October 17, 2026 - President Donald J. Trump this week crippled Ukraine’s access to Starshield and signed an executive order annulling the Lindsay O. Graham Russian Sanctions Act after receiving incontrovertible proof that Volodymyr Zelenskyy still harbors pedophiles and child traffickers, Real Raw News can reveal.

Starshield is a military-grade, low-Earth-orbit satellite network SpaceX developed for the U.S. Department of War, the intelligence community, and allied governments. Until this week, Ukraine had used Starshield to detect and defeat incoming Russian ballistic missiles and drones. On October 13, Russian drones and missiles entered Ukrainian airspace undetected and allegedly struck power plants and civilian infrastructure. Two days later, Zelenskyy accused Trump of betraying Ukraine, saying the U.S. government had throttled Starshield ahead of bombardment. His accusation sparked a blame game: the War Department said Elon Musk controlled Starshield, and vice versa.

Further inflaming Zelenskyy was Trump’s choice not to impose sanctions on China, India, and other nations continuing to buy Russian oil—a move the Ukrainian president labeled a capitulation to Moscow. Trump had signed the Russian Sanctions Act in September, but yesterday’s EO suspended it, at least temporarily.

According to our Russian FSB source, agent Andrei Zhakarov, the U.S. degraded Ukraine’s Starshield access and waived sanctions after Russian President Vladimir Putin supplied Trump with substantive evidence showing that Ukraine’s army was still invading border towns and kidnapping Russian children, and that Zelenskyy’s military sadistically demolished Ukraine’s power plants and refineries as part of a false-flag operation to scapegoat Putin.

“Your President Trump, he’s good man. President Putin showed him authentic pictures and video of Ukraine’s Special Operation Forces (SOO) planting explosives on his own power nodes. And his army putting bombs on civilian apartment buildings. Then when they blow up, Zelenskyy, that pig, screams that Putin did this. President Trump—he also saw video of Ukrainian special forces abducting Russian children, very young children, from three border towns since the genesis of Putin’s Special Military Operation. Zelenskyy’s animals, they use flamethrowers on houses after stealing our children,” Zhakarov said.

He added that although Russia has peppered Ukraine with drones and missiles, strikes have hit only military installations and structures owned by Zelenskyy-controlled child-trafficking cartels.

“President Trump, he know this—and why he shut down Ukraine’s early warning system,” Zharov said.

As of this writing, RRN has not confirmed his assertions with U.S. sources. However, yesterday, President Trump tacitly suggested he had information on the Russia-Ukraine conflict that hasn’t been reported publicly.

When a deep-state reporter asked Trump whether he had “forgotten who started the war in Ukraine,” Trump clapped back, “Well, you know, I know the details, okay? And at some point, I’ll release the details.”