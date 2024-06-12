By Michael Baxter - March 27, 2021

Amy Coney Barrett, born Jan. 28, 1972; Ashley Biden, born June 8, 1981

On his last day in the White House, January 19, Donald J. Trump co-authored a flurry of sealed indictments, one of which charges Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett with high crimes and misdemeanors against America and its people, said a former USDOJ employee who helped Trump and then-acting AG Jeffrey Rosen investigate public officials.

Our source said Trump spent days pondering whether to formally charge the 49-year-old mother of seven, but concluded that Barret’s betrayal to both him and the U.S Constitution could not go unpunished.

Two of Barrett’s seven children were adopted from Haiti.

“Trump is a merciful man willing to accept almost anyone’s apology, but he couldn’t give her a free pass. Not after her ultimate betrayal,” our source said.

On September 26, Trump triumphantly announced his nomination of Amy Coney Barrett in a ceremony at the White House Rose Garden before an audience of top Washington officials, other dignitaries, and family members. Barrett was seen as the conservative poster girl who would bring parity to the Supreme Court and stop the liberal left from hijacking the 2020 presidential election. For weeks, Trump championed her, showing her off at every possible opportunity.

The Senate confirmed her to the Supreme Court on October 26, and two days later she stabbed Trump in the back. On October 28, the Supreme Court ruled on Republican Party of Pennsylvania v. Kathy Boockvar, Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, ruling in her favor. Boockvar wanted to extend the deadline for absentee ballots; the Republicans sought an injunction.

Barrett recused herself from the vote. It was her first opportunity to support the man who fought tooth-and-nail to get her appointed.

“Trump didn’t say anything publicly, but privately he was extremely disappointed. He spent days questioning his own judgement. Even though her vote wouldn’t have swayed the decision, she was expected to cast her vote for justice,” our source said.

On December 8, only days after Biden had stolen the election, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Trump ally, filed lawsuits against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, states that ran illegal and unconstitutional elections. Paxton petitioned the Supreme Court to invalidate illegal ballots, but the Court briskly rejected his motion. In a brief memo, the Supreme Court said “Texas invites this court to arbitrate states’ election process. That Faustian invitation must be firmly rejected.”

Amy Coney Barrett’s signature appeared on the memo.

“This was a sucker punch to Trump’s gut. His team presented incontrovertible evidence of election fraud. He then realized that Amy was a Deep State plant, and a clever one, a very clever one. Trump’s a guarded man, and she blew down his defenses, tricked him good. That’s when started thinking about putting out a sealed indictment on her,” our source said.

Trump and Rosen signed the indictment at 9:30 p.m. on January 19. The charges against Barrett include treason, conspiring with the enemy, and conduct unbecoming a Supreme Court justice. Trump is expected to unseal her indictment—along with many others—once he returns to power before the end of the year.

“Trump realizes the Supreme Court is corrupt to the core,” our source said. “That’s why he’s turned to the military, which is helping him to undo this fraudulent mess. When that happens there will be a reckoning as the traitors are lined up and sent to GITMO for their military tribunals.”

* * *

The mysterious death of Biden’s wife and infant daughter right after he won his first election

Neilia, Biden’s first wife was killed in a car crash on December 18, 1972 at age 30 with her 13-month-old daughter Naomi Christina, known as "Amy." Hunter Biden, who was just three, and his brother Beau, who was four, survived the crash. Joe Biden, who had recently won election to the U.S. Senate, was sworn into office inside the boys’ hospital room. - Who is Hunter Biden's mom? A quick look at Neilia Biden and her role in the Biden family

The winter solstice, December 21, is a time when many people are ritually sacrificed by the Luciferian Brotherhood.

By 1981, Biden had a new wife and a new baby daughter, Ashley. According to one report, Jill Biden told Ashley that she wasn’t her real mother.

All of this suggests that Biden is a Satanist, which is supported by the testimony of Cali Shai Bergandi, who witnessed Biden performing MK-Ultra programming on children. MK-Ultra is the CIA’s weaponization of Satanic ritual abuse to target everyone on Earth.

If Biden is a Satanist, then so is Jill, and this was confirmed by Jon McGreevey, who told Lin Wood’s office in a deposition that Jill helped procure children for her husband.

Delaware and child trafficking

McGreevey mentioned in his deposition Delaware is more than a safe haven for corporations; it’s a safe haven for industrial child sex trafficking.

Delaware's also a huge smuggling operation. Not well known. But, I mean, Delaware is a good corporate state, you know, for corporate protection, but it's also a humongous haven for registering yachts. Thousands upon thousands of yachts are registered there, and they're also used for smuggling, I mean, higher-end children -- which is disgusting to even say -- but the higher-end clients, the guests, the ones that pay more, through Delaware into Jersey and New York and down. It's one of the big pit stops for smuggling these children to the higher-end clients into D.C. and then go.

Is Amy Coney Barrett Biden’s daughter?

Comment posted to Real Raw News https://realrawnews.com/2021/03/trump-authors-sealed-indictment-on-scj-amy-coney-barrett/#comment-4336

Neilia Biden’s daughter, Naomi, aka Amy, was born in November 1971. Amy Coney Barrett’s date of birth is January 28, 1972 — just two months later than Naomi’s. If “Amy” and Amy are both still alive, they are the same age.

Senator-elect Joseph Biden, stands with his wife, Neilia Biden, center, on election night, Nov. 1972, in Wilmington, Del. Neilia Biden his holding their daughter Naomi "Amy" Biden. Neilia and Naomi were killed in a car crash Dec. 18, 1972, that severely injured sons Hunter and Beau Biden.

Joe Biden didn’t make this deal to sacrifice his wife and daughter to Satan on his own. If you haven’t seen The Stepford Wives (1975), it’s a great dramatization of how the system works (and even names Walt Disney).

A lawyer moves to a small town with his wife and children and joins the men’s club. The leader of the men’s club, and evil engineer who builds robots that look and act like humans, makes an offer to the lawyer: give us your wife, and we will ensure that you live comfortably and will even build you a new wife.

Look at who is introducing the undistinguished lawyer, who graduated at the bottom of his class but nevertheless was elected to the Senate for the state owned by the Du Pont family. It is a man from another Illuminati family, Senator Ted Kennedy.

Democratic Senate candidate Joe Biden and his wife Neilia are introduced by Massachusetts Sen. Edward "Ted " Kennedy a Sept. 30, 1972, campaign event Wilmington, Del.

We know that Biden’s mentor was Senator Robert Byrd, Cathy O’Brien’s owner. But from this photograph we see how the Brotherhood made everything happen. Biden credits Neilia with helping him win the election, but she was wasting precious time. He was going to win no matter what, because he had pledged her life in payment.