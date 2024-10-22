(Thanks to MJTruth on Rumble for this and many other amazing videos)

6:00 Owner’s monthly electricity bill has gone from $2,000 to $15,000.

9:00 Customer: “Do you think it’s possible to eliminate federal taxes?”

Trump: “There is a way. There is a way. In the 1890s—this is when the country was relatively was the richest it ever was—it had all tariffs: it didn’t have an income tax.” “But no, there is a way.”

12:20 “I went to Washington 17 times in my entire life. So, I wasn’t a Washington person: I was a New York person. . . . But I didn’t really know too many, so I had to rely on people to give me recommendations for people to run agencies, to be secretary of this, secretary of that—all big stuff.”

“Now, I’ve been there four years—plus another four that I’m sort of there, in a way—I know the best people. To me, it’s all about people.”