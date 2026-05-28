Good News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sonia Nordenson's avatar
Sonia Nordenson
19hEdited

Ha ha! I think you meant to say Booz Allen Hamilton.

Med Beds are not mythical. They are real, as we will all learn this summer, I expect—for free. They can regrow limbs, age-regress, and perform other feats of healing. It's not earthly technology, but a gift from our galactic friends. The person using the one at Walter Reed was surely one of the Trump doubles.

Reply
Share
Marie's avatar
Marie
19h

Emery Smith, on youtube, did reveal a few months ago that they had talked to Trump in person during the 4 years when Biden was President. It was a visit about Med Beds. It is real.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Diana Barahona · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture