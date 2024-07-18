https://realrawnews.com/2024/07/arthur-engoron-arrested/

A Manhattan judge who presided over a lawsuit brought by Attorney General Letitia James against The Trump Organization over a paid-off bank loan was arrested Tuesday night and taken to a detention center, where he will remain until flown to GITMO, a source in General Eric M. Smith’s office told Real Raw News.

Arthur Engoran sits on the Supreme Court of the State of New York, which is a trial court of general jurisdiction in that state. It acts primarily as a court of civil jurisdiction, with most criminal matters handled in County Court. The court of last resort is called the Court of Appeals.

In February of this year, Engoran ordered The Trump Organization to pay $364 million to the state, on the theory that the company had overvalued the Mar-a-Lago estate when it applied for the loan, and that this allegedly false statement had somehow defrauded the people of New York. In addition, the judge ordered Trump’s sons to pay $4 million each, and an employee to pay $1 million.

White hats had been awaiting an opportunity to grab Judge Engoron without causing pandemonium or a media frenzy.

Engoron, the source added, had gone into hiding. On June 6, white hats intercepted an unidentified call from Engoron to an unknown person at the U.S. Marshals Service. A frantic Engoron told the answering party he needed immediate protection because a member of New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s staff, Susan Hoffinger, and several jurors on Judge Juan Merchan’s unrelated criminal case against Trump had disappeared.

The answering party, however, was unsympathetic to Engoron’s plea for help, telling him, “Whatever hole you’re in, dig yourself out. We want no part in this.”

On June 9, white hats made their first shot at Engoron, but he had somehow eluded them; the JAG investigators tasked with apprehending him could not find him at his home or office, and were reprimanded for allowing a 76-year-old man to escape.

Meanwhile, the white hats continued electronic surveillance on Engoron’s business and personal contacts in hopes of learning his whereabouts.

“If deep-staters have one thing in common, it’s they always screw up eventually,” our source said. “Proof of that is happening right now as it implodes. As for the bastard Engoron, he effed up, as they all do, and he phoned one of his children asking if any suspicious people had come around looking for him or asking questions. He was sobbing on the phone when he told his kid where he was.”

Engoron had fled to Toronto, Canada.

General Smith immediately contacted allies at the U.S. Army Special Operations Command to inquire whether a Special Forces detachment could deploy to apprehend Engoron before he fled again.

He received good news: Special Forces would reach the border within six hours and cross it without alerting U.S. and Canadian border patrol.

Omega Force infiltrating Canada in Michael Moore’s 1995 comedy, Canadian Bacon

Canadian Bacon official trailer

Our source wouldn’t say how Special Forces crossed undetected, but he did say the Special Forces team entered Canada south of Niagara Falls and traveled clandestinely to Toronto’s Forest Hill South neighborhood, a ritzy area where Engoron was living alone in a two-story house in, as luck would have it, a secluded cul-de-sac devoid of pedestrian and vehicle traffic and flanked by equally lavish homes that appeared to be vacant.

Special Forces reached the residence at dusk Tuesday, set up a security perimeter, and started surveillance. Engoron had no bodyguards, and the home had only a rudimentary, non-wireless alarm system, which Special Forces disabled. Now and then, they saw Engoron move past a window nonchalantly, unaware he was being watched.

They waited until Engoron had walked to the bedroom and turned off the lights before silently, stealthily entering the house. Our source said they used glass cutters to remove a windowpane and crawled through the gap as opposed to breaching the front door, even though the old man had no chance of defending himself against the well trained soldiers.

Engoron was asleep in bed when they injected a potent sedative into his neck; he never budged, never felt the prick, just drifted deeper into slumber. They egressed from the home, this time using the front door, carrying Engoron’s limp body to their vehicles idling beyond the entry to the cul-de-sac.

Again, our source wouldn’t share how they got Engoron out of Canada, only that he’s now screaming in terror at a JAG holding facility.

“There’s now one less criminal judge on the bench,” our source said. “More will follow, lots of them. The deep state’s tyranny is coming to an end.”