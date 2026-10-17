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Daniel Meegan's avatar
Daniel Meegan
Oct 18

Since 2014

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Elizabeth Barnett's avatar
Elizabeth Barnett
Oct 18

does anyone else "wonder" what was in that soccer ball Pres. Putin tossed to Pres. Trump? EVIDENCE I BET! 😉

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