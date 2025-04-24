Sara Hanna is a Venezuelan national, but she appears to be in charge of Bukele’s government.

This article is really about two shocking stories.

The first story is that on Monday, April 14, the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, met with President Trump in the Oval Office. To Americans, the meeting seemed to be a success for Bukele, to whom Tucker Carlson gave the Volodymyr Zelenski treatment in an hour-long interview in June 2024.

However, Bukele’s Oval Office press conference was viewed by the people of El Salvador, and by the entire region, with outrage. It escaped Americans’ notice that a president’s duty is to defend the people he was elected to represent, not to betray them in an attempt to please the leader of another country.

On the other hand, it escaped the notice of people in Latin America that Trump had exposed Bukele’s contempt for his own people on purpose.

Evidence emerged on Wednesday, April 23, that Trump’s invitation to Bukele was a setup. On the weekly live Venezuelan TV production, Con El Mazo Dando, Diosdado Cabello read a letter, written in a humorous tone, in which the writer claims that as soon as Bukele left the Oval Office, Trump and his cabinet proceeded to make fun of him.

According to the letter, Trump’s team were amused by Bukele’s proposal to attempt to get rid of 252 innocent Venezuelans he’s holding hostage in his anti-terrorism prison by offering to send them home in exchange for actual criminals found guilty in Venezuelan courts for crimes as serious as attempting to assassinate President Maduro and other top officials.

The thesis of the anecdote is that Trump laughed at Bukele because it was obvious Venezuela would categorically reject the offer. Not only did the government spurn the offer, so did family members of Bukele’s hostages, who were offended that he had called their loved ones terrorists and criminals.

From the letter read by Diosdado Cabello:

Beyond the headlines, the photos and the spectacle of the meeting between Trump and Bukele, there are two points that were raised but not made public. The first is that Bukele is in trouble because he knows that his human trafficking business has serious international legal implications and he could be tried by the ICC if the accusations of human trafficking and other violations of international law are confirmed as crimes under the Rome Statute. Of course, Bukele already faced complaints and investigations over the conditions and the way people are held in the CECOT, and now he has the bigger problem of the trafficking of Venezuelan migrants. That's why Bukele ran to Trump, for help. Bukele went to ask Trump for permission to offer to exchange his Venezuelan prisoners, not because he was interested in the prisoners of either country, but to get out of the mess he got into by offering to imprison innocent people. Trump told Bukele that he thought this proposal was great, but he also reminded him that he would have a hard time convincing Nicolas Maduro, whom he referred to as a rock. In fact, I am told by my White House sources that once Bukele left the Oval Office, Trump only laughed and made fun of him. Someone on Trump’s team said, “I thought he was smarter.” “Good luck negotiating with the Chavistas.” The second non-public agenda item is an operation meticulously designed by Voluntad Popular (a Venezuelan opposition group based in El Salvador with close ties to Bukele) against María Corina Machado. Bukele, alias “the serial violator,” asked Donald Trump to please lift the ban on Leopoldo López and receive him as “leader of the Venezuelan opposition in exile,” understanding that María Corina Machado is in free fall. Bukele tries to sell the thesis that Leopoldo has grown in maturity and political vision since 2019—that is, they want to convince Trump that Leopoldo is now much better prepared than María Corina. Both strategies, the so-called humanitarian exchange and Bukele rehabilitating Leopoldo, were designed by Sara Hanna, Lester Toledo and Miguel Ángel Sabal (Bukele's main advisers in El Salvador and accomplices to the kidnapping of our Venezuelans). By rehabilitating Leopoldo they hope to be prepared by the time Trump kills Marco Rubio—and therefore María Corina—by having a new clown ready to bat. This trio of evil advisers is assuring everybody that Leopoldo López would be the “Venezuelan Bukele” and much better than María Corina. Of course, Crazy Leo’s lobbyists are also seeking to have the Trump administration exonerate him of all the corruption charges against him for having helped steal billions of dollars from U.S. taxpayers through USAID. Let’s not forget that Crazy Leo served as the “Presidential Commissioner for the Guaidó Government Center," meaning Leopoldo was in charge of distributing millions of dollars in the fake government and allocating financial contributions to the parties of the G4 (Brazil, Germany, India, and Japan), NGOs, journalists, and influencers. Complete episode of Con El Mazo Dando #523 recorded live on April 23, 2025

The April 14 Oval Office meeting exposed Bukele as heartless for going along with the administration’s portrayal of Salvadorans in the U.S. as members of MS-13. But it also exposed something much more evil, and that is the fact that Bukele’s government is being run by members of the Venezuelan opposition, led by a tall woman named Sara Hanna.

