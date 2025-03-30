WATCH Narco Rubio stutter https://x.com/RoiLopezRivas/status/1905479977916645852

Cori told me that she's fighting with the Crazy Cubans—María Elvira Salazar, Carlos Giménez, and Mario Díaz Balart. They’re upset because it turns out my girl told them, with complete certainty, that you and Nicolas Maduro were the leaders of Tren de Aragua, and they sold that plan to Little Marco, who in turn sold it to Trump. It turns out Trump is very angry because his intelligence chiefs are telling him that it's a lie.

By Patriota del Valle Arriba Country Club - Original article

March 26, 2025

Hello, Gordoooooo! Gordito! How are you? I'm super excited! Yesterday I went to Maturín to watch our vinotinto team play because I'm not going to let Cori and her friends steal our happiness and peace.

Gordo! You can imagine Cori's in a bad mood. She can't understand how the country maintains its joy and enthusiasm, even amidst all the attacks she coordinates, supports, and celebrates with my American friends.

MY BATIBATI ICE CREAM! I talked to all our friends at the Merici Academy and the golf club. Believe me, if Cori gets locked up in the mental hospital, we won't miss her. Cori crossed the line. By the way, before I started writing to you, Cori called me on Signal and told me she's ready to launch her new movement. This time, she wouldn't give the name because she says you're a dirty copycat* and you're going to steal it from her. Diosdado! I asked her where she was going to get the money for this new venture, given that her terrorist financing has dried up since your friend, the minister, shut down her criminal gang business [Wilexis] and is shutting down her drug trafficking business [the government recently seized 10 metric tons of Colombian cocaine].

[*Machado was going to call her latest plan “July 28” but the Venezuelan government used the name before she could.]

But that story doesn't end there, Diosdado! Cori told me she got some unsuspecting people from the oil world. They gave them money in exchange for Cori putting them first on the list to buy PDVSA. These very innocent people, so to speak, bought three Happy Meals from Cori like the one I sent you last week. The problem with those boxes will arise when they discover the little doll inside. I won't say anything, but there will be signs! I think those bitcoins are lost because my girl is now managing everything in cryptocurrencies since the minister put her shelters in the red.

Diosdado Cabello doll

Diosdado José, listen to me! Cori's new move is to finally get away from the Unitary Platform. Cori wants to be the only channel with the gringos, who are demanding results.

My darling! I heard that conversation, and they literally told her: "María Corina, if you create the internal conditions, we'll move forward with you." That's why Cori is desperate to unleash violence, because she knows they can’t fill even one city block. Cori says her movement will be broad, so broad that she plans to include the supposed communists and ex-Chavez supporters who are hanging around there, even if she has to take loratadine. You know all those people give Cori allergies.

MY LITTLE BUN WITH FRESH CHEESE! Now comes the serious part. That lousy Andrés Velásquez is one of those helping Cori with this new venture, and two days ago he told a businessman—I'll send you the name via WeChat—that they're working on a plan called ‘Total Collapse.’ That is, to help deepen the effects of the sanctions and blockade imposed by my American friends, they're committed to attacking the electrical system, aqueducts and oil facilities. Seriously!

MY BOLIBOMBA GUM! Cori is no longer interested in the supposed electoral records, or my Uncle Edmundo, or in saying that he won on July 28th—all that is behind her. Cori wants to focus on creating internal disaster because she knows Uncle Edmundo is dead—I mean, that whole story about him being the president-elect. By the way, Cori told me she's not going to give Uncle Edmundo any more money and he’ll have to figure out how to get by in Spain.

Diosdado Cabello

Well, my Gerber baby, you know I'm a licensed gossip, which is why I can't remain silent about Cori and Magallí Meda’s hypocrisy. It turns out Cori is the only one who thinks no one has noticed her fight with Maggie—which is what Cori calls Magallí in private—but for the first time Cori dared to say it in public so everyone will think they're friends. Diosdado! Nothing could be further from the truth. The fights between them are in full swing, especially because Maggie knows that Cori is more lost than Lindbergh's son, and Cori doesn’t have the ability to get them out of the embassy. That's why my friend Magallí decided to take her own steps behind Cori's back.

But the gossip doesn't end there, MY MANGO JELLY! You know that Magallí still hopes to negotiate with you and Nico Maduro, but on the side she began to build bridges so that Pedro Sánchez, the president of Spain, would help her get out of the embassy she locked herself inside of. Gordo! Magallí was the first to order the activation of the laboratories and the swarms of paid journalists to attack Zapatero and Sánchez when Edmundo fled Venezuela for Spain, not to mention that Magallí, Cori, and the legion of the lousy allied themselves with Spanish extremism, aka VOX. And now Magallí is asking them for help? They're desperate!

Since we're talking about Magallí and her desperation to get out of the embassy, let me tell you that on Thursday, March 20th, the five lousy ones celebrated their one-year self-imposed confinement. I even sent them a card that said "Happy Birthday, my loves." Diosdado! I confess I wasn't going to do it out of respect for the show they put on, where they're supposedly doing so badly, where their plight is so dramatic. They're a mix of the episodes of De la Rosa de Guadalupe and Laura en America, which is why no one in the international community believes them. But when I saw them so happy, when I saw Claudia painting with her $250 watercolor kit, the other one with his guacamayas, Magallí so chubby and pink, when I saw their barbecues with whiskey, then I said to myself: "Myself, they look super relaxed. Don't let them fool you.” So I sent them roses, balloons and chocolates.

MY BABY! Have you ever wondered why Magallí sends messages to Pedro Sánchez, her arch-enemy, and not to other presidents? The answer is very simple: because she, too, wants to go live on Spain's Golden Mile like my Uncle Edmundo and walk down Serrano Street. Magallí also wants to take advantage of the chance to collect from Uncle for everything he's done to them. She told me she wants to finish burying him. MY RICE CAKE WITH POTATO! Do you know how long it’s been since Magallí wrote the name, Edmundo, on her X account? Since October 24, 2024. I'll leave it there for you.

MY LITTLE CARROT PORK! Since we're talking about my Uncle Edmundo, I must remind you that last week I gave you some sneak peeks about Cori's plan to gradually eliminate my Uncle Edmundo from public opinion and the media arena. As always, I wasn't wrong. Cori, through her friends at Consultores 21, set up a supposed survey with a company that's more dodgy than the fake Louis Vuitton handbags they sell on Mercado Libre. ClearPath Strategies is the name of the scam Cori used to kill two birds with one stone. This pollster came out with a supposed survey to say only two things: One, that almost the entire country loved and supported the sanctions, and two, that my Uncle Edmundo is dropping dramatically in the polls, since, according to them, Cori also dropped, but very slightly. Ha, ha, ha! Let me laugh, Diosdado José.

Look, MY EMPANADA WITH BREAD! When Cori allows something like this to be published, it's because the real numbers are much worse. And I'll tell you the truth because she shared with us the private survey Félix Seijas did for her, where Cori has 16% and my uncle Edmundo has 9%. But the most important thing for Cori is that it makes my uncle look ridiculous and takes away his voice, because Cori says she's the one in charge, not him. The truth is, Cori's stories are only believed in Miami.

Above: Maria Corina Machado tells Donald Trump Jr. that if last year’s presidential election had been free and fair, Edmundo González would have received 90% of the vote. A recent poll she paid for (for which no data were released) put González’s support at 9%.

Speaking of Miami, MY LITTLE TIN OF SARDINES WITH SODA CRACKERS, Cori told me, degree 33, that she's in a fight with the Crazy Cubans—María Elvira Salazar, Carlos Giménez, and Mario Díaz Balart—who are upset because it turns out my girl told them, with complete certainty, that you and Nico Maduro were the leaders of Tren de Aragua, and they sold that plan to Little Marco, who in turn sold the idea to Trump. It turns out Trump is very angry because his intelligence chiefs are telling him that it's a lie, so here comes the chain of reprimands. Cori is silent and very nervous; she knows she lied and exaggerated about Tren de Aragua. Trump, will not forgive being seen as a fool, by the way, as Guaidó and Crazy Leo [Leopoldo López] already made him look foolish in 2019. Diosdado! Trump should think about whether he wants to continue being the useful idiot of Cuban and Venezuelan extremism. Pleeease!

President Trump recognized Juan Guaidó as ‘interim president of Venezuela’ in 2019

By the way, Gordo, pay attention to me because this is the part where I get toxic. I thought Cori's silence regarding the attacks in Guyana was her own decision. Well, I learned that the person advising Cori on this matter and helping her with her relationship with ExxonMobil is none other than Humberto Calderón Berti. They're busted.

MY LITTLE OVALTINE! I'll read your future, and then I'm off to play tennis. You'll soon see Cori's media revival, because with the cryptocurrencies they gave her, she ordered the bot and lie factory to be switched on. The destabilization and uncertainty campaigns with the dollar will continue. They'll continue with the Cartel-de-los-Soles narrative, because the Tren-de-Aragua story is no longer credible. Cori hired a separate lobby to declare that the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence, the Bolivarian Armed Forces, and the United Socialist Party are terrorist organizations—this after she asked the military to disobey the chain of command.

