12· I'm completely in cuffs and ankle chains, everything -- and
13· there are cans out there, five-gallon cans of kerosene and
14· diesel fuel, so he started pouring that in my face, basically
15· waterboarded me with kerosene and diesel fuel.
16· · · · · · And that was the first time.· I couldn't see.· The
17· burning was indescribable.· It caused a lot of damage.· I had
18· to have seven and a half hours of reconstructive surgery
19· inside to fix it as much as possible.
20· · · · · · It's all scar tissue now.· I don't smell much.
21· They had to remove the bone up here, all this bone, just to
22· get inside.· And all those records are there; they know what
23· it is.
24· · · · · · And they would do -- they had arranged for things
25· like -- this facility, Har-Can [phonetic] Detention Center,
Page 12 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY
·1· had a Mersa outbreak at this time, and they took me out of
·2· one cell where I was laying on the floor most of the time and
·3· put me with some guy that had virulent Mersa --
·4· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Oh!
·5· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · -- hoping I'd catch it.· Yeah.
·6· He was losing chunks of scalp and hair.· And I'm just
·7· steadying on the bed, you know.· I can't move.· I was very
·8· weak, and I was bleeding everywhere.
·9· · · · · · So, I woke up one day and one his scabs that he
10· constantly picked off was in my ear, 'cause he would pick
11· them off on the top bunk and just drop them to where I was.
12· · · · · · So, about the most I could do, I'd make it over to
13· the sink, which was behind the toilet, to get water, and that
14· would wear me out.· I'd collapse.· I was on about 600
15· calories a week -- not a day, a week.
16· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · And why was the warden allowing
17· you to starve like this?
18· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · This was -- he was working --
19· Rosati had control over a nurse in the Medical -- Iris -- and
20· the one doctor, because they were both dirty, the doctor
21· especially.· He knew him from before.· So, he was just
22· writing off on it.
23· · · · · · And they brought in an outside doctor, who at the
24· end, he's like -- he couldn't believe what it was.· He signed
25· on immediately.· He's like "Nooooo."· They kept it hidden.
Page 13 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY
·1· They lied to the judge.· They would falsify paperwork. I
·2· mean, it's not like I can go the judge and show him my
·3· condition.
·4· · · · · · They're saying stuff like "I've got all the
·5· paperwork."· They're like "He's lying he's exaggerating.· He
·6· has lost weight, but most prisoners lose maybe, you know, 10
·7· to 20 pounds when they get in there because of the diet and
·8· they can't snack anymore."· No.· I was like 76 pounds down at
·9· that time.· And they lied.
10· · · · · · And I have all the paperwork.· So, yes, it was
11· submitted to the Court where I had the actual, you know,
12· medical (inaudible) paperwork showing you were down, down,
13· down, down, down, where you lost it.
14· · · · · · And (inaudible) the particular judge at that time
15· was a pedophile, a known pedophile --
16· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · (Interposing) What's --what's
17· his name?
18· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · William O. Carr.· And Rod
19· certainly controlled him.· William Carr impregnated his own
20· daughter, had his daughter's last grandchild from her.· When
21· the child was born he used his pull and his judgeship to have
22· the daughter committed as crazy, whatever, and now he took
23· away custody.
24· · · · · · Now he has custody of the daughter's last
25· granddaughter, who I'm sure is in absolute hell, because he
Page 14 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY
·1· doesn't hide the fact that he abuses her -- well, he
·2· discussed it.· But that's the --
·3· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · (Interposing) Do you know if
·4· they had -- if they had leverage on this specific judge?
·5· Rosenstein and --
·6· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Oh, yeah, they know he is.· Oh,
·7· yeah, they have it.· They may know the specifics of
·8· everything he's done.· Yeah.· They may have the D&E
·9· [phonetic] thing from the granddaughter-slash-daughter.· But
10· --
11· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Are you aware of any current
12· leverage that's existing now that we can potentially shed
13· light on?
14· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · On who?
15· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · John -- John Connor or anybody
16· else that might be able to -- or anybody else that might be
17· under these types of influences.
18· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Well, I mean, there's multiple
19· judges.· I mean, this was the whole focus of the Dirty Trick
20· Squad, was to gain leverage, gain political leverage.· They
21· want to control both sides.· They didn't care what side
22· you're on, they wanted to control.
23· · · · · · They compromise judges, they compromise family
24· members to compromise the judge.· If they couldn't compromise
25· a judge they'd plan it -- well, some had even done it to
Page 15 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY
·1· themselves.· Some of them are into that or something.
·2· They're into something.
·3· · · · · · But if they weren't, then they would compromise a
·4· family member.· One judge, they couldn't get anything on him
·5· so they compromised his son.
·6· · · · · · His son was at college.· He'd click the computer to
·7· record movies and music and everything, and, you know, they
·8· would just get in and download child porn, and it was like
·9· "Oh, look, Your Honor, your son's downloading child porn.· We
10· can keep it quiet, you know, but you gotta work with us."
11· · · · · · These are the little things they did.· This is how
12· they did their everyday job.
13· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · So, how did you end up getting
14· released from this custody?· What was the -- what was the
15· exit process, I guess, like?
16· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · From the initial one?
17· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Yeah.
18· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Well, they sentenced me.
19· They figured that there was just -- you know, I couldn't take
20· that much abuse.· I -- the new doctor had come in.· He was a
21· part-timer.· He'd rotated in.· He was like "Noooo," so he
22· wrote it and actually released me from the jail at that
23· point.· They hadn't charged me, convicted me.
24· · · · · · They said I had plead guilty.· I didn't.· The
25· attorney they had working for them, who was actually a
Page 16 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY
·1· customer of Rosati's -- multiple times that he had arrested
·2· and actually supplied stuff to, did cocaine in front of me at
·3· the jailhouse -- he signed the plea agreement in my name.· He
·4· said I was too incapacitated.
·5· · · · · · He spelled "White" wrong because he was so high;
·6· that's not an easy one to misspell.· But Thomas Maronick.
·7· But he actually spelled my name wrong.· He said I was
·8· incapacitated and couldn't do it so he signed for me, which
·9· would be illegal.
10· · · · · · The day after I found out what he had done I wrote
11· to the judge, just to get it on the record, saying, you know,
12· "You don't know what these people are doing.· I'm working
13· with them."· There's all the stuff; I have a copy of that.
14· They told me to leave a space for a court stamp so it'd be
15· accepted, and I put it on the record.
16· · · · · · I said, "I did not sign it.· I don't want to plea.