People may be tempted to explain away this weird fact by claiming that the Venezuelan opposition are capable in public administration, and that there aren’t any Salvadorans qualified to do the job. Neither claim is true. As Trump famously said, “The only thing Democrats are good at is cheating”; to which he could have added, “and stealing.” This description fits the Venezuelan opposition, which has managed to spend million stolen from American taxpayers through USAID, as well as billions stolen from the people of Venezuela through CITGO. As former Ecuadoran president Rafael Correa said, “Being able to count money doesn’t make one an economist.”

A series of press reports in 2021 identified more than 24 Venezuelan consultants to the Salvadoran government, several of whom act as a shadow cabinet. According to an investigation by El Faro, Bukele is at the top with his three brothers as his closest advisors, followed by the Venezuelans, who direct his nominal cabinet ministers.

The current leader of the Venezuelan shadow cabinet has been identified as Sara Hanna Georges. She was trained as a dentist in Venezuela, and as a young adult she became involved in opposition politics in Venezuela, protesting the government of Hugo Chavez. She became an assistant to opposition political leader Leopoldo Lopez. Sara Hanna appears in this photo in the red dress in the front row of dignitaries as Nayib Bukele gave his address on September 15, 2021, on the Bicentennial of Central American independence. “Nayib Bukele’s shadow cabinet of Venezuelan advisors”

Photo published Oct. 4, 2021 in El Salvador Perspectives

In 2018-2019, certain individuals were quietly installed in positions of immense power worldwide, from public health officials to governors, presidents and prime ministers. These individuals knew that a fake pandemic was going to be announced and that their task was to make sure that as many people as possible were injected with a substance which, if it didn’t kill them, would fill their bodies with self-assembling nannites, through which they could be controlled remotely through their mobile phones or by satellite. Targeting an individual via satellite requires that the person be 6 feet away from others.

Only one organization had the capability to put people in power, impose a PCR test that recorded false positives in 97% of samples, and distribute nannite-filled compounds labeled as vaccines worldwide. That organization is the Luciferian Brotherhood.

The Salvadoran public first became aware of Hanna’s name in June 2020, amidst the first surge in deadly COVID-19 cases. Employees within the Health Ministry lodged a complaint about orders they were receiving from Hanna and another Venezuelan, Miguel Arvelo. The memo referred to the Venezuelans as “delegates of the president’s office” and in charge of the pandemic crisis roundtable. Miguel Arvelo According to the complaint, Hanna and Arvelo were giving orders concerning which COVID-19 tests should be processed by the national laboratory and in what order. There were allegedly instructions to only process specific test samples and not those coming from hospitals and local health units. (Hanna’s training was as a dentist, and Arvelo is a veterinarian). “Nayib Bukele’s shadow cabinet of Venezuelan advisors”

2021 Venezuelan Sara Hanna was at the Atlacatl Health Unit for the beginning of the covid-19 vaccination campaign. Photo Carlos Barrera for El Faro.

Venezuelan nationals María Alejandra García and Tomás Hernández coordinates the Emergency Health Program (PES).

A story about Venezuelans in Bukele’s government, reported in English by El País, an historically pro-fascist (hence anti-Chavez and anti-PSUV) newspaper based in Spain.

https://english.elpais.com/international/2024-02-12/nayib-bukeles-hidden-cabinet.html

I will close with one last observation. The left is unable to explain Bukele’s subservience to Venezuelan fascists. A possible explanation is that he was being paid by the Venezuelans out of their USAID and CITGO funds, which he probably was. But if Bukele is a Luciferian, then the cost of disobedience is exposure or death. Given that the Venezuelans would be exposed along with Bukele, they would be more likely to murder him, his children and his brothers.