Trump orders strikes against ISIS in Somalia; Tulsi appears at hearing looking like Storm from the X-Men
"These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our Allies," Trump wrote on social media. "The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians." #MKULTRA #CIA #TimberSycamore
https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/trump-says-he-ordered-airstrikes-against-isis-somalia
President Donald Trump on Saturday said he ordered military airstrikes in Somalia against the Islamic State or ISIS, which were aimed at a terrorist attack organizer and others from the terrorist group.
"These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our Allies," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians."
Trump said former President Joe Biden and "his cronies wouldn't act quickly enough to get the job done."
The identity of the targeted attack planner was not immediately released.
"The message to ISIS and all others who would attack Americans is that 'WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU!'" Trump wrote.
See also:
Tulsi Gabbard was the first to talk in an official forum about Operation Timber Sycamore, by which Obama created MK-Ultra mind-controlled terrorist groups to overthrow the Libyan and Syrian governments.
Tulsi BRUTALLY Exposes Intel Community In Confirmation Hearing!
https://rumble.com/v6fqkls-tulsi-brutally-exposes-intel-community-in-confirmation-hearing.html?e9s=src_v1_mfp
Those so called ISIS troops are sponsored by Israel, I personally don’t believe a word that comes out of these politicians mouths anymore it’s all misleading Bull shit 💩