17· I want my day in court."· 'Cause part of the plea was you
18· have ten days to nullify it and go to trial, which is a
19· standard thing, and then I put in and they're like "Oh, no,
20· it was just a suggestion.· You don't get that."
21· · · · · · So -- and I fought that case pro se, by myself,
22· while being forced to work for these idiots.· They gave me a
23· year and a day for that sentence.
24· · · · · · I was there for several months beyond that -- not
25· beyond that, but, I mean, of the year and a day I did seven
Page 17 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY
·1· and a half months, because at that point I was in such bad
·2· condition they released me medically to a home detention
·3· situation, and still forced to work for these people and
·4· maintain contacts with the terrorist groups, things like
·5· that, which I had to feed to them, but they controlled it
·6· much more after that.
·7· · · · · · But I fought that case pro se for years, four
·8· years, and finally -- finally -- he -- Carr finally semi-
·9· retired and I got assigned to another judge.· I went to court
10· and I won.· She issued -- 'cause the evidence is plain.
11· · · · · · I have everyone backing me up -- the post office,
12· FedEx, the local police, the doctor.· Everybody backs me up,
13· and it's plainly obvious, so she actually reversed it
14· entirely in my favor.
15· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · What year was that?
16· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · August 2014.
17· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.
18· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · She issued a court order
19· reversing the original one entirely in my favor, erased
20· everything, and with prejudice so they couldn't bring it back
21· up.· Well, Rod got to her and she reversed her court order.
22· I have it.
23· · · · · · I have the original file, I have the original court
24· order -- I have all that -- and she reversed it about two
25· months later and put it back on and reinstated everything.
Page 18 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY
·1· That's just how they keep you under their thumb.
·2· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Are you aware of what he had on
·3· her to get her to do that?
·4· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · No.
·5· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · So, after that --
·6· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · I think it was just his
·7· position.
·8· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · After that -- after that
·9· escapade, the first time, has there been any other
10· (inaudible) --
11· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · (Interposing) 2015.
12· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Yep.· Can you explain that one?
13· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Again, I was -- the entire time
14· -- forced to work with him.· As I gradually got healthier, or
15· recovered --
16· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · When you say "him," that's
17· Rosenstein or …
18· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Rod, Rod Rosenstein.
19· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Now, was Rosati and the others
20· around for this time, too?
21· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Yeah, the whole time.· This was
22· all the way up until 2016 when they started scattering, when
23· Rod basically shut down the Dirty Trick Squad in 2016 because
24· of the election, didn't want anything to compromise it,
25· didn't want it to come out, and shut it down, and allowed
Page 19 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY
·1· Lisa Monaco to introduce the new CISSP section to the public
·2· -- and she actually found a whole lot more legal stuff and
·3· reported it.
·4· · · · · · But when they were planning to take out the judges,
·5· when they were working with these groups and I was working in
·6· this group reporting back everything they were doing -- and I
·7· got hundreds of conversations with these people -- I recorded
·8· all of them, giving them to the FBI but keeping a copy -- and
·9· planting false flags and talking about the Boston Marathon
10· bombing, same group -- so, I do have those -- I tried to end-
11· run.
12· · · · · · Because it got to the point where President Trump
13· was coming on strong.· It looked like he could actually take
14· it, and they weren't gonna wait, so I exposed it.
15· · · · · · Like I said, I'd end-run them.· I went around them.
16· I went to the Department of Homeland Security with a ton of
17· paperwork and a couple hundred hours of audio and video, gave
18· it to them, and -- I don't know -- overwhelmed, they got mad.
19· · · · · · I don't know what happened to them, but they went
20· to the DOJ and the FBI, and it came right back on me, because
21· they certainly knew who I was, and, like I said, I'm sitting
22· in prison again and more B.S. charges.
23· · · · · · Going off of the first one -- they said drug
24· charges, although there were no drugs there.· In the first
25· one they just said there were drugs. There were no boxes.
Page 20 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY
·1· They were imaginary.· But going off the first one, it was
·2· like "Well, he's a previous offender.· Drugs."
·3· · · · · · They said they got a surveillance warrant.· They
·4· said that they had observed me in a high-drug-trafficking
·5· area.· Later on, under oath, they had to admit that it was a
·6· Safeway.· They had "a pharmacy."· That's how they claimed it
·7· to get the surveillance, to keep it going.
·8· · · · · · So, they said, "We didn't see him doing anything or
·9· engaging in any illegal activity, but he's in that known
10· area, Safeway."· We went grocery shopping.· But it was
11· enough.
12· · · · · · And they actually had to drop that charge later
13· because there was just nothing there.· There was no anything.
14· There was no drugs, no nothing.· The only thing I had was my
15· legal medication that I needed to try and recover from what
16· they had done, quite a bit of that.
17· · · · · · And they got the insurance fraud because I was
18· taking one medication that was a single-chemical medication.
19· It only had one in it, which was easier for me to absorb; I
20· have a lot of damage, the whole digestive system with scar
21· tissue because of that.
22· · · · · · They were giving me insecticide and dichlorvos and
23· barium sulfide, and it just ate through my whole system, and
24· now I'm all scar tissue, so I balloon up like this or I'll
25· drop 50 pounds without thinking about it.· It's not an easy
Page 21 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY
·1· balancing act.
·2· · · · · · Anyway, I was getting medication from doctors, all
·3· legal and legitimate, Medicare/Medicaid paying for it, and
·4· they changed the formula.· They actually sold the patent and
·5· changed the formula.· All those records are there.· They had
·6· to do this through the FDA and everything, so it's not like
·7· they can hide it.
·8· · · · · · But I couldn't take it.· I was taking it and
·9· getting violently ill and didn't know why, and we figured out
10· that, you know, they changed the formula and I couldn't take
11· it any longer.
12· · · · · · So, I was getting it while he was trying to find --
13· the doctor was trying to find something that I could take,
14· something that would work, and they said, "Well, you're not
15· taking it as directed.· You have extra.· Insurance fraud."
16· So, that's where the insurance fraud came from, and that's
17· what they used for the second incarceration.
18· · · · · · They labeled me as a gang member, white
19· supremacist, put me in a pod with 90 gang members, known gang
20· members.· I was the only white bald guy there.· All the rest
21· of them were Black Guerrilla Family or MS-13 of one version
22· or another.· That was an interesting few weeks.
23· · · · · · It was actually the Secret Service who helped me
24· get me into protective custody.· Rod was worried because
25· (inaudible) at the time, he's shutting everything down.· This
Page 22 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY
·1· was to get me under control, especially since I went to
·2· outside channels.
·3· · · · · · He arranged that Shaun [Sean] Bridges, the Secret Service
·4· agent who was charged with crimes in California and New York,
·5· that he was supposed to turn himself in in New York.
·6· · · · · · Well, Rod didn't trust him.· He knew he's ruthless
·7· -- he tried to make a deal -- so Rod had him arrested and
·8· brought into the same facility I was at while he was in
·9· Maryland, because he lived in Maryland.
10· · · · · · But he wanted to know when he was talking, so
11· everything had to go through Rod at that point, to control
12· it.· And that's how he is.
13· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Now, would Bridges be willing
14· to discuss any of this or comment on any of this, or is --
15· what would probably motivate Bridges to --
16· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · What would motivate him?
17· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Yeah.
18· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · He'd wanna make a deal,
19· something to benefit himself, and some kind of money.· Or if
20· you knew previously about the Noisy As All thing, you know,
21· like keep it or something -- he's gonna want some kind of
22· deal.· But he can certainly corroborate.
23· · · · · · He can provide copies as well.· But, you know, he
24· had multiple copies of different things offline or -- hard
25· drives or thumb drives somewhere.· His wife actually
Page 23 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY
·1· destroyed one by accident.
·2· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Would Bridges have the Pence
·3· tapes?
·4· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Most likely, because he was the
·5· one who encrypted it.· I know he was handed something like
·6· that because I know I copied them.· I made the copies.· It
·7· went to him for encryption, and if he saw something like
·8· that, he'd make copies.· So, more than likely he's got them.
·9· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · And you said his -- is his wife
10· an immigrant or is she an American?
11· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · I believe she was born her. I
12· actually knew her family longer than I knew him, and they
13· knew my doctor that I was getting information from.· They
14· lived very close, just a few minutes away from him.· So
15· (inaudible).
16· · · · · · But -- she's a very talented young lady, but she's
17· just as corrupt and nasty as he is.· They're all about the
18· money.· Like I said, she was in charge of a couple of copies
19· of stuff he had made, very safe.
20· · · · · · I mean, he copied a lot of stuff, not just that but
21· bank accounts, and not just blackmail things but any kind of
22· financials that he could get at, something he could do.
23· · · · · · A lot of people, a lot of politicians, have money
24· hidden overseas.· He could find it.· He could get into it.
25· So he wanted that.· Once he gets down south -- if he gets
Page 24 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY
·1· released and gets to the south, man, he's gonna rip them all
·2· off.
·3· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Do you know his wife or
·4· girlfriend or -- it's his wife, you said?
·5· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Ariana --
·6· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Has she been --
·7· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · -- Esposito.
·8· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Has she been -- Ariana
·9· Esposito, you said?
10· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Yes.
11· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Has she been involved in any
12· kind of specific crimes that you can tie her to?
13· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · She provided all kinds of
14· contraband to him, communications to him prior to that.· She
15· helped him with her stuff.· I mean, she would go out with him
16· when he was doing various illegal activities.
17· · · · · · She helped launder money and proceeds that they --
18· him and the others had accumulate illegally.· She even got
19· her mother to set up a tax service, a small business, that
20· could launder money, and set up several small cleaning
21· services to help launder the proceeds that they were doing.
22· · · · · · So, yeah, she was right in the middle of it.· She
23· was actually trained.· She was in the academy, I guess, to be
24· a state police officer when he was arrested --
25· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Hmm.
Page 25 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY
·1· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · -- and she lost that position
·2· because of it.· They weren't married at the time, just a long
·3· engagement.· Then when he got arrested, they got married so
·4· she couldn't testify, and then when he got sentenced they got
·5· divorced, and now it's back to whatever version they have.
·6· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Did you and Shaun [Sean Bridges] have
·7· interactions while you were incarcerated together, or were
·8· you separated?
·9· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · We did, with Rod, with P.J.
10· Martinez, with other people, and most of them were
11· independent.· But, yeah, we were actually together for a
12· month or two.· They actually put him on the same protective
13· custody pod.
14· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · So, you've got a guy that would
15· be out for blood when this is over, when he's finally out of
16· jail?
17· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · If he can get to South America,
18· where he has the money to protect himself, he's gonna rip off
19· a lot of people.· He's gonna rip off all the dirty
20· politicians.· I guess he has access to the stuff.
21· · · · · · He's the one who manipulated the Bitcoin market.
22· He's the one who manipulated the Silk Road Task Force to get
23· all the money, the Bitcoins that they had.
24· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · So, how were you released and
25· what has your life been like since that second incarceration?
Page 26 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY
·1· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Well, there's ginormous health
·2· problems since the first one with all the beatings and the
·3· poisoning and torture and stuff.
·4· · · · · · My medical records tend to scare people because it
·5· actually has medical code for intentional poisoning on there
·6· and people think I tried to kill myself, and I explain to
·7· them what it is so they can understand.· And I had some
·8· decent doctors throughout time, but it's been nothing but a
·9· horrible balancing act health-wise.
10· · · · · · My wife's lost her -- her daughter has not spoken
11· to her since it happened, 2009.· She didn't know she was
12· married, she didn't know she's a grandmother, and has not
13· seen or spoken to her daughter since 2009 because of this,
14· because her daughter believes everything the Court says.· Her
15· daughter's actually an attorney, so she believes everything
16· they say.· So, she's lost, to me, even more.
17· · · · · · But the health has been severely compromised.· I do
18· take several medications to help, hormone replacement being
19· one of them, because they actually crushed one testicle
20· beyond saving -- I remember that night -- and they damaged
21· the endocrine system so badly that I have to take supplements
22· and things to help with that, and other things to help me eat
23· and digest, things like that, because it's all scar tissue.
24· · · · · · I don't absorb well, so I take vitamin supplements,
25· things like that, to get what I need.· I have to take large
Page 27 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY
·1· amounts of medicine because I don't absorb a fraction of it.
·2· · · · · · And then in 2015 when (inaudible) to get me, "He
·3· used all that against you, cut you all off.· He doesn't need
·4· any of that."· I mean, they cut me completely off, so now
·5· you're going through withdrawals, they're interrogating you.
·6· · · · · · I was interrogated multiple times by the FBI, CIA
·7· and -- not CIA -- excuse me -- Secret Service.· That guy's
·8· Secret Service.· It's all in the transcripts of the Court.
·9· · · · · · There's a very well-known like 14-hour
10· interrogation and then a seven-and-a-half-hour polygraph in
11· one day, back to back, because they wanted to know what was
12· going on, how exposed they were.· They wanted to know what
13· their plans -- what plans I had revealed.
14· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · I hope you guys still have that
15· polygraph interview.
16· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · The FBI would have theirs, and
17· the Secret Service.· The Secret Service would have theirs.
18· They brought in their top polygraphers.· Nice people.· They
19· were very professional.· It was long.· You know, after 14
20· hours of the FBI and a seven-and-a-half-hour polygraph, no
21· matter how nice they are, it was a long day.
22· · · · · · But, of course, that has messed you up, and the
23· health still deteriorates, and Rod -- I'm working with Ms.
24· Acheson [Attkisson] on her case to expose this -- Rod had me flagged in
25· the system by Rosati, so that cut off any -- filling any
Page 28 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY
·1· medication.
·2· · · · · · I haven't had any medications in 14 months, so I am
·3· bleeding and bloated and, no, not in the best shape, not as
·4· good a shape as I recovered to.
·5· · · · · · I'll never be back to what I was, but I got to a
·6· decent place, because when I'm really bad I use canes to get
·7· around and stuff, I guess it's just so weak (inaudible).· But
·8· it's not been a good one.· I've been on probation until
·9· October of this year.
10· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · So, it's been -- what's your
11· employment -- your employment history been like in the last
12· couple years?
13· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Sporadic.· I was working part-
14· time jobs, and I would work, and if the job got a little too
15· physical or something I would swell up.· I couldn't work.
16· · · · · · It was hard to find work because you're a felon,
17· and you can't hold any professional licenses or be bonded or
18· anything like that, so you're relegated to small, odd jobs.
19· · · · · · Like I said, if it was something a little too
20· physical, you couldn't do it long because you would flare up
21· and then you're decommissioned for a month while your
22· intestines heal back up or you stop bleeding or you're in the
23· hospital again.· There weren't many employers that would put
24· up with it that long.
25· · · · · · So, legally disabled because of it and working part
Page 29 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY
·1· time as best as I can right now.· I have one that's fairly
·2· steady with some nice people, and I'm very grateful for it
·3· because it's all we have.· It becomes a little much
·4· occasionally, but they're nice people that work with me.
·5· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · So, what has been your -- your
·6· ultimate -- that word, I can't say it correctly, but as far
·7· as coming forward, what are you hoping to see out of coming
·8· forward like this?· It's a pretty bold move to come forward.
·9· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Oh, yes, especially with a
10· history of being stalked (inaudible) to move forward.· People
11· need to know.· These people are still out there.· They're
12· still affecting us negatively.· They're still affecting tons
13· of other people negatively; look at what Pence just did to
14· the president and the country.
15· · · · · · Like I said, I tried to come forward in 2016, to
16· let the president know, because I was very excited he was
17· there, but Pence, and especially Ryan, consider him an
18· outsider.· He hasn't paid his dues enough.
19· · · · · · But I'm coming forward again hoping that -- you
20· know, I mean, if anybody looks at it seriously for ten
21· minutes, "Here's the paperwork -- look at it -- records.
22· It's not from me, it's from FedEx" or "the post office."
23· · · · · · Just look at the crap, clear it up, because I can't
24· get medical care, I can't work, I can't support myself, I
25· can't do anything.
Page 30 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY
·1· · · · · · Because when they did this Rod was super Mr.
·2· Integrity, you know, unanimously confirmed by both sides when
·3· he was, you know, DAG and all this.
·4· · · · · · And everybody knows what they're like.· Everybody
·5· can see plainly how these people are.· And they've left a lot
·6· of damage in their wake.· You know, and they cover their
·7· crimes, they keep it quiet.
·8· · · · · · It's out there now.· Everybody knows it.· When I
·9· was talking about it before nobody believed me, "You're
10· crazy."· No matter what you provided, they're just like "Him?
11· No way."
12· · · · · · And the judge in 2015, he told me.· He said, "He's
13· the new DAG."· He said, "You're right.· In this case, you're
14· gonna be wrong."· He said, "Who do I want as an enemy, you or
15· him?"· So -- but it just needs to be fixed and it needs to be
16· corrected as much as possible, and restored.
17· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Now, as far as the active
18· threat to you now, what do you sense in that regard?
19· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Well, there's definitely a
20· threat.· Since the last stuff has come out in the last few
21· weeks there's been open threats to myself, my wife, lots of
22· harassing and threatening phone calls.
23· · · · · · People are approaching my wife as a reporter trying
24· to get information, then when they can't there's threats.
25· · · · · · Rod has stepped it up, because not too long ago
Page 31 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY
·1· when Ms. Acheson -- Cheryl Acheson [Sharyl Attkisson] did an interview with the
·2· president -- President Trump -- and he said that, you know,
·3· "Your case needs to be heard, this needs to be exposed," and
·4· Rod knew what that meant, because I'm in that case, and so is
·5· Shawn Henry, the FBI guy.
·6· · · · · · So, they knew what was coming, and then the threats
·7· really ramped up then, so right now I have quite a target on
·8· my back still.· Fortunately, the people -- the only good part
·9· is those people are not in power anymore, but their friends
10· are.
11· · · · · · But nothing's been fixed -- nothing's been fixed
12· all this time -- and there's no way to defend yourself,
13· there's no way to feel safe, and with the limited work
14· available, with the constraints of the health, it's difficult
15· to pack up and leave, pack up and move, which we've done more
16· than once, for safety.
17· · · · · · Right now, Rosati, the one responsible for most of
18· the health issues, has moved back from Delaware into
19· Maryland, and he is roughly 20 minutes away from where we
20· live.· He doesn't know that, but I do.· Boroshok is half an
21· hour the other way.
22· · · · · · They don't know where we're at.· They moved there.
23· So, we're surrounded.· But it's -- it's tense.· It's a very
24· tense situation.
25
Page 32 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY
· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · All right.· Anything else,
·1· folks?
·2· · · · · · UNKNOWN FEMALE:· · ·No.· That's all.
·3· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Do you have anything else to
·4· add?
·5· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · No.· That's just -- we're
·6· hoping that this benefits people, benefits the president on
·7· down.· Somebody has to know that this was a planned coup,
·8· they had planned this, and I wrote two years ago online -- a
·9· year ago I wrote in July exactly what they were gonna do
10· because I knew about it.
11· · · · · · And you can look it up easy enough.· It's right
12· there.· This was planned.· Don't let them get away with it.
13· Please.· I need help desperately, but, hey, take care of the
14· country first.
15· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · I guess the final question
16· would be, are you aware of any specific people in the
17· president's circle now that you would warn him about?
18· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Now?· I did bring up ones --
19· overseers (inaudible) "the Italian Job," as I called it, and
20· that was Obama's connection to the computers and the voting
21· and the stuff in Italy -- this was online, Twitter; you can
22· find it easy enough -- and I was the one who was able to get
23· some information out about Ron Yearwood and Jordan and all
24· those guys.
25· · · · · · The president did confirm it in some fashion and
Page 33 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY
·1· fired them, and then the next one, the White House counsel,
·2· the president's counsel, the chief counsel, was able to
·3· confirm it when they fired them after I had gotten stuff to
·4· them.· So, some things did get through.
·5· · · · · · But, like I said, they lost a lot of control here
·6· in this country in 2016, so they started shipping it overseas
·7· for 2018, and then obviously 2020.· And this one, again,
·8· Molly McCulley had uncovered and shared it with a few people,
·9· who are also not here.
10· · · · · · Because this was control.· They had to get some
11· type of control back because the president had both houses,
12· and the presidency.
13· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · All right.· Well, thank you,
14· Ryan.· I appreciate it.
15· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · How's your kid?
16· · · · · · [END OF RECORDING]
17· · · · · · [END OF TRANSCRIPT]
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
Page 1
JUDGE EMMET G. SULLIVAN
DATE OF RECORDING
JANUARY 2021
Page 2 JUDGE EMMET G. SULLIVAN
·1· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · All right.· Again, thanks for
·2· sitting with us again.· This is another video.· We're gonna
·3· ask you what you can tell us about Judge Sullivan and his
·4· affiliations and pedophilia allegations.
·5· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · I met Gale Sullivan, Jr., the
·6· judge in the General Flynn case.· He's disgusting.· He's a
·7· known pedophile, a friend of Biden's.· He's the one that
·8· owned the homes that Biden used for his (inaudible).
·9· · · · · · Sullivan likes young girls.· He has abused his
10· granddaughter for years.· When she got older he lost
11· interest, and she actually dated her own father intimately.
12· He took her to her proms, things like that.
13· · · · · · She bragged about it online.· I have all those
14· records.· She bragged on Facebook and things about dating her
15· father, and he was really good and, you know, very generous
16· and all this stuff.
17· · · · · · But both the father and son are vehement racists.
18· They don't like black people.· They think black people bring
19· them down, they make them look bad, because they're so good
20· and the other people are terrible.
21· · · · · · That's why they like ripping off Howard University,
22· because it's not gonna do them any good anyway, you know,
23· they're nobody.· It's a strange concept to me anyway.
24· · · · · · But he -- Sullivan, the judge -- when the
25· granddaughter was younger, she was on Skype in her bedroom --
Page 3 JUDGE EMMET G. SULLIVAN
·1· this is one of the videos I've seen -- she was on Skype in
·2· her bedroom -- and this was when Skype was fairly new -- and
·3· she heard him coming and jumped in the bed.
·4· · · · · · He didn't know it was on.· Like I said, it wasn't
·5· common at the time.· She was talking to one of her friends.
·6· So, he comes in and abuses her.
·7· · · · · · He gets in her bed and she's performing oral sex on
·8· him, and he's, you know, mildly abusive, I guess.· He says
·9· "Do like I told you, not like this."· Ugh.
10· · · · · · So, but, what he wasn't aware of is that other
11· people were seeing this, because it scared he children on the
12· other end of the Skype, so someone got their parents.
13· · · · · · There was nothing they could do.· They didn't
14· discuss it.· Some of them will discuss it -- they actually
15· witnessed it as it was happening -- because they don't like
16· it.· So, if somebody were to offer them something decent,
17· they would come forward with what they saw.
18· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · One of the families screen-
19· recorded this?· Is that what you believe happened?· Or …
20· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Somebody has a recording of it
21· because I've seen the recording.· I don't know which
22· (inaudible) was made, I don't know which family recorded it -
23 -
24· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Uh-huh.
25· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · -- but they were able to do so.
Page 4 JUDGE EMMET G. SULLIVAN
·1· So, there is a tape of it, and you can clearly see him when
·2· he walks in.· That's him.· The poor child has never known
·3· anything but hell.· She -- like I said, they're racist, him
·4· and his son, and they told her she was nothing but garbage
·5· her entire life, to the point where she has hurt herself
·6· trying to lighten her skin.
·7· · · · · · And if you see her online, she's actually changed
·8· her appearance, lightened her skin so much she looks Asian,
·9· 'cause she doesn't want to be black, because they've always
10· told her that was horrible, horrible, horrible.
11· · · · · · But she's altered herself that much now she doesn't
12· look like she did when she was a child.· She doesn't even
13· look black.· She looks Asian.· And that's because of the
14· abuse, the continuous abuse from all of them and what they
15· had told her, she was worthless.· So, yeah.· That's how Judge
16· Sullivan is.
17· · · · · · As I said, he owned the homes that he allowed this
18· to take place in, and other people would visit, and people
19· would go to the shore, go to the beach, and that was the
20· code.· He had three or four of them that Biden would use, all
21· basically the same, single-family homes, large, two-car
22· garages that could be closed, and the child normally in
23· there.
24· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · And you said Judge Sullivan
25· offered his granddaughter to Biden and Biden turned this
Page 5 JUDGE EMMET G. SULLIVAN
·1· down.
·2· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Yeah.· Biden doesn't like black
·3· people at all, but especially black girls he has no interest
·4· in.· He's a racist.· He's a turd.
·5· · · · · · There was an incident where it was reported that it
·6· was the judge's son, Sullivan's son, where he had raped the
·7· granddaughter -- his daughter -- and raped her very bad.· She
·8· had to go to the hospital.· There are hospital records for
·9· this.
10· · · · · · And there was another girl present there at the
11· same time.· There was actually two -- well, it wasn't the
12· son.· This was -- it was actually the judge who did it.· He
13· had raped them both and got very violent and left the girls
14· on the floor, didn't care.
15· · · · · · But it was Biden and -- who had, you know,
16· basically told him -- he was like "You know, I don't want
17· this crap around here," too close to exposing him.
18· · · · · · So, he -- the judge, who had committed the rape,
19· got his son to take the rap for him, and he got him to
20· immediately move -- go back to Maryland, where he turned
21· himself in.· As a judge, he could control it.· Now, if the
22· judge was arrested, he had no control.
23· · · · · · But they wanted to first and foremost move it away
24· from Biden, get it out of Delaware, and they did, even though
25· the records and everything happened up there.· So, they moved
Page 6 JUDGE EMMET G. SULLIVAN
·1· it out of Maryland.· The son, he took the charge for his
·2· father, because if you charge the son, he can't help the
·3· father (inaudible) political.
·4· · · · · · And then they just buried it with the help of Rod
·5· Rosenstein, Elijah Cummings and Catherine Pugh, who --
·6· Cummings is obviously deceased, but, I mean, at the time he
·7· was very big in Maryland politics.· Catherine Pugh was the
·8· mayor of Baltimore.
·9· · · · · · And it was just -- it's still in the books.· ·You
10· can find it if you look on CaseSearch in Maryland, like in
11· the federal system, Pacer.· It's still in there.· You could
12· find it.
13· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · What year was that?
14· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · 2012, I want to say off the top
15· of my head.· But you can find it.· And then (inaudible) made
16· it disappear, and then the father and Rod, or why they helped
17· cover it?· To protect Biden and exposing anything else.
18· · · · · · Years later he was picked up -- the son -- in an
19· internet child porn sting in Maryland and this came up, and
20· because they crossed, you know, same type of thing, he was
21· (inaudible) buried down to the same people, Rod did it and
22· everything, buried that one.· He was trading pictures online.
23· · · · · · And there you go.· So … and they buried that one,
24· too.· He got away with everything.· So, there's definitely
25· leverage all over the judge.· Interesting.
Page 7 JUDGE EMMET G. SULLIVAN
·1· · · · · · (Interviewer and Unknown Female Confer)
·2· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Yes.· I mean, just the
·3· relationship with Obama and Biden, Obama's probably aware of
·4· all this?
·5· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Obama?· Certainly.· Well, Eric
·6· Holder is great friends with Judge Sullivan, and so is Elijah
·7· Cummings, and they're all great friends with this stuff.
·8· · · · · · I mean, Sullivan was even aware in some fashion
·9· about the plot with the Supreme Court because of Holder, who
10· was tapped to be one of the Supreme Court justice
11· replacements.
12· · · · · · But Sullivan and Holder are very, very close, and
13· they've helped each other many times.· So, yeah, they were
14· certainly aware of that.· Obama certainly knew.· I mean,
15· Obama would send Biden back with anything he wanted to keep
16· it quiet, just to keep him out of their hair in D.C.
17· · · · · · Biden very rarely, if ever, stayed in D.C.
18· overnight.· There was always a caravan back or something, a
19· train back.
20· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.· I guess we can call it
21· there.
22· · · · · · [END OF RECORDING]
23· · · · · · [END OF TRANSCRIPT]
24
25
Page 1
VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN
DATE OF RECORDING
JANUARY 2021
Page 2 VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN
·1· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay, Ryan.· We're just gonna
·2· ask you one more -- discuss a little bit more about what you
·3· know about Joe Biden and his predilections towards young
·4· children and pedophilia and child pornography and what you're
·5· aware of from the conversations you've had with Rosenstein
·6· and the Dirty Trick Squad.
·7· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Biden's a well-known pedophile.
·8· It's disgusting.· Me and Mrs., we've seen him and family
·9· members, him and other children.
10· · · · · · Most people have seen now the image of him sniffing
11· children on -- in an official capacity.· It's an awards
12· ceremony or promotion ceremony.
13· · · · · · And many times he can't wait, is the problem.· It's
14· not like he's just over there doing that.· Those children
15· have been promised to him for his role in the securities
16· positions for their family members, for their parents.
17· · · · · · So, he can't control himself because he's
18· anticipating his payoff.· So, that's why you see these
19· sniffing videos, things like that.
20· · · · · · Some of them are just him being a disgusting
21· pervert.· The other ones, these are payments that he's going
22· to get soon, that night, because he had come through on his.
23· · · · · · Obama would make all kinds of deals, promote people
24· to this or that, but he always had to get -- his percentage
25· is 10 percent.· He had to get something to keep him quiet.
Page 3 VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN
·1· · · · · · There's just unbelievable amounts of child porn
·2· online, and the DOJ has terabytes of it, but anything
·3· confiscated, anything used, was formatted for him for easy
·4· use by Shaun [Sean] Bridges, and it would just -- it would play.
·5· You could just click one thing.
·6· · · · · · 'Cause he wasn't very computer [savvy].· He could
·7· just click play and it would just play you through everything
·8· that was on there due to the format, 'cause many of the
·9· things were different types of files -- phone and camcorder,
10· this or that computer, and he would put them on there for him
11· and separate pictures and video as one click.· Then you could
12· go through.· And that's one of the jobs that Bridges had.
13· · · · · · They would be supplied to him, then he would go off
14· to Delaware and he would -- that's how they kept him happy
15· and quiet and kept him out of Obama's hair.· He never spent
16· any time in D.C. at night.· He'd always go up to Delaware.
17· · · · · · As far as Delaware, there is a judge, Emmet
18· Sullivan, Emmet G. Sullivan.· He owns -- or he did own -- I
19· think he's sold a couple now -- but he was the one who owned
20· the homes in Lewes, Delaware.
21· · · · · · He owned three or four homes -- they were all the
22· same, small, single-family homes with a double-car garage
23· with a door -- and these were the homes that Biden used to be
24· supplied with children.
25· · · · · · And Sullivan is the same way, but he was doing
Page 4 VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN
·1· things there with the little granddaughter and everything,
·2· and so was his one son.· But these are the homes that he
·3· used, and Sullivan owned them.
·4· · · · · · Like I said, he has sold a couple since then, but
·5· the records are all there; they're all already obtained.
·6· They're about 20 minutes away from Biden's compound in
·7· Delaware.
·8· · · · · · And he was to be brought in in the back seat or
·9· SUVs, ride in and the other person showed up, and most of the
10· time they were there ahead of time.· He would just come in,
11· spend whatever time he had in the back and go back out,
12· nobody saw a thing.
13· · · · · · Delaware's also a huge smuggling operation.· Not
14· well known.· But, I mean, Delaware is a good corporate state,
15· you know, for corporate protection, but it's also a humongous
16· haven for registering yachts.
17· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Yeah.
18· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Thousands upon thousands of
19· yachts are registered there, and they're also used for
20· smuggling, I mean, higher-end children -- which is disgusting
21· to even say -- but the higher-end clients, the guests, the
22· ones that pay more, through Delaware into Jersey and New York
23· and down.
24· · · · · · It's one of the big pitstops for smuggling these
25· children to the higher-end clients into D.C. and then go.
Page 5 VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN
·1· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Are you aware of any of the
·2· types of -- like the types of children that Biden would
·3· mostly request?
·4· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · He had boys, too.· He liked
·5· girls.· He preferred girls.
·6· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Age range?
·7· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Pretty much anywhere, like
·8· five, six up to 14, 15.· He didn't care.· He preferred 12 or
·9· 13.· He did not like black girls.· I know that was a problem.
10· · · · · · · Sullivan had offered his granddaughter and he
11· wouldn't do it because he thought they were all dirty.· He --
12· it's -- Biden's like that, too.· He's disgusting in every
13· way.· But -- so, yeah.
14· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Are there any suits or any
15· complaints against Biden for these types of allegations?
16· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Really, they've been quiet.
17· They were all kept quiet.· They've been manipulated.· His
18· wife is naaaaasty.· His wife knew what he was like when she
19· married him and hidden it all along.
20· · · · · · When he was on the campaign trail, before this one,
21· obviously he couldn't be supplied with his normal appetite of
22· children, so they sent the little granddaughter or the nieces
23· out to keep him quiet and happy on the campaign trail in
24· these various states.· Those poor children have never known
25· anything but abuse and terror.
Page 6 VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN
·1· · · · · · So, she -- his wife managed all that.· She gave him
·2· access to the special children in the school that she worked
·3· at years ago.
·4· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Are there any rumors of tapes
·5· with Biden on it moving around the --
·6· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · There are.· Biden's a lot
·7· smarter about that than his son, obviously, but there are
·8· tapes.
·9· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Uh-huh.
10· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Hunter supposedly had some of
11· them.· But there are videos that he's made.· There are Skype
12· videos where it's him -- but it's from here down -- with a
13· child doing this where he's talking to someone else and you
14· can't see the face.· We can identify him by nipples or
15· something, but it's -- it's him.
16· · · · · · So, he's just a lot more suave about that.· He's
17· been a politician a long time.· He's more careful.
18· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Uh-huh.
19· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · I don't think he carries a
20· phone anymore, his staff takes care of phones, so there's
21· nothing really close.
22· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · What can you tell us about the
23· Hunter Biden abuse?· Was there abuse towards Hunter by him --
24· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Oh, yeah.
25· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · -- that you know of?· Hunter
Page 7 VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN
·1· Biden as, you know, individual --
·2· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Yeah.· It was his other son
·3· that was the one he picked to be the political successor.
·4· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Oh.· Hmm.
·5· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · And Beau actually covered up a
·6· big abuse scandal at the hospital, this one doctor, and many
·7· other things Beau had covered up, stuff -- accusations
·8· against Biden -- Joe Biden.
·9· · · · · · He was attorney general before he passed away, and
10· he covered up cases and accusations against Joe Biden.· He
11· had covered up a doctor at the hospital with over a thousand
12· victims.
13· · · · · · And Biden has copies of those that he was provided
14· by his son, Beau.· He was given copies of everything the
15· doctor had.· The doctor was videotaping this stuff in his
16· office when he was abusing over a thousand children, and he
17· was given copies of it, loved it.
18· · · · · · As far as Hunter's laptop, I haven't seen it.· What
19· I've been told from them was that the FBI got it originally
20· and they immediately went through and took out anything that
21· would implicate them or Biden or anything like that, but the
22· one that came from the repair shop is the whole copy that's
23· still on there.
24· · · · · · So, the original FBI copy is not gonna match the
25· one they've got now.· So …
Page 8 VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN
·1· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Gotcha.· Okay.· Anything else
·2· in here?
·3· · · · · · (Unknown female whispering))
·4· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · So, I guess the main tie-in for
·5· you for most of this information has been through Shaun [Sean]
·6· Bridges as he was editing and putting these things together
·7· to be given to Biden.
·8· · · · · · Are there any other corroborating accounts or other
·9· people that have been in your circle that would be able to
10· back these up as far as --
11· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Well, yeah.· I mean, there's
12· the other people in the Dirty Trick Squad.· I mean, that
13· absolutely exists.· There are actually references to it in
14· court documents.· I've referenced it in court documents.
15· · · · · · But good luck with them.· I mean, they're going to
16· be admitting to what?· Murder?
17· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Uh-huh.
18· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Planting child porn?· Treason?
19· Sedition?· I mean, you'd have to make a helluva deal to get
20· them to talk.
21· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Yeah.
22· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · But, I mean, I certainly know
23· what's going on.· They certainly know me.· The FBI's not
24· gonna talk; they're dirty as the day is long.· They should be
25· disbanded.
Page 9 VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN
·1· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · All right.· Well, thank you,
·2· Ryan.
·3· · · · · · [END OF RECORDING]
·4· · · · · · [END OF TRANSCRIPT]
·5
·6
·7
·8
·9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
Page 1
ROSENSTEIN AND THE RUSSIANS
DATE OF RECORDING
JANUARY 2021
Page 2 ROSENSTEIN AND THE RUSSIANS
1· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · So, back to Rod Rosenstein for
·2· a moment, what can you tell us about his involvement with
·3· foreign nations with any type of intelligence transfer to
·4· groups outside of the country?
·5· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · This goes back to the FBI
·6· operation called Ghost Stories.· It was very successful.
·7· They just kept heavy surveillance on known Russian assets
·8· within the U.S., everything they were doing, whatever they
·9· found, you know, what they were communicating back.· It was
10· just surveillance.
11· · · · · · But if you knew what they were sending back, then
12· it would go the other way, you could tell what they were
13· accessing and what they had access to.· Thoroughly good
14· operation.· It was supposedly very successful.
15· · · · · · It was Obama and Biden who did the Russian Reset,
16· along with Secretary Clinton, and they didn't want any
17· problems with the Russians (inaudible) so they told them to
18· cancel it.· Well, they didn't.· They kept their communication
19· open with them, it just changed.
20· · · · · · Instead of just surveillance, they started
21· communicating, they started providing information, and
22· initially it was wrong, but then they started giving it to
23· them in an exchange type of situation.
24· · · · · · Then they started altering the information, giving
25· them information, giving them inaccurate information.· They
Page 3 ROSENSTEIN AND THE RUSSIANS
·1· were working them from the other side.
·2· · · · · · Rod was aware of this.· He was part of it at this
·3· time, because once it was shut down it became under the
·4· heading of the DOJ in Maryland and D.C., so he was part of
·5· it.· And then they were giving us this information.
