Jon was widely known for his posts on Twitter as ‘Johnheretohelp’. In January 2021 during the national crisis that ensued after the 2020 elections were rigged, Jon was interviewed by the law office of L. Lin Wood under the name Ryan Dark White.

Jon ran for election in 2022 to the U.S. Senate for Maryland, under the name Jon McGreevey. He lost in the Republican primary on July 19, 2022.

The last news of Jon is this funeral notice, and his name is spelled ‘McGreevy’. It says he died on May 22, 2023.

Ryan D. White (Jon McGreevy), age 55, of Abingdon, Maryland passed away on May 22, 2023 in Abingdon, Maryland. Born in Havre de Grace, Maryland, he was the son of the late Walter and Mary (McGreevy) Hash

Ryan is survived by his brother, Michael Hash of Bel Air, MD; sister, Christine Dill and longtime companion, Ildiko Hudgins of Abingdon, MD.

In this transcript, the court reporter spells Jon’s name ‘McGreavy’.

See also

https://dark2light.bearblog.dev/

Page 1

INTRODUCTION

DATE OF RECORDING

JANUARY 9TH, 2021

Page 2 INTRODUCTION

INTERVIEWER:· · · · This is an interview with Ryan

·2· Dark White.· This is an interview for Attorney Lin Wood.

·3· This is Saturday, January 9th, 2021.

·4· · · · · · And, Ryan, if you could just give us a brief

·5· background -- excuse us -- brief background about yourself --

·6· where you grew up, where you went to school -- just so we

·7· know a little bit more about you.

·8· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Ryan D. White.· It's not my

·9· birth name.· It's not the name I prefer.· Originally from

10· Maryland.· I hold graduate degrees -- I held graduate degrees

11· -- I'll explain that -- in physics, mathematics, biology and

12· chemistry from the University of Pennsylvania and Green

13· College, Oxford.

14· · · · · · Graduate school would be University of

15· Pennsylvania, Johns Hopkins and University of Maryland,

16· University of Maryland's physics program.

17· · · · · · Throughout this control that Rod has put on, he has

18· actually personally sent letters -- or his assistant, but he

19· signed them.· I went to school very young -- it throws people

20· off -- and he used that against me.

21· · · · · · He would send letters to my schools, my undergrad

22· and grad, he'd send letters to the military saying that, you

23· know, "This person Ryan White is using John McGreavy's

24· information.· John McGreavy's deceased, so best if you just

25· destroy it."

Page 3 INTRODUCTION

·1· · · · · · He got much of it destroyed.· There are still

·2· pieces there that can easily be verified and checked and

·3· rebuilt, hopefully, but he did his best to destroy it.· He

·4· did the same thing with the military, the U.S. Army, Army

·5· from '85 to '96 and Guard for -- Maryland Guard for three

·6· years after that -- three and a half years after that.

·7· · · · · · Rod apparently didn't know that the Guard was

·8· separate, so they have a lot of the records.· He didn't get

·9· to them.· But, like I said, it's easy enough to check and

10· find the pieces, and hopefully somebody can help me put them

11· back together.

12· · · · · · This was just a means of control, a means to

13· discredit me to keep their secrets, you know, "Don't believe

14· anything he says, he's a scumbag, no matter what he produces

15· he's a scumbag."· So …

16· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.· Any more questions about

17· the background?

18· · · · · · UNKNOWN FEMALE:· · ·I don't think so.

19· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · All right.· That's good.

20· Thanks, Ryan.

Page 1

BACKGROUND

DATE OF RECORDING

JANUARY 2021

Page 2 BACKGROUND

·1· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · All right.· We're here with Mr.

·2· Ryan Dark White doing an interview for Attorney Lin Wood.

·3· Ryan, if you could give us a brief bit about your background.

·4· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Ryan White is not my birth

·5· name, it's the name I ended up with for safety.· I have a

·6· background in physics, math, biology and chemistry, graduate

·7· degrees in those, then in the military, and then as a

·8· contractor/consultant for various intelligence agencies and

·9· think tanks throughout.

10· · · · · · Then in the late Nineties I became ordained and was

11· pretty much retired from all that except for a think tank and

12· consulting.· But, September 11th changed that for everyone.

13· · · · · · Then in 2005 I met a doctor -- we became friends --

14· Dr. Afiq Abol Nassir [phonetic], a very nice man, and non-

15· violent.· He was born in Egypt, into the Muslim Brotherhood.

16· · · · · · His childhood friend, from childhood, in the

17· neighborhood all the way through high school, college,

18· medical school, was Avent Alazar-ahi [phonetic].

19· · · · · · Their families mixed.· But Dr. Nassir did not

20· believe in violence, especially with a country that took you

21· in.· He would maintain ties.

22· · · · · · His brother is [on] the violent side, so much so that

23· Dr. Nassir would not allow his children to be with him very

24· long.· They've met their uncle when they went home, but --

25· and Dr. Nassir would not allow his children to practice

Page 3 BACKGROUND

1· Islam.

·2· · · · · · So, he provided a great deal of information and

·3· access to the violent side of terrorism overseas and within

·4· the U.S., and their structure, their financial structure,

·5· care, things like that, the people involved, and provided

·6· many introductions.

·7· · · · · · I provided -- I started providing this information

·8· to local law enforcement in Maryland, and it very quickly

·9· jumped to the Department of Justice in Baltimore because much

10· of it was out of state and the crimes involved were federal-

11· level crimes.

12· · · · · · I started providing this in 2005, and in 2008 I

13· started working directly with Rod Rosenstein in Baltimore,

14· and because of the access with the other agencies, the FBI,

15· for instance, would come for corroboration of something they

16· were working on, or just to ask questions, if I'd seen

17· something like this, if this related to anything.· Then it

18· grew from there.

19· · · · · · Because of the undercover nature of many of the

20· investigations I worked on, terrorists or domestic terrorism

21· within the country, they kept me fairly well concealed, and

22· access was limited to a certain group headed by Rod

23· Rosenstein.

24· · · · · · It became known as the "Dirty Trick Squad" in

25· Baltimore.· This is where they were using Hammer, Sunrise,

Page 4 BACKGROUND

·1· Sunset, things like that to illegally spy on people, corrupt

·2· -- well, attempted to corrupt judges, compromise them --

·3· Hillary Clinton, others.· I mean, it was just ongoing.· They

·4· concentrated on judges, but they wanted to concentrate on

·5· (inaudible).

·6· · · · · · This was done under the guise of a CISSP operation.

·7· It's a DOJC SIMS computer operation.· It was run out of Fort

·8· Washington but had a satellite location in Baltimore.

·9· · · · · · And they would illegally compromise people,

10· illegally wiretap, break into computers, plant, reverse,

11· change information, change emails, things of that nature, and

12· it was in this capacity of working with them that information

13· about the judges, Roberts and Pence and things like that have

14· come out.

15· · · · · · I've tried several times in the past to get it out

16· and was thoroughly squashed by Rod and the DOJ and the FBI to

17· a horrible extent.

18· · · · · · I tried again in 2015, tried to end-run them and go

19· to the Department of Homeland Security, and once it got -- I

20· went there with a pile of evidence and some video and audio

21· recordings.

22· · · · · · It got too large for them, I suppose, but it made

23· its way back to the FBI and DOJ and they came down on us

24· again.· This was 2015.

25· · · · · · In 2016, I made a video discussing quite a bit of

Page 5 BACKGROUND

·1· this in an effort to get it to Devin Nunes, who was head of

·2· the House intelligence committee at the time, but there was

·3· interference from one of the people involved and he messed

·4· that all up, so it went largely unnoticed.

·5· · · · · · But in the video I tried to warn President Trump

·6· about the people he was dealing with daily, and especially

·7· Rod, and things like that as they were working together to

·8· remove them, trying to compromise the people around them,

·9· (inaudible) when they possibly could.

10· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Now, how were Rod and -- Rod

11· Rosenstein and Mike Pence connected?

12· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · That group, I mean, they're all

13· interconnected one way or another.· That particular group was

14· Rod, VP Pence, Paul Ryan.· That was the core of that group.

15· Rod was in there, but that was the core of it.· It was an

16· attempt, where Rod was the brilliant legal mind behind it, to

17· remove President Trump under the 25th Amendment.

18· · · · · · The (inaudible) had an operational name for it in

19· the beginning, "Run Silent, Run Deep," but nobody really used

20· it after a while, and it didn't make any sense because it was

21· such a small group.· But that's an old movie about somebody

22· being passed over for a promotion, which they both felt they

23· were.

24· · · · · · Now, VP Pence hated President Trump because he had

25· taken his slot as rightful president -- he felt that he did -

Page 6 BACKGROUND

·1· - and Paul Ryan was actually -- considered running as well

·2· for the vice presidential slot, and Mitt Romney was also

·3· involved.· But they don't -- they thought President Trump was

·4· an outsider who has not paid his dues; they just didn't like

·5· him.

·6· · · · · · So, once VP Pence was in there, once President

·7· Trump was elected -- and obviously Vice President Pence, he

·8· just walked away and everything became very quiet.· That was

·9· their mole inside, so he could run interference and make

10· certain things and just keep tabs on the president and manage

11· him.

12· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · So, was this a friendly

13· relationship between Mike Pence and Rosenstein or was there

14· any kind of leverage being placed on the president -- or the

15· vice president at the time?

16· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · There was leverage on Mike

17· Pence because of surveillance from way back in the 2013

18· range.· They had gotten FISA warrants to exploit, and Rod had

19· that.

20· · · · · · He wanted the vice president slot himself.· Then if

21· they could remove President Trump, Vice President Pence

22· becomes president, and Rod felt that he would be the natural

23· selection for it.· Paul Ryan felt differently, as did Mitt

24· Romney, but that was the overall goal, each one of them vying

25· for the vice presidential slot.

Page 7 BACKGROUND

·1· · · · · · Rod thought he was the clear winner because of his

·2· legal brilliance and his management of the Mueller

·3· investigation and special counsels and things, you know, he

·4· would be the one to remove the president, damage him so

·5· thoroughly he could be removed, and he deserved it.

·6· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.· Do you know what type of

·7· leverage would've existed over the vice president?

·8· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · The vice president has had

·9· homosexual relations in the past -- it's not a problem.· Many

10· of them were adults.· This is something he had done

11· throughout his time in the Congress.· When he became governor

12· he had thought that he was free to explore them more.

13· · · · · · There were two specifically that they had recorded.

14· One gentleman roughly 20 years his junior.· They had a fairly

15· steady relationship.

16· · · · · · There was one about half his age that was much more

17· sporadic, because it was more dangerous, harder to get time

18· alone.· This person would introduce others, bring people with

19· him.· He'd have people waiting when he showed up.

20· · · · · · And it was that second one that introduced younger

21· and younger people, "This is whomever, he's 17" and he's

22· really 15, "This is whomever, he's 15" and he's really 13.

23· · · · · · And Rod and Roberts, Chief Justice Roberts -- a lot

24· of the younger people involved, the ones that were brought as

25· favors, were supplied by Jeffrey Epstein's channels, through

Page 8 BACKGROUND

·1· his channels, his people.

·2· · · · · · We were able to get FISA warrants because Chief

·3· Justice Roberts had vice court and helped prepare them, but

·4· it was also -- Epstein was an intelligence asset of some type

·5· to various agencies around the world.· They used his

·6· information.· They exploited it for their own good.

·7· · · · · · So, when he was here, or his people were here, it

·8· was easy enough to justify a FISA warrant on them.· You know,

·9· they would enact a warrant, surveil everything, document it,

10· but they would not help and they would not save the child,

11· they would not, you know, reveal it, it was more important

12· for them to have the leverage on everything.

13· · · · · · And, of course, this was under their own corrupt

14· ideas, but under Rod, his tutelage.· And they wanted the

15· leverage.

16· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Do you know -- do you have any

17· idea how Epstein and Supreme Court Justice Roberts initially

18· would've met, or how that relationship would've developed?

19· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · How they would've met.· I think

20· they met when he was he was under Bush, not too long after he

21· was appointed, somewhere along in there, just meeting

22· powerful people, something like that.

23· · · · · · He did help him with his adopted children.· From

24· what was said there and what was, you know, discussed openly

25· in this little Dirty Trick Squad, the children are not

Page 9 BACKGROUND

·1· genetically brother and sister, but they're raised that way,

·2· so that's more valuable to them.

·3· · · · · · One if not both were originally from Wales, but

·4· they were in the Epstein channels and were easily removed

·5· from their version of foster care to Ireland, which has much

·6· more open adoption type records.

·7· · · · · · He facilitated this for Roberts so he could adopt

·8· them both at the same time.· There was a little gap, but it

·9· was just paperwork.· And Epstein had done that for him.· So,

10· they met, they worked together, and he was doing favors at

11· some point.

12· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Was this something Supreme

13· Court Justice Roberts would've paid for or is this, you know,

14· a favor exchange to Epstein to link him up with these

15· children or …

16· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · I don't know at that point.

17· It's possible it could be either one.· I don't think there

18· would be a payment at that point, it was more for his

19· position, there would be some type of favor.· But I don't

20· know either one was done.· He facilitated it.

21· · · · · · INTERVIER:· · · · · Uh-huh.

22· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Was there a payment?· Was it a

23· favor?· I can't say.

24· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.· Can you go into any more

25· details on Supreme Court Justice Roberts with these children

Page 10 BACKGROUND

·1· and the circles that he ran in as far as you're aware?

·2· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Children are often used as the

·3· commodity, a way to buy yourself into certain inner circles.

·4· And these people are all wealthy, they're all powerful, and

·5· they don't trust you unless you're as compromised as they

·6· are.· So, you provide children to them, your children,

·7· adopted children, whatever.

·8· · · · · · This is how they trust you, you're as dirty as they

·9· are.· You cannot be exposed because you can't expose them,

10· they can't expose you.· If everybody's just as dirty, you

11· know you're safe.

12· · · · · · And, like I said, this is a way for them to buy

13· their way into these inner circles and get access to

14· whatever.· Children are the payment and the dirt and the

15· control.

16· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Now, who else would we want to

17· talk to, or is there any additional documentation that we

18· could pursue to solidify what you're saying here today?

19· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Yep Yanni [phonetic] has copies

20· of the videos from the FISA surveillance. It was discussed --

21· but I can't prove it -- that Roberts had a copy.· Rod

22· Rosenstein certainly has a copy.· Shawn Henry of CrowdStrike,

23· who was FBI at the time, he took two copies back to the FBI

24· with him.

25· · · · · · So, the copies were made and then -- that was

Page 11 BACKGROUND

·1· actually Shaun [Sean] Bridges who encrypted them and gave them keys.

·2· So, there are copies out there.

·3· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · And who would be on these tapes

·4· most likely as far as from your conversations in the Dirty

·5· Trick Squad?

·6· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · From just those tapes, when I

·7· was talking about the copies?

·8· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Uh-huh.

·9· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · That would be Roberts -- excuse

10· me -- those would be Pence and his two lovers and the younger

11· ones.· There were also -- they would do the same thing,

12· illegal surveillance, or sometimes (inaudible).

13· · · · · · This was mostly in the country, illegal

14· surveillance, with Roberts' children and whomever they were

15· with.· They'd set it up.· They knew that they weren't going

16· to be exposed because it's Chief Justice Roberts' children.

17· · · · · · And please keep in mind that these children have

18· been abused since birth, and I don't want anything else

19· happening.· They've already lived through hell.· They don't

20· need anything else.· But they were getting loaned out for

21· these different groups, and they did surveil many of them.

22· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.· Now, you also said in

23· past discussions that there was a plot that Roberts was

24· allegedly a part of where they discussed murdering other

25· judges on the Supreme Court under the Hillary Clinton

Page 12 BACKGROUND

·1· administration.

·2· · · · · · Can you give me some amplifying details on that?

·3· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · This is something the FBI set

·4· up under their guidance, their political people, going to be

·5· a false flag.· This had gone out two years almost before the

·6· election.· And it was a sovereign citizen group.

·7· · · · · · Obama did not want any terrorism unless it was

·8· white terrorism, so this is a sovereign citizen group that

·9· the FBI had infiltrated and armed and instigated against

10· other targets.· They were for the most part pro-America, but

11· they were racist in some of their origins.

12· · · · · · They were -- a lot of them were divorced fathers

13· with a grudge against the court system anyway, and the FBI

14· people had infiltrated and exploited this.

15· · · · · · They moved them up to the level of assassinating

16· federal judges, political people, things like that.· You want

17· the names, I can tell ya.

