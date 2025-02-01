"These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our Allies," Trump wrote on social media. "The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians." #MKULTRA #CIA #TimberSycamore

President Donald Trump on Saturday said he ordered military airstrikes in Somalia against the Islamic State or ISIS, which were aimed at a terrorist attack organizer and others from the terrorist group.

"These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our Allies," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians."

Trump said former President Joe Biden and "his cronies wouldn't act quickly enough to get the job done."

The identity of the targeted attack planner was not immediately released.

"The message to ISIS and all others who would attack Americans is that 'WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU!'" Trump wrote.