·6· · · · · · They tried to pay him and he didn't take it.· He
·7· got -- he was like "Oh, no, no, no, no," because they were
·8· coming towards 2015, 2016 at the time and he was angling for
·9· a big position -- Attorney General, Supreme Court, then
10· hopefully Vice President -- so he didn't want anything like
11· that to pop up.
12· · · · · · Well, Shaun [Sean] Bridges was actually taking the money
13· they were offering -- he was laundering it through bitcoin
14· around the world -- and Rod was hyper-pissed when he found
15· out.· It's one of the reasons he went after Shaun [Sean] and put him
16· in jail.· He's still there.
17· · · · · · And so the deal was "You get six years, keep your
18· mouth shut or we'll go after you for everything and get 40."
19· But he started talking, had too much access when he was in
20· Terre Haute, and they brought him out to Virginia, where he's
21· at now, just to keep an eye on him.
22· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.
23· · · · · · [END OF RECORDING]
24· · · · · · [END OF TRANSCRIPT]
25
Page 1
ROSENSTEIN AND THE DEATH OF SETH RICH
DATE OF RECORDING
JANUARY 2021
Page 2 ROSENSTEIN AND THE DEATH OF SETH RICH
·1· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · -- the death of Seth Rich.
·2· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Uh-huh.
·3· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · -- and Rod Rosenstein was
·4· witting in this -- in this operation as well, I believe.
·5· Correct?
·6· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Yes.· (Inaudible) (Coughs,
·7· drinks water) Okay.· Sorry.· It was for their reasons, for
·8· illegal reasons, but also to cover himself.· When Seth Rich
·9· had gone in the first time, I just don't have much
10· information on it other than what I was told, but not what I
11· had seen personally.
12· · · · · · His first contact with WikiLeaks, I just don't
13· know.· I do know that when he went to him the second time and
14· came back, WikiLeaks had directed him on how to get further
15· information, and they wanted specific things, "Look here,
16· look here, here," because when he went in for the break-in he
17· grabbed a lot of information, just downloaded everything he
18· could that exposed a lot.· They were worried about the
19· exposure.
20· · · · · · The DNC -- Hillary and Bowser, Abrams -- not Abrams
21· -- excuse me -- Bowser and Brazile -- excuse me -- they were
22· all very worried about it, but Rod was personally worried
23· about it as well because he had been authoring stuff to
24· affect Hillary Clinton, and he didn't want that to come out
25· because he would be out of it, he would be done, he would not
Page 3 ROSENSTEIN AND THE DEATH OF SETH RICH
·1· be appointed to anything, and he had a personal interest in
·2· that one.
·3· · · · · · So, when it got dumped in his lap to handle the
·4· problem, he hired -- tapped people who he'd already worked
·5· with for years who were dirty and he controlled.
·6· · · · · · They owed their continued federal careers to him.
·7· He had saved them before, looked over things, allowed them to
·8· continue their career.· And he (inaudible) people all around
·9· him in one small circle in Baltimore.
10· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · So, was it intended to be an
11· assassination of Seth Rich or was it more intended to be a
12· robbery, or do you know?
13· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Intended to be a robbery, rough
14· him up.· All they wanted was the thumb drive that he
15· routinely carried on him, the information he was going to
16· pass to WikiLeaks, what he had uncovered, and the more
17· focused information that WikiLeaks had requested.
18· · · · · · That's what they wanted.· He did not leave it at
19· home.· He always carried it because he had people living with
20· him.· And, again, Rod was very upset that this could expose
21· everything and wreck his plans.· He would've been done.
22· · · · · · It was a fairly tenuous relationship, you know, him
23· being a Republican and things, but he had proved himself to
24· be really dirty like they were and willing to give access to
25· everything he was doing for them.
Page 4 ROSENSTEIN AND THE DEATH OF SETH RICH
·1· · · · · · So, he had to recover it, and they didn't care --
·2· he did not care how it was done except for it was supposed to
·3· be robbed.· They had to recover it, did not care.· But Rod
·4· put -- the additional thing on it was "Get it, no matter
·5· how."
·6· · · · · · He hired -- tapped his agent friend from DEA who he
·7· had covered for many, many times -- and he's dirty -- in
·8· Baltimore and other places throughout Maryland and then put
·9· him in charge of it.· He recruited someone else, and then
10· they went down -- and this particular DEA agent is the gang
11· specialist for the DEA and specializes further in MS-13.
12· · · · · · He was the one who went outside the local people
13· and hired -- (inaudible) find the two MS-13 people down south
14· and brought them up -- or met them, actually.· They came up
15· and met him and he brought them into the city.· And things
16· went poorly beyond that.
17· · · · · · They were supposed to rob him.· Then the two guys
18· went ahead and killed him -- shot him, he died later.· They
19· recovered the thumb drive, which was then switched for one
20· that Rod had provided, the one that Shaun [Sean] had loaded up for
21· him previously.
22· · · · · · So, he did -- he was able to recover, keep his
23· involvement in altering emails, breaking into Hillary
24· Clinton's server, things like that, and he kept --
25· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · (Interposing) So, they switched
Page 5 ROSENSTEIN AND THE DEATH OF SETH RICH
·1· a thumb drive that was on the body for a thumb drive that Rod
·2· had prepared to be left behind as a --
·3· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Right.
·4· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.
·5· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · One that would be convincing
·6· but not expose him.
·7· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Understood.
·8· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · A lot of it was the same
·9· information, but not -- because they knew where they breaches
10· had occurred, so a lot of it was the same thing, just void of
11· anything that would point towards them or Rod specifically.
12· · · · · · And things rapidly went downhill because they
13· couldn't break into it.· It was encrypted.· They got it to a
14· couple different people.· They couldn't get into it and they
15· decided to clean up the mess, and one DEA agent went down the
16· following day, called out, took his wife's car and drove down
17· and killed him, things like that.
18· · · · · · So, it went bad quickly once he died.· It's
19· supposed to be a robbery, and the next thing they hear is --
20· you know, Donna Brazile and Muriel Bowser, the mayor of D.C.,
21· were at the hospital before he was even brought in, and they
22· did have people at the crime scene as well, and they were
23· there to recover it.
24· · · · · · As I said, it was supposed to be a robbery, he was
25· supposed to be, you know, beat up, unconscious, bad shape,
Page 6 ROSENSTEIN AND THE DEATH OF SETH RICH
·1· and they wanted to recover the thumb drive.· That’s why they
·2· were there.
·3· · · · · · [END OF RECORDING]
·4· · · · · · [END OF TRANSCRIPT]
·5
·6
·7
·8
·9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25