18· · · · · · So, anyway, part of their (inaudible) was various

19· types of attacks on the Supreme Court, to take down as many

20· judges as they could, and Roberts was aware of this.

21· · · · · · He actually provided some scheduling, because

22· apparently the justices are not all there at one time, they

23· come and go as they please, and these three would be working

24· on something, these three -- and he provided this to the

25· group so they could finalize their plan.

Page 13 BACKGROUND

·1· · · · · · They were very, very close to what they were trying

·2· to do.· They were given explosives, all types of automatic

·3· weapons, they had rocket launchers, and they were very close

·4· to it.

·5· · · · · · They were going to assassinate F. Dennis Saylor, a

·6· federal judge in Massachusetts; Martha Coakley; Lisa Monaco

·7· and her family -- they were gonna make that look like a home

·8· invasion and film it until later when they needed it.

·9· · · · · · And this was their initial attack plan, and then

10· the Supreme Court.· This was a group that got infiltrated on

11· their request.

12· · · · · · And when I found out what they were doing, that

13· they were going to attack these judges, they were going to

14· attack the Supreme Court, I tried to end-run them.

15· · · · · · I had minders.· People kept tabs on me.· I had FBI

16· minders.· But I tried to end-run them and expose it.· I took

17· all the evidence and went to Homeland Security, who were

18· overwhelmed and called in the FBI, and then the DOJ came

19· right back to me, and they picked me up just a few weeks

20· later when they found who I was.

21· · · · · · The damage to their plots had been done.· They did

22· get close to assassinating people up there.· Lisa Monaco --

23· the judges were under 24/7 security, Martha Coakley had in-

24· state security, and it did prevent them from going after the

25· Supreme Court, although their plans were all out -- they had

Page 14 BACKGROUND

·1· the maps, they had the weapons, they had everything planned.

·2· So, at least it prevented something like that.

·3· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Now, were -- the teams that

·4· were supposed to do the actual operations against the judges,

·5· were those Americans or were they foreign?

·6· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · No.· These were Americans.

·7· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.

·8· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · A third would be the sovereign

·9· citizen group and two-thirds would be FBI people, or people

10· working with the FBI.· They were gonna get rid of them

11· anyway.· And, actually, I have recordings of their planning

12· on the phone with me as, you know, part of this group.

13· · · · · · And then they did not hang up the phone, they did

14· not kill the phone, and we were listening to them talk about

15· killing me and my wife, things like that.

16· · · · · · And another time they actually butt-dialed me and

17· they were talking about -- he was on the phone talking to

18· various people about their plans, about who they were going

19· after and what they were gonna do to us because we knew too

20· much and we were outside at the time.

21· · · · · · So, they could not do their plan.· We got the

22· people under surveillance.· We saved them, got credit for

23· saving them.· They were very upset that their plans had gone

24· to crap.· They were very upset with me, especially when they

25· came and picked me up, but it stopped it.

Page 15 BACKGROUND

·1· · · · · · Their plans were written out.· They were -- they

·2· had maps, they had surveillance, they had quite a bit of

·3· equipment.

·4· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · What was the timeline that they

·5· were hoping to do this in?

·6· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · This would be right after --

·7· within the first year of Hillary Clinton's presidency.· She

·8· was not supposed to lose.

·9· · · · · · So, this was all planned up and -- it was more than

10· just then.· It was twofold.· They wanted to pack the court

11· and take out as many as they could.

12· · · · · · Roberts was actually helping because he didn't

13· wanna be one of them, and he wanted some choice in who would

14· on the bench after that.· He wanted to maintain some form of

15· control, so he did provide information.

16· · · · · · But this was to be done within the first year of

17· Hillary Clinton's campaign so that they could ban firearms as

18· well and impact the Court, so they'd have plenty of time to

19· do that.· That was their two main goals.

20· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Do you believe the death of

21· Antonin Scalia was a part of this same plot, or is that -- do

22· you know if that was a separate --

23· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · It was the same people.· He was

24· a backup plan.· He was their biggest threat being the most

25· conservative justice.

Page 16 BACKGROUND

·1· · · · · · Justice Scalia actually -- I believe he found out

·2· about this, the plans, and he went to the White House.· Like

·3· a week before his death I believe he found out what they were

·4· trying to do, when they moved away from the overall attack of

·5· where these people lived or, you know, they would attack

·6· around the holidays when more than one justice would be in

·7· their home, things like this.· And, again, Roberts was

·8· providing this.

·9· · · · · · But they had to take him out.· He was seen as their

10· biggest obstacle.· So, the same basic group that was involved

11· were given access to the ranch where he was found.· They

12· talked about how they did it.· They had a couple different

13· options.

14· · · · · · But it was discussed prior to his death, what they

15· intended to do, where they could possibly do it, how they

16· could do it, who they would need.· The records are there at

17· the Cibolo Ranch.

18· · · · · · One person was brought in -- there was three men.

19· One person was brought in as a temp worker.· The other two --

20· same team -- were brought in as servants for a group that was

21· there hunting.

22· · · · · · And they discussed how it was done, that they used

23· dipso -- dimethylsulfoxide, which is a fairly inert chemical.

24· It just goes through your skin.· But if you mix it with a

25· poison or a drug or something like that, it'll go directly in

Page 17 BACKGROUND

·1· your system and overload you.· I believe that's why he was

·2· found with the pillow over his face; he was struggling to

·3· breathe.· He couldn't breathe, he was choking.

·4· · · · · · And this particular chemical, you can tailor it to

·5· the person; if they have a drug problem, you could put

·6· Fentanyl in it and overdose them, if they have a heart

·7· condition, it would take very little to go directly in.· It

·8· would be like a direct injection into the heart.· And they

·9· talk about how they did it.

10· · · · · · And Roberts is on the phone with these people

11· discussing the successor, that he wanted a say in it because

12· now it was only gonna be one person and he wanted to pick

13· that person, and he wanted a say in who was going to take it.

14· · · · · · And, of course, there was a lot of people that were

15· talking about Eric Holder taking it, all kinds of people, but

16· he wanted a say in who was going to take over Justice

17· Scalia's spot.· And I don't think he got it.

18· · · · · · I mean, obviously it didn't happen because

19· President Trump was here, but he did want it.· And this was

20· all prior, the discussions and him complaining that he wasn't

21· getting any say prior to his death, his sudden death.

22· · · · · · So, it was well known and --

23· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · So, aside from the -- aside

24· from Roberts being (inaudible) on this, did Rosenstein or

25· anyone outside of the White House -- had they been made aware

Page 18 BACKGROUND

·1· of the plans, perhaps in Hillary's camp, that you can speak

·2· about?

·3· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Oh, Hillary and Obama knew

·4· about it.· I mean, it was supposed to be done under her

·5· watch, her term, so that they could pack the Court.· They

·6· were fully aware of it.

·7· · · · · · Rod has an intense hatred of Hillary even though he

·8· worked with her, and he had to.· He's not fond of Obama,

·9· really.· He's only fond of himself.

10· · · · · · But this was plans to be enacted through them, and

11· Rod was integral in wanting the Hammer system through

12· Baltimore.· This was why he was the only U.S. attorney to

13· keep his job under Obama.

14· · · · · · Now, Obama fired every U.S. attorney at the same

15· time except Rod -- he was the only one -- and this is why,

16· because he was running things for them.· He was involved in

17· their plans, and he was running the Hammer and things through

18· Baltimore.

19· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · So, you've also done interviews

20· as to -- switching channels slightly, but I'm sure it'll tie

21· back together -- the death of Seth Rich --

22· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Uh-huh.

23· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · -- and Rod Rosenstein was

24· witting in this -- in this operation as well, I believe.

25· Correct?

Page 19 BACKGROUND

·1· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Yes.· (Coughs, drinks water)

·2· Okay.· Sorry.· He was for their reasons, for the illegal

·3· reasons, but also to cover himself.

·4· · · · · · When Seth Rich had gone in the first time, I just

·5· don't have much information on it other than what I was told,

·6· but not what I had seen personally.

·7· · · · · · His first contact with WikiLeaks, I just don't

·8· know.· I do know that when he went to him the second time and

·9· came back, WikiLeaks had directed him on how to get further

10· information, and they wanted specific things, "Look here,

11· look here, here," because when he went in for the break-in he

12· grabbed a lot of information, just downloaded everything he

13· could that exposed a lot.· They were worried about the

14· exposure.

15· · · · · · The DNC -- Hillary and Bowser, Abrams -- not Abrams

16· -- excuse me -- Bowser and Brazile -- excuse me -- they were

17· all very worried about it, but Rod was personally worried

18· about it as well because he had been authoring stuff to

19· affect Hillary Clinton and he didn't want that to come out

20· because he would be out of it, he would be done, he would not

21· be appointed to anything, and he had a personal interest in

22· that one.

23· · · · · · So, when it got dumped in his lap to handle the

24· problem, he hired -- tapped people who he'd already worked

25· with for years who were dirty and he controlled.

Page 20 BACKGROUND

·1· · · · · · They owed their continued federal careers to him.

·2· He had saved them before, looked over things, allowed them to

·3· continue their career.· And he (inaudible) people all around

·4· him in one small circle in Baltimore.

·5· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · So, was it intended to be an

·6· assassination of Seth Rich or was it more intended to be a

·7· robbery, or do you know?

·8· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Intended to be a robbery, rough

·9· him up.· All they wanted was the thumb drive that he

10· routinely carried on him, the information he was going to

11· pass to WikiLeaks, what he had uncovered, and the more

12· focused information that WikiLeaks had requested.

13· · · · · · That's what they wanted.· He did not leave it at

14· home.· He always carried it because he had people living with

15· him.· And, again, Rod was very upset that this could expose

16· everything and wreck his plans.· He would've been done.

17· · · · · · It was a fairly tenuous relationship, you know, him

18· being a Republican and things, but he had proved himself to

19· be really dirty like they were and willing to give access to

20· everything he was doing for them.

21· · · · · · So, he had to recover it, and they didn't care --

22· he did not care how it was done except for it was supposed to

23· be robbed.· They had to recover it, did not care.· But Rod

24· put -- the additional thing on it was "Get it, no matter

25· how."

Page 21 BACKGROUND

·1· · · · · · He hired -- tapped his agent friend from DEA who he

·2· had covered for many, many times -- and he's dirty -- in

·3· Baltimore and other places throughout Maryland and then put

·4· him in charge of it.

·5· · · · · · He recruited someone else, and then they went down

·6· -- and this particular DEA agent is the gang specialist for

·7· the DEA, and specializes further in MS-13.

·8· · · · · · He was the one who went outside the local people

·9· and hired -- (inaudible) found the two MS-13 people down

10· south and brought them up -- or met them, actually.· They

11· came up and met him and he brought them into the city.· And

12· things went poorly beyond that.

13· · · · · · They were supposed to rob him.· Then the two guys

14· went ahead and killed him -- shot him, he died later.· They

15· recovered the thumb drive, which was then switched for one

16· that Rod had provided, the one that Shaun [Sean] had loaded up for

17· him previously.

18· · · · · · So, he did -- he was able to recover, keep his

19· involvement in altering emails, breaking into Hillary

20· Clinton's server, things like that, and he kept --

21· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · (Interposing) So, they switched

22· a thumb drive that was on the body for a thumb drive that Rod

23· had prepared to be left behind as a --

24· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Right.

25· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.

Page 22 BACKGROUND

·1· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · One that would be convincing

·2· but not expose him.

·3· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Understood.

·4· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · A lot of it was the same

·5· information, but not -- because they knew where they breaches

·6· had occurred, so a lot of it was the same thing, just void of

·7· anything that would point towards them or Rod specifically.

·8· · · · · · And things rapidly went downhill because they

·9· couldn't break into it.· It was encrypted.· They got it to a

10· couple different people.· They couldn't get into it and they

11· decided to clean up the mess, and one DEA agent went down the

12· following day, called out, took his wife's car and drove down

13· and killed them, things like that.

14· · · · · · So, it went bad quickly once he died.· It's

15· supposed to be a robbery, and the next thing they hear is --

16· you know, Donna Brazile and Muriel Bowser, the mayor of D.C.,

17· were at the hospital before he was even brought in, and they

18· did have people at the crime scene as well, and they were

19· there to recover it.

20· · · · · · As I said, it was supposed to be a robbery, he was

21· supposed to be, you know, beat up, unconscious, bad shape,

22· and they wanted to recover the thumb drive.· That’s why they

23· were there.

24· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · So, back to Rod Rosenstein for

25· a moment, what can you tell us about his involvement with

Page 23 BACKGROUND

·1· foreign nations with any type of intelligence transfer to

·2· groups outside of the country?

·3· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · This goes back to the FBI

·4· operation called Ghost Stories.· It was very successful.

·5· They just kept heavy surveillance on known Russian assets

·6· within the U.S., everything they were doing, whatever they

·7· found, you know, what they were communicating back.

·8· · · · · · It was just surveillance.· But if you knew what

·9· they were sending back, then it would go the other way, you

10· could tell what they were accessing and what they had access

11· to.· Thoroughly good operation.· It was supposedly very

12· successful.

13· · · · · · It was Obama and Biden who did the Russian Reset,

14· along with Secretary Clinton, and they didn't want any

15· problems with the Russians (inaudible) so they told them to

16· cancel it.· Well, they didn't.· They kept their communication

17· open with them, it just changed.

18· · · · · · Instead of just surveillance, they started

19· communicating, they started providing information, and

20· initially it was wrong, but then they started giving it to

21· them in an exchange type of situation.

22· · · · · · Then they started altering the information, giving

23· them information, giving them inaccurate information.· They

24· were working them from the other side.

25· · · · · · Rod was aware of this.· He was part of it at this

Page 24 BACKGROUND

·1· time, because once it was shut down it became under the

·2· heading of the DOJ in Maryland and D.C., so he was part of

·3· it.· And then they were giving us this information.

·4· · · · · · They tried to pay him and he didn't take it.· He

·5· got -- he was like "Oh, no, no, no, no," because they were

·6· coming towards 2015, 2016 at the time and he was angling for

·7· a big position -- Attorney General, Supreme Court, then

·8· hopefully Vice President -- so he didn't want anything like

·9· that to pop up.

10· · · · · · Well, Shaun [Sean] Bridges was actually taking the money

11· they were offering -- he was laundering it through bitcoin

12· around the world -- and Rod was hyper-pissed when he found

13· out.· It's one of the reasons he went after Shaun [Sean] and put him

14· in jail.· He's still there.

15· · · · · · And so the deal was "You get six years, keep your

16· mouth shut or we'll go after you for everything and get 40."

17· But he started talking, had too much access when he was in

18· Terre Haute, and they brought him out to Virginia, where he's

19· at now, just to keep an eye on him.

20· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.

Page 1

VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE

DATE OF RECORDING

JANUARY 2021

Page 2 VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE

1· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · All right.· We're here again

·2· with Ryan Dark White taking an interview for Attorney Lin

·3· Wood.

·4· · · · · · We're gonna speak briefly about Vice President Mike

·5· Pence in specific, in as much amplifying detail as we can

·6· gather, as to his relationships -- no worries -- as to his

·7· relationships and any crimes he may be a part of.

·8· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · All right.· I didn't realize I

·9· was on.· Okay.· Mike Pence, when he was in Congress he had

10· been surveilled multiple times.· He is known to be bisexual

11· but tries to keep it hidden.· He puts forth a persona of

12· über-Christian.

13· · · · · · When he was governor he was very strict on the gay

14· and lesbian communities, things like this, to hide that.· He

15· was surveilled then.

16· · · · · · And it was well known the FBI and CIA do illegal

17· surveillance of many members of -- you know, politicians at

18· all levels.· To get it, it's all illegal.· They want the

19· leverage.· And it was well known.· They said --

20· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · So he was just kinda caught up

21· in a dragnet of just general surveillance of Congressional

22· members?

23· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · I mean, it was known.· There

24· were rumors.· So, they (inaudible) down and did the

25· surveillance through --

Page 3 VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE

·1· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Just to have a good baseline

·2· for the future, I suppose.

·3· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Well, one, he is a politician.

·4· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Uh-huh.

·5· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · He'll be around.· He has

·6· influence.· So, the FBI is all about getting influence.· Now,

·7· they're dirty, so they control it.· It's not like they

·8· control it every day.· They don't tell them "Do this, this,

·9· this and this," it's just when they need the big one they can

10· call it in.

11· · · · · · And then when he became governor he felt more

12· secure to pursue his longer-term relationships.· Like I said,

13· there's one roughly 20 years his junior that was a longer-

14· term one that he had had when he was in Congress, and then

15· there's one that was much more sporadic, but that gentleman's

16· about half his age.· He's the one that introduced the younger

17· and younger people to him.

18· · · · · · But as governor he felt that he was much more

19· secure, not as wide-open, and able to pursue it, and he went

20· the other way with is politics and cracked down on gay and

21· lesbian communities (inaudible) he would never have anything

22· to do with that.

23· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Now, Mike Pence is known to

24· never be in public with another woman besides his wife.· Do

25· you know that -- has he ever been seen in public with these

Page 4 VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE

·1· young men?· Was that something he ever felt like he needed to

·2· hide or is that just kinda swept under the --

·3· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · I don't know if he was in

·4· public with them or not.· They would usually set up a

·5· location that was already wired up before he got there, so --

·6· or it was a known location or the location -- like the

·7· younger gentleman was helping, and he helped set him up, so

·8· he would tell them where they were going to meet.

·9· · · · · · That's why he was -- he was the one -- the one that

10· was about half his age was -- I've seen the videos.

11· · · · · · I mean, I've seen a few from when he was in

12· Congress, but I've seen these from when he was governor and

13· made copies of them, and Shaun [Sean] encrypted them, Shaun [Sean] Bridges.

14· · · · · · So, he -- that guy was actually working with the

15· FBI to help set him up, so he would provide locations where

16· they were going to meet and they'd be there ahead of time, so

17· they had -- these were probably the best surveillance tapes

18· they had of him.

19· · · · · · The other ones would be this or that, some better

20· than others.· This one, you got the whole group.

21· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Uh-huh.

22· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · And when he actually got into

23· talks about being vice president, running with President

24· Trump, they shut it down because they had everything they

25· needed to control the vice president.· And it looks like they

Page 5 VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE

·1· did.

·2· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Hmm.

·3· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · So, you know.· Then, of course,

·4· he was involved with the other stuff with Rod Rosenstein and

·5· Roberts to control -- get President Trump out of there.· Paul

·6· Ryan and Romney, those are the people mostly involved in it.

·7· · · · · · They wanted to get President Trump removed in any

·8· way possible so that he would become president.· He felt that

·9· he had been passed over, he was due, it was his perfect time.

10· · · · · · And he had actually ran for president in the

11· election and was quickly surpassed by President Trump, so he

12· felt slighted and did not like President Trump for any

13· reason, especially that one.

14· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · So, was there an active plot

15· between him -- between Mike Pence and Rod Rosenstein and Ryan

16· and --

17· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Romney.

18· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · -- Mitt Romney?

19· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Uh-huh.

20· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Can you discuss what that

21· might've looked like?

22· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · They wanted to remove him any

23· way possible.· They had worked with Roberts prior to this,

24· prior to the actual election, and Roberts had actually helped

25· them write up the FISA warrants with Pete Strock [Strzok], and

Page 6 VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE

·1· (inaudible) would write them up maybe and Roberts would send

·2· them off to be signed by whoever judge he controlled.

·3· · · · · · But -- they had started this, but once he was

·4· elected, once Rod was appointed, the focus shifted to Rod

·5· Rosenstein, and that was up to him, using that guidance of

·6· what they wanted to do, and he coordinated with all the deep

·7· state Democrats, whatever you wanna say, to take him down.

·8· · · · · · The Russian Collusion with Mueller and Comey, who

·9· were involved in it, they were the ones getting information

10· back and forth from various governments.· They were the ones

11· handling the information from Ghost Stories.· That continued.

12· That was them.· Now, Mueller ran Ghost Stories from way back.

13· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.

14· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · So, they were all involved in

15· it, and they were trying to remove President Trump in any

16· way, shape or form.· It was Rod who wanted to go after the

17· 25th Amendment.· And he has definitely worn a wire before.

18· So it wasn't a joke; it was a serious threat.· And they tried

19· many, many times.

20· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.· Are you aware if

21· President Trump was ever made aware of this during the

22· administration as far as the underhand dealings that Pence is

23· associated with?

24· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · I don't know for sure.· I had

25· hoped -- I made a tape in 2016 in Baltimore with this one

Page 7 VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE

·1· group, and it was made expressly to get to Devin Nunes, but

·2· there was a member of this group who -- he was just

·3· unprofessional -- it was all about him.

·4· · · · · · When they saw what was on it, Devin Nunes was very

·5· impressed with it, as was Cash Patel, and they wanted the

·6· rest of it.· He had only given them about a 20-minute sample

·7· of a three-and-a-half-hour tape.

·8· · · · · · But he got in the middle of it.· He wanted to

·9· control it.· He wanted everybody to come to him for the

10· source.· And I was like "Just give it to them. You know, they

11· need to know."

12· · · · · · This was right after Rod had been tapped for DAG

13· but not accepted -- he accepted it but he hadn't taken the

14· office yet, and I'm trying to warn him about what he's really

15· like and he's working with Pence, and it's like "This is

16· gonna be terrible."· Then this guy got in the way and screwed

17· it all up.· So, by the time --

18· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · This is Matt Couch?

19· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Yes.· "Lumpy Loveseat," that's

20· him.· But, yeah.· He -- he messed it all up and he -- he

21· wanted to get in the middle, he wanted to be the hero, it was

22· all about him and the donations.· And he immediately turned

23· on Mr. Brutowsky [phonetic] -- he's a very kind man -- who

24· wanted to really help.

25· · · · · · They wanted everything immediately.· He wouldn't do

Page 8 VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE

·1· it.· He's negotiating with them for weeks and weeks, and then

·2· by the time they finally got a copy it was a blank copy.· It

·3· was just bad all -- yeah, he screwed it all.· And once it

·4· finally got to them, they had moved on.

·5· · · · · · He really ruined it.· And he ruined the warning.

·6· 'Cause I told him , I said, "Now, here's me.· It's on the

·7· video.· It's me.· I've got my background.· It's gonna

·8· (inaudible) me.· I don't care.· Give it to them.· He needs to

·9· know this."

10· · · · · · I thought it was very exciting, President Trump's

11· presence, and he messed it all up.· So …

12· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.

13· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · People tried.

14· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Can you give me some more

15· details on the -- on the Hammer, Sunrise, Sunset and how the

16· leak -- that spy ring was working at that time?

17· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Like I said -- and these are

18· software -- what?

19· · · · · · UNKNOWN FEMALE:· · ·No.

20· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Oh.· I thought you were waving.

21· Okay.· These are software.· They're software.· You can tailor

22· it to what you want.

23· · · · · · Hammer's the big one.· There's Sunrise, and one

24· that's also military but narrowly focused.· Sunset is one --

25· same thing but focused more on the surveillance side that

Page 9 VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE

·1· they would use to exploit -- I don't know -- phone records,

·2· computers, things like this.· It was more of a civilian

·3· version of it.

·4· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Is this Hammer the super

·5· computer as mentioned lately in the Hammer Scorecard with the

·6· recent election?

·7· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Yes.

·8· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.

·9· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · There were people involved in

10· the -- in vote manipulation.· They had taken care of that as

11· well.· Because they were using it not just in the selection.

12· They used it in 2018.

13· · · · · · It was set up in 2016 when they lost· a lot of

14· their control over the satellite stuff, so they moved it

15· overseas.· That's Dr. Molly McCauley.· That was her forte.

16· That's why she's no longer with us.

17· · · · · · But as far as Hammer, it was running out of Fort

18· Washington, but the satellite service was in Baltimore.· And

19· it was a CISSP computer.· It was computer crimes, internet,

20· things like that.· So, it's the DOJ super computer.· It's

21· hooked into everything, and it was run through there.

22· · · · · · (Inaudible) individual pieces, you could drive out

23· and find an open port and go through the post office or porn

24· sites or FedEx or whatever you wanted, and the V.A. was wide

25· open in many spots, so that was one of the favorite ones that

Page 10 VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE

·1· Shaun [Sean] and other people used to go through and infiltrate and

·2· get access and then come back and do what they needed to do.

·3· · · · · · They went through the Post Office to place child

·4· porn on Ms. Acheson's [Sharyl Attkisson] husband's computer, and that was Shaun

·5· [Sean]. So, they attempted to remove it later and didn't get all of

·6· it, but -- so, that was just how they operated.· And this is

·7· normal, everyday -- completely illegal but normal, everyday

·8· business for them.

·9· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.· Is there any additional

10· information we can get on Pence for this that would -- as far

11· as shine a light on current events being what they are here?

12· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Well, I mean, he -- he was

13· always a snake in the grass.· He was the mole.· He never

14· liked Trump and was only there to act like, you know, he's

15· (inaudible) him to get the position, and all have seen

16· recently what he did with it and was preparing for that the

17· whole time.· (Inaudible).

18· · · · · · In 2016 I tried to warn the president of what was

19· going on, especially Rod-centric, what -- you know, he was

20· working these people and what they had planned, but it didn't

21· get there, as we discussed.

22· · · · · · But he's a scumbag.· I mean, he's compromised.

23· He's been compromised.· He knows it.· And then --

24· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · (Interposing) Have you ever

25· heard of any foreign interference or any type of affiliations

Page 11 VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE

·1· outside the country with Pence?

·2· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · With Pence specifically?· A lot

·3· of stuff was given to Iran and China, a lot of software, the

·4· programs, things like this.· A lot of tech was given to Iran,

·5· which immediately ended up in China's hands and then

·6· (inaudible) China.

·7· · · · · · In 2016 -- actually, before that Molly -- Molly had

·8· discovered the satellites were being used to manipulate

·9· elections, and it was used in 2016 -- huge -- just like we've

10· seen recently.· And then they lost control of that when

11· President Trump won.

12· · · · · · So, in 2018 a lot of that had already been

13· transferred overseas -- Iran, Italy, China.· And then I wrote

14· about that a couple years ago, about what they had done.· So,

15· they had already exposed all that.· It had already gone over

16· there.

17· · · · · · So, they went kind of old-school in 2018 to take

18· over the Congress, to get Nance (inaudible).· They had

19· recooked the books on as many as they needed, much lower key.

20· This time they just went nuts with it in every fashion.

21· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.· Now, Pence's wife, how

22· witting is she in all the pedophilia in all of this?

23· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · She covers it up for him.

24· She's completely a political animal.· One of the reasons that

25· the younger guy was sporadic is because she felt it was more

Page 12 VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE

·1· dangerous and was harder to control.· It was -- he'd pop up.

·2· It wasn't something necessarily scheduled.

·3· · · · · · I mean, he'd pop up and then it would be scheduled

·4· later, but it wasn't something that was set.· So, to her it

·5· was much riskier.· But she was the manager for the --

·6· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.

·7· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · -- she's the one who kept it

·8· quiet.

·9· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Would she be aware of the

10· pedophilia as well, with the young, young children?

11· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Oh, sure.

12· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Yeah.

13· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · I mean, it's not like he hid

14· this stuff from her, because she managed it.

15· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Uh-huh.

16· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · And she's --

17· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Just as complicit.

18· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Huh?

19· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · She's complicit in this.

20· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Oh, sure.· Oh, yeah.· Oh, she

21· knew all about that, and she knew about it for a long time.

22· And so is Roberts.· I mean, Roberts is flat-out gay, at least

23· he is now.· He has been ever since he was a child.· Which

24· nothing wrong with being gay, but you're high and

25· manipulating stuff, and, so …

Page 13 VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE

·1· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.· Do you have any

·2· questions for him on Pence?

·3· · · · · · UNKNOWN FEMALE:· · ·I guess just wondering how he's

·4· been able to keep all that from his public life.

·5· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Yeah.· What is your opinions on

·6· how he's been able to keep that so quiet?

·7· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Pence?

·8· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Yeah.

·9· · · · · · UNKNOWN FEMALE:· · ·Yeah.

10· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Well, I mean, the company he

11· kept in Congress were all the same thing, they're all under

12· surveillance, they're all dirty in one fashion or another.

13· So many of them are dirty; it's very disarming.

14· · · · · · And his wife manages the stuff, and he could do

15· deals if something did come out.· They could quash it, they

16· could make a deal, they could -- you know, if something was

17· hinted at they could address it because he had political

18· power, either there or governor or whatever.

19· · · · · · So, I'm sure things came out, as they do for most

20· of them, but things go away, too, especially in the

21· (inaudible).

22· · · · · · UNKNOWN FEMALE:· · ·Were you aware of any of this

23· going on from 2016 to 2020 in the White House or anything?

24· Or did he keep it all outside?

25· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Oh, his male relationships?

Page 14 VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE

·1· · · · · · UNKNOWN FEMALE:· · ·Yes.

·2· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · I don't know if he maintained

·3· them after the election.· It was so -- it was so important to

·4· keep him buried, you know, "run silent, run deep."· That's

·5· how they described it.· They wouldn't save him.

·6· · · · · · He did provide info.· He actually let stuff leak.

·7· He let stuff leak from certain conversations the president

·8· had with a staffer, so (inaudible) the staffer be blamed

·9· because it was somebody that Mike didn't care for, and it got

10· out.· The president blamed them because of the prior

11· conversation, but it wasn't actually them -- not in all

12· cases, but some.

13· · · · · · At that point I don't know if he had any other

14· relationships or maintained the same ones because I just

15· didn't have the access anymore to it so I can't say, but it

16· was mostly important to them to keep it quiet or keep him

17· under control, 'cause that was an ace in the hole they

18· needed.

19· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · All right.· Well, thanks.

Page 1

DIRTY TRICK SQUAD

DATE OF RECORDING

JANUARY 2021

Page 2 DIRTY TRICK SQUAD

·1· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · All right.· So, I'm gonna ask

·2· you if we could get into some more of the details with the

·3· Dirty Trick Squad and how Rosenstein was a part of that group

·4· and if Roberts had any type of interaction with the group as

·5· well.

·6· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · "Dirty Trick Squad" was just a

·7· nickname.· It certainly wasn't anything official.· This was a

·8· group of people that were either dirty or they controlled. I

·9· was one that was controlled.

10· · · · · · There was Rod, Sean [Shawn] Henry -- he was FBI -- Shaun [Sean]

11· Bridges -- Secret Service -- Joseph Rosati, who was with the

12· DEA.· Alan Boroshok was ATF, Gregory Utz, who was the TFO

13· with the DEA, but he was formerly Baltimore County Police.

14· · · · · · That was the basis of the Dirty Trick Squad.· You

15· had the computer experts, you had the muscle, you had the

16· tactical experts, and that's what they were doing.

17· · · · · · And then there was another group in Fort

18· Washington.· He was running one down there.· This was the

19· satellite location in Baltimore just for the really illegal

20· stuff -- illegal communications, hacking, phone tapping, you

21· name it.

22· · · · · · They concentrated -- their main focus, all the

23· time, Title III judges, federal judges.· But they would go

24· after anyone -- political rivals, sitting politicians,

25· anybody they needed to go after, anybody they were pointed

Page 3 DIRTY TRICK SQUAD

·1· at.· They went after family members of judges and compromised

·2· people as much as they possibly could.

·3· · · · · · They had no problem hacking computers and planting

·4· information to compromise people.· This is something they had

·5· done numerous times.

·6· · · · · · Rod had done this for years and years -- so had

·7· Shaun [Sean] Bridges -- where they would finagle a case that they

·8· had before the court where -- for instance, they would arrest

·9· a gentleman and he had money, he had property, and he had the

10· resources to fight them.

11· · · · · · They didn't like that, so Shaun [Sean] would go in, plant

12· child porn on their computer, and what do you know?· Oh!· The

13· examination.· Now you got this on there.· "I don't know

14· anything about it."· "Well, it's on there.· We're gonna

15· charge ya."

16· · · · · · And then he would -- he didn't want that to ruin

17· his life, didn't wanna go to prison as a pedophile -- you

18· know what happens -- and things -- and they would use this as

19· leverage in hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of cases --

20· and then he would plead -- the person they charged would

21· plead to a lesser charge that would not show up on the

22· record, but he would have to forfeit property, money, things

23· like that, and they would skim their percentage off.

24· · · · · · Shaun [Sean] Bridges was particularly good at it -- it was

25· his specialty -- and he had done this at the county and state

Page 4 DIRTY TRICK SQUAD

·1· levels and got in trouble a couple times, which is why he

·2· came under the sight of Rod Rosenstein, who got him up to

·3· federal.

·4· · · · · · Shaun [Sean] did not like Obama, didn't like Hillary.· He

·5· had access to the White House, the Air Force One, the CIA.

·6· He had those kind of clearances as the number-one expert on

·7· forensic study of the computers for the Secret Service, then

·8· for most of the government.

·9· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Now, was he a government

10· employee?· Was he a contractor?· What was --

11· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · He was Secret Service.· He was

12· a Secret Service agent.

13· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.

14· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · A full Secret Service agent.

15· So, he had access to all these things.· Because of his

16· clearances, because of his expertise, he could go anywhere.

17· He was often in the White House, texting the location of the

18· president and Obama and what they were doing.

19· · · · · · He hacked into Obama's Blackberry just for fun,

20· things like that, and shared messages with people, hacked the

21· girls' phones.

22· · · · · · I mean, it was nothing (inaudible).· He had a list

23· of people that he would just call up and watch them do their

24· daily stuff.· He's just truly gifted with the computers.· I'm

25· good at the computers -- I can do any of it you need -- but

Page 5 DIRTY TRICK SQUAD

·1· he's just one of those people born to do it.· He can do it

·2· like breathing.

·3· · · · · · He's a violent person, which belies his size.· He's

·4· only about 5'9", 5'8" and he's maybe 120 pounds when he's not

·5· drinking, but he is a violent person, and arrogant, and he's

·6· all about the money.

·7· · · · · · This was the core group of the Dirty Trick Squad.

·8· And that's all they did, was hack people, steal information,

·9· alter emails, manipulate things, and sell intelligence,

10· launder -- Shaun [Sean] Wesley Bridges, the Secret Service agent,

11· was the foremost expert on e-commerce and bitcoin; that's

12· what he's actually in prison for -- and their illegal profits

13· that they would skim off, or they would target people with

14· cash or different bank accounts.

15· · · · · · Anything they could skim, they would run it through

16· Bitcoin.· He'd launder it for them.· And he still holds

17· millions of dollars online in various accounts.· He also

18· holds several passports and will disappear as soon as he's

19· released.

20· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Do you know where he'll

21· disappear to?

22· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Central or South America.· He's

23· discussed Argentina and Columbia as possibilities because his

24· wife's family is from there, they have family there.· He was

25· able to purchase illegitimate passports and documents from

Page 6 DIRTY TRICK SQUAD

·1· governments in South America.· And he has the money to do so.

·2· He's all about the money.

·3· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Can you tell me about Alan

·4· Boroshok?

·5· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Boroshok, he's ATF.· He's

·6· retired now.· He's a nasty piece of work.· He gets involved

·7· in his official capacity with the illegal gunrunning for Fast

·8· and Furious.· He was the one that made sure the paperwork

·9· stayed clean and things came back in the country.· They were

10· spying [sic] guns supposedly that would be tracked.· Then he

11· made sure things stayed clean as far as serial numbers,

12· things like that.

13· · · · · · He's been dealing guns his entire career as far as

14· I know -- he has lots of disposable money at his disposal --

15· he has lots of cash at his disposal -- and things like that.

16· He lives very well.

17· · · · · · When Rod started falling out of favor as the DAG,

18· they felt that their -- there was already thoughts --

19· Boroshok -- they felt that their protection was leaving, so

20· Boroshok and Rosati both divorced their wives, no contest,

21· put everything in her name, paid off their existing house

22· with -- I think Rosati it was over $300,000 and Boroshok was

23· even more -- in cash, bought another house with like 250,000

24· in cash down payment, lived there -- Rosati lived with his

25· wife that he just divorced --

Page 7 DIRTY TRICK SQUAD

·1· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · (Interposing) Now, when you say

·2· "cash," you mean by transfer or by hard cash?

·3· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · They actually had cash to pay

·4· all things --

·5· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.

·6· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · -- and were able to come up

·7· with large checks as well.· But, yeah, actually he lived with

·8· his wife.· He's always had cash.· Now, if you look at him on

·9· the surface, he's a barely-getting-by DEA agent who owes

10· money to several people --

11· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · (Interposing) Is this Rosati or

12· --

13· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Rosati.

14· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Oh, it is.· Okay.· Could you do

15· Boroshok?· We'll get to Rosati in a second.

16· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · (Mumbles)

17· · · · · · INTE3RVIEWER:· · · ·To keep it all -- keep it

18· straight.

19· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Boroshok, gotcha.· Boroshok

20· divorced his wife the same time as Rosati, paid off the

21· house, gave her about $600,000 as part of the settlement, put

22· everything in her name after paying off the house in cash,

23· bought a large condo on the Potomac for himself, has a custom

24· van filled with road race bikes that he -- he likes to

25· bicycle.

Page 8 DIRTY TRICK SQUAD

·1· · · · · · These are all 10-, 12-, 15-thousand-dollar bikes

·2· that are custom made for him, his size -- they're measured

·3· and everything.

·4· · · · · · This is just one of his hobbies.· He's got

·5· watercraft and cars and all kinds of stuff, never has a

·6· problem finding cash because he's dealing guns and helps

·7· people clear up stuff that is out there.· He helped buy the

·8· firearm for Seth Rich.

·9· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.· Very good.· So, now on

10· to Rosati, Joseph Rosati.

11· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Uh-huh.

12· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Let's discuss -- I know you've

13· got a little bit more information on him than some of the

14· others, so …

15· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Rosati's a DEA steroid freak.

16· He's like 6'2" or so, a big body builder.· He's a violent,

17· nasty, lying person.· His -- he always has been.· It's not

18· just me saying it, this is other people that he's worked

19· with.· Other agents have complained about the same thing.

20· · · · · · There are dozens of those, dozens of cases where he

21· has added drugs to stings.· There's an instance where --

22· there's one drug case, there was 15 agents involved, and the

23· only complaints in the case from the people being arrested

24· were about Rosati, and the exact same complaints from the

25· agents.

Page 9 DIRTY TRICK SQUAD

·1· · · · · · He always had to be the one to swoop -- he never

·2· did any work, he's always the cowboy, had to be out on his

·3· own.

·4· · · · · · He's always the one to swoop in with the big bust,

·5· you know, 14 agents would find 30 pounds of marijuana and he

·6· would swoop in all by himself out of nowhere and "Oh, I got a

·7· kilo of coke," you know, and make the big bust, and they

·8· complained.· Agents on numerous cases and in numerous

·9· locations would complain about him doing this.

10· · · · · · He's also been sued many times by people who've --

11· people who flat-out said, "I'm a drug dealer.· I sell

12· marijuana.· I've never touched the other stuff.· It's all

13· I've ever sold.· I don't believe in it," but he added it to

14· it, I mean, the exact same complaints over and over again

15· from not only, you know, defendants but agents working with

16· him, and when things would get too bad, they would just move

17· him off into another region, another district.

18· · · · · · But he's a nasty, violent person that I've

19· personally had to deal with.

20· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Now, you've -- you mentioned in

21· a previous tape that he and Boroshok were involved with the

22· Seth Rich murder.

23· · · · · · Are there any other murders that you know of or

24· have heard that he may be associated with, and, if so, how

25· were those perpetrated?

Page 10 DIRTY TRICK SQUAD

·1· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Boroshok was involved.· He

·2· supplied the firearm and made it disappear after, or he got

·3· it destroyed.· Rosati was involved with the Seth Rich.· He

·4· was there.· He's the one that picked up the MS-13 people

·5· outside the city and brought them in (inaudible) got them out

·6· of the city.

·7· · · · · · He brought Kevin Doherty with him.· Kevin Doherty

·8· was kind of a hang-around wannabe federal agent, you know,

·9· sucked up to them continuously hoping to get an appointment.

10· He's a big wannabe, always had a different story about his

11· background.· He's apparently a -- did almost a year in the

12· Marine Corps many, many years ago.

13· · · · · · But they use him as kind of a gopher, and he was

14· there that night.· Kevin Doherty's actually the one who

15· attempted to kill Jack Burkman later on because he was being

16· exposed in the crime, and he's in prison for that now.

17· · · · · · So, they've been involved in other murders -- this

18· is Boroshok and Rosati.· They're very tight.· They would do

19· things where they would -- they would -- of course, selling

20· guns to gang members later, you know, resulted in murders,

21· deaths.· And they would call it "fishing."

22· · · · · · They would sell them off -- sometimes they'd even

23· leave them there.· They would come up -- it's very easy for

24· them to come up with firearms.· They would sell them off, and

25· then Boroshok would, you know, trace the serial numbers and

Page 11 DIRTY TRICK SQUAD

·1· see if it was related later on down the road to any shootings

·2· or deaths -- it was fishing; that's what they called it,

·3· "fishing" -- and see if they got one.· Because to them it was

·4· great.

·5· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · This is similar to the Fast and

·6· Furious idea.

·7· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Yeah.· It was just their

·8· version of it.

·9· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Just a local version or …

10· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · It was their version, same

11· time, you know, same time frame what they were doing.· But

12· they would track the serial numbers just to see if they got

13· it that could've been used in a crime or in -- you know.

14· · · · · · At one point I thought they were even keeping

15· score, but they would just -- they would just celebrate.

16· They just thought it was funny that they'd made the money and

17· they'd killed each other and ha, ha, ha, great fun.

18· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · I mean, Richard Rosati has been

19· known to use poisons on people.

20· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · He's been known to help people

21· overdose, give them hot shots, pure drugs, to shoot them, to

22· kill them, to overdose them.· He's done this to informants,

23· things like this, that he's used, and he's done it several

24· times as far as I know that he's bragged about, informants,

25· 'cause he'll have informants and then he'll start dealing

Page 12 DIRTY TRICK SQUAD

·1· with them, you know, start dealing drugs with them.

·2· · · · · · He'll start moving products to them, especially

·3· pills, and then when they think they have enough leverage on

·4· him, they come back and have something, well, you know,

·5· they'll just set them up, they overdose and they're gone.

·6· So, yeah.

·7· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.· You mentioned that he's

·8· also involved in pharmaceutical --

·9· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Oh, yeah.

10· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · -- pharmacy fraud and --

11· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Pharmacy, yeah.

12· Pharmaceutical, I don’t think he's got the brain for it.· He

13· -- as a DEA agent, he uses authority to manipulate pharmacies

14· and shipping and inspections.

15· · · · · · The DEA inspects pharmacies once a month,

16· especially the narcotic shipments.· Generally, the pharmacies

17· are divided -- all the medications over here are narcotics --

18· and they're supposed to be inspected.

19· · · · · · Well, he would oversee the inspections, and he'd

20· write them off if they had more, if they had less then he

21· would move them through there.

22· · · · · · He could sign off on it and everything looked fine,

23· you know, the numbers would match up, they accounted for

24· everything, and yet they still -- they've got 30,000 more

25· pills sitting there because they're selling it for him.· And

Page 13 DIRTY TRICK SQUAD

·1· they did all kinds of stuff.· They would short prescriptions.

·2· · · · · · But it was just the pharmacies ordering these

·3· massive amounts of opioids that he was working with, and he

·4· would take them and sell them on the streets, sell them to

·5· another pharmacy, moving them through another pharmacy and

·6· getting paid for it, and he was manipulating their

·7· inspections, is what he was doing there.

·8· · · · · · And then when, again, they became problematic or

·9· didn't wanna do it anymore or felt they were too exposed or

10· local police had come to their door because they'd heard

11· something, he would, boom, "I don't know, I'm DEA" and he

12· would distance himself and shut them up, threaten them and go

13· that way.

14· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Now, you mentioned he had a

15· cousin that looks similar to him.

16· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Oh, yeah.· I mean, he'll do

17· anything for money.· He's crap.· He's a large guy -- he's

18· like 6'2" or so -- and a big body builder.· He has a cousin

19· that looks almost like him but he's skinny, just the face.

20· The cousin -- this is the little stuff.

21· · · · · · The cousin would go into banks and -- with his

22· I.D., with his real I.D.· He would give it to him and he'd go

23· in and open up bank accounts, credit lines, things like this,

24· and they'd max them out, just ruin -- bounce checks and

25· credit cards, everything they could possibly get.

Page 14 DIRTY TRICK SQUAD

·1· · · · · · Then when it finally hit the fan and, you know, the

·2· banks started collecting or the credit agencies started

·3· collecting, he would go into the bank as a DEA agent and say

·4· "Who opened this account?"

·5· · · · · · It was like "Well, this is me. Here I am," it was

·6· like "Am I the one that opened it?"· "Well, no, you're

·7· enormous.· Obviously I don't remember you," and then it goes

·8· away, it wasn't him.· He's done this lots of times.

·9· · · · · · He had another scam where -- he actually got other

10· agents shot because of this one -- where he was calling as a

11· phony DEA agent, calling people around the country randomly

12· and telling them that "A package had been intercepted and it

13· had your name on it, it's drugs" or "it's drug precursors,"

14· things like that, "It's not in the country yet, but it's

15· coming. If it gets to the country I'm gonna charge you, but

16· if you pay a fee, a fine, now," 1,200, 800, whatever, "it'll

17· never get here," and he got lots of people to pay it.

18· · · · · · But a lot of people would con-- and a lot of people

19· would be like "Oh, no, I'm not doing that" and they contacted

20· the DEA, and it turned out he was actually the DEA's point

21· man on those complaints.· So, he was running -- he would run

22· the scam that if anything came back it went to him anyway.

23· · · · · · But he did eventually get caught on that because --

24· this is a nationwide scam, people all over the country doing

25· this -- because the three numbers he used to do these calls

Page 15 DIRTY TRICK SQUAD

·1· went to the pay phone outside of where he worked, the payphone

·2· at the gas station about a block and a half from his house,

·3· and to a burner phone he was known to use, so not so smart.

·4· · · · · · And then a few of the people were able to record

·5· the conversation on the phone as evidence -- they had an app

·6· or something -- and then when they called they got switched

·7· around and everybody was like "It's the same guy," you know,

·8· they were like "Holy crap," you know, and it was like -- then

·9· (inaudible) didn't know what was happening.

10· · · · · · But because of that, because of the phony DEA

11· people trying to make these phony arrests, there were

12· actually real agents enacting a high-risk warrant in

13· California who got shot.

14· · · · · · The guy just -- as soon as they knocked, said they

15· had a warrant, they identified themselves, he just fired them

16· up because he had heard about the phony agents, and it was

17· because of him.· He got his own agents shot and doesn't care.

18· So, that's how he is.

19· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.· The final thing on

20· Rosati, you've mentioned before that he's worked with local

21· mafia people in the Maryland area.· Conowingo Pizza has been

22· mentioned in the past.

23· · · · · · Can you give me more details about how that works?

24· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Okay.· It's, you know, a whole

25· new realm of stuff to worry about.· ·Yeah.· He protects

Page 16 DIRTY TRICK SQUAD

·1· certain people who can provide him with what he needs, more

·2· money.

·3· · · · · · This is a relationship he's had for quite a while,

·4· and it's Conowingo Pizza on Route 1 in Cecil County,

·5· Maryland.· It's a small place.· I mean, Conowingo is not very

·6· big at all.

·7· · · · · · But it's run by Little Tony -- Anthony.· His

·8· father, Big Tony, who is connected to the mafia in New Jersey

·9· and New York, he runs the pizza place.· But Little Tony owns

10· everything up there.· He owns stuff on Route 40 all the way

11· out.· He owns millions and millions of dollars in real estate

12· that he gets rent and everything (inaudible).

13· · · · · · That all came from drugs.· Rosati has worked with

14· him for many years.· So have the local police up there.· And

15· he's just not touchable.· But he gets -- this is his steady

16· supplier, his steady source.· They bring in the drugs.

17· · · · · · Once a week they bring in dough from New Jersey,

18· and one of their trucks -- it varies which one, but one of

19· those is a drug shipment.· Then it's brought in, broken down

20· and taken out.· It's only once a month.

21· · · · · · And there's a lot.· You're talking hundreds of

22· pounds of drugs broken down.· Many of it -- a lot of the

23· heroin that's brought in -- could be, you know, a couple

24· hundred pounds of heroin -- is actually broken down and taken

25· down into Baltimore and D.C.

Page 17 DIRTY TRICK SQUAD

·1· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Mostly heroin dealer, then?

·2· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · He is now.· He used to be more

·3· coke, some pills, things like that, but the heroin has jumped

·4· way, way up, and it's predominantly heroin at this point.

·5· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Now, is Rosati just running

·6· protection for them?· Is he moving things for them, or what's

·7· his -- what's his role in that specific operation?· Do you

·8· know?

·9· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · He can give them intelligence.

10· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.

11· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · That's the big thing.· If

12· somebody is talking in Baltimore or D.C., he can let them

13· know -- or Maryland.· He provides intelligence.· He gets

14· paid.· He can provide him with whatever he needs.

15· · · · · · If he comes up on a bust or something -- because

16· he's always skimming stuff -- then he can move it through

17· them.· They'll gladly take care of what he comes up with.

18· · · · · · They were helping previously -- when the big opioid

19· crisis was going, he was coming up with 20, 30, 40 thousand

20· pills -- opioid pills of one kind or another during a month,

21· you know, one month.· They helped him move it.· Because he

22· was actually -- he had pharmacists that were working with him

23· in Maryland, ones he was protecting.

24· · · · · · And they set up, you know, a softball thing.· They

25· set up non-profit groups to launder all this money.· But when

Page 18 DIRTY TRICK SQUAD

·1· he was just getting so much -- 30, 40 thousand pills -- they

·2· had to move there -- I mean, he needed their help to move

·3· that kind of stuff.· But he provides intelligence to this

·4· day.

·5· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Now, has there -- with -- now,

·6· with this group you've just described, actually you mentioned

·7· one other "Shawn," an FBI guy, "Shawn."

·8· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Henry.· Shawn Henry.· He's just

·9· nasty.· He's involved up to his eyebrows.· His Dirty Trick

10· Squad, he was nasty.· He's a lot like Strock [Strzok], thinks he's a

11· computer expert, had no problem sending information to any

12· foreign government that would pay.

13· · · · · · He's all about money.· He's CrowdStrike now.· He's

14· nasty.· He's just a complete criminal with a badge, or

15· previously.· He's not FBI now, but he's still connected to

16· them, still helps with certain things.· But he is a flat-out

17· criminal.

18· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.· Now, was there any

19· specific tie-in with Roberts to this group with the things

20· that they would do for Rosenstein?

21· · · · · · Was this group involved in any of these plotted

22· murders of the Supreme Court justices that you know of, or

23· local judges?

24· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · They provided evidence -- not

25· evidence.· I won't say "evidence."· They provided

Page 19 DIRTY TRICK SQUAD

·1· intelligence from illegal surveillance of one kind or another

·2· to the FBI people to Sean Henry, who would take it to these

·3· FBI insiders, these false-flag people who had infiltrated the

·4· groups, so they were getting it from both sides.

·5· · · · · · Roberts certainly knew about it.· He helped with

·6· FISA warrants, anything that was connected to it.· He knew

·7· about that side, of course, because he wanted a say in who he

·8· would replace -- would be replaced.

·9· · · · · · But they would -- he -- Roberts wasn't involved

10· with the day-to-day nitty-gritty of the Dirty Trick Squad,

11· because it was just day in and day out, constantly, non-stop.

12· · · · · · And they -- it wasn't just all (inaudible) and

13· drive around and more driving, things like this when they had

14· some really nasty stuff to do, like with Cheryl Acheson. [Sharyl Attkisson]

15· They did that from an apartment complex.· You drive around

16· with a laptop until you find an open port and you go in

17· through there.

18· · · · · · So, he was involved in the higher-level planning

19· but not necessarily the nitty-gritty of getting the

20· intelligence and getting it to the FBI people.· That would be

21· Henry who would get it to the FBI.

22· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.· Well, I think that's all

23· the questions we have for now.· We'll probably reach back out

24· if we have some more specifics that we wanna get cleared up.

25· Thank you for your time today, and we will be in contact.

Page 20 DIRTY TRICK SQUAD

·1· ·INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Thank you.· I appreciate it.

·2· ·[END OF RECORDING]

·3· ·[END OF TRANSCRIPT]

Page 1

TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY

DATE OF RECORDING

JANUARY 2021

Page 2 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY

·1· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.· So, this one's gonna be

·2· a little bit more unpleasant for you, but can you get into

·3· some of what happened to you when you ran afoul of Rosenstein

·4· and the Dirty Trick Squad and how they exacted their

·5· retribution on you?

·6· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · It was October 2009.· Obama had

·7· been in the White House not that long, but everything had

·8· switched.· The information I was providing from the doctor

·9· and from other sources was beneficial.· They loved it.

10· · · · · · Nobody had ever had that kind of access, especially

11· a white, Christian male, and it was fantastic, but when Obama

12· came in he switched it.· Now it was being used against the

13· country and to protect themselves, how their exposure

14· happened.

15· · · · · · And they were arming terrorist groups for various

16· reasons, allowing them to stockpile, allowing them to move

17· money overseas to support terrorism, and I exposed it, I

18· exposed my job, and then they came down on me.

19· · · · · · Rod sent Rosati and Utz -- that's Gregory Utz -- to

20· arrest me.· They claim that a package had come from

21· California that contained all manner of drugs in it --

22· heroin, cocaine, everything -- and so they provided a -- they

23· arrested me and incarcerated me, arrested my wife, and they

24· provided a -- there was a FedEx number for that one, for the

25· package.· And --

Page 3 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY

·1· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Who -- who is this?· You said

·2· Rosati and --

·3· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · This was Joseph Rosati, the

·4· DEA, and his partner at the time, Gregory Utz, who was a task

·5· force officer with the DEA, formerly with the Baltimore

·6· County police in Maryland.· And Rod sent them after me.

·7· These are his little henchmen.

·8· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Had you been warned prior to

·9· this to lay off what you had been digging on or did they just

10· kinda blindside you with it?

11· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · No.· I was -- what I was

12· digging on was provided to them for various cases --

13· terrorist cases, finance cases, material support of the

14· terrorists cases, but when it exposed them, there you go.

15· · · · · · And they were worried that I would talk, that I

16· would tell them what was going on down here, so they sent a

17· package set up in California, a big box with drugs in it.

18· · · · · · The FedEx number they provided was actually an

19· overnight envelope, which wouldn't have held anything -- it

20· was a new patient packet from the doctor's office.· He

21· provided a receipt and a letter, everything.

22· · · · · · And they said they apprehended me when I came to

23· the mailbox place to get another box, and the person at the

24· mailbox place actually provided a statement saying they

25· handed it to them like four hours before that, so they

Page 4 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY

·1· brought it.· It was never in the mail.

·2· · · · · · They provided a postal service tracking number for

·3· that one as well, said that this box had come from California

·4· and that they received a call from the manager of the place

·5· to (inaudible).

·6· · · · · · The tracking number, if you actually tracked it,

·7· had never been in California.· It was a real tracking number

·8· that Gregory Utz had used to send a packet from Maryland to

·9· the ATF in Georgia -- that was his application for a

10· suppressor that he still owns -- and it was tracked all the

11· way into the ATF because it was an official document.· So,

12· never in California, a total lie.

13· · · · · · There were no drugs in it.· They said that there

14· were pill bottles in there with pills, and the local police

15· department logged them in as empty and they found them in my

16· apartment, so the local police were at least doing their job

17· and covering it correctly.

18· · · · · · They tried to -- I had firearms at the time.· They

19· took in two of the Colt rifles, the RF-15's, and right in the

20· police station took a Dremel tool to the receiver trying to

21· say I had illegally modified a machine gun, and more charges,

22· and the police just went, you know, "These are Feds."

23· · · · · · You know, Narawatches [phonetic] was a smaller-town

24· police department at the time, and they started documenting

25· it.· They were taking pictures of everything, too, because

Page 5 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY

·1· they were protecting themselves.· They weren't necessarily

·2· hurting or helping me, but they were protecting themselves.

·3· · · · · · And when that didn't work, they had actually called

·4· their friend Boroshok, had Boroshok come out and get the

·5· guns.· This was just two weeks after the arrest.· He came up,

·6· confiscated everything, took it downtown and destroyed it so

·7· they couldn't prove they had tried that.

·8· · · · · · But they had me incarcerated in 2009, 2010 for

·9· seven and a half months.· They starved me, they beat me. I

10· lost 147 pounds in four and a half months, over half my body

11· weight.· Regular beatings, regular torture.

12· · · · · · They would pick me up and take me out on their

13· authority.· They would do it down the road, in the car,

14· wherever, depending on what time they had.· It got so bad

15· that the -- there were prisoners in there, and correctional

16· officers were trying to help me survive.

17· · · · · · The warden actually stepped up and got in touch

18· with the sheriff and said, "This can't continue," and on

19· their authority they tried to get me out, but the judge was

20· controlled.

21· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Now, were they interrogating

22· you during the course of these beatings or was this just --

23· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Oh, it was interrogation.· They

24· wanted to know what I told them, what I had, had I ever made

25· copies, where was it, what did I tell them about Baltimore,

Page 6 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY

·1· what was going on.· That's what they were looking for.· They

·2· went through my apartment.· We had just moved.

·3· · · · · · They went through the apartment in Baltimore

·4· County, and every single piece of paper in there, they had

·5· looked at it, and if it wasn't it they ripped it so they

·6· could tell they'd already checked it.· It was just -- it

·7· looked like confetti.· They were looking for codes, they were

·8· looking for (inaudible) access.

·9· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Now, did you come clean with

10· everything that they were looking for, or they just thought

11· you had more?· Or were you just trying to protect the

12· information that you'd uncovered?

13· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · They knew I had access to it

14· because I was working with them in Baltimore, so they didn't

15· want any of that coming out.

16· · · · · · They wanted to know if I had made copies, if I had

17· recorded anything, because I'd make copies and recordings

18· normally, they just wanted to know if I kept any.· And they

19· looked from -- I even think they got into the safe deposit

20· boxes.

21· · · · · · They tore up our other apartment when they arrested

22· my wife.· They kept her handcuffed, no food or water for 23

23· hours, no warrant.· They didn't apply for a warrant 'til the

24· following day.· So, yeah.

25· · · · · · UNKNOWN MALE:· · · ·Wow.

Page 7 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY

·1· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · (Interposing) So -- so, when

·2· you were being taken out of the jail -- what county was that

·3· jail in?

·4· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Baltimore County, Maryland.

·5· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.· So, when you were being

·6· removed from the jail, were you being -- you were being

·7· signed in and signed out?

·8· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · By them, uh-huh.

·9· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · So, there's -- are there

10· existing records of every time --

11· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Yeah.

12· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · -- you were removed from jail?

13· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Oh, yeah.· And when I came back

14· I was in such bad shape that they didn't wanna sign me back

15· in.· They didn't wanna be blamed for it.

16· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Hmm.

17· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · A couple times I came back I

18· went right to Medical and I -- I would stay three, four days

19· in Medical just to try to recover from what they had done.

20· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Are your medical records still

21· available for that period of time in jail?

22· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Most of them are.

23· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Documenting your weight loss

24· and your injuries upon return?

25· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Oh, yeah.· And the surgeries

Page 8 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY

·1· necessary for repair and things afterwards.· It got

·2· progressively worse when I wouldn't tell them, because it was

·3· getting up towards the court date time when, you know, it was

·4· put up or shut up, and they didn't really have any leverage.

·5· · · · · · So, when I was coming back, when they did sign me

·6· out and bring me back, it got so bad that the warden wouldn't

·7· let them sign me out anymore, if they wanted to see me they

·8· had to see me in the facility.

·9· · · · · · Because they even took me to the courthouse one

10· time, and they took me up on the third floor where there's no

11· cameras -- it's mostly lawyers; prisoners don't go there --

12· and they again chained me down between my legs with the belly

13· chains, sat on my back, things like this, smacked me around,

14· and again I was so bad that the jailer at the courthouse did

15· not want to accept me back into his authority -- his custody,

16· because he's like "I'm gonna be blamed for this.· Look at

17· him.· He's all cut up."

18· · · · · · So, he documented everything, took pictures and

19· drove me right back.· He didn't put me in cuffs.· He drove me

20· right back to the detention center, and they again didn't

21· want to take the custody.· So, this was at the courthouse.

22· · · · · · So, the warden and the sheriff were actually trying

23· to get me out under their authority because it was wrong.

24· So, he wouldn't let them take me out, so they would come in

25· and sign me out and take me up front in the administration

Page 9 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY

·1· section.

·2· · · · · · And they were gonna do whatever they wanted because

·3· they were Feds, they didn’t want anybody around, so we'd come

·4· back and once again I was in horrible condition -- bleeding,

·5· busted up, whatever, barely able to move -- and the warden

·6· said "We're not doing this."

·7· · · · · · So, he told them that "You can't use guns anymore."

·8· He wouldn't let them bring their guns in.· These were Federal

·9· agents.· He was trying to help.· So -- Warden DeHaven.· He's

10· a nice man.· So, he wouldn't let them bring their guns in

11· anymore.

12· · · · · · So, again they show up.· Here comes -- and at this

13· point I've lost over half my body weight.· I'm bleeding from

14· every orifice.· They practically have to scrape me up, put me

15· in a chair and get me up there, and they just continue their

16· beatings.

17· · · · · · At one point they had -- I -- threw me on the floor

18· and left me there and like three days later I'm in the same

19· spot, and they came to get me and they're kicking me because

20· they're so mad that they -- we have to -- they couldn't have

21· their fun again.· I had about eight inches of intestine

22· distended from my rectum; it prolapsed because they kicked me

23· in the stomach so much.

24· · · · · · So, they took me up to the room, and I was so bad

25· when I came back the warden, you know, "I've had enough of

Page 10 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY

·1· this."· So, the next time he said, "I want a guard outside

·2· the room.· Don't go in.· I want a guard outside, an armed

·3· guard," he said, "I wanna know what you hear."· He said,

·4· "Don't interfere," he said, "I wanna know what you hear."

·5· · · · · · So, with the guard outside they were still so nasty

·6· and so violent that he stayed there the whole night after

·7· they were gone, after they put me back, to tell the warden

·8· the next morning.

·9· · · · · · He stayed up all night to tell him how bad it was.

10· So, he said, "Next time I want an armed guard in the room.

11· This is the last -- I wanna see what they do."

12· · · · · · So, he took one of his sergeants, armed, sat right

13· in the corner and watched, and, of course, with him in there

14· they toned it way down, and it was still so nasty he called

15· the warden at home that night and told him.· And that was it.

16· He barred them.· He barred them after that.

17· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Now, why did the warden let it

18· go so long before he stepped in --

19· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Well, they were Feds, and

20· prisoners lie, prisoners exaggerate.· But, you know, his own

21· people saw it.· And they were manipulating different staff

22· members.· The one time they take me out -- he wouldn't let

23· them take out anymore.· He wouldn't let them sign me out

24· anymore.

25· · · · · · Because they had taken me out, took me down the

Page 11 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY

·1· road, and they were, you know, doing their thing -- chaining

·2· me down, beating me, stuff like this -- and they got the idea

·3· to waterboard me.· So, he got this little mop bucket

·4· underneath the sink and he said "Fill it up with water."

·5· · · · · · It was just a splash, it's not enough, it's not

·6· enough water to waterboard me, so "I'm gonna go out here and

·7· tell them off," a bad situation.· So, (inaudible).· So, he

·8· drags me out back.

·9· · · · · · Now, I'm chained to a chair, so they just drug me.

10· They throw me over backwards and they're standing on my

11· shoulder, standing on my arm -- because I'm belly-chained;

12· I'm completely in cuffs and ankle chains, everything -- and

13· there are cans out there, five-gallon cans of kerosene and

14· diesel fuel, so he started pouring that in my face, basically

15· waterboarded me with kerosene and diesel fuel.

16· · · · · · And that was the first time.· I couldn't see.· The

17· burning was indescribable.· It caused a lot of damage.· I had

18· to have seven and a half hours of reconstructive surgery

19· inside to fix it as much as possible.

20· · · · · · It's all scar tissue now.· I don't smell much.

21· They had to remove the bone up here, all this bone, just to

22· get inside.· And all those records are there; they know what

23· it is.

24· · · · · · And they would do -- they had arranged for things

25· like -- this facility, Har-Can [phonetic] Detention Center,

Page 12 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY

·1· had a Mersa outbreak at this time, and they took me out of

·2· one cell where I was laying on the floor most of the time and

·3· put me with some guy that had virulent Mersa --

·4· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Oh!

·5· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · -- hoping I'd catch it.· Yeah.

·6· He was losing chunks of scalp and hair.· And I'm just

·7· steadying on the bed, you know.· I can't move.· I was very

·8· weak, and I was bleeding everywhere.

·9· · · · · · So, I woke up one day and one his scabs that he

10· constantly picked off was in my ear, 'cause he would pick

11· them off on the top bunk and just drop them to where I was.

12· · · · · · So, about the most I could do, I'd make it over to

13· the sink, which was behind the toilet, to get water, and that

14· would wear me out.· I'd collapse.· I was on about 600

15· calories a week -- not a day, a week.

16· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · And why was the warden allowing

17· you to starve like this?

18· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · This was -- he was working --

19· Rosati had control over a nurse in the Medical -- Iris -- and

20· the one doctor, because they were both dirty, the doctor

21· especially.· He knew him from before.· So, he was just

22· writing off on it.

23· · · · · · And they brought in an outside doctor, who at the

24· end, he's like -- he couldn't believe what it was.· He signed

25· on immediately.· He's like "Nooooo."· They kept it hidden.

Page 13 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY

·1· They lied to the judge.· They would falsify paperwork. I

·2· mean, it's not like I can go the judge and show him my

·3· condition.

·4· · · · · · They're saying stuff like "I've got all the

·5· paperwork."· They're like "He's lying he's exaggerating.· He

·6· has lost weight, but most prisoners lose maybe, you know, 10

·7· to 20 pounds when they get in there because of the diet and

·8· they can't snack anymore."· No.· I was like 76 pounds down at

·9· that time.· And they lied.

10· · · · · · And I have all the paperwork.· So, yes, it was

11· submitted to the Court where I had the actual, you know,

12· medical (inaudible) paperwork showing you were down, down,

13· down, down, down, where you lost it.

14· · · · · · And (inaudible) the particular judge at that time

15· was a pedophile, a known pedophile --

16· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · (Interposing) What's --what's

17· his name?

18· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · William O. Carr.· And Rod

19· certainly controlled him.· William Carr impregnated his own

20· daughter, had his daughter's last grandchild from her.· When

21· the child was born he used his pull and his judgeship to have

22· the daughter committed as crazy, whatever, and now he took

23· away custody.

24· · · · · · Now he has custody of the daughter's last

25· granddaughter, who I'm sure is in absolute hell, because he

Page 14 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY

·1· doesn't hide the fact that he abuses her -- well, he

·2· discussed it.· But that's the --

·3· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · (Interposing) Do you know if

·4· they had -- if they had leverage on this specific judge?

·5· Rosenstein and --

·6· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Oh, yeah, they know he is.· Oh,

·7· yeah, they have it.· They may know the specifics of

·8· everything he's done.· Yeah.· They may have the D&E

·9· [phonetic] thing from the granddaughter-slash-daughter.· But

10· --

11· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Are you aware of any current

12· leverage that's existing now that we can potentially shed

13· light on?

14· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · On who?

15· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · John -- John Connor or anybody

16· else that might be able to -- or anybody else that might be

17· under these types of influences.

18· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Well, I mean, there's multiple

19· judges.· I mean, this was the whole focus of the Dirty Trick

20· Squad, was to gain leverage, gain political leverage.· They

21· want to control both sides.· They didn't care what side

22· you're on, they wanted to control.

23· · · · · · They compromise judges, they compromise family

24· members to compromise the judge.· If they couldn't compromise

25· a judge they'd plan it -- well, some had even done it to

Page 15 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY

·1· themselves.· Some of them are into that or something.

·2· They're into something.

·3· · · · · · But if they weren't, then they would compromise a

·4· family member.· One judge, they couldn't get anything on him

·5· so they compromised his son.

·6· · · · · · His son was at college.· He'd click the computer to

·7· record movies and music and everything, and, you know, they

·8· would just get in and download child porn, and it was like

·9· "Oh, look, Your Honor, your son's downloading child porn.· We

10· can keep it quiet, you know, but you gotta work with us."

11· · · · · · These are the little things they did.· This is how

12· they did their everyday job.

13· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · So, how did you end up getting

14· released from this custody?· What was the -- what was the

15· exit process, I guess, like?

16· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · From the initial one?

17· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Yeah.

18· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Well, they sentenced me.

19· They figured that there was just -- you know, I couldn't take

20· that much abuse.· I -- the new doctor had come in.· He was a

21· part-timer.· He'd rotated in.· He was like "Noooo," so he

22· wrote it and actually released me from the jail at that

23· point.· They hadn't charged me, convicted me.

24· · · · · · They said I had plead guilty.· I didn't.· The

25· attorney they had working for them, who was actually a

Page 16 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY

·1· customer of Rosati's -- multiple times that he had arrested

·2· and actually supplied stuff to, did cocaine in front of me at

·3· the jailhouse -- he signed the plea agreement in my name.· He

·4· said I was too incapacitated.

·5· · · · · · He spelled "White" wrong because he was so high;

·6· that's not an easy one to misspell.· But Thomas Maronick.

·7· But he actually spelled my name wrong.· He said I was

·8· incapacitated and couldn't do it so he signed for me, which

·9· would be illegal.

10· · · · · · The day after I found out what he had done I wrote

11· to the judge, just to get it on the record, saying, you know,

12· "You don't know what these people are doing.· I'm working

13· with them."· There's all the stuff; I have a copy of that.

14· They told me to leave a space for a court stamp so it'd be

15· accepted, and I put it on the record.

16· · · · · · I said, "I did not sign it.· I don't want to plea.

17· I want my day in court."· 'Cause part of the plea was you

18· have ten days to nullify it and go to trial, which is a

19· standard thing, and then I put in and they're like "Oh, no,

20· it was just a suggestion.· You don't get that."

21· · · · · · So -- and I fought that case pro se, by myself,

22· while being forced to work for these idiots.· They gave me a

23· year and a day for that sentence.

24· · · · · · I was there for several months beyond that -- not

25· beyond that, but, I mean, of the year and a day I did seven

Page 17 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY

·1· and a half months, because at that point I was in such bad

·2· condition they released me medically to a home detention

·3· situation, and still forced to work for these people and

·4· maintain contacts with the terrorist groups, things like

·5· that, which I had to feed to them, but they controlled it

·6· much more after that.

·7· · · · · · But I fought that case pro se for years, four

·8· years, and finally -- finally -- he -- Carr finally semi-

·9· retired and I got assigned to another judge.· I went to court

10· and I won.· She issued -- 'cause the evidence is plain.

11· · · · · · I have everyone backing me up -- the post office,

12· FedEx, the local police, the doctor.· Everybody backs me up,

13· and it's plainly obvious, so she actually reversed it

14· entirely in my favor.

15· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · What year was that?

16· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · August 2014.

17· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.

18· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · She issued a court order

19· reversing the original one entirely in my favor, erased

20· everything, and with prejudice so they couldn't bring it back

21· up.· Well, Rod got to her and she reversed her court order.

22· I have it.

23· · · · · · I have the original file, I have the original court

24· order -- I have all that -- and she reversed it about two

25· months later and put it back on and reinstated everything.

Page 18 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY

·1· That's just how they keep you under their thumb.

·2· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Are you aware of what he had on

·3· her to get her to do that?

·4· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · No.

·5· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · So, after that --

·6· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · I think it was just his

·7· position.

·8· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · After that -- after that

·9· escapade, the first time, has there been any other

10· (inaudible) --

11· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · (Interposing) 2015.

12· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Yep.· Can you explain that one?

13· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Again, I was -- the entire time

14· -- forced to work with him.· As I gradually got healthier, or

15· recovered --

16· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · When you say "him," that's

17· Rosenstein or …

18· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Rod, Rod Rosenstein.

19· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Now, was Rosati and the others

20· around for this time, too?

21· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Yeah, the whole time.· This was

22· all the way up until 2016 when they started scattering, when

23· Rod basically shut down the Dirty Trick Squad in 2016 because

24· of the election, didn't want anything to compromise it,

25· didn't want it to come out, and shut it down, and allowed

Page 19 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY

·1· Lisa Monaco to introduce the new CISSP section to the public

·2· -- and she actually found a whole lot more legal stuff and

·3· reported it.

·4· · · · · · But when they were planning to take out the judges,

·5· when they were working with these groups and I was working in

·6· this group reporting back everything they were doing -- and I

·7· got hundreds of conversations with these people -- I recorded

·8· all of them, giving them to the FBI but keeping a copy -- and

·9· planting false flags and talking about the Boston Marathon

10· bombing, same group -- so, I do have those -- I tried to end-

11· run.

12· · · · · · Because it got to the point where President Trump

13· was coming on strong.· It looked like he could actually take

14· it, and they weren't gonna wait, so I exposed it.

15· · · · · · Like I said, I'd end-run them.· I went around them.

16· I went to the Department of Homeland Security with a ton of

17· paperwork and a couple hundred hours of audio and video, gave

18· it to them, and -- I don't know -- overwhelmed, they got mad.

19· · · · · · I don't know what happened to them, but they went

20· to the DOJ and the FBI, and it came right back on me, because

21· they certainly knew who I was, and, like I said, I'm sitting

22· in prison again and more B.S. charges.

23· · · · · · Going off of the first one -- they said drug

24· charges, although there were no drugs there.· In the first

25· one they just said there were drugs. There were no boxes.

Page 20 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY

·1· They were imaginary.· But going off the first one, it was

·2· like "Well, he's a previous offender.· Drugs."

·3· · · · · · They said they got a surveillance warrant.· They

·4· said that they had observed me in a high-drug-trafficking

·5· area.· Later on, under oath, they had to admit that it was a

·6· Safeway.· They had "a pharmacy."· That's how they claimed it

·7· to get the surveillance, to keep it going.

·8· · · · · · So, they said, "We didn't see him doing anything or

·9· engaging in any illegal activity, but he's in that known

10· area, Safeway."· We went grocery shopping.· But it was

11· enough.

12· · · · · · And they actually had to drop that charge later

13· because there was just nothing there.· There was no anything.

14· There was no drugs, no nothing.· The only thing I had was my

15· legal medication that I needed to try and recover from what

16· they had done, quite a bit of that.

17· · · · · · And they got the insurance fraud because I was

18· taking one medication that was a single-chemical medication.

19· It only had one in it, which was easier for me to absorb; I

20· have a lot of damage, the whole digestive system with scar

21· tissue because of that.

22· · · · · · They were giving me insecticide and dichlorvos and

23· barium sulfide, and it just ate through my whole system, and

24· now I'm all scar tissue, so I balloon up like this or I'll

25· drop 50 pounds without thinking about it.· It's not an easy

Page 21 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY

·1· balancing act.

·2· · · · · · Anyway, I was getting medication from doctors, all

·3· legal and legitimate, Medicare/Medicaid paying for it, and

·4· they changed the formula.· They actually sold the patent and

·5· changed the formula.· All those records are there.· They had

·6· to do this through the FDA and everything, so it's not like

·7· they can hide it.

·8· · · · · · But I couldn't take it.· I was taking it and

·9· getting violently ill and didn't know why, and we figured out

10· that, you know, they changed the formula and I couldn't take

11· it any longer.

12· · · · · · So, I was getting it while he was trying to find --

13· the doctor was trying to find something that I could take,

14· something that would work, and they said, "Well, you're not

15· taking it as directed.· You have extra.· Insurance fraud."

16· So, that's where the insurance fraud came from, and that's

17· what they used for the second incarceration.

18· · · · · · They labeled me as a gang member, white

19· supremacist, put me in a pod with 90 gang members, known gang

20· members.· I was the only white bald guy there.· All the rest

21· of them were Black Guerrilla Family or MS-13 of one version

22· or another.· That was an interesting few weeks.

23· · · · · · It was actually the Secret Service who helped me

24· get me into protective custody.· Rod was worried because

25· (inaudible) at the time, he's shutting everything down.· This

Page 22 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY

·1· was to get me under control, especially since I went to

·2· outside channels.

·3· · · · · · He arranged that Shaun [Sean] Bridges, the Secret Service

·4· agent who was charged with crimes in California and New York,

·5· that he was supposed to turn himself in in New York.

·6· · · · · · Well, Rod didn't trust him.· He knew he's ruthless

·7· -- he tried to make a deal -- so Rod had him arrested and

·8· brought into the same facility I was at while he was in

·9· Maryland, because he lived in Maryland.

10· · · · · · But he wanted to know when he was talking, so

11· everything had to go through Rod at that point, to control

12· it.· And that's how he is.

13· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Now, would Bridges be willing

14· to discuss any of this or comment on any of this, or is --

15· what would probably motivate Bridges to --

16· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · What would motivate him?

17· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Yeah.

18· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · He'd wanna make a deal,

19· something to benefit himself, and some kind of money.· Or if

20· you knew previously about the Noisy As All thing, you know,

21· like keep it or something -- he's gonna want some kind of

22· deal.· But he can certainly corroborate.

23· · · · · · He can provide copies as well.· But, you know, he

24· had multiple copies of different things offline or -- hard

25· drives or thumb drives somewhere.· His wife actually

Page 23 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY

·1· destroyed one by accident.

·2· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Would Bridges have the Pence

·3· tapes?

·4· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Most likely, because he was the

·5· one who encrypted it.· I know he was handed something like

·6· that because I know I copied them.· I made the copies.· It

·7· went to him for encryption, and if he saw something like

·8· that, he'd make copies.· So, more than likely he's got them.

·9· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · And you said his -- is his wife

10· an immigrant or is she an American?

11· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · I believe she was born her. I

12· actually knew her family longer than I knew him, and they

13· knew my doctor that I was getting information from.· They

14· lived very close, just a few minutes away from him.· So

15· (inaudible).

16· · · · · · But -- she's a very talented young lady, but she's

17· just as corrupt and nasty as he is.· They're all about the

18· money.· Like I said, she was in charge of a couple of copies

19· of stuff he had made, very safe.

20· · · · · · I mean, he copied a lot of stuff, not just that but

21· bank accounts, and not just blackmail things but any kind of

22· financials that he could get at, something he could do.

23· · · · · · A lot of people, a lot of politicians, have money

24· hidden overseas.· He could find it.· He could get into it.

25· So he wanted that.· Once he gets down south -- if he gets

Page 24 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY

·1· released and gets to the south, man, he's gonna rip them all

·2· off.

·3· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Do you know his wife or

·4· girlfriend or -- it's his wife, you said?

·5· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Ariana --

·6· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Has she been --

·7· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · -- Esposito.

·8· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Has she been -- Ariana

·9· Esposito, you said?

10· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Yes.

11· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Has she been involved in any

12· kind of specific crimes that you can tie her to?

13· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · She provided all kinds of

14· contraband to him, communications to him prior to that.· She

15· helped him with her stuff.· I mean, she would go out with him

16· when he was doing various illegal activities.

17· · · · · · She helped launder money and proceeds that they --

18· him and the others had accumulate illegally.· She even got

19· her mother to set up a tax service, a small business, that

20· could launder money, and set up several small cleaning

21· services to help launder the proceeds that they were doing.

22· · · · · · So, yeah, she was right in the middle of it.· She

23· was actually trained.· She was in the academy, I guess, to be

24· a state police officer when he was arrested --

25· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Hmm.

Page 25 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY

·1· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · -- and she lost that position

·2· because of it.· They weren't married at the time, just a long

·3· engagement.· Then when he got arrested, they got married so

·4· she couldn't testify, and then when he got sentenced they got

·5· divorced, and now it's back to whatever version they have.

·6· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Did you and Shaun [Sean Bridges] have

·7· interactions while you were incarcerated together, or were

·8· you separated?

·9· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · We did, with Rod, with P.J.

10· Martinez, with other people, and most of them were

11· independent.· But, yeah, we were actually together for a

12· month or two.· They actually put him on the same protective

13· custody pod.

14· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · So, you've got a guy that would

15· be out for blood when this is over, when he's finally out of

16· jail?

17· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · If he can get to South America,

18· where he has the money to protect himself, he's gonna rip off

19· a lot of people.· He's gonna rip off all the dirty

20· politicians.· I guess he has access to the stuff.

21· · · · · · He's the one who manipulated the Bitcoin market.

22· He's the one who manipulated the Silk Road Task Force to get

23· all the money, the Bitcoins that they had.

24· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · So, how were you released and

25· what has your life been like since that second incarceration?

Page 26 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY

·1· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Well, there's ginormous health

·2· problems since the first one with all the beatings and the

·3· poisoning and torture and stuff.

·4· · · · · · My medical records tend to scare people because it

·5· actually has medical code for intentional poisoning on there

·6· and people think I tried to kill myself, and I explain to

·7· them what it is so they can understand.· And I had some

·8· decent doctors throughout time, but it's been nothing but a

·9· horrible balancing act health-wise.

10· · · · · · My wife's lost her -- her daughter has not spoken

11· to her since it happened, 2009.· She didn't know she was

12· married, she didn't know she's a grandmother, and has not

13· seen or spoken to her daughter since 2009 because of this,

14· because her daughter believes everything the Court says.· Her

15· daughter's actually an attorney, so she believes everything

16· they say.· So, she's lost, to me, even more.

17· · · · · · But the health has been severely compromised.· I do

18· take several medications to help, hormone replacement being

19· one of them, because they actually crushed one testicle

20· beyond saving -- I remember that night -- and they damaged

21· the endocrine system so badly that I have to take supplements

22· and things to help with that, and other things to help me eat

23· and digest, things like that, because it's all scar tissue.

24· · · · · · I don't absorb well, so I take vitamin supplements,

25· things like that, to get what I need.· I have to take large

Page 27 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY

·1· amounts of medicine because I don't absorb a fraction of it.

·2· · · · · · And then in 2015 when (inaudible) to get me, "He

·3· used all that against you, cut you all off.· He doesn't need

·4· any of that."· I mean, they cut me completely off, so now

·5· you're going through withdrawals, they're interrogating you.

·6· · · · · · I was interrogated multiple times by the FBI, CIA

·7· and -- not CIA -- excuse me -- Secret Service.· That guy's

·8· Secret Service.· It's all in the transcripts of the Court.

·9· · · · · · There's a very well-known like 14-hour

10· interrogation and then a seven-and-a-half-hour polygraph in

11· one day, back to back, because they wanted to know what was

12· going on, how exposed they were.· They wanted to know what

13· their plans -- what plans I had revealed.

14· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · I hope you guys still have that

15· polygraph interview.

16· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · The FBI would have theirs, and

17· the Secret Service.· The Secret Service would have theirs.

18· They brought in their top polygraphers.· Nice people.· They

19· were very professional.· It was long.· You know, after 14

20· hours of the FBI and a seven-and-a-half-hour polygraph, no

21· matter how nice they are, it was a long day.

22· · · · · · But, of course, that has messed you up, and the

23· health still deteriorates, and Rod -- I'm working with Ms.

24· Acheson [Attkisson] on her case to expose this -- Rod had me flagged in

25· the system by Rosati, so that cut off any -- filling any

Page 28 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY

·1· medication.

·2· · · · · · I haven't had any medications in 14 months, so I am

·3· bleeding and bloated and, no, not in the best shape, not as

·4· good a shape as I recovered to.

·5· · · · · · I'll never be back to what I was, but I got to a

·6· decent place, because when I'm really bad I use canes to get

·7· around and stuff, I guess it's just so weak (inaudible).· But

·8· it's not been a good one.· I've been on probation until

·9· October of this year.

10· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · So, it's been -- what's your

11· employment -- your employment history been like in the last

12· couple years?

13· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Sporadic.· I was working part-

14· time jobs, and I would work, and if the job got a little too

15· physical or something I would swell up.· I couldn't work.

16· · · · · · It was hard to find work because you're a felon,

17· and you can't hold any professional licenses or be bonded or

18· anything like that, so you're relegated to small, odd jobs.

19· · · · · · Like I said, if it was something a little too

20· physical, you couldn't do it long because you would flare up

21· and then you're decommissioned for a month while your

22· intestines heal back up or you stop bleeding or you're in the

23· hospital again.· There weren't many employers that would put

24· up with it that long.

25· · · · · · So, legally disabled because of it and working part

Page 29 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY

·1· time as best as I can right now.· I have one that's fairly

·2· steady with some nice people, and I'm very grateful for it

·3· because it's all we have.· It becomes a little much

·4· occasionally, but they're nice people that work with me.

·5· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · So, what has been your -- your

·6· ultimate -- that word, I can't say it correctly, but as far

·7· as coming forward, what are you hoping to see out of coming

·8· forward like this?· It's a pretty bold move to come forward.

·9· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Oh, yes, especially with a

10· history of being stalked (inaudible) to move forward.· People

11· need to know.· These people are still out there.· They're

12· still affecting us negatively.· They're still affecting tons

13· of other people negatively; look at what Pence just did to

14· the president and the country.

15· · · · · · Like I said, I tried to come forward in 2016, to

16· let the president know, because I was very excited he was

17· there, but Pence, and especially Ryan, consider him an

18· outsider.· He hasn't paid his dues enough.

19· · · · · · But I'm coming forward again hoping that -- you

20· know, I mean, if anybody looks at it seriously for ten

21· minutes, "Here's the paperwork -- look at it -- records.

22· It's not from me, it's from FedEx" or "the post office."

23· · · · · · Just look at the crap, clear it up, because I can't

24· get medical care, I can't work, I can't support myself, I

25· can't do anything.

Page 30 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY

·1· · · · · · Because when they did this Rod was super Mr.

·2· Integrity, you know, unanimously confirmed by both sides when

·3· he was, you know, DAG and all this.

·4· · · · · · And everybody knows what they're like.· Everybody

·5· can see plainly how these people are.· And they've left a lot

·6· of damage in their wake.· You know, and they cover their

·7· crimes, they keep it quiet.

·8· · · · · · It's out there now.· Everybody knows it.· When I

·9· was talking about it before nobody believed me, "You're

10· crazy."· No matter what you provided, they're just like "Him?

11· No way."

12· · · · · · And the judge in 2015, he told me.· He said, "He's

13· the new DAG."· He said, "You're right.· In this case, you're

14· gonna be wrong."· He said, "Who do I want as an enemy, you or

15· him?"· So -- but it just needs to be fixed and it needs to be

16· corrected as much as possible, and restored.

17· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Now, as far as the active

18· threat to you now, what do you sense in that regard?

19· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Well, there's definitely a

20· threat.· Since the last stuff has come out in the last few

21· weeks there's been open threats to myself, my wife, lots of

22· harassing and threatening phone calls.

23· · · · · · People are approaching my wife as a reporter trying

24· to get information, then when they can't there's threats.

25· · · · · · Rod has stepped it up, because not too long ago

Page 31 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY

·1· when Ms. Acheson -- Cheryl Acheson [Sharyl Attkisson] did an interview with the

·2· president -- President Trump -- and he said that, you know,

·3· "Your case needs to be heard, this needs to be exposed," and

·4· Rod knew what that meant, because I'm in that case, and so is

·5· Shawn Henry, the FBI guy.

·6· · · · · · So, they knew what was coming, and then the threats

·7· really ramped up then, so right now I have quite a target on

·8· my back still.· Fortunately, the people -- the only good part

·9· is those people are not in power anymore, but their friends

10· are.

11· · · · · · But nothing's been fixed -- nothing's been fixed

12· all this time -- and there's no way to defend yourself,

13· there's no way to feel safe, and with the limited work

14· available, with the constraints of the health, it's difficult

15· to pack up and leave, pack up and move, which we've done more

16· than once, for safety.

17· · · · · · Right now, Rosati, the one responsible for most of

18· the health issues, has moved back from Delaware into

19· Maryland, and he is roughly 20 minutes away from where we

20· live.· He doesn't know that, but I do.· Boroshok is half an

21· hour the other way.

22· · · · · · They don't know where we're at.· They moved there.

23· So, we're surrounded.· But it's -- it's tense.· It's a very

24· tense situation.

Page 32 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY

· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · All right.· Anything else,

·1· folks?

·2· · · · · · UNKNOWN FEMALE:· · ·No.· That's all.

·3· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Do you have anything else to

·4· add?

·5· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · No.· That's just -- we're

·6· hoping that this benefits people, benefits the president on

·7· down.· Somebody has to know that this was a planned coup,

·8· they had planned this, and I wrote two years ago online -- a

·9· year ago I wrote in July exactly what they were gonna do

10· because I knew about it.

11· · · · · · And you can look it up easy enough.· It's right

12· there.· This was planned.· Don't let them get away with it.

13· Please.· I need help desperately, but, hey, take care of the

14· country first.

15· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · I guess the final question

16· would be, are you aware of any specific people in the

17· president's circle now that you would warn him about?

18· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Now?· I did bring up ones --

19· overseers (inaudible) "the Italian Job," as I called it, and

20· that was Obama's connection to the computers and the voting

21· and the stuff in Italy -- this was online, Twitter; you can

22· find it easy enough -- and I was the one who was able to get

23· some information out about Ron Yearwood and Jordan and all

24· those guys.

25· · · · · · The president did confirm it in some fashion and

Page 33 TORTURE WHILE IN U.S. CUSTODY

·1· fired them, and then the next one, the White House counsel,

·2· the president's counsel, the chief counsel, was able to

·3· confirm it when they fired them after I had gotten stuff to

·4· them.· So, some things did get through.

·5· · · · · · But, like I said, they lost a lot of control here

·6· in this country in 2016, so they started shipping it overseas

·7· for 2018, and then obviously 2020.· And this one, again,

·8· Molly McCulley had uncovered and shared it with a few people,

·9· who are also not here.

10· · · · · · Because this was control.· They had to get some

11· type of control back because the president had both houses,

12· and the presidency.

13· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · All right.· Well, thank you,

14· Ryan.· I appreciate it.

15· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · How's your kid?

16· · · · · · [END OF RECORDING]

17· · · · · · [END OF TRANSCRIPT]

Page 1

JUDGE EMMET G. SULLIVAN

DATE OF RECORDING

JANUARY 2021

Page 2 JUDGE EMMET G. SULLIVAN

·1· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · All right.· Again, thanks for

·2· sitting with us again.· This is another video.· We're gonna

·3· ask you what you can tell us about Judge Sullivan and his

·4· affiliations and pedophilia allegations.

·5· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · I met Gale Sullivan, Jr., the

·6· judge in the General Flynn case.· He's disgusting.· He's a

·7· known pedophile, a friend of Biden's.· He's the one that

·8· owned the homes that Biden used for his (inaudible).

·9· · · · · · Sullivan likes young girls.· He has abused his

10· granddaughter for years.· When she got older he lost

11· interest, and she actually dated her own father intimately.

12· He took her to her proms, things like that.

13· · · · · · She bragged about it online.· I have all those

14· records.· She bragged on Facebook and things about dating her

15· father, and he was really good and, you know, very generous

16· and all this stuff.

17· · · · · · But both the father and son are vehement racists.

18· They don't like black people.· They think black people bring

19· them down, they make them look bad, because they're so good

20· and the other people are terrible.

21· · · · · · That's why they like ripping off Howard University,

22· because it's not gonna do them any good anyway, you know,

23· they're nobody.· It's a strange concept to me anyway.

24· · · · · · But he -- Sullivan, the judge -- when the

25· granddaughter was younger, she was on Skype in her bedroom --

Page 3 JUDGE EMMET G. SULLIVAN

·1· this is one of the videos I've seen -- she was on Skype in

·2· her bedroom -- and this was when Skype was fairly new -- and

·3· she heard him coming and jumped in the bed.

·4· · · · · · He didn't know it was on.· Like I said, it wasn't

·5· common at the time.· She was talking to one of her friends.

·6· So, he comes in and abuses her.

·7· · · · · · He gets in her bed and she's performing oral sex on

·8· him, and he's, you know, mildly abusive, I guess.· He says

·9· "Do like I told you, not like this."· Ugh.

10· · · · · · So, but, what he wasn't aware of is that other

11· people were seeing this, because it scared he children on the

12· other end of the Skype, so someone got their parents.

13· · · · · · There was nothing they could do.· They didn't

14· discuss it.· Some of them will discuss it -- they actually

15· witnessed it as it was happening -- because they don't like

16· it.· So, if somebody were to offer them something decent,

17· they would come forward with what they saw.

18· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · One of the families screen-

19· recorded this?· Is that what you believe happened?· Or …

20· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Somebody has a recording of it

21· because I've seen the recording.· I don't know which

22· (inaudible) was made, I don't know which family recorded it -

23 -

24· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Uh-huh.

25· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · -- but they were able to do so.

Page 4 JUDGE EMMET G. SULLIVAN

·1· So, there is a tape of it, and you can clearly see him when

·2· he walks in.· That's him.· The poor child has never known

·3· anything but hell.· She -- like I said, they're racist, him

·4· and his son, and they told her she was nothing but garbage

·5· her entire life, to the point where she has hurt herself

·6· trying to lighten her skin.

·7· · · · · · And if you see her online, she's actually changed

·8· her appearance, lightened her skin so much she looks Asian,

·9· 'cause she doesn't want to be black, because they've always

10· told her that was horrible, horrible, horrible.

11· · · · · · But she's altered herself that much now she doesn't

12· look like she did when she was a child.· She doesn't even

13· look black.· She looks Asian.· And that's because of the

14· abuse, the continuous abuse from all of them and what they

15· had told her, she was worthless.· So, yeah.· That's how Judge

16· Sullivan is.

17· · · · · · As I said, he owned the homes that he allowed this

18· to take place in, and other people would visit, and people

19· would go to the shore, go to the beach, and that was the

20· code.· He had three or four of them that Biden would use, all

21· basically the same, single-family homes, large, two-car

22· garages that could be closed, and the child normally in

23· there.

24· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · And you said Judge Sullivan

25· offered his granddaughter to Biden and Biden turned this

Page 5 JUDGE EMMET G. SULLIVAN

·1· down.

·2· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Yeah.· Biden doesn't like black

·3· people at all, but especially black girls he has no interest

·4· in.· He's a racist.· He's a turd.

·5· · · · · · There was an incident where it was reported that it

·6· was the judge's son, Sullivan's son, where he had raped the

·7· granddaughter -- his daughter -- and raped her very bad.· She

·8· had to go to the hospital.· There are hospital records for

·9· this.

10· · · · · · And there was another girl present there at the

11· same time.· There was actually two -- well, it wasn't the

12· son.· This was -- it was actually the judge who did it.· He

13· had raped them both and got very violent and left the girls

14· on the floor, didn't care.

15· · · · · · But it was Biden and -- who had, you know,

16· basically told him -- he was like "You know, I don't want

17· this crap around here," too close to exposing him.

18· · · · · · So, he -- the judge, who had committed the rape,

19· got his son to take the rap for him, and he got him to

20· immediately move -- go back to Maryland, where he turned

21· himself in.· As a judge, he could control it.· Now, if the

22· judge was arrested, he had no control.

23· · · · · · But they wanted to first and foremost move it away

24· from Biden, get it out of Delaware, and they did, even though

25· the records and everything happened up there.· So, they moved

Page 6 JUDGE EMMET G. SULLIVAN

·1· it out of Maryland.· The son, he took the charge for his

·2· father, because if you charge the son, he can't help the

·3· father (inaudible) political.

·4· · · · · · And then they just buried it with the help of Rod

·5· Rosenstein, Elijah Cummings and Catherine Pugh, who --

·6· Cummings is obviously deceased, but, I mean, at the time he

·7· was very big in Maryland politics.· Catherine Pugh was the

·8· mayor of Baltimore.

·9· · · · · · And it was just -- it's still in the books.· ·You

10· can find it if you look on CaseSearch in Maryland, like in

11· the federal system, Pacer.· It's still in there.· You could

12· find it.

13· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · What year was that?

14· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · 2012, I want to say off the top

15· of my head.· But you can find it.· And then (inaudible) made

16· it disappear, and then the father and Rod, or why they helped

17· cover it?· To protect Biden and exposing anything else.

18· · · · · · Years later he was picked up -- the son -- in an

19· internet child porn sting in Maryland and this came up, and

20· because they crossed, you know, same type of thing, he was

21· (inaudible) buried down to the same people, Rod did it and

22· everything, buried that one.· He was trading pictures online.

23· · · · · · And there you go.· So … and they buried that one,

24· too.· He got away with everything.· So, there's definitely

25· leverage all over the judge.· Interesting.

Page 7 JUDGE EMMET G. SULLIVAN

·1· · · · · · (Interviewer and Unknown Female Confer)

·2· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Yes.· I mean, just the

·3· relationship with Obama and Biden, Obama's probably aware of

·4· all this?

·5· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Obama?· Certainly.· Well, Eric

·6· Holder is great friends with Judge Sullivan, and so is Elijah

·7· Cummings, and they're all great friends with this stuff.

·8· · · · · · I mean, Sullivan was even aware in some fashion

·9· about the plot with the Supreme Court because of Holder, who

10· was tapped to be one of the Supreme Court justice

11· replacements.

12· · · · · · But Sullivan and Holder are very, very close, and

13· they've helped each other many times.· So, yeah, they were

14· certainly aware of that.· Obama certainly knew.· I mean,

15· Obama would send Biden back with anything he wanted to keep

16· it quiet, just to keep him out of their hair in D.C.

17· · · · · · Biden very rarely, if ever, stayed in D.C.

18· overnight.· There was always a caravan back or something, a

19· train back.

20· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.· I guess we can call it

21· there.

22· · · · · · [END OF RECORDING]

23· · · · · · [END OF TRANSCRIPT]

Page 1

VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

DATE OF RECORDING

JANUARY 2021

Page 2 VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

·1· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay, Ryan.· We're just gonna

·2· ask you one more -- discuss a little bit more about what you

·3· know about Joe Biden and his predilections towards young

·4· children and pedophilia and child pornography and what you're

·5· aware of from the conversations you've had with Rosenstein

·6· and the Dirty Trick Squad.

·7· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Biden's a well-known pedophile.

·8· It's disgusting.· Me and Mrs., we've seen him and family

·9· members, him and other children.

10· · · · · · Most people have seen now the image of him sniffing

11· children on -- in an official capacity.· It's an awards

12· ceremony or promotion ceremony.

13· · · · · · And many times he can't wait, is the problem.· It's

14· not like he's just over there doing that.· Those children

15· have been promised to him for his role in the securities

16· positions for their family members, for their parents.

17· · · · · · So, he can't control himself because he's

18· anticipating his payoff.· So, that's why you see these

19· sniffing videos, things like that.

20· · · · · · Some of them are just him being a disgusting

21· pervert.· The other ones, these are payments that he's going

22· to get soon, that night, because he had come through on his.

23· · · · · · Obama would make all kinds of deals, promote people

24· to this or that, but he always had to get -- his percentage

25· is 10 percent.· He had to get something to keep him quiet.

Page 3 VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

·1· · · · · · There's just unbelievable amounts of child porn

·2· online, and the DOJ has terabytes of it, but anything

·3· confiscated, anything used, was formatted for him for easy

·4· use by Shaun [Sean] Bridges, and it would just -- it would play.

·5· You could just click one thing.

·6· · · · · · 'Cause he wasn't very computer [savvy].· He could

·7· just click play and it would just play you through everything

·8· that was on there due to the format, 'cause many of the

·9· things were different types of files -- phone and camcorder,

10· this or that computer, and he would put them on there for him

11· and separate pictures and video as one click.· Then you could

12· go through.· And that's one of the jobs that Bridges had.

13· · · · · · They would be supplied to him, then he would go off

14· to Delaware and he would -- that's how they kept him happy

15· and quiet and kept him out of Obama's hair.· He never spent

16· any time in D.C. at night.· He'd always go up to Delaware.

17· · · · · · As far as Delaware, there is a judge, Emmet

18· Sullivan, Emmet G. Sullivan.· He owns -- or he did own -- I

19· think he's sold a couple now -- but he was the one who owned

20· the homes in Lewes, Delaware.

21· · · · · · He owned three or four homes -- they were all the

22· same, small, single-family homes with a double-car garage

23· with a door -- and these were the homes that Biden used to be

24· supplied with children.

25· · · · · · And Sullivan is the same way, but he was doing

Page 4 VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

·1· things there with the little granddaughter and everything,

·2· and so was his one son.· But these are the homes that he

·3· used, and Sullivan owned them.

·4· · · · · · Like I said, he has sold a couple since then, but

·5· the records are all there; they're all already obtained.

·6· They're about 20 minutes away from Biden's compound in

·7· Delaware.

·8· · · · · · And he was to be brought in in the back seat or

·9· SUVs, ride in and the other person showed up, and most of the

10· time they were there ahead of time.· He would just come in,

11· spend whatever time he had in the back and go back out,

12· nobody saw a thing.

13· · · · · · Delaware's also a huge smuggling operation.· Not

14· well known.· But, I mean, Delaware is a good corporate state,

15· you know, for corporate protection, but it's also a humongous

16· haven for registering yachts.

17· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Yeah.

18· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Thousands upon thousands of

19· yachts are registered there, and they're also used for

20· smuggling, I mean, higher-end children -- which is disgusting

21· to even say -- but the higher-end clients, the guests, the

22· ones that pay more, through Delaware into Jersey and New York

23· and down.

24· · · · · · It's one of the big pitstops for smuggling these

25· children to the higher-end clients into D.C. and then go.

Page 5 VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

·1· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Are you aware of any of the

·2· types of -- like the types of children that Biden would

·3· mostly request?

·4· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · He had boys, too.· He liked

·5· girls.· He preferred girls.

·6· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Age range?

·7· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Pretty much anywhere, like

·8· five, six up to 14, 15.· He didn't care.· He preferred 12 or

·9· 13.· He did not like black girls.· I know that was a problem.

10· · · · · · · Sullivan had offered his granddaughter and he

11· wouldn't do it because he thought they were all dirty.· He --

12· it's -- Biden's like that, too.· He's disgusting in every

13· way.· But -- so, yeah.

14· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Are there any suits or any

15· complaints against Biden for these types of allegations?

16· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Really, they've been quiet.

17· They were all kept quiet.· They've been manipulated.· His

18· wife is naaaaasty.· His wife knew what he was like when she

19· married him and hidden it all along.

20· · · · · · When he was on the campaign trail, before this one,

21· obviously he couldn't be supplied with his normal appetite of

22· children, so they sent the little granddaughter or the nieces

23· out to keep him quiet and happy on the campaign trail in

24· these various states.· Those poor children have never known

25· anything but abuse and terror.

Page 6 VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

·1· · · · · · So, she -- his wife managed all that.· She gave him

·2· access to the special children in the school that she worked

·3· at years ago.

·4· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Are there any rumors of tapes

·5· with Biden on it moving around the --

·6· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · There are.· Biden's a lot

·7· smarter about that than his son, obviously, but there are

·8· tapes.

·9· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Uh-huh.

10· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Hunter supposedly had some of

11· them.· But there are videos that he's made.· There are Skype

12· videos where it's him -- but it's from here down -- with a

13· child doing this where he's talking to someone else and you

14· can't see the face.· We can identify him by nipples or

15· something, but it's -- it's him.

16· · · · · · So, he's just a lot more suave about that.· He's

17· been a politician a long time.· He's more careful.

18· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Uh-huh.

19· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · I don't think he carries a

20· phone anymore, his staff takes care of phones, so there's

21· nothing really close.

22· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · What can you tell us about the

23· Hunter Biden abuse?· Was there abuse towards Hunter by him --

24· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Oh, yeah.

25· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · -- that you know of?· Hunter

Page 7 VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

·1· Biden as, you know, individual --

·2· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Yeah.· It was his other son

·3· that was the one he picked to be the political successor.

·4· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Oh.· Hmm.

·5· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · And Beau actually covered up a

·6· big abuse scandal at the hospital, this one doctor, and many

·7· other things Beau had covered up, stuff -- accusations

·8· against Biden -- Joe Biden.

·9· · · · · · He was attorney general before he passed away, and

10· he covered up cases and accusations against Joe Biden.· He

11· had covered up a doctor at the hospital with over a thousand

12· victims.

13· · · · · · And Biden has copies of those that he was provided

14· by his son, Beau.· He was given copies of everything the

15· doctor had.· The doctor was videotaping this stuff in his

16· office when he was abusing over a thousand children, and he

17· was given copies of it, loved it.

18· · · · · · As far as Hunter's laptop, I haven't seen it.· What

19· I've been told from them was that the FBI got it originally

20· and they immediately went through and took out anything that

21· would implicate them or Biden or anything like that, but the

22· one that came from the repair shop is the whole copy that's

23· still on there.

24· · · · · · So, the original FBI copy is not gonna match the

25· one they've got now.· So …

Page 8 VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

·1· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Gotcha.· Okay.· Anything else

·2· in here?

·3· · · · · · (Unknown female whispering))

·4· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · So, I guess the main tie-in for

·5· you for most of this information has been through Shaun [Sean]

·6· Bridges as he was editing and putting these things together

·7· to be given to Biden.

·8· · · · · · Are there any other corroborating accounts or other

·9· people that have been in your circle that would be able to

10· back these up as far as --

11· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Well, yeah.· I mean, there's

12· the other people in the Dirty Trick Squad.· I mean, that

13· absolutely exists.· There are actually references to it in

14· court documents.· I've referenced it in court documents.

15· · · · · · But good luck with them.· I mean, they're going to

16· be admitting to what?· Murder?

17· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Uh-huh.

18· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Planting child porn?· Treason?

19· Sedition?· I mean, you'd have to make a helluva deal to get

20· them to talk.

21· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Yeah.

22· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · But, I mean, I certainly know

23· what's going on.· They certainly know me.· The FBI's not

24· gonna talk; they're dirty as the day is long.· They should be

25· disbanded.

Page 9 VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

·1· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · All right.· Well, thank you,

·2· Ryan.

·3· · · · · · [END OF RECORDING]

·4· · · · · · [END OF TRANSCRIPT]

Page 1

ROSENSTEIN AND THE RUSSIANS

DATE OF RECORDING

JANUARY 2021

Page 2 ROSENSTEIN AND THE RUSSIANS

1· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · So, back to Rod Rosenstein for

·2· a moment, what can you tell us about his involvement with

·3· foreign nations with any type of intelligence transfer to

·4· groups outside of the country?

·5· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · This goes back to the FBI

·6· operation called Ghost Stories.· It was very successful.

·7· They just kept heavy surveillance on known Russian assets

·8· within the U.S., everything they were doing, whatever they

·9· found, you know, what they were communicating back.· It was

10· just surveillance.

11· · · · · · But if you knew what they were sending back, then

12· it would go the other way, you could tell what they were

13· accessing and what they had access to.· Thoroughly good

14· operation.· It was supposedly very successful.

15· · · · · · It was Obama and Biden who did the Russian Reset,

16· along with Secretary Clinton, and they didn't want any

17· problems with the Russians (inaudible) so they told them to

18· cancel it.· Well, they didn't.· They kept their communication

19· open with them, it just changed.

20· · · · · · Instead of just surveillance, they started

21· communicating, they started providing information, and

22· initially it was wrong, but then they started giving it to

23· them in an exchange type of situation.

24· · · · · · Then they started altering the information, giving

25· them information, giving them inaccurate information.· They

Page 3 ROSENSTEIN AND THE RUSSIANS

·1· were working them from the other side.

·2· · · · · · Rod was aware of this.· He was part of it at this

·3· time, because once it was shut down it became under the

·4· heading of the DOJ in Maryland and D.C., so he was part of

·5· it.· And then they were giving us this information.

·6· · · · · · They tried to pay him and he didn't take it.· He

·7· got -- he was like "Oh, no, no, no, no," because they were

·8· coming towards 2015, 2016 at the time and he was angling for

·9· a big position -- Attorney General, Supreme Court, then

10· hopefully Vice President -- so he didn't want anything like

11· that to pop up.

12· · · · · · Well, Shaun [Sean] Bridges was actually taking the money

13· they were offering -- he was laundering it through bitcoin

14· around the world -- and Rod was hyper-pissed when he found

15· out.· It's one of the reasons he went after Shaun [Sean] and put him

16· in jail.· He's still there.

17· · · · · · And so the deal was "You get six years, keep your

18· mouth shut or we'll go after you for everything and get 40."

19· But he started talking, had too much access when he was in

20· Terre Haute, and they brought him out to Virginia, where he's

21· at now, just to keep an eye on him.

22· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.

23· · · · · · [END OF RECORDING]

24· · · · · · [END OF TRANSCRIPT]

Page 1

ROSENSTEIN AND THE DEATH OF SETH RICH

DATE OF RECORDING

JANUARY 2021

Page 2 ROSENSTEIN AND THE DEATH OF SETH RICH

·1· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · -- the death of Seth Rich.

·2· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Uh-huh.

·3· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · -- and Rod Rosenstein was

·4· witting in this -- in this operation as well, I believe.

·5· Correct?

·6· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Yes.· (Inaudible) (Coughs,

·7· drinks water) Okay.· Sorry.· It was for their reasons, for

·8· illegal reasons, but also to cover himself.· When Seth Rich

·9· had gone in the first time, I just don't have much

10· information on it other than what I was told, but not what I

11· had seen personally.

12· · · · · · His first contact with WikiLeaks, I just don't

13· know.· I do know that when he went to him the second time and

14· came back, WikiLeaks had directed him on how to get further

15· information, and they wanted specific things, "Look here,

16· look here, here," because when he went in for the break-in he

17· grabbed a lot of information, just downloaded everything he

18· could that exposed a lot.· They were worried about the

19· exposure.

20· · · · · · The DNC -- Hillary and Bowser, Abrams -- not Abrams

21· -- excuse me -- Bowser and Brazile -- excuse me -- they were

22· all very worried about it, but Rod was personally worried

23· about it as well because he had been authoring stuff to

24· affect Hillary Clinton, and he didn't want that to come out

25· because he would be out of it, he would be done, he would not

Page 3 ROSENSTEIN AND THE DEATH OF SETH RICH

·1· be appointed to anything, and he had a personal interest in

·2· that one.

·3· · · · · · So, when it got dumped in his lap to handle the

·4· problem, he hired -- tapped people who he'd already worked

·5· with for years who were dirty and he controlled.

·6· · · · · · They owed their continued federal careers to him.

·7· He had saved them before, looked over things, allowed them to

·8· continue their career.· And he (inaudible) people all around

·9· him in one small circle in Baltimore.

10· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · So, was it intended to be an

11· assassination of Seth Rich or was it more intended to be a

12· robbery, or do you know?

13· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Intended to be a robbery, rough

14· him up.· All they wanted was the thumb drive that he

15· routinely carried on him, the information he was going to

16· pass to WikiLeaks, what he had uncovered, and the more

17· focused information that WikiLeaks had requested.

18· · · · · · That's what they wanted.· He did not leave it at

19· home.· He always carried it because he had people living with

20· him.· And, again, Rod was very upset that this could expose

21· everything and wreck his plans.· He would've been done.

22· · · · · · It was a fairly tenuous relationship, you know, him

23· being a Republican and things, but he had proved himself to

24· be really dirty like they were and willing to give access to

25· everything he was doing for them.

Page 4 ROSENSTEIN AND THE DEATH OF SETH RICH

·1· · · · · · So, he had to recover it, and they didn't care --

·2· he did not care how it was done except for it was supposed to

·3· be robbed.· They had to recover it, did not care.· But Rod

·4· put -- the additional thing on it was "Get it, no matter

·5· how."

·6· · · · · · He hired -- tapped his agent friend from DEA who he

·7· had covered for many, many times -- and he's dirty -- in

·8· Baltimore and other places throughout Maryland and then put

·9· him in charge of it.· He recruited someone else, and then

10· they went down -- and this particular DEA agent is the gang

11· specialist for the DEA and specializes further in MS-13.

12· · · · · · He was the one who went outside the local people

13· and hired -- (inaudible) find the two MS-13 people down south

14· and brought them up -- or met them, actually.· They came up

15· and met him and he brought them into the city.· And things

16· went poorly beyond that.

17· · · · · · They were supposed to rob him.· Then the two guys

18· went ahead and killed him -- shot him, he died later.· They

19· recovered the thumb drive, which was then switched for one

20· that Rod had provided, the one that Shaun [Sean] had loaded up for

21· him previously.

22· · · · · · So, he did -- he was able to recover, keep his

23· involvement in altering emails, breaking into Hillary

24· Clinton's server, things like that, and he kept --

25· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · (Interposing) So, they switched

Page 5 ROSENSTEIN AND THE DEATH OF SETH RICH

·1· a thumb drive that was on the body for a thumb drive that Rod

·2· had prepared to be left behind as a --

·3· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Right.

·4· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.

·5· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · One that would be convincing

·6· but not expose him.

·7· · · · · · INTERVIEWER:· · · · Understood.

·8· · · · · · INTERVIEWEE:· · · · A lot of it was the same

·9· information, but not -- because they knew where they breaches

10· had occurred, so a lot of it was the same thing, just void of

11· anything that would point towards them or Rod specifically.

12· · · · · · And things rapidly went downhill because they

13· couldn't break into it.· It was encrypted.· They got it to a

14· couple different people.· They couldn't get into it and they

15· decided to clean up the mess, and one DEA agent went down the

16· following day, called out, took his wife's car and drove down

17· and killed him, things like that.

18· · · · · · So, it went bad quickly once he died.· It's

19· supposed to be a robbery, and the next thing they hear is --

20· you know, Donna Brazile and Muriel Bowser, the mayor of D.C.,

21· were at the hospital before he was even brought in, and they

22· did have people at the crime scene as well, and they were

23· there to recover it.

24· · · · · · As I said, it was supposed to be a robbery, he was

25· supposed to be, you know, beat up, unconscious, bad shape,

Page 6 ROSENSTEIN AND THE DEATH OF SETH RICH

·1· and they wanted to recover the thumb drive.· That’s why they

·2· were there.

·3· · · · · · [END OF RECORDING]

·4· · · · · · [END OF TRANSCRIPT]

