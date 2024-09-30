https://realrawnews.com/2024/09/trump-meets-zelenskyy-body-double/

President Donald J. Trump has reportedly told Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s body double that Ukraine will not find peace until it returns to the United States every illicit dollar it received from the criminal Biden regime. This figure could exceed a trillion dollars, which Ukraine spent not only on its war but also on child sex trade and adrenochrome industries.

A man who looked like the Ukrainian president and verified pedophile visited the US last week to schmooze it up with administration officials in hopes of pinching even more U.S. taxpayer dollars. As usual, the deep state rolled out the red carpet for a man whose exploits include sponsoring child sex traffickers and building adrenochrome harvesting laboratories with US money. On Wednesday the imposter told the regime that Ukraine desperately needed more cash to defeat Vladimir Putin. The following day he addressed the United Nations in New York, again condemning Vladimir Putin and begging the Assembly for weaponry to protect Ukraine’s population and nuclear power plants.

Among his seven stops was one most unusual: he had requested an audience with President Trump at Trump Tower in Manhattan. However, white hats had already informed President Trump that the Zelenskyy currently in the United States was a fraud, a capably trained locum tenens whose mannerisms and speech mimicked the real Zelenskyy’s.

Our source said that U.S. Army Cyber Command routinely watches foreign heads of state visiting the US for signs of fakery. Zelenskyy, he added, is among a throng of pretenders. Other leaders fond of sending body doubles include Justin Trudeau and Emmanuelle Macron.

“The ones we’d like to have a cozy chat with, they always send doubles,” our source said. “ARCYBER let Gen. Smith know Zelenskyy was a fake, and he told President Trump before the meeting. Trump said he’d meet the body double and lay down the law, so the double could relay what he said to the real Zelenskyy. If the real Zelenskyy were here, we’d arrest him.”

The two met briefly Friday, and since their public comments have been broadly reported on, we won’t rehash what most already know. What went unreported, though, is Trump pulling Zelenskyy aside and reading him the riot act moments before he left the president’s property. Trump stared down the double and told him Ukraine would not find peace unless Zelenskyy acceded to three demands: refund all monies given to Ukraine by the Biden administration; liberate all children held prisoner in Ukraine; and allow white hats to inspect Ukrainian to ensure Zelenskyy isn’t rebuilding biolabs.

“Give that message to loser Zelenskyy,” Trump whispered to the body double.

“President Trump insists he can end the conflict with a phone call,” our source said, “but why help a POS that’s bankrupted our country and is a pedophile? Zelenskyy must bring something major to the table if he expects Trump’s help. As far as we’re concerned, Zelenskyy’s a war criminal, and if he ever does show his face in the U.S., he won’t be leaving. The only place he’ll go is to GITMO.”