Good News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sally's avatar
Sally
1d

I’m not, I get it..the alternative is unthinkable. The communists are within the gates

Reply
Share
Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
1d

F*k the NEW DJT. I Am Done!

Reply
Share
3 replies
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Diana Barahona · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture