Il Donaldo Trumpo (https://rumble.com/c/ilDonaldoTrumpo) is Donald Trump’s satire account, which survived these past 3 1/2 years on Rumble, giving a daily dose of humor, encouragement and Q-related communications.

In the latest post, you can hear Tommy Robinson, standing next to an American flag, addressing a crowd and telling them “They are destroying our cultures; they are breaking us down. The is an attack on the West, and there’s only one person who’s going to stop it.” To which the crowd shouts “Trump! Trump! Trump!”

https://rumble.com/v59sy4i-trump-2